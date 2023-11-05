News
I’m an American who sent her daughter to public school in Mexico. She wore a uniform, and the day ended at 2 p.m.
-
I lived in Chiapas, Mexico, from 2002 to 2020 while teaching English.
-
My oldest daughter went to public school there during those years.
-
Even in a public school, she had to wear a uniform, which I appreciated.
I taught English in Chiapas, Mexico, from 2002 to 2020 and raised my oldest daughter in the public-school system there.
She started elementary school in 2007 in San Cristóbal de las Casas. Later, she attended junior high in Playa del Carmen and went to high school back in San Cristóbal.
Schooling in Mexico is different than it is in the US. I appreciated some differences, while I found others challenging.
She wore a uniform
In Mexico, students in public schools wear uniforms. School uniforms can be controversial in the US, but I embraced school uniforms; for a busy single parent who relied on the laundromat, the simplicity of the uniforms was a relief. There was no morning stress about clothes.
At the beginning of every school year, I received the school-supplies list that included normal items such as markers, paper, and glue. But the list also included office supplies and things such as toilet paper, soap, and lightbulbs. The school struggled with a lack of funding and required parents to donate building and bathroom supplies. When the rainy season came, we often had to chip in to repair leaky spots in the roof, too.
Students left at 2 p.m. to have lunch at home
There were no school lunches because students went home at 2 p.m. The school had a snack break where kids could eat something from home or buy snacks at the privately run snack shack. As a working single mother, I missed the ease of the school providing a hot meal.
While students in both countries get a similar number of instruction days, they’re distributed differently. In Mexico, summer break is only about four weeks, with holidays sprinkled in throughout the year. Without the long summer, my daughter didn’t lose any academic progress or connections with her peers, and I didn’t have to entertain her at home all summer.
Schools in Mexico embrace both secular and religious holidays and celebrations such as the Day of the Dead, which is about honoring those who lived before us. Each year, students made elaborate alters of flowers, candies, and sweet bread.
Some students leave school after junior high
Students in Mexico can leave school at 15, right after junior high, so many junior highs have vocational classes in addition to academic curricula. In the US, there isn’t an emphasis on vocational programs in junior high.
My daughter’s school in the tourist town of Playa del Carmen offered classes in hospitality. One class had the students making mixed drinks and learning bartending skills; my daughter was 12 at the time. She assured me it was fine because the bottles had colored water, not alcohol.
High school emphasizes relationships
In high school, the curriculum was similar to that in the US, and the key difference was that she was with the same students throughout the year. She loved being with the same peers, and it fostered stronger connections and friendships. She finished high school in the US and missed that cohort-style learning. In the US, the importance placed on sports and extracurriculars surprised her. Her schools in Mexico did not offer either.
As a parent, I never worried about school shootings in Mexico. My youngest daughter started school in the US last year, and she has already been on lockdown several times. She’s only in the first grade.
I am grateful my oldest daughter experienced school in Mexico. She is bilingual, has made lifelong friends, and has empathy rooted in her experiences.
Read the original article on Insider
News
Sam Burns talks LSU-Alabama football game, playing golf at LSU
Sam Burns played his college golf at LSU, a school just 10 minutes down the road from his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana.
Golfweek‘s equipment guru David Dusek caught up with Burns to talk about the school’s upcoming rivalry football game with Alabama, what it was like playing golf at LSU and what the environment was like in the locker room during his college days.
“Oh, yeah,” Burns said when smiling after being asked if he and Justin Thomas were sending each other texts this week (Thomas played golf in Tuscaloosa). “There’s been many comments exchanged.”
Check out the entire chat with the United States Ryder Cupper here.
News
This Gen Z TikToker quit her office job and proclaimed she’s happier struggling to pay bills than being a ‘corporate drone’ — this is why
Remember back in 2022, all the blowback Kim Kardashian received for saying “nobody wants to work these days” during a Variety interview? Well, Gen Z is now shouting that exact sentiment from the rooftops — just for different reasons.
Andra Berghoff (@hopeyoufindyourdad) received 4 million views on her recent TikTok about Gen Z’s overall disdain for office work culture.
Don’t miss
The Minnesota native goes on to describe her brief stint in a marketing role at a health care company. She says she was paid poorly and did “little to nothing” in office, 9-5, five days a week.
“If I had to do this corporate drone thing for the rest of my life,” Berghoff adds in the video, “I would rather clock out eternally.”
Gen Z’s seemingly anti-work attitude appears to stem more from their cost-benefit analysis rather than from a lazy work ethic.
So what’s a working Zoomer to do?
Wage stagnation leads to apathy
Over 12,000 comments on her TikTok prove that Berghoff isn’t alone in her struggles.
“People forget boomers got pensions[,] they had an incentive to stay and the pay was equitable,” says a comment with more than 28,000 likes. “[I]t’s no longer that way.”
Recent data shows that wage stagnation over the last few decades is having a huge impact on Americans’ purchasing power.
The minimum hourly wage was $3.10 in 1980; today, it sits at $7.25. This may sound like a 50% increase, but a dollar in 1980 has the equivalent of today’s $3.68 of purchasing power. If you factor in inflation and cost of living, the minimum wage would need to be $11.40 for Americans to have as much purchasing power as they did in 1980.
It’s not just younger workers who can’t make ends meet. Berghoff says that she was gobsmacked to hear that her 40-year-old coworkers weren’t being paid much more than her.
“There were people in their 40s in the company who were making the same amount of money as me, still in the same struggling to get by position,” Berghoff says in her TikTok clip.
“And I was like: ‘This is it? This is life?'”
In fact, in the face of the steep cost of living, baby boomers are now becoming homeless at a rate not seen since the Great Depression.
With this kind of wage stagnation affecting workers of all generations, can you blame Gen Z for being disillusioned with traditional employment?
Read more: Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now use $100 to cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. Here’s how
Gen Z prioritizes work-life balance
Berghoff eventually left the health care company because her marketing role was “soul crushing” and her health suffered.
“I’ve sadly been happier doing odd jobs here and there, struggling to pay bills, and just living life and having fun,” she says.
This sentiment is shared by 73% of Gen Zers, who prioritize a healthy work-life balance over a higher salary, according to a recent ResumeLab survey.
This may be due to the rocky start that many of Gen Z are having as they begin their careers.
They have faced and are facing events like the pandemic, the climate crisis and inflation. This has led this young generation to have the least positive outlook of all generations, according to a 2022 McKinsey study. And that translates into work.
Gen Z has a point
As Gen Z starts to take over the workforce, companies can’t ignore their demands for higher salaries and more work-life balance.
For instance, a survey from student well-being platform TimelyCare found that 36% of this year’s college seniors prioritize companies with mental health benefits in their job search.
Older generations are starting to make mental health a priority as well.
Data from workplace mental health non-profit Mind Share Partners shows half of the surveyed millennials (some of whom are now in their 40s) left their jobs because of declining mental health.
So what are they doing instead? Side hustles and freelancing. From writing to nannying to renting out extra space, young Americans are finding ways to make ends meet outside of the 9-to-5 grind.
Roughly 43% of all Gen Zers and 46% of millennial professionals took on freelance work in 2022, according to freelance marketplace platform Upwork.
Berghoff warns employers that they need to listen to her generation – or else.
“Gen Z, to their core, takes the motto, ‘work to live, do not live to work’ very seriously,” she says. “If corporations don’t start understanding that, it’s just going to keep getting worse for everybody.”
What to read next
This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.
News
Mt. Vernon’s Johnston throws for six touchdowns in district semifinal win
By Tristan James (For OzarksSportsZone.com)
When Mt. Vernon and Reeds Spring met two weeks ago, it was a tight game throughout the first half before Mt. Vernon pulled away for a 42-27 win.
In the rematch on Friday, Mt. Vernon’s defense was one from the start on the way to a 45-13 victory in the Class 3 District 6 semifinals.
“I thought we played great in all three phases of the game,” said head coach Tom Cox.
The Mountaineer defense made its presence felt from the start of the game with Jarrett Zerby intercepting Reeds Spring on its first offensive drive. Zerby had his number called on offense with Gavin Johnston finding him for a 45-yard touchdown to make it 7-0.
“We designed that play specifically for me, so I knew what I was going to do. I faked the block and ran down the field,” said Zerby.”
“We were happy about that play. We actually drew it up on Wednesday, so we only had one day to practice it. We were happy that it worked out,” said Johnston.
That score remained steady through the first quarter. Reeds Spring tied the game up early in the second quarter at 7-7.
Mt. Vernon had the quick answer with Johnston hitting Zerby once again. This time is was a 33-yard touchdown pass making it 14-7.
The Mountaineers added three points from a Landon Popa field goal to extend the lead to 17-7.
Late in the first half, Braden Dodson pulled down and interception to give Mt. Vernon the ball in great field position. Johnston found Zerby once again, this time from 29 yards out to send Mt. Vernon into the half up 24-7.
Mt. Vernon took the first drive of the second half for a touchdown from Johnston to Ryder Dampf extending the lead to 31-7. The margin extended to 38-7 before Reeds Spring scored with three minutes remaining in the game to make it 38-13.
Johnston’s sixth touchdown pass late in the game capped the scoring at 42-27.
Johnston completed 13-of-15 passes for 229 yards and six touchdowns. Zerby caught five passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Dodson rushed for 127 yards on 21 carries.
Now, Mt. Vernon turns its attention to Seneca.
“Our guys concentrated on this game only. We are going to enjoy it tonight and come in tomorrow morning and it will be Seneca from here on out into next week,” Cox said.
The Mountaineers will travel to Seneca next Friday with the Class 3 District 6 championship on the line.
I’m an American who sent her daughter to public school in Mexico. She wore a uniform, and the day ended at 2 p.m.
Sam Burns talks LSU-Alabama football game, playing golf at LSU
This Gen Z TikToker quit her office job and proclaimed she’s happier struggling to pay bills than being a ‘corporate drone’ — this is why
Mt. Vernon’s Johnston throws for six touchdowns in district semifinal win
It Just Got Worse—Again—for Donald Trump
‘Too harsh’ – Iraola reflects on heaviest defeat of managerial career
Video seems to show Hamas fighter running up to an Israeli tank, planting an explosive on it, then shooting it
Vaulet Shines as Wolverines Sweep Hawkeyes
Businessman sentenced in $180 million bank fraud that paid for lavish lifestyle, classic cars
Fluminense’s income soars with Marcelo in the side
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
Interesting Articles
I’m an American who sent her daughter to public school in Mexico. She wore a uniform, and the day ended at 2 p.m.
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Sam Burns talks LSU-Alabama football game, playing golf at LSU
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
This Gen Z TikToker quit her office job and proclaimed she’s happier struggling to pay bills than being a ‘corporate drone’ — this is why
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Mt. Vernon’s Johnston throws for six touchdowns in district semifinal win
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
It Just Got Worse—Again—for Donald Trump
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
‘Too harsh’ – Iraola reflects on heaviest defeat of managerial career
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Video seems to show Hamas fighter running up to an Israeli tank, planting an explosive on it, then shooting it
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Vaulet Shines as Wolverines Sweep Hawkeyes
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Businessman sentenced in $180 million bank fraud that paid for lavish lifestyle, classic cars
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Fluminense’s income soars with Marcelo in the side
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
-
News3 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
-
News6 days ago
Video Shows Man Who Jumped Off Florida Cruise Boat and Drowned; Family’s Lawsuit Says Crew Member Spent Time Looking for a Life Ring Instead of Jumping In with Life Jacket
-
News3 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
-
News7 days ago
US judge asks Trump if he wants his federal election trial televised
-
News2 days ago
‘We’ve Had It’ With Muslims and Arab-Americans
-
News7 days ago
A 73-year-old Arizona woman told Dave Ramsey she has student loans and no savings — 5 retirement catch-up tactics that don’t sacrifice your lifestyle
-
News4 days ago
Meta to Charge Monthly Fees For Using Facebook and Instagram: What to Know