Not ready to run 26.2 miles? Abbott Dash 5k brings together runners of all levels ahead of TCS NYC Marathon
Saturday, November 4, 2023 11:21AM
EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) — Two runners won big at the Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K on Saturday in Central Park.
Morgan Beadlescomb, 2023 B.A.A. 5K champion, and three-time NCAA Division III champion Annie Rodenfels both captured the 2023 USA Track & Field (USTAF) 5K Championships.
Beadlescomb, 25, finished in 13:44, marking his debut in the Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K.
Rodenfels, 27, captured the women’s title in 15:22, after finishing fourth in the 2022 edition of the event.
Over 10,000 runners from across the country participated in the event Saturday morning, including top local athletes and many runners who are also running Sunday’s TCS New York City Marathon.
The Abbott Dash served as a great warmup ahead of Sunday’s marathon.
Runners started the race at the United Nations and then made their way across Midtown before ending at the marathon finish line in Central Park.
Eyewitness News sports reporter Sam Ryan spoke to Chris Miller of Abbott, who shared his excitement for Saturday’s race.
“For 10,000 runners to take on these iconic streets of New York, as Abbott being a company about celebrating health and technology company, it is great to see,” said Miller.
‘It’s working out ok so far’
A second teacher at a high school in Missouri was put on leave after administrators discovered her OnlyFans side hustle.
Megan Gaither, 31, said during an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she was placed on leave from her English teaching and varsity cheerleading coach position on Oct. 27 after district officials found out about her account on the OnlyFans platform.
Gaither said in the interview that she made an account on the direct-to-subscribers website because she has over $125,000 in student loans and needed the extra income.
“Teaching does not financially support a person,” Gaither said. “It’s really hard to stretch those paychecks during the summer. That’s why I did it.”
EX-MISSOURI TEACHER WHO DITCHED CLASSROOM FOR ONLYFANS HAS NO REGRETS: ‘FAR EXCEEDED MY TEACHER SALARY’
According to the report, Gaither’s pay, which includes a stipend for coaching the school’s cheerleading squad, was around $47,500.
READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP
The teacher said she initially took down her OnlyFans account around the same time that fellow English teacher Brianna Coppage was placed on leave over her participation in selling explicit content. Weeks later, Gaither was outed for her racy side hustle.
When Gaither took the account down, she claimed to have had around 1,500 subscribers and was bringing in an extra $3,000 to $5,000 per month. The 31-year-old said all of her content was faceless in an attempt to stay anonymous.
Speculation about Gaither’s involvement on the platform began in mid-October when she was seen in a video posted on Coppage’s account. While the video didn’t include Gaither’s face, it was recorded at a party, and she was seen in a public picture wearing the same costume that was worn in the video posted on OnlyFans, according to the report.
“I was in like maybe four minutes of the entire thing, and I definitely did not think this would be the thing that would ruin my entire career,” Gaither said.
MISSOURI TEACHER ON LEAVE OVER ONLYFANS ACCOUNT: ‘KNEW THIS DAY WAS COMING’
The school district’s superintendent, Kyle Kruse, told the outlet that the “district does not have a statement to issue at this time.”
Gaither said after the video was posted, a student put a note underneath her classroom door which stated they “knew her secret.”
She said that district administration told her she was placed on leave because of “professionalism and student communication,” an accusation she denies.
“Right now, I am just hoping to make enough to support my family,” Gaither added, stating that her choice to join OnlyFans was motivated by low teacher pay.
“In order to make change, you have to make noise and I think that is what Brianna did,” Gaither said. “And I think that’s what maybe I’m getting ready to do — make noise about how unfair teacher pay can be.”
In a Facebook post, Gaither said that she loved her job and will be “making noise.”
“I LOVE education and teaching, and I loved seeing my students and cheerleaders learn and grow into themselves. I’m damned good at helping them do that,” she said. “I’ll be telling my story. And hey. At least I didn’t try to neglect my duties of paying back what I borrowed to get educated, right? I made the adult choice of getting a side hustle. And guess what? It’s working out ok so far.”
Coppage told Fox News Digital she’s made close to $1 million selling explicit content on OnlyFans.
“I started it, one, to just supplement my income and kind of see what happens and possibly make extra money. Like, I have student loans. I was working on my third degree. So, I also have a master’s degree in education, and then I was working on my specialist degree,” Coppage told Fox News Digital in an interview.
Gaither described Coppage as her best friend when speaking with the Missouri-based outlet.
Fox News Digital reached out to the St. Clair R-XIII School District for comment.
Ranking the top 10 candidates heading into Week 9
Eight weeks down, ten to go. The NFL MVP race is on and we have the odds to break down.
The halfway mark of the NFL season is almost here and we have reached the point where we know who is legit and who needs to quit. Where players like San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may have been favorites for the award at the start of the season, they have since fallen off. Here is who oddsmakers have in their top-10.
Fortune favors this team:NFL Week 9 picks: Will Dolphins or Chiefs triumph in battle of AFC’s best?
NFL MVP Odds Leaderboards:
*odds per BetMGM
NFL STATS CENTRAL: The latest NFL scores, schedules, odds, stats and more.
- Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (+300)
- Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (+350)
- Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (+350)
- Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (+600)
- Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (+1300)
- Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (+1800)
- Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow (+2000)
- San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (+2200)
- San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy (+3000)
- Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff (+3300)
Ranking players with the best value?
Tua Tagovailoa (+350)
Not only is Tua putting up monster numbers every week and leading the AFC East in the meantime, but the story surrounding Tagovailoa is remarkable. When predicting the MVP, the most important thing to remember is that people vote on the award, meaning they might be prone to bias or, in this case, falling in love with a story.
Last season, after Tagovailoa suffered a number of serious injuries, there were people advocating for his retirement. Tua has bounced back tremendously to lead the most explosive offense in the NFL. His team nearly broke the NFL record for points scored in a single game, and as of right now, they are averaging 33.9 points per game, the eighth-most by a team since 1970. The quarterback is the most pivotal part of any team and for a team this strong offensively, it’s hard to pass up their signal-caller come MVP voting time.
Patrick Mahomes (+300)
On the other side of the bias coin comes Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is in the middle of the worst season of his career. Nobody cares though, because Mahomes has earned the reputation of arguably the most talented quarterback of all-time, on pace to be the GOAT. Where Jalen Hurts may take a hit in his MVP odds because he has decreased in pass and rush yards per game, while increasing in interception percentage, Mahomes is immune to that sort of regression as long as the Chiefs keep winning. Kansas City is still the top seed in the AFC, and as long as the Chiefs keep up appearances as one of the strongest clubs in the AFC, Mahomes’ MVP chances will be very high.
Tyreek Hill (+4000)
Hill was just off the top-ten. He sits at 12th.
Hill’s odds have rapidly shot up the leaderboards. He was at +12500 at one point, and has climbed to +4000. Yes, it is very difficult for a non-quarterback to win the award, but the best chance for any non-quarterback to do so would be if they break a record like Adrian Peterson did in 2012.
Hill is currently on pace to be the first receiver to ever break 2000 yards. He has scored a touchdown in all but one game this year and has gone over 100 yards in five of eight games. The biggest problem is that his quarterback is receiving most of the praise. That could change though.
I’ve already detailed Tagovailoa’s injury history. The Miami Dolphins have it within their best interest to play it very cautiously with him. If the indoor breeze gets too strong near his locker, the Dolphins might consider resting him for a game or two. If Tua misses enough time, Hill could prove himself quarterback proof as he’s done for the entirety of his career, and that could be enough to leap him over the rest of the field, especially if the Dolphins earn the AFC’s top seed without Tagovailoa for a few games.
Josh Allen (+1300)
Josh Allen is a great quarterback on a great team. Regardless of his team’s record at the moment, Allen has the tools to win any game. He has already finished top-three in MVP voting twice in his career. The voters like him, and he’s setting career-bests in completion percentage and quarterback rating. He’s also improved in yards per game from 2022 where he finished third in the MVP race. Oh, and he’s already got five touchdowns on the ground, compared to seven from a year ago.
With all that in mind, despite his team’s 5-3 record, he’s still having a phenomenal year. Sure, he’s not rushing as much, but he’s rushing when it matters, and consistently getting his team points. In terms of points per game, the Bills are still fourth in the NFL.
Joe Burrow (+2000)
The Bengals got off to a horrendous start, but the past is the past. Cincinnati has vaulted right back into playoff contention and are above .500 after rattling off three straight wins, over good teams too like the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
Much of Joe Burrow’s early season struggles are rightfully being attributed to him not being at 100 percent to start the year. Now that he’s healthy, the offense is clicking on all cylinders. Where people were ready to destroy the Joe Shiesty legend, Burrow has bounced back and reminded everyone why he’s been considered one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL ever since he entered the league. Burrow has thrown eight touchdowns in Cincinnati’s last three games. He had just two in the previous four weeks.
As Burrow and the rest of the Cincinnati offense continue to improve (AKA whenever Tee Higgins starts to show up), the memories of Burrow’s abysmal first quarter of the season will slip away. If the Bengals can secure the AFC’s top seed, there’s no denying who voters will lean toward come voting time. Burrow has the skills and the team around him to make it happen too.
A former Utah county clerk is accused of shredding and mishandling 2020 and 2022 ballots
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Utah prosecutors have charged a former county clerk with three felonies and other counts for allegedly shredding and otherwise mishandling ballots from the 2020 and 2022 elections.
The alleged misdeeds involved ballots cast by about 5,000 voters in Juab County, a desert area of west-central Utah with about 12,000 residents.
Former Juab County Clerk/Auditor Alaina Lofgran is accused of allowing ballots to be shredded soon after the 2022 election in violation of a law requiring their preservation for at least 22 months. The law is for aiding recounts.
Lofgran also improperly stored ballots from the 2020 election, keeping them in a basement storage room accessible by multiple county employees and easily visible, prosecutors allege in charging documents filed in Utah state court Thursday.
State law requires ballots and election returns to be locked in a safe and secure place.
“These charges are serious and reflect the heavy responsibility of county clerks to uphold election law. Public trust demands accountability of those who swear oaths to fulfill their duties with fidelity and then fail to do so,” Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said in a statement Friday.
Reached by phone Friday, Lofgran declined to comment but said she would Monday after talking to her attorney.
“I would love to comment then,” Lofgran said.
A Republican, Lofgran was Juab County clerk from 2015 to this year. She did not seek reelection in 2022.
The charges followed a 2022 lawsuit against Juab and several other Utah counties seeking 2020 election records. During the lawsuit, a state judge told Lofgran to preserve records from the 2020 election, according to the charging document.
The lawsuit was dismissed but appealed, resulting in a second court order to Lofgran to preserve the 2020 election results.
Soon after the 2022 election, a witness allegedly saw Lofgran put 2022 ballots in a “shred bin” in a large closet near the clerk’s office. The ballots had to be taken out of the shred bin for a recount but a deputy clerk allegedly saw Lofgran put them back in later.
The election reports were done and “we don’t need them anymore,” Lofgran allegedly told the deputy clerk, who is unnamed in the charging document.
A shredding company took away the shred bins. Lofgran allegedly told investigators she knew she had to preserve the ballots and would be prosecuted if she did not, and was aware of the court order to preserve 2020 records due to the pending lawsuit.
In March, investigators searched the county offices and the basement room accessible by multiple county employees. They allegedly found none of the 4,795 ballots cast in the 2022 general election and only some of the 5,932 ballots cast in the 2020 general election.
Lofgran is charged with willful neglect of duty, destroying or concealing ballots and destroying public records, all felonies, as well as two counts of improper disposition of ballots and two counts of unofficial misconduct, which are both misdemeanors.
The charging documents do not allege Lofgran had a political motivation. Clerks elsewhere have landed in trouble for allegedly tampering with voting equipment and technology amid former President Donald Trump’s false claims that fraud cost him reelection in 2020.
In Colorado, former clerk Tina Peters faces charges for an alleged effort to breach voting system technology after the 2020 election. In Michigan, Stephanie Scott, a small-town clerk ousted by voters earlier this year, got stripped of her election duties in 2021 amid accusations she improperly handled voting equipment after casting doubt on President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.
