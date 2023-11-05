News
Mt. Vernon’s Johnston throws for six touchdowns in district semifinal win
By Tristan James (For OzarksSportsZone.com)
When Mt. Vernon and Reeds Spring met two weeks ago, it was a tight game throughout the first half before Mt. Vernon pulled away for a 42-27 win.
In the rematch on Friday, Mt. Vernon’s defense was one from the start on the way to a 45-13 victory in the Class 3 District 6 semifinals.
“I thought we played great in all three phases of the game,” said head coach Tom Cox.
The Mountaineer defense made its presence felt from the start of the game with Jarrett Zerby intercepting Reeds Spring on its first offensive drive. Zerby had his number called on offense with Gavin Johnston finding him for a 45-yard touchdown to make it 7-0.
“We designed that play specifically for me, so I knew what I was going to do. I faked the block and ran down the field,” said Zerby.”
“We were happy about that play. We actually drew it up on Wednesday, so we only had one day to practice it. We were happy that it worked out,” said Johnston.
That score remained steady through the first quarter. Reeds Spring tied the game up early in the second quarter at 7-7.
Mt. Vernon had the quick answer with Johnston hitting Zerby once again. This time is was a 33-yard touchdown pass making it 14-7.
The Mountaineers added three points from a Landon Popa field goal to extend the lead to 17-7.
Late in the first half, Braden Dodson pulled down and interception to give Mt. Vernon the ball in great field position. Johnston found Zerby once again, this time from 29 yards out to send Mt. Vernon into the half up 24-7.
Mt. Vernon took the first drive of the second half for a touchdown from Johnston to Ryder Dampf extending the lead to 31-7. The margin extended to 38-7 before Reeds Spring scored with three minutes remaining in the game to make it 38-13.
Johnston’s sixth touchdown pass late in the game capped the scoring at 42-27.
Johnston completed 13-of-15 passes for 229 yards and six touchdowns. Zerby caught five passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Dodson rushed for 127 yards on 21 carries.
Now, Mt. Vernon turns its attention to Seneca.
“Our guys concentrated on this game only. We are going to enjoy it tonight and come in tomorrow morning and it will be Seneca from here on out into next week,” Cox said.
The Mountaineers will travel to Seneca next Friday with the Class 3 District 6 championship on the line.
It Just Got Worse—Again—for Donald Trump
Whenever I look at the latest polls and start to freak out about winning the presidency again, I calm myself by remembering that the guy is very likely going to be an at-least-once convicted felon by next November. While that won’t bother his fans, I still think it will bother enough swing voters that he will lose, and maybe spectacularly.
That scenario got a little more likely Thursday when the California judge overseeing a misconduct trial against Trump attorney and coup-plotter John Eastman made a “preliminary finding” of culpability on Eastman’s part for his attempts to halt the certification of the 2020 election results.
What’s the upshot? No, Eastman isn’t guilty of anything just yet. But he is now closer to being disbarred, and that could make it more likely that he flips. MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance wrote on X: “If John Eastman loses his license in the bar proceeding, it incentiv[iz]es him (or would incentivize a rationale person) to plead & cooperate in the criminal case to avoid prison (since he’s already lost his license).”
Eastman is one of the 19 defendants in the Fulton County, Georgia, RICO case against Trump and others for conspiring to steal the election. Four named defendants in that case have already pleaded out and agreed to provide testimony against other defendants: lawyers Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, and Kenneth Chesebro and bail bondsman Scott Hall.
And don’t forget former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who got an immunity deal from special counsel Jack Smith in Smith’s January 6–related case against Trump. It was revealed just last week that Meadows has testified under oath in that case three times since agreeing to the deal. It was this news that led Chris Christie to go on Morning Joe and crow: “This is deadly. It’s done. [Trump]’s going to be convicted. It’s over.”
On top of all this, of course, was the main Trump family drama of the week, the testimony by his sons in the New York attorney general’s case against the Trump Organization. Don Jr. in his testimony tried to pin any misstatements about Trump family property values on Mazars, the accounting firm the Trumps used; Eric basically denied that he worked on financial statements. is set to testify next week, after a judge late Thursday denied her motion that requiring her to testify during a school week would place an “undue hardship” on her (these people are so shameless). The case could cost the family $250 million.
But the real cases are likely to cost Donald Trump a lot more: the White House. His future. His freedom.
I’m telling you, this is all going to catch up with Trump at the worst (or, depending on your point of view, the best) possible time. Yes, Judge Aileen Cannon down in Florida did Trump a favor this week by suggesting she might postpone next May’s trial date in the Trump case she’s hearing, the one about the classified documents. She might move it to after the election.
A bummer, and she’s a hack, as she’s already proven to us. But fine. The other cases will proceed. And high-profile people who had direct contact with Trump have flipped and will testify against him. Christie, whatever else we think of him, is a former federal prosecutor, so when he says what he said about Meadows, he’s speaking from experience.
We’re entering what’s going to be a maddening and horrifying time. In all likelihood, none of these other Republican candidates is going to make a charge at Trump. They’re just too afraid of him. Nikki Haley criticized him obliquely a few days ago, but no one (save Christie) is going to tell the truth about him because they know what will happen to them: They’ll sink like stones. So they’re in an impossible position—of their own making, by the way, because every one of them cheered Trump’s rise—whereby if they don’t go after the front-runner, he’ll be untouched and stay 25 points ahead of the field, and if they do, it will hurt them, and Trump’s lead will likely only grow.
So we’re in for 10 weeks—until the January 15 Iowa caucuses—of poll after poll showing Trump ahead and probably gaining. No piece of bad news will matter. He’ll roll in Iowa. Next will come New Hampshire. No date has yet been set for that primary, but it’s expected to be sometime in January. In New Hampshire, Trump is if anything further ahead than he is in Iowa. Then there’s not another GOP primary until South Carolina on February 24 (there will be Nevada and Virgin Islands caucuses on February 8). In other words, if Trump wins both Iowa and New Hampshire, the race is basically over, and there will be a full month of headlines calling Trump victorious and unstoppable.
Actually—not all headlines. In fact, on the very day, January 16, that we’ll wake up to headlines blaring, “Trump Sails to Victory in Iowa,” we will also be greeted by this headline: “E. Jean Carroll Damages Trial Against Trump Starts Today.” Remember that New York Judge Lewis Kaplan has already said that Trump raped Carroll in the normally understood sense of the term. So readers, and voters, are going to be reminded of that. Then the January 6 trial, the one in which Meadows flipped, starts the day before Super Tuesday. And so on.
Trump is a cornered animal. As the walls close in, he is going to go insane. Nothing in his pampered life has prepared him for the reckoning that’s coming his way. He’s gotten out of everything, from the Vietnam draft to all the bankruptcies, to the impeachments, when he obviously committed high crimes and misdemeanors. His skating days are over.
This article first appeared in Fighting Words, a weekly TNR newsletter authored by editor Michael Tomasky. Sign up here.
‘Too harsh’ – Iraola reflects on heaviest defeat of managerial career
ANDONI Iraola feels the 6-1 score-line against Manchester City was “too harsh” as he reflected on the heaviest defeat of his managerial career.
Iraola, who is into his sixth season as a boss, had seen his teams beaten by four goals on four previous occasions.
With AEK Larnaca, he lost 5-1 against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League in 2018, before falling to a 4-0 loss with Mirandes at Racing Santander the following year.
During his stint at Rayo Vallecano, Iraola was beaten 5-1 and 4-0 in La Liga, by Villarreal and Elche respectively.
Discussing his first five-goal defeat, Cherries head coach Iraola told the Daily Echo: “Yes, it is the biggest one. Especially you are suffering for the players, because you see the players really tried.
“They gave everything. They were pushing in the second half, they were running.
“But I think it was too harsh, especially for the players, the six goals.”
He added: “I think it’s always difficult when you have this score. I think the team didn’t deserve the 6-1.
“I think they (Man City) were really clinical, every time they had a chance they finished it really, really well.
“I am much more happy with the second half than the first half. I think we played much better in the second half. But even then, they managed to score another three.”
With the game goalless as the half an hour mark approached, City scored three times within seven minutes to seize control.
Iraola said: “I think we made a mistake because we were kind of falsely maybe comfortable defending low.
“We thought maybe it is okay, we are not so bad here, so we decided not to push, not to press and not to be as aggressive.
“I think that was not the right decision to make. Because okay you can survive for 30 minutes like we did, but it’s always very, very difficult to not concede the chances against this type of player when you are so deep.
“I preferred the second half. We were much better in the second half.
“I think we had more chances. There was the disallowed goal, the crossbar, the goal we scored. But every time we thought okay maybe now we can have a chance, they punished.”
Asked if he feels this will be a big dent to his team’s confidence, Iraola said: “I think we were coming from two very good games from our side, Burnley and Liverpool.
“We knew probably this was the toughest of the week. They were fresh, they didn’t have to play midweek, but I think it has been too harsh for the team.
“Obviously they deserved to win, but the result has been, for me, too big.”
Video seems to show Hamas fighter running up to an Israeli tank, planting an explosive on it, then shooting it
-
Hamas’ fighters released footage purporting to show an Israeli tank under attack.
-
It’s one of a number of videos documenting the group’s guerrilla tactics against heavy armor.
-
The IDF said it has killed Hamas’ head of anti-tank units.
Hamas released footage that appears to show the guerrilla-style destruction of an Israeli tank in Gaza.
In what appears to be helmet-cam footage, the fighter spies a number of tanks from behind bushes. He then rushes out and places an explosive on one of them, before dashing away.
From behind cover, he fires a rocket-propelled grenade and a brief burst of flame is seen in the distance. The tank struck appears to be one of Israel’s Merkava main battle tanks.
In a second clip, a fighter picks up pieces of metal detritus, with the captions claiming they are the remains of the same tank.
The video, released on Thursday, can be seen in this post on X:
The explosion may have been the result of the Merkava’s Trophy active protection system activating, as The Drive reported.
Insider was unable to verify the footage, and a spokesperson for the IDF declined to comment.
It’s one of several videos released by the Al-Qassam Brigade, the wing of Hamas that led the mass assault on October 7. Both Hamas and Al-Qassam are separately designated as terrorist organizations by an array of countries.
According to commentary attached to the video on the group’s channels, the fighter fired an Al-Yassin-105 shell at the tank, which was said to be east of Gaza’s Al-Zaytoun neighborhood.
The IDF said on Wednesday that it killed the head of the Hamas anti-tank missile unit, Muhammad A’sar, in an air strike, according to Sky News.
Israel’s troops moved two miles into Gaza on Monday, according to a CNN analysis. The IDF says it lost 16 fighters in the ground operation, per Sky News.
Hamas claims to have destroyed several tanks in Gaza since then.
Helmet-cam footage shared on Wednesday appeared to show tanks being targeted by fighters from tunnels and from behind brush cover, in strikes the group says were also east of Al-Zaytoun.
Following Israel’s declaration of war on Hamas, the commander of Israel’s armored corps, Brigadier General Hisham Ibrahim told The Economist that the forces’ tank divisions would not repeat the mistakes made by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.
“They fought there in a single-corps fashion, instead of using combined arms tactics,” Ibrahim said.
That is to say, Israel wouldn’t be sending tank formations out alone — as Russia so disastrously did — but would use them in combination with infantry, artillery, air cover and intelligence support.
That video did not align with that — there were no visible infantry or other forces who acted to stop the Hamas fighter. Some commentators said that Israel had made a mistake by not posting infantry near its tank.
Tanks in general have been shown to be far more vulnerable to highly-powered, inexpensive munitions in recent conflicts. In Russia’s case, large numbers of tanks were left to be picked off from a safe distance by Ukraine’s nimble forces.
Analysts have predicted that Israel’s fight in Gaza — which has seen massive civilian destruction — would not be a lightning offensive.
Shlomo Brom, an IDF director of strategic planning, told The Guardian that taking the north of Gaza — where the IDF believes most of Hamas is based — “will be slow, very hard.”
Read the original article on Business Insider
