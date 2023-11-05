Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah leader threatens escalation with Israel as its war with Hamas rages on

BEIRUT (AP) — Hezbollah leader said Friday that his powerful militia is already engaged in unprecedented fighting along the Lebanon-Israel border and threatened a further escalation as Israel’s war with Hamas nears the one-month mark.
In televised remarks — his first since the Palestinian militants’ deadly Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel — Nasrallah stopped short of announcing that Hezbollah would fully enter the war, a move that would have devastating consequences for both Lebanon and Israel.
The United States, Israel’s strongest backer, has warned Hezbollah and its patron Iran against entering the fray and has sent warships to the Mediterranean, a move Nasrallah said “will not scare us.”
Hezbollah is prepared for all options, he declared, “and we can resort to them at any time.” The fighting would “not be limited” to the scale seen so far, he added. In recent weeks, Hezbollah has fired rockets across the border daily, mainly hitting military targets in northern Israel, but it has a substantial arsenal capable of hitting anywhere in Israel and thousands of battle-hardened fighters.
Nasrallah’s speech had been widely anticipated throughout the region as an indication of whether the Israel-Hamas conflict would spiral into a regional war.
“Some say I’m going to announce that we have entered the battle,” Nasrallah said Friday. “We already entered the battle on Oct. 8.” He argued that Hezbollah’s cross-border strikes have pulled away Israeli forces that would otherwise be focused on Hamas in Gaza.
Celebratory gunshots rang out over Beirut as thousands packed into a square in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital to watch Nasrallah’s speech broadcast via video-link on a massive screen.
Thursday saw the most significant escalation on the Israel-Lebanon border since the war started, with Hezbollah firing off a barrage of mortar shells and anti-tank missiles and, for the first time, exploding drones.
In Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to urge protections for civilians in the fighting with Hamas, as Israeli troops tightened their encirclement of Gaza City.
Nasrallah criticized the strong U.S. backing of Israel’s bombardment of Gaza that has killed more than 9,000 people, mostly civilians. While U.S. officials in recent days have pushed more publicly for protecting civilians in Gaza, they have yet to call for a cease-fire.
The Hezbollah leader said U.S. President Joe Biden had made a “fake argument that Hamas cut off children’s heads (without) evidence, but stayed silent for the thousands of children in Gaza who were decapitated and their limbs were torn apart” by Israeli bombing.
Nasrallah praised Hamas’ Oct. 7 rampage across southern Israel. The militants attacked farming villages, towns and military posts, killing more than 1,400 people — most of them civilians — and taking hundreds of hostages back to Gaza while Israeli forces were slow to respond.
It was “proof that Israel is weaker than a spider’s web” and one month into the war, it “has not been able to make any achievement,” Nasrallah said.
He insisted that Hamas had planned the attack in secrecy and that Hezbollah had no part in it. “This great, large-scale operation was purely the result of Palestinian planning and implementation,” Nasrallah said.
Facing a relentless aerial bombardment and now a ground incursion by Israeli forces in Gaza, Hamas leaders have been pushing — sometimes publicly — for Hezbollah to widen its involvement in the war. Nasrallah met last week in Beirut with senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri and with Ziad Nakhaleh of the allied group Islamic Jihad.
However, Hezbollah officials have avoided publicly setting a specific red line, saying vaguely that they would join the war if they see that Hamas is on the verge of defeat. Instead, Hezbollah has taken calculated steps to keep Israel’s military busy on its border with Lebanon, but not to the extent of igniting an all-out war.
The Israeli military said seven of their soldiers and one civilian had been killed on the northern border as of Friday. More than 50 Hezbollah fighters and 10 militants with allied groups, as well as 10 civilians, including a Reuters journalist, have been killed on the Lebanese side.
“Don’t test us,” Netanyahu warned Hezbollah on Friday. A mistake, he said, “will exact a price you can’t even imagine.”
Israel considers the Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group its most serious immediate threat, estimating that Hezbollah has around 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel, as well as drones and surface-to-air and surface-to-sea missiles.
But a full-on conflict would be costly for Hezbollah, which fought a 34-day war with Israel in 2006 that ended with a draw — but not before Israeli bombing reduced swaths of southern Lebanon, the eastern Bekaa Valley and Beirut’s southern suburbs to rubble.
A new all-out war would also displace hundreds of thousands of Hezbollah’s supporters in southern Lebanon and cause wide damage at a time when Lebanon is in the throes of a historic four-year economic meltdown.
Julia Norman, an associate professor of politics and international relations at University College London, said that Blinken and Nasrallah, two actors who “are going to be very influential on how the conflict moves from this point” both offered signals Friday against a wider war.
“That’s not to say it won’t, but the messaging today from both seemed to be … trying to operate within a sense of restraint and to not have this ripple out even further,” she said.
___
Associated Press writers Bassem Mroue and Kareem Chehayeb in Beirut, Danica Kirka in London and Josef Federman in Jerusalem contributed to this report.
The Manhattan judge overseeing ’s civil fraud case blew up at the former president’s legal team for complaining about his law clerk on Thursday.
Judge Arthur Engoron, who previously issued a gag order and fined Trump twice for targeting law clerk Allison Greenfield, warned Trump attorney Chris Kise that he may expand the gag order after the lawyer made a comment about the clerk.
“Do not refer to my staff again,” Engoron said, according to The Messenger, later adding: “She’s a civil servant.”
Trump previously attacked Greenfield on Truth Social, sharing a post falsely claiming that she was Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s, D-N.Y., “girlfriend.”
“Sometimes I think there’s a bit of misogyny in you referring to my female principal law clerk,” Engoron told Kise on Thursday, warning that he may expand the gag order to include Trump’s legal team.
“I am not a misogynist,” Kise told the judge, according to The New York Times, noting that he’s happily married and has a daughter.
“I assure you that’s not the issue,” fellow Trump lawyer Alina Habba insisted, before complaining about Greenfield having improper influences over the judge and arguing she can’t be a misogynist because she is a woman, according to the Times.
Kise and Habba continued to accuse the clerk of bias, claiming that she had written notes to the judge against the defense, according to The Messenger.
Engoron at one point became so frustrated he slammed the table.
“I have an absolute unfettered right to get advice from my principal law clerk!” he exclaimed.
Kise is continuing to complain about the clerk, saying she is passing notes to the judge.
Judge Engoron pounded on the bench: “That’s right!” he shouted. “Confidential communications for my record. Absolute right to it. You don’t have any right to see it” https://t.co/0CkoXfunQ0
MSNBC’s Lisa Rubin reported that Kise took a shot at Greenfield before the judge’s explosion.
“I’ll wait again to get the note that you have from Ms. Greenfield. You may have a question for me. Maybe it is about dinner,” Kise told the judge, according to Rubin.
“That is an absolutely crazy thing to say to a judge. Nutso,” tweeted conservative attorney George Conway.
“Kise acts as if he’s never been in court before,” wrote former federal prosecutor Elizabeth de la Vega, calling the attorney’s behavior “appalling.”
“Courthouse personnel shouldn’t be the object of abuse by lawyers or parties, no matter who they are. Justice Engoron is absolutely right to protect his clerk,” wrote former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance.
The Messenger’s report noted that while Habba was out of court on October 19, Kise got into a “verbal altercation” with two other female lawyers present in court, Greenfield and attorney general counsel Colleen Faherty, during a private huddle with Engoron. Though most of the conversation was inaudible to reporters, Faherty at one point snapped at Kise to “be more respectful.”
“No,” Kise shot back.
“That was rude,” Faherty said.
The exchange reportedly happened after Kise “made a dismissive comment in response to a question by Greenfield, questioned Faherty’s intelligence, and then apologized,” according to The Messenger.
Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, a key witness at the trial, told MSNBC that the incident was part of a pattern for Kise.
“Chris Kise, there’s something seriously wrong with him,” Cohen said. “He attacked me vociferously when I was on the stand, getting up, calling me all sorts of — that’s all they do, is they know how to denigrate. It’s not going to bode well for him. It’s about the last thing that you want to do.”
Record-breaking inflation rates may have throttled Americans’ budgets over the last year, but Dave Ramsey says you can’t blame high costs for all your financial woes.
On a popular episode of The Ramsey Show, host Ramsey stated that household debt is at an all-time high — not because inflation is increasing the price of essential goods like groceries, but because of how consumers have responded to these price changes.
Don’t miss
“Let’s be clear here. The debt is not because of inflation,” Ramsey said during the episode. “The debt is because you wussed out and refused to cut your freaking lifestyle to offset inflation.”
What Ramsey says is holding people back
You can save enough for retirement by putting $100 per month in a conservative growth fund from age 25 to 65, Ramsey said, but for that to work, “You can’t have a $750 F-150 payment. You can’t have a student loan that’s been around so long you think it’s a pet.”
He added: “All you do is work for these stinking banks that have better furniture and bigger buildings than you do.”
Ramsey went on to state that debt has become normalized in America if not throughout the world. It’s now a huge obstacle for those seeking to save money and put that cash toward retirement.
Yet, instead of paying back debt, consumers seem to be using credit cards and other loan methods to continue funding their daily spending, Ramsey said. Rather than cut back during inflation, consumers chose to make up for the shortfall by borrowing money to maintain their lifestyles.
Ramsey stated that people’s continual reliance on consumer debt has kept him in the financial advice-giving business for the last several decades and will give him job security for several more.
That’s why it’s a great time to remind Americans about Ramsey’s baby steps to secure your finances and kick debt to the curb.
Create a $1,000 emergency fund
Ramsey’s guidance here is to start an emergency fun with $1,000. He’s since come out to say that was never meant to be enough for Americans. However, even as you work to pay down your debt, this is the bare minimum amount you should have put aside, because life happens.
Down the line, you can start contributing far more to this fund. But, if you’re suddenly hit with a big medical bill, a broken-down vehicle or some other emergency, you’ll want that $1,000 available to avoid losing all the steam you’ve gained on your debt payments.
Read more: Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now use $100 to cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. Here’s how
Pay off all debt (except the house)
Granted, almost no one has hundreds of thousands of dollars available to pay off their mortgage in one go, but by using the snowball method Americans can pay down the rest of their debt in a reasonably quick period of time, Ramsey claims.
To do this, list your debts, from student loans and car payments to credit cards. Order them from the smallest balance to the largest, regardless of interest rate, Ramsey says. Start making the minimum payments on everything except that little loan, putting everything you can toward it. The smallest loan is often a credit card balance, which is helpful, as it’s usually also the account with the highest interest rate. Repeat with the next smallest balance, then the next, until you’re debt-free.
Achieving this is going to require you to cut back spending, Ramsey says — so it may be time to re-evaluate what’s actually necessary in your life.
“When you actually consider the way we all live, it’s outrageous,” Ramsey said. “Our lifestyles are outrageous.”
Create a fully funded emergency fund
Now, stop for a minute and celebrate. You’ve paid off your debt! This is a huge step that deserves congratulations. But there’s still so much more to do. You can start investing and saving toward long-term goals. Before any of that, however, you’ll want to circle back and top up your emergency fund.
Ideally, you should have between three and six months of expenses put aside for your household. This means you’re going to have to go back and look at what you’ve spent over the last three to six months. On the bright side, by now you may have already cut back on expenses dramatically. Even better, you’ve created a habit of paying down debt on a consistent basis. So, now you simply put the money you were using on debt toward savings.
Once this emergency stash is funded, you’ll be protected should one of life’s enormous surprises — like a layoff or long hospital stay — comes your way. If you’re lucky, this won’t happen and you can use your emergency fund as income down the road. But having it available will give you peace of mind.
“You just have to look in the mirror and tell yourself, ‘Boy, we buy some really stupid stuff,’” Ramsey said. “Don’t be a victim. You’re not a victim. You’re a victim of the person in your mirror.”
What to read next
This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.
Syracuse, N.Y. —”Turn out the lights, the party’s over.”
Two voicemails singing the old Willie Nelson tune played back-to-back on the latest Syracuse football postgame show presented by Crouse Health expressed the growing sentiment of many Orange fans on Dino Babers’ status as Syracuse football head coach.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation. By using this site, you consent to our User Agreement and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.