News
How to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Frankfurt
It’s Week 9 in the 2023 NFL season and it’s time for another NFL International Series game. This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins (6-2) and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) head to Germany’s Frankfurt Stadium. Both teams are leaders of their respective divisions headed into the highly anticipated overseas showdown. The Dolphins vs. Chiefs game will air on NFL Network and stream on NFL+ (on mobile) this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET. Ready to tune into another NFL International Series game? Here’s how to watch the Dolphins vs. Chiefs game this weekend, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.
How to watch the Dolphins vs. Chiefs game:
-
NFL+
Stream NFL on mobile: Get live local and primetime regular season games
Date: Sunday, Nov. 5
Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
Game: Dolphins vs. Chiefs
TV channel: NFL Network
Streaming: NFL+
What channel is the Dolphins vs. Chiefs game on?
Sunday morning’s Dolphins vs. Chiefs game in Frankfurt will air on NFL Network and stream on NFL+.
Where to stream the NFL International Series game:
(Photo: NFL)
A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular and post-season NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season across supported devices and access to NFL Network, which will air eight live games in the 2023 season. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial.
$6.99/month at NFL
(Fubo)
Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch the 2023 NFL season. The only games you’ll miss with this service are those blacked out due to regional restrictions, regular Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime Video and the few NFL games of the season scheduled to stream exclusively on ESPN+. You’ll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period.
$75/month at Fubo
Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:
More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season:
News
San Bernardino County high-end car dealer suspected in $8 million embezzlement, tax fraud
Two people were charged in a multi-million dollar embezzlement and tax fraud scheme in San Bernardino County, California Attorney General announced Wednesday.
Clayton Thom, who operated a high-end automobile dealership, was allegedly involved in the theft of over $4 million from 35 victims. Thom is the owner of the shuttered Upland-based CNC Motors Inc. and Lotus of Upland, LLC., according to court records.
Thom and his business manager, Valerie Tanaka, were charged with 13 counts of tax fraud for allegedly defrauding the state of more than $4 million in taxes. Thom was charged with an additional 37 counts of grand theft and one count of elder theft, the Department of Justice stated.
“My office is committed to protecting hardworking Californian consumers from financial crimes,” Bonta said. “Fraud against Californians and against the state will not be tolerated by the California Department of Justice.”
What we know about CNC Motors
Thom ran his alleged embezzlement scheme from 2018 to 2021 by stealing from customers at his dealership in Upland.
Thom encouraged victims to place high-value vehicles on consignment, sometimes persuading them to leave their titles at the dealership. These victims signed contracts that promised payment within 20 days of their vehicle’s sale, the DOJ said.
However, after selling the victims’ consigned cars and collecting the proceeds, Thom did not pay the victims. In many cases, he also used these consigned vehicles to settle his debts and obtain loans.
Thom also allegedly prevented customers who bought consigned vehicles from receiving legal ownership. He did not endorse, date, and deliver the certificates of ownership and registration, or in some cases, deliver forged titles.
A Youtuber brought attention to Thom’s business dealings.
Daniel Hurlbert’s YouTube channel Normal Guy Supercar got attention with his CNC Motors video playlist, which includes many of his subscribers sharing their stories about CNC Motors. Hurlbert’s channel also includes a 2021 video interview with Thom, who spoke of business challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Department of Motor Vehicles was investigated complaints against CNC Motors, according to the DOJ.
“Our Inland Area office worked closely with local law enforcement, (California Department of Tax and Fee Administration) and other agencies to thoroughly investigate these complaints and bring these individuals to answer for their actions,” DMV Investigations Chief Christina Michel said.
Thom and Tanaka were arraigned on Tuesday afternoon at San Bernardino County Superior Court in Rancho Cucamonga.
Thom, 50, remains at the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Department’s West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, with bail set at $8.7 million. He is due back in court on Monday, Nov. 6, booking records show.
Tanaka, 61, who was arrested on Oct. 30, was released the following day. No court date has been scheduled, according to sheriff’s officials.
Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RD[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz
This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Duo charged after suspected $8 million embezzlement, tax fraud scheme
News
CNN Anchor Pulls Receipts to Expose GOP Rep’s Hypocrisy After Israel Bill
CNN anchor came prepared with receipts on Friday when Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) attempted to dismiss the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office’s analysis that the House GOP’s Israel aid bill would add $26.8 billion to the national budget deficit.
While the South Carolina lawmaker fumed that he has “very little confidence in the CBO” because they “have an agenda to back up whatever view” the Biden administration presents, Bolduan pointed out that Norman previously touted the office’s findings when it suited him politically.
The Israel aid bill, which narrowly passed the House on Tuesday, kicked off Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) new reign of leadership with a partisan fight, almost certainly delaying emergency military aid to Israel.
The bill provides $14.3 billion in aid to Israel but “offsets” this cost by cutting $14.3 billion in funds to the Internal Revenue Service.
Contradicting House Republicans’ supposed goal of not adding to the national debt, the CBO found that the legislation would increase the deficit by $26.8 billion over the next ten years. The IRS, citing the reduced capacity to audit wealthy corporations and enforce collections, claimed the cuts would cost the government $90 billion over the next decade.
Those trade-offs incensed Democrats, leaving the bill D.O.A. in the Senate and White House.
Speaker Mike Johnson’s First Act: Turning Israel Aid Into a Partisan Fight
Appearing on CNN News Central on Friday, Norman pushed back against Democratic criticism that the GOP is “conditioning aid to Israel,” claiming “Democrats are saying that they prefer the IRS agents over support for Israel.”
Bolduan, however, noted that while House Republicans are insisting that the cuts to the IRS are a “pay-for,” the CBO says the bill will add more to the deficit than just unconditionally sending the aid to Israel.
“I have very little confidence in the CBO,” Norman grumbled. “They have an agenda to back up whatever view the current administration has, so I don’t go with that.”
He went on to grouse that there’s “funding set aside for 80,000 IRS agents” and that it is an “outrage” for the Democrats not to have a “pay-for” when it comes to issuing any additional aid.
Piggybacking on Norman’s no-confidence declaration about the CBO and his description of it as a pro-Biden entity, Bolduan then brought up his past support for the office’s budgetary analysis when it seemingly served his political agenda.
“I have seen you, though, tout the CBO in supporting some of your efforts in the past,” she stated. “I was looking this morning—your office put out a press release from February of this year leaning on the CBO to make your point, calling it ‘a jaw-dropping report’ coming out from the CBO reaffirming what you have said about out-of-control spending and national debt for a long time.”
“So what changed?” Bolduan bluntly asked the conservative congressman.
Norman, for his part, attempted to spin his obvious hypocrisy by quickly pivoting to complaints about “wokeness” and the supposed unwillingness of the White House to propose spending cuts.
“Well, the debt ceiling numbers—the CBO can’t manipulate,” he said. “Now, they aren’t wrong 100 percent of the time nor are they right 100 percent of the time. But what I’m saying now is, let’s take the CBO’s numbers that if it does increase the deficit. Where in the Biden administration’s plan can they have an offset?”
Norman continued: “We have $1.7 trillion deficit this year, and where under any circumstances can they come to bring themselves to have an offset? They can’t cut anything. What about the woke agenda in the military? That’s dollars that can be spent on aid to Israel, and to be honest with you, on aid to Ukraine. But they just will not do that, and they’re intent on bankrupting the country, and we are tired of it here in the House, and particularly under Mike Johnson.”
Read more at The Daily Beast.
Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.
Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast’s unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.
News
Real Sociedad v Barcelona live: Can Barca climb the table after Harry Kane scores treble for Bayern Munich – Live
How to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Frankfurt
San Bernardino County high-end car dealer suspected in $8 million embezzlement, tax fraud
CNN Anchor Pulls Receipts to Expose GOP Rep’s Hypocrisy After Israel Bill
Real Sociedad v Barcelona live: Can Barca climb the table after Harry Kane scores treble for Bayern Munich – Live
I’m a Jewish Columbia professor. I wouldn’t allow my children to go here now
2 former Northwestern football players describe racist treatment in 2000s
Trump’s New York Fraud Trial Descends Into Another Shouting Match
AC Milan 0-1 Udinese (Nov 4, 2023) Game Analysis
New maps reveal who could see more snow this winter during a strong El Niño
2023 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Bracket Announced
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
Interesting Articles
How to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Frankfurt
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
San Bernardino County high-end car dealer suspected in $8 million embezzlement, tax fraud
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
CNN Anchor Pulls Receipts to Expose GOP Rep’s Hypocrisy After Israel Bill
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Real Sociedad v Barcelona live: Can Barca climb the table after Harry Kane scores treble for Bayern Munich – Live
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
I’m a Jewish Columbia professor. I wouldn’t allow my children to go here now
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
2 former Northwestern football players describe racist treatment in 2000s
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trump’s New York Fraud Trial Descends Into Another Shouting Match
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
AC Milan 0-1 Udinese (Nov 4, 2023) Game Analysis
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
New maps reveal who could see more snow this winter during a strong El Niño
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
2023 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Bracket Announced
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
-
News3 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
-
News3 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
-
News6 days ago
Video Shows Man Who Jumped Off Florida Cruise Boat and Drowned; Family’s Lawsuit Says Crew Member Spent Time Looking for a Life Ring Instead of Jumping In with Life Jacket
-
News7 days ago
US judge asks Trump if he wants his federal election trial televised
-
News2 days ago
‘We’ve Had It’ With Muslims and Arab-Americans
-
News4 days ago
Meta to Charge Monthly Fees For Using Facebook and Instagram: What to Know
-
News7 days ago
Wisconsin judge rules that GOP-controlled Senate’s vote to fire top elections official had no effect