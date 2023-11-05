Connect with us

Not ready to run 26.2 miles? Abbott Dash 5k brings together runners of all levels ahead of TCS NYC Marathon

Saturday, November 4, 2023 11:21AM

Gearing up for the Abbott Dash race in NYC

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) — Two runners won big at the Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K on Saturday in Central Park.

Morgan Beadlescomb, 2023 B.A.A. 5K champion, and three-time NCAA Division III champion Annie Rodenfels both captured the 2023 USA Track & Field (USTAF) 5K Championships.

Beadlescomb, 25, finished in 13:44, marking his debut in the Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K.

Rodenfels, 27, captured the women’s title in 15:22, after finishing fourth in the 2022 edition of the event.

Over 10,000 runners from across the country participated in the event Saturday morning, including top local athletes and many runners who are also running Sunday’s TCS New York City Marathon.

The Abbott Dash served as a great warmup ahead of Sunday’s marathon.

Runners started the race at the United Nations and then made their way across Midtown before ending at the marathon finish line in Central Park.

Eyewitness News sports reporter Sam Ryan spoke to Chris Miller of Abbott, who shared his excitement for Saturday’s race.

“For 10,000 runners to take on these iconic streets of New York, as Abbott being a company about celebrating health and technology company, it is great to see,” said Miller.

MORE MARATHON: Dad runs NYC marathon in honor of school staff that saved son with AED

Dad to run NYC marathon after school staff saves son with AEDSam Ryan has more on one dad’s motivation behind running the TCS New York City Marathon.

Discover more coverage of the 2023 TCS NYC Marathon here and tune in Sunday starting at 7:00 a.m. on Channel 7 for coverage of the race.

News

'It's working out ok so far'

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 5, 2023

By

'It’s working out ok so far'

A second teacher at a high school in Missouri was put on leave after administrators discovered her OnlyFans side hustle.

Megan Gaither, 31, said during an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she was placed on leave from her English teaching and varsity cheerleading coach position on Oct. 27 after district officials found out about her account on the OnlyFans platform.

Gaither said in the interview that she made an account on the direct-to-subscribers website because she has over $125,000 in student loans and needed the extra income.

“Teaching does not financially support a person,” Gaither said. “It’s really hard to stretch those paychecks during the summer. That’s why I did it.”

EX-MISSOURI TEACHER WHO DITCHED CLASSROOM FOR ONLYFANS HAS NO REGRETS: ‘FAR EXCEEDED MY TEACHER SALARY’

Megan Gaither smiling in a picture posted on Facebook

St. Clair High School English teacher Megan Gaither was placed on leave after administrators discovered her OnlyFans account.

According to the report, Gaither’s pay, which includes a stipend for coaching the school’s cheerleading squad, was around $47,500.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The teacher said she initially took down her OnlyFans account around the same time that fellow English teacher Brianna Coppage was placed on leave over her participation in selling explicit content. Weeks later, Gaither was outed for her racy side hustle.

When Gaither took the account down, she claimed to have had around 1,500 subscribers and was bringing in an extra $3,000 to $5,000 per month. The 31-year-old said all of her content was faceless in an attempt to stay anonymous.

Speculation about Gaither’s involvement on the platform began in mid-October when she was seen in a video posted on Coppage’s account. While the video didn’t include Gaither’s face, it was recorded at a party, and she was seen in a public picture wearing the same costume that was worn in the video posted on OnlyFans, according to the report.

“I was in like maybe four minutes of the entire thing, and I definitely did not think this would be the thing that would ruin my entire career,” Gaither said.

MISSOURI TEACHER ON LEAVE OVER ONLYFANS ACCOUNT: ‘KNEW THIS DAY WAS COMING’

Brianna Coppage smiles during a zoom interview with Fox News DigitalBrianna Coppage smiles during a zoom interview with Fox News Digital

Brianna Coppage, 28, was an English teacher at St. Clair High School but resigned earlier in October after administrators placed her on leave following the discovery of her OnlyFans account.

The school district’s superintendent, Kyle Kruse, told the outlet that the “district does not have a statement to issue at this time.”

Gaither said after the video was posted, a student put a note underneath her classroom door which stated they “knew her secret.”

She said that district administration told her she was placed on leave because of “professionalism and student communication,” an accusation she denies.

“Right now, I am just hoping to make enough to support my family,” Gaither added, stating that her choice to join OnlyFans was motivated by low teacher pay.

“In order to make change, you have to make noise and I think that is what Brianna did,” Gaither said. “And I think that’s what maybe I’m getting ready to do — make noise about how unfair teacher pay can be.”

In a Facebook post, Gaither said that she loved her job and will be “making noise.”

“I LOVE education and teaching, and I loved seeing my students and cheerleaders learn and grow into themselves. I’m damned good at helping them do that,” she said. “I’ll be telling my story. And hey. At least I didn’t try to neglect my duties of paying back what I borrowed to get educated, right? I made the adult choice of getting a side hustle. And guess what? It’s working out ok so far.”

Coppage told Fox News Digital she’s made close to $1 million selling explicit content on OnlyFans.

Brianna Coppage seen in pictures on social mediaBrianna Coppage seen in pictures on social media

Brianna Coppage, 28, is an English teacher at St. Clair High School, and told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she was put on leave after an interview with two administrators.

“I started it, one, to just supplement my income and kind of see what happens and possibly make extra money. Like, I have student loans. I was working on my third degree. So, I also have a master’s degree in education, and then I was working on my specialist degree,” Coppage told Fox News Digital in an interview.

Gaither described Coppage as her best friend when speaking with the Missouri-based outlet.

Fox News Digital reached out to the St. Clair R-XIII School District for comment.

Original article source: Second teacher at Missouri school on leave over OnlyFans side hustle: ‘It’s working out ok so far’

News

Ranking the top 10 candidates heading into Week 9

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 5, 2023

By

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa celebrates after running the ball for a first down against the New England Patriots during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.

Eight weeks down, ten to go. The NFL MVP race is on and we have the odds to break down.

The halfway mark of the NFL season is almost here and we have reached the point where we know who is legit and who needs to quit. Where players like San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may have been favorites for the award at the start of the season, they have since fallen off. Here is who oddsmakers have in their top-10.

Fortune favors this team:NFL Week 9 picks: Will Dolphins or Chiefs triumph in battle of AFC’s best?

NFL MVP Odds Leaderboards:

*odds per BetMGM

NFL STATS CENTRAL: The latest NFL scores, schedules, odds, stats and more.

News

A former Utah county clerk is accused of shredding and mishandling 2020 and 2022 ballots

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 5, 2023

By

Firefighter's 3-year-old son struck and killed as memorial walk for slain firefighters was to begin

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Utah prosecutors have charged a former county clerk with three felonies and other counts for allegedly shredding and otherwise mishandling ballots from the 2020 and 2022 elections.

The alleged misdeeds involved ballots cast by about 5,000 voters in Juab County, a desert area of west-central Utah with about 12,000 residents.

Former Juab County Clerk/Auditor Alaina Lofgran is accused of allowing ballots to be shredded soon after the 2022 election in violation of a law requiring their preservation for at least 22 months. The law is for aiding recounts.

Lofgran also improperly stored ballots from the 2020 election, keeping them in a basement storage room accessible by multiple county employees and easily visible, prosecutors allege in charging documents filed in Utah state court Thursday.

State law requires ballots and election returns to be locked in a safe and secure place.

“These charges are serious and reflect the heavy responsibility of county clerks to uphold election law. Public trust demands accountability of those who swear oaths to fulfill their duties with fidelity and then fail to do so,” Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said in a statement Friday.

Reached by phone Friday, Lofgran declined to comment but said she would Monday after talking to her attorney.

“I would love to comment then,” Lofgran said.

A Republican, Lofgran was Juab County clerk from 2015 to this year. She did not seek reelection in 2022.

The charges followed a 2022 lawsuit against Juab and several other Utah counties seeking 2020 election records. During the lawsuit, a state judge told Lofgran to preserve records from the 2020 election, according to the charging document.

The lawsuit was dismissed but appealed, resulting in a second court order to Lofgran to preserve the 2020 election results.

Soon after the 2022 election, a witness allegedly saw Lofgran put 2022 ballots in a “shred bin” in a large closet near the clerk’s office. The ballots had to be taken out of the shred bin for a recount but a deputy clerk allegedly saw Lofgran put them back in later.

The election reports were done and “we don’t need them anymore,” Lofgran allegedly told the deputy clerk, who is unnamed in the charging document.

A shredding company took away the shred bins. Lofgran allegedly told investigators she knew she had to preserve the ballots and would be prosecuted if she did not, and was aware of the court order to preserve 2020 records due to the pending lawsuit.

In March, investigators searched the county offices and the basement room accessible by multiple county employees. They allegedly found none of the 4,795 ballots cast in the 2022 general election and only some of the 5,932 ballots cast in the 2020 general election.

Lofgran is charged with willful neglect of duty, destroying or concealing ballots and destroying public records, all felonies, as well as two counts of improper disposition of ballots and two counts of unofficial misconduct, which are both misdemeanors.

The charging documents do not allege Lofgran had a political motivation. Clerks elsewhere have landed in trouble for allegedly tampering with voting equipment and technology amid former President Donald Trump’s false claims that fraud cost him reelection in 2020.

In Colorado, former clerk Tina Peters faces charges for an alleged effort to breach voting system technology after the 2020 election. In Michigan, Stephanie Scott, a small-town clerk ousted by voters earlier this year, got stripped of her election duties in 2021 amid accusations she improperly handled voting equipment after casting doubt on President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

Trending