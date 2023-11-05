Fluminense’s income soars with Marcelo in the side

Marcelo’s arrival at Fluminense has had a significant impact on the club. The team, led by Fernando Diniz, Brazil’s interim coach, will play this Saturday for the chance to win their first ever Copa Libertadores, which would put them in a place that the club have never been before: they would debut in the 2024 Club World Cup and would also guarantee themselves a spot at the first FIFA Club World Cup with the new format, which will be held in 2025.

Coinciding with the presence of Marcelo, Fluminense have exceeded the side’s most optimistic financial forecasts for this season. They had originally budgeted to reach the round of 16 in the Copa Libertadores, the quarterfinals in the Brazilian Cup and a sixth-place finish in the Brasileirão.

Fluminense are exceeding their financial targets

Fluminense’s objective was not met in the Cup, since they were eliminated in the second round and in the league they occupy eighth place, but the impeccable form shown in the Copa Libertadores has been an extraordinary source of income for the side.

The club had initially budgeted an income of €13.35 million ($14.1m) for this season, a figure that has already been far exceeded and which, for the moment, stands at €16.2 million ($17m), a sum that is set to grow even more this year. This amount includes the €6.75 million ($7m) that each of the finalists receive, to which another €10.55 million ($11m) would be added if they go all the way and win the trophy.

How much do teams get per position in the Brazilian league?

Final league position Money awarded (millions of €) 1 8.4 2 7.97 3 7.55 4 7.13 5 6.72 6 6.29 7 5.88 8 5.45 9 5 10 4.6 11 3.6 12 3.3 13 3.1 14 3 15 2.9 16 2.8

How much is the Copa Libertadores prize money?

The Libertadores champion receives a total of €17.3 million ($18.2 million), as well as the aforementioned €6.75 million ($7.1m) going to the losing finalist. As well as that, all the other totals for reaching the previous rounds must be added. For reaching the group stage, teams receive €2.8 million ($3m), plus €280,000 ($300,00) for each victory. For reaching the round of 16 they receive €1.7 million ($1.8m), for getting to the quarterfinals they receive €1.6 million ($1.7m) and for reaching the semifinals they earn €2.15 million ($2.3m).

But Fluminense’s income this season does not stop there, since depending on the position in which they finish the Brasileirão, Marcelo’s team will receive the corresponding amount assigned by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). The economic leap compared to 2022 is gigantic, as across the entirety of last year Fluminense earned a total of €12.57 million ($13.4m).