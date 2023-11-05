Connect with us

News

Ranking the top 10 candidates heading into Week 9

Published

5 seconds ago

on

By

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa celebrates after running the ball for a first down against the New England Patriots during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

Eight weeks down, ten to go. The NFL MVP race is on and we have the odds to break down.

The halfway mark of the NFL season is almost here and we have reached the point where we know who is legit and who needs to quit. Where players like San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may have been favorites for the award at the start of the season, they have since fallen off. Here is who oddsmakers have in their top-10.

Fortune favors this team:NFL Week 9 picks: Will Dolphins or Chiefs triumph in battle of AFC’s best?

NFL MVP Odds Leaderboards:

*odds per BetMGM

NFL STATS CENTRAL: The latest NFL scores, schedules, odds, stats and more.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Related Topics:

For Daniel, journalism is a way of life. He lives and breathes art and anything even remotely related to it. Politics, Cinema, books, music, fashion are a part of his lifestyle.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

A former Utah county clerk is accused of shredding and mishandling 2020 and 2022 ballots

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 5, 2023

By

Firefighter's 3-year-old son struck and killed as memorial walk for slain firefighters was to begin

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Utah prosecutors have charged a former county clerk with three felonies and other counts for allegedly shredding and otherwise mishandling ballots from the 2020 and 2022 elections.

The alleged misdeeds involved ballots cast by about 5,000 voters in Juab County, a desert area of west-central Utah with about 12,000 residents.

Former Juab County Clerk/Auditor Alaina Lofgran is accused of allowing ballots to be shredded soon after the 2022 election in violation of a law requiring their preservation for at least 22 months. The law is for aiding recounts.

Lofgran also improperly stored ballots from the 2020 election, keeping them in a basement storage room accessible by multiple county employees and easily visible, prosecutors allege in charging documents filed in Utah state court Thursday.

State law requires ballots and election returns to be locked in a safe and secure place.

“These charges are serious and reflect the heavy responsibility of county clerks to uphold election law. Public trust demands accountability of those who swear oaths to fulfill their duties with fidelity and then fail to do so,” Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said in a statement Friday.

Reached by phone Friday, Lofgran declined to comment but said she would Monday after talking to her attorney.

“I would love to comment then,” Lofgran said.

A Republican, Lofgran was Juab County clerk from 2015 to this year. She did not seek reelection in 2022.

The charges followed a 2022 lawsuit against Juab and several other Utah counties seeking 2020 election records. During the lawsuit, a state judge told Lofgran to preserve records from the 2020 election, according to the charging document.

The lawsuit was dismissed but appealed, resulting in a second court order to Lofgran to preserve the 2020 election results.

Soon after the 2022 election, a witness allegedly saw Lofgran put 2022 ballots in a “shred bin” in a large closet near the clerk’s office. The ballots had to be taken out of the shred bin for a recount but a deputy clerk allegedly saw Lofgran put them back in later.

The election reports were done and “we don’t need them anymore,” Lofgran allegedly told the deputy clerk, who is unnamed in the charging document.

A shredding company took away the shred bins. Lofgran allegedly told investigators she knew she had to preserve the ballots and would be prosecuted if she did not, and was aware of the court order to preserve 2020 records due to the pending lawsuit.

In March, investigators searched the county offices and the basement room accessible by multiple county employees. They allegedly found none of the 4,795 ballots cast in the 2022 general election and only some of the 5,932 ballots cast in the 2020 general election.

Lofgran is charged with willful neglect of duty, destroying or concealing ballots and destroying public records, all felonies, as well as two counts of improper disposition of ballots and two counts of unofficial misconduct, which are both misdemeanors.

The charging documents do not allege Lofgran had a political motivation. Clerks elsewhere have landed in trouble for allegedly tampering with voting equipment and technology amid former President Donald Trump’s false claims that fraud cost him reelection in 2020.

In Colorado, former clerk Tina Peters faces charges for an alleged effort to breach voting system technology after the 2020 election. In Michigan, Stephanie Scott, a small-town clerk ousted by voters earlier this year, got stripped of her election duties in 2021 amid accusations she improperly handled voting equipment after casting doubt on President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Tom Hanks makes comment addressing LSU-Alabama game at World War II museum

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 5, 2023

By

Tom Hanks makes comment addressing LSU-Alabama game at World War II museum

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

Image credit to CNN.

NEW ORLEANS – Tom Hanks found his own way to add fuel to the LSU-Alabama rivalry while speaking at the National World War II museum in New Orleans.

In his twelve minute speech, Hanks decided to give a nod to the rivalry and gave his input on the game.

“Hope and faith and collective effort may even lead to LSU beating Alabama tomorrow,” Hanks said, drawing applause and laughter. “If that can happen, ladies and gentlemen, we can accomplish anything to which we set our minds.”

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Ram Goes Flying In Georgia Police Chase

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 5, 2023

By

Ram Goes Flying In Georgia Police Chase

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Ram Goes Flying In Georgia Police Chase

Ram Goes Flying In Georgia Police Chase

He paid for the full truck and he’s going to use the full capabilities of that truck!

Sometimes police are asked to apprehend dangerous people who won’t give up easily, like this murder suspect from Indiana who was chased down by Georgia State Police. Federal authorities tapped troopers for assistance once they learned the dangerous individual was in Gwinnett County. However, this guy was prepared to use the full capability of his new Ram 1500 Rebel in a desperate attempt to get away.

Watch Arkansas troopers take down a fleeing Ram truck here.

Troopers try pitting the pickup truck right off the bat, but thanks in part to the heavy and durable nature of the vehicle it doesn’t disable the Ram. As the chase ensues, the lead trooper tries pitting the Rebel again, but he can’t spin the truck out.

1699194351 396 Ram Goes Flying In Georgia Police Chase1699194351 396 Ram Goes Flying In Georgia Police Chase

In the meantime, this suspect decides to show off how the truck handles the grassy median on the highway. It’s a risky yet effective move since traffic is fairly heavy, allowing him to keep moving forward as troopers struggle to keep up.

However, driving in the median comes with some surprise bumps, causing the truck to catch some area a few times. It’s a miracle the guy didn’t wreck out as a result.

Yet again, this video shows how people just stick in the left lane as an emergency vehicle approaches with lights and sirens going. We know not everyone has always been perfect about this, but we’ve seen in certain parts of the country the left lane camping is so bad even a cop can’t get those people to move. Unbelievable.

1699194351 437 Ram Goes Flying In Georgia Police Chase1699194351 437 Ram Goes Flying In Georgia Police Chase

Even more daring and also incredibly stupid, the suspect takes the Ram Rebel into oncoming traffic. Maybe he believes the sheer mass of the truck will keep him safe, but the physics in a high-speed, head-on collision probably won’t favor him as heavily as he believes.

The reckless fleeing of this suspect ultimate is his undoing as he wrecks out in an intersection, disabling the Ram. Fortunately, he isn’t nearly as spry on his feet, allowing troopers to chase him down and arrest him quickly.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

Interesting Articles

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa celebrates after running the ball for a first down against the New England Patriots during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa celebrates after running the ball for a first down against the New England Patriots during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.
News5 seconds ago

Ranking the top 10 candidates heading into Week 9

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Firefighter's 3-year-old son struck and killed as memorial walk for slain firefighters was to begin Firefighter's 3-year-old son struck and killed as memorial walk for slain firefighters was to begin
News2 mins ago

A former Utah county clerk is accused of shredding and mishandling 2020 and 2022 ballots

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Tom Hanks makes comment addressing LSU-Alabama game at World War II museum Tom Hanks makes comment addressing LSU-Alabama game at World War II museum
News1 hour ago

Tom Hanks makes comment addressing LSU-Alabama game at World War II museum

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Ram Goes Flying In Georgia Police Chase Ram Goes Flying In Georgia Police Chase
News1 hour ago

Ram Goes Flying In Georgia Police Chase

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87), centre, attends a practice session in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play the Miami Dolphins in a NFL game in Frankfurt on Sunday Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87), centre, attends a practice session in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play the Miami Dolphins in a NFL game in Frankfurt on Sunday Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
News2 hours ago

How to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Frankfurt

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the arraignment and filing of charges against two defendants in a multi-million dollar embezzlement and tax fraud scheme in San Bernardino County. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the arraignment and filing of charges against two defendants in a multi-million dollar embezzlement and tax fraud scheme in San Bernardino County.
News2 hours ago

San Bernardino County high-end car dealer suspected in $8 million embezzlement, tax fraud

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
The Daily Beast The Daily Beast
News3 hours ago

CNN Anchor Pulls Receipts to Expose GOP Rep’s Hypocrisy After Israel Bill

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Real Sociedad v Barcelona live: Can Barca climb the table after Harry Kane scores treble for Bayern Munich - Live Real Sociedad v Barcelona live: Can Barca climb the table after Harry Kane scores treble for Bayern Munich - Live
News4 hours ago

Real Sociedad v Barcelona live: Can Barca climb the table after Harry Kane scores treble for Bayern Munich – Live

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Shai Davidai - Daniel Davidai Shai Davidai - Daniel Davidai
News4 hours ago

I’m a Jewish Columbia professor. I wouldn’t allow my children to go here now

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
2 former Northwestern football players describe racist treatment in 2000s 2 former Northwestern football players describe racist treatment in 2000s
News5 hours ago

2 former Northwestern football players describe racist treatment in 2000s

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...

Trending