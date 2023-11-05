News
Real Sociedad v Barcelona live: Can Barca climb the table after Harry Kane scores treble for Bayern Munich – Live
News
I’m a Jewish Columbia professor. I wouldn’t allow my children to go here now
Editor’s Note: Shai Davidai is an assistant professor of management at Columbia Business School. He received his PhD in social psychology from Cornell University and has previously taught at Princeton University and at The New School for Social Research. He is on X @ShaiDavidai. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
I’m a 40-year-old Columbia University professor and last month I found myself crying in front of dozens of strangers on campus.
I wasn’t planning on crying. The tears just came out when I spoke about the danger of antisemitism on US campuses in a video that has since gone viral. Judging from the thousands of supportive messages I’ve received, it seems that Jewish Americans around the country have been crying with me. It was a cry of despair — a howl, really — that took on the purest form of human pain. A cry that arose from the darkest, deepest and most primal of fears. A cry that has been consuming me for weeks, urging me to speak up.
Following the horrific massacre in Israel by Hamas terrorists on October 7, I felt an intense, relentless grief. Grief for the thousands of civilians shot, murdered, mutilated, raped and beheaded. Grief for the intentional killing of babies, some burned beyond recognition. Grief for the confused children dragged at gun point by violent men into captivity in Gaza.
Yet there was a deeper, darker grief. A grief that seeped from a wound I’d thought was healed. A grief that comes from the trauma hiding at the bottom of every Jewish person’s heart. A grief that comes from seeing, once again, Jewish people targeted in their homes and communities.
Soon, this darkest of griefs was joined by intense fear. I feared not only for the future of innocent Israeli and Palestinian children, but for the future of my family here, in New York City.
Having spent over 13 years building a close-knit community of like-minded liberals, I suddenly find myself abandoned. Abandoned by the resounding silence of friends and neighbors who refuse to publicly denounce Hamas’ evil crimes against humanity. Abandoned by colleagues who whitewash and excuse barbarities that included the raping of Israeli women and the execution of disabled Israeli children as a mere “military response,” who consider such horrors as “awesome” acts of “resistance.” Abandoned by student organizations who have welcomed and celebrated the October 7 massacre with the chant “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” code words for the eradication of Jews living in Israel.
Abandoned by Columbia University — my very own employer — which, in the name of fostering “different points of view” has allowed such expressions to take place. Its statement that “we must avoid language that vilifies, threatens, or stereotypes entire groups of people” rings hollow when it doesn’t condemn the professors and students doing exactly that.
This is happening not in Gaza. Not in Israel. Here, in the United States of America. Here, at universities, which are supposed to provide safe spaces for everyone in the community. Everyone, it seems, but Jews and Israelis.
On the day following Hamas’ unspeakable massacre, I woke up to the most petrifying realization a parent can have: the realization that right now, all across America, there are people who see my 7-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter, both dual citizens of Israel and the US, as legitimate targets of resistance.
Were they older, I would have loved for my children to attend an incredible institution like Columbia. But not now, not under this leadership. I would be too worried for their safety. The differences between the student organizations’ chant of “from the river to the sea” and the Nazi chant of “Germany for Germans” are mere semantics. The antisemitic sentiment is the same.
It is not just these chants that keep me up at night. It is the antisemitic violence that inevitably follows when university leaders are willing to look the other way.
There is the Israeli student who was physically attacked at my workplace, Columbia University, while hanging posters of the kidnapped babies in Gaza, the Jewish students here who have been spat on, cursed at and received death threats. There are the online threats to rape Jewish women and throw them off a cliff and slit the throats of Jewish men on Cornell University’s campus, my alma mater. (A suspect has been arrested and is being held in jail, with the university president saying the school would respond “rapidly and forcefully” to threats.) There are the student organizations who, in their support of Hamas’ actions, pounded on the doors of a library while frightened Jewish students locked the door and sheltered inside at Cooper Union in Manhattan. There are the Jews supporting Israel who were punched and whacked at Tulane in New Orleans. There is the UC Davis professor who threatened to attack Jewish journalists and their children, ending her social media post with emojis of a knife, a hatchet and three drops of blood. The list goes on and on.
These days, taking the subway to campus or strolling with my family through Central Park, I experience an acute and very specific anxiety: Who among my colleagues, friends and neighbors sees my children as legitimate targets? Who among my community sees the lives of my Jewish and Israeli students as expendable? How can I ever feel safe myself at a campus whose leadership fails to condemn the rape of young women and other horrors perpetrated by Hamas on October 7.
The horrific rise of antisemitism on US campuses is a wakeup call for action. Contact every politician in your city and state. Join your PTA. Write an op-ed. Call your alma mater. File a lawsuit. We must hold accountable the leaders of institutions who, in their silence, embolden those who wish to exterminate an entire people. We must tell the heads of our universities that vacuous public relations stunts creating antisemitism task forces are meaningless when they refuse to condemn support for terror within the campus community. We must send the world a clear message: Our lives are just as valuable as anyone else’s.
At the same time, we Jews and Israelis can – and must – stand in unity with the Palestinian people and work toward peaceful coexistence. Even in our darkest times, we must foster empathy for every person currently striving for safety and dignity. One can support a free Palestine without being antisemitic or anti-Israeli. One can fight for a sovereign Palestinian state and feel deep pain at the anguish of innocent Palestinian children while also publicly expressing a loathing of Hamas. I know, because I do. I know, because many students and faculty at Columbia have told me that they want to support the Palestinian people yet refuse to march in hate-filled protests that celebrate Hamas’ crimes.
What we cannot do is accept the existence of internationally recognized terror organizations that explicitly call for our demise. We cannot accept pro-terror student groups in the US that celebrate the atrocities committed by these organizations. We can never accept torture and murder of civilians as a legitimate act of resistance.
This fear that has engulfed me is not new, of course. Every Jewish person carries it within them, regardless of whether they are Orthodox, Reform or a humanist atheist like myself. This fear is as old as the existence of the Jewish people, as old as our persecution. It is a fear that lurks in the dark basements of every Jewish mind, a basement whose door we usually don’t allow ourselves to prop open. It is a fear that Jewish children inherit from their parents and Jewish parents try to shield their child from.
Last week, crying in front of complete strangers on Columbia’s campus, it was that exact fear that howled through my throat. It was the fear of history repeating itself, the fear of the world’s apathy in the face of the largest Jewish death toll on a single day since the Holocaust. I was encompassed by the darkness of that hidden basement, crying for the world to listen: Never again is now.
For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com
News
2 former Northwestern football players describe racist treatment in 2000s
CHICAGO — Two more former Northwestern University football players came forward Friday saying they experienced racist treatment during their time on the team in the early 2000s.
Noah Herron and Rico Lamitte said Black players were pressured to conform to white norms and faced unfair punishments. They spoke at a news conference hosted by Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, a Chicago law firm representing more than 50 former Northwestern athletes. Attorney Patrick Salvi said Herron and Lamitte are not plaintiffs in any lawsuits “as of right now.”
Herron, a star running back at Northwestern from 2000 to 2004 who played in the NFL, said Black players with braids and longer hair were told to cut it even though white players were allowed to wear their hair long.
“Northwestern not only treated players of color differently than our white teammates, but they tried to conform us in our appearance to resemble white teammates — or what Northwestern would consider ‘the Wildcat Way,'” Herron said. “Northwestern recruited me as a football player, but refused to see me and accept me as a man — a Black man who was and is proud of my race and culture.”
Lamitte, who played under the name Rico Tarver from 2001 to 2005, said he and other Black players were told by the football staff that they needed to change the way they acted and dressed. He recalled being a few feet from Rashidi Wheeler when he died during practice in 2001 and said the team wasn’t given the chance it needed to heal.
“That set the tone for what I would experience over the next 4½ years of my life,” he said. “I was threatened and forced to conform to the ‘Wildcat Way,’ a toxic environment that had no room or tolerance for me as a Black man.”
The head coach when Herron and Lamitte played was Randy Walker. Pat Fitzgerald, an assistant at the time, took over in 2006 following Walker’s death and led the Wildcats for 17 seasons.
He was fired in July, a few days after initially being suspended following an investigation by attorney Maggie Hickey of law firm ArentFox Schiff. That probe did not find “sufficient” evidence that the coaching staff knew about ongoing hazing but concluded there were “significant opportunities” to find out about it. Fitzgerald is suing the school for $130 million, saying his alma mater wrongfully fired him.
Northwestern is facing more than a dozen lawsuits across multiple sports with allegations including sexual abuse of players by teammates, as well as racist comments by coaches and race-based assaults. Northwestern hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch three months ago to lead an investigation into the culture of its athletic department and its anti-hazing procedures.
“Hazing has no place at Northwestern,” the school said Friday. “Any claims of racially motivated hazing are not only disturbing but completely antithetical to our educational and athletics mission. We are and will always be committed to diversity, and we investigate any specific hazing allegation we receive to confirm that every Northwestern student feels safe and included.”
News
Trump’s New York Fraud Trial Descends Into Another Shouting Match
Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York went sideways on Friday before things even got started—and by the end of the day, an increasingly exasperated Judge Arthur Engoron, who furiously accused Trump’s legal team of misogyny on Thursday, had placed a sternly worded gag order on the lawyers representing the former president.
Engoron barred Trump attorneys , Alina Habba, and Clifford Robert from making statements “about internal and confidential communications (be it conversations, note passing, or anything similar) between me and my staff,” after they made “on the record, repeated inappropriate remarks about my Principal Law Clerk, falsely accusing her of bias against them and of improperly influencing the bench trial.”
“Since the commencement of this bench trial, my chambers have been inundated with hundreds of harassing and threatening phone calls, voicemails, emails, letters and packages,” the order said. “The First Amendment right of defendants and their attorneys to comment on my staff is far and away outweighed by the need to protect them from threats and physical harm.”
The order is purposely narrow, and does not prevent anyone from saying whatever they like about Engoron. It expands an existing gag order that had, until Friday, only applied to Trump and not his attorneys, which Engoron said he assumed would be “unnecessary… [as they are] officers of the court.”
NY Judge Explodes at Trump Lawyer’s ‘Misogyny’ After Swipes at Court Clerk
Friday’s proceedings opened with Engoron raising his very evident concerns about Trump and his legal team repeatedly haranguing Engoron’s law clerk, Allison Greenfield, over perceptions of “bias.”
“I’m worried about this,” Engoron said.
“To the extent that there is the perception of bias,” defense attorney Chris Kise responded, he needed to “as a lawyer… at least mark it.”
Engoron said he didn’t view the case as a political one, and “promised not to pound the table again, the bench,” but reiterated that he had an “unfettered right to get assistance” from his clerk, who sits by his side on the bench, and said he had “no idea” how that showed bias.
“You can say whatever you want about me,” he said. “And that has been taken advantage of. I think that’s where there would be any appearance of bias, but I cut this case right down the middle.”
To that, Kise launched into a diatribe about things “treading in a dangerous area here.”
“The entire country, if not the world, is watching this proceeding,” he railed. “And the U.S. heretofore has been a model for integrity and impartiality in the judicial system, since its founding. Nothing in here should create any appearance that the adherence to those principles has wavered… Yes, as a judge you’re entitled to receive [assistance], but from someone who has potentially demonstrable bias… and the manner in which that has taken place, we at least have to make a record.”
Kise repeated the same argument he made at the end of the day on Thursday, complaining that “things are frequently, if not inordinately, [ruled] against us on every major issue.” He said he felt as if he were battling “two adversaries, not one,” and brought up an article published on Thursday night calling for Greenfield to be disbarred over her political donations to Democrats.
He said the allegations in the article were “delivered to the court” on Friday morning, and that he may move for a mistrial, adding that the same “information” about “extrajudicial conduct” was raised last month.
“It’s not information, it’s an allegation,” Engoron snapped, saying he had no idea what article Kise was talking about and hadn’t seen it.
Kise didn’t remember which publication it was, but said, “I think it may be Breitbart,” to laughter from the gallery. (It was, indeed, a Breitbart article about a complaint filed by a Wisconsin man not involved in the trial.)
That’s when Engoron seemed to have had enough, calling Kise’s claim that Engoron had been apprised on Friday morning of the story in question, “ABSOLUTELY UNTRUE, OK?!”
“I would have remembered receiving such an allegation,” he thundered, adding. “Let everybody in the room decide what they think of Breitbart… It’s a shame things have descended to this level.”
After Engoron informed the defense that he simply wanted to “move ahead with the trial,” Eric Trump finally took the stand—some 30 minutes behind schedule—to resume his testimony from Thursday.
Eric Trump Grilled on Mar-a-Lago During Testy Day in Court
He said he had only signed off on allegedly manipulated financial statements for his dad after highly paid experts assured him that everything was on the up and up.
“I relied on one of the biggest accounting firms in the country, and a great legal team,” Eric testified.
Later, he provided conflicting answers about whether or not his father’s Mar-a-Lago estate is a private residence or a members-only club. (Trump made the property his home following the end of his presidency.)
“It’s very clear that Mar-a-Lago is not a club, it’s a private residence,” Eric said, subsequently answering a prosecutor’s question, “Mar-a-Lago is a private club, yes.”
Prosecutors Confront Eric Trump With Damning Emails at Fraud Trial
Relations between Engoron and Trump’s team have grown increasingly frosty. At the end of Thursday’s proceedings, Engoron exploded at Kise, pounding on the bench and threatening to expand a gag order to keep Trump’s lawyers from attacking court staff.
Kise had complained that Greenfield was passing notes to Engoron, suggesting that she was “co-judging” the trial. But a furious Engoron said he had an “absolute unfettered right to get advice” from his principal law clerk, arguing there “may be a bit of misogyny” in the repeated attacks on Greenfield. (Kise insisted he couldn’t be a misogynist because he’s married and has a daughter.)
Engoron has previously fined Trump $15,000 for repeatedly attacking Greenfield in violation of a gag order, including a social media post in which he called Greenfield “[Chuck] Schumer’s girlfriend.”
Read more at The Daily Beast.
Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.
Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast’s unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.
Real Sociedad v Barcelona live: Can Barca climb the table after Harry Kane scores treble for Bayern Munich – Live
I’m a Jewish Columbia professor. I wouldn’t allow my children to go here now
2 former Northwestern football players describe racist treatment in 2000s
Trump’s New York Fraud Trial Descends Into Another Shouting Match
AC Milan 0-1 Udinese (Nov 4, 2023) Game Analysis
New maps reveal who could see more snow this winter during a strong El Niño
2023 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Bracket Announced
I’m an American who sent her daughter to public school in Mexico. She wore a uniform, and the day ended at 2 p.m.
Sam Burns talks LSU-Alabama football game, playing golf at LSU
This Gen Z TikToker quit her office job and proclaimed she’s happier struggling to pay bills than being a ‘corporate drone’ — this is why
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
Interesting Articles
Real Sociedad v Barcelona live: Can Barca climb the table after Harry Kane scores treble for Bayern Munich – Live
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
I’m a Jewish Columbia professor. I wouldn’t allow my children to go here now
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
2 former Northwestern football players describe racist treatment in 2000s
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trump’s New York Fraud Trial Descends Into Another Shouting Match
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
AC Milan 0-1 Udinese (Nov 4, 2023) Game Analysis
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
New maps reveal who could see more snow this winter during a strong El Niño
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
2023 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Bracket Announced
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
I’m an American who sent her daughter to public school in Mexico. She wore a uniform, and the day ended at 2 p.m.
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Sam Burns talks LSU-Alabama football game, playing golf at LSU
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
This Gen Z TikToker quit her office job and proclaimed she’s happier struggling to pay bills than being a ‘corporate drone’ — this is why
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
-
News3 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
-
News6 days ago
Video Shows Man Who Jumped Off Florida Cruise Boat and Drowned; Family’s Lawsuit Says Crew Member Spent Time Looking for a Life Ring Instead of Jumping In with Life Jacket
-
News3 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
-
News7 days ago
US judge asks Trump if he wants his federal election trial televised
-
News2 days ago
‘We’ve Had It’ With Muslims and Arab-Americans
-
News4 days ago
Meta to Charge Monthly Fees For Using Facebook and Instagram: What to Know
-
News7 days ago
Wisconsin judge rules that GOP-controlled Senate’s vote to fire top elections official had no effect