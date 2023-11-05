News
San Bernardino County high-end car dealer suspected in $8 million embezzlement, tax fraud
Two people were charged in a multi-million dollar embezzlement and tax fraud scheme in San Bernardino County, California Attorney General announced Wednesday.
Clayton Thom, who operated a high-end automobile dealership, was allegedly involved in the theft of over $4 million from 35 victims. Thom is the owner of the shuttered Upland-based CNC Motors Inc. and Lotus of Upland, LLC., according to court records.
Thom and his business manager, Valerie Tanaka, were charged with 13 counts of tax fraud for allegedly defrauding the state of more than $4 million in taxes. Thom was charged with an additional 37 counts of grand theft and one count of elder theft, the Department of Justice stated.
“My office is committed to protecting hardworking Californian consumers from financial crimes,” Bonta said. “Fraud against Californians and against the state will not be tolerated by the California Department of Justice.”
What we know about CNC Motors
Thom ran his alleged embezzlement scheme from 2018 to 2021 by stealing from customers at his dealership in Upland.
Thom encouraged victims to place high-value vehicles on consignment, sometimes persuading them to leave their titles at the dealership. These victims signed contracts that promised payment within 20 days of their vehicle’s sale, the DOJ said.
However, after selling the victims’ consigned cars and collecting the proceeds, Thom did not pay the victims. In many cases, he also used these consigned vehicles to settle his debts and obtain loans.
Thom also allegedly prevented customers who bought consigned vehicles from receiving legal ownership. He did not endorse, date, and deliver the certificates of ownership and registration, or in some cases, deliver forged titles.
A Youtuber brought attention to Thom’s business dealings.
Daniel Hurlbert’s YouTube channel Normal Guy Supercar got attention with his CNC Motors video playlist, which includes many of his subscribers sharing their stories about CNC Motors. Hurlbert’s channel also includes a 2021 video interview with Thom, who spoke of business challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Department of Motor Vehicles was investigated complaints against CNC Motors, according to the DOJ.
“Our Inland Area office worked closely with local law enforcement, (California Department of Tax and Fee Administration) and other agencies to thoroughly investigate these complaints and bring these individuals to answer for their actions,” DMV Investigations Chief Christina Michel said.
Thom and Tanaka were arraigned on Tuesday afternoon at San Bernardino County Superior Court in Rancho Cucamonga.
Thom, 50, remains at the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Department’s West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, with bail set at $8.7 million. He is due back in court on Monday, Nov. 6, booking records show.
Tanaka, 61, who was arrested on Oct. 30, was released the following day. No court date has been scheduled, according to sheriff’s officials.
Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RD[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz
This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Duo charged after suspected $8 million embezzlement, tax fraud scheme
News
CNN Anchor Pulls Receipts to Expose GOP Rep’s Hypocrisy After Israel Bill
CNN anchor came prepared with receipts on Friday when Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) attempted to dismiss the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office’s analysis that the House GOP’s Israel aid bill would add $26.8 billion to the national budget deficit.
While the South Carolina lawmaker fumed that he has “very little confidence in the CBO” because they “have an agenda to back up whatever view” the Biden administration presents, Bolduan pointed out that Norman previously touted the office’s findings when it suited him politically.
The Israel aid bill, which narrowly passed the House on Tuesday, kicked off Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) new reign of leadership with a partisan fight, almost certainly delaying emergency military aid to Israel.
The bill provides $14.3 billion in aid to Israel but “offsets” this cost by cutting $14.3 billion in funds to the Internal Revenue Service.
Contradicting House Republicans’ supposed goal of not adding to the national debt, the CBO found that the legislation would increase the deficit by $26.8 billion over the next ten years. The IRS, citing the reduced capacity to audit wealthy corporations and enforce collections, claimed the cuts would cost the government $90 billion over the next decade.
Those trade-offs incensed Democrats, leaving the bill D.O.A. in the Senate and White House.
Speaker Mike Johnson’s First Act: Turning Israel Aid Into a Partisan Fight
Appearing on CNN News Central on Friday, Norman pushed back against Democratic criticism that the GOP is “conditioning aid to Israel,” claiming “Democrats are saying that they prefer the IRS agents over support for Israel.”
Bolduan, however, noted that while House Republicans are insisting that the cuts to the IRS are a “pay-for,” the CBO says the bill will add more to the deficit than just unconditionally sending the aid to Israel.
“I have very little confidence in the CBO,” Norman grumbled. “They have an agenda to back up whatever view the current administration has, so I don’t go with that.”
He went on to grouse that there’s “funding set aside for 80,000 IRS agents” and that it is an “outrage” for the Democrats not to have a “pay-for” when it comes to issuing any additional aid.
Piggybacking on Norman’s no-confidence declaration about the CBO and his description of it as a pro-Biden entity, Bolduan then brought up his past support for the office’s budgetary analysis when it seemingly served his political agenda.
“I have seen you, though, tout the CBO in supporting some of your efforts in the past,” she stated. “I was looking this morning—your office put out a press release from February of this year leaning on the CBO to make your point, calling it ‘a jaw-dropping report’ coming out from the CBO reaffirming what you have said about out-of-control spending and national debt for a long time.”
“So what changed?” Bolduan bluntly asked the conservative congressman.
Norman, for his part, attempted to spin his obvious hypocrisy by quickly pivoting to complaints about “wokeness” and the supposed unwillingness of the White House to propose spending cuts.
“Well, the debt ceiling numbers—the CBO can’t manipulate,” he said. “Now, they aren’t wrong 100 percent of the time nor are they right 100 percent of the time. But what I’m saying now is, let’s take the CBO’s numbers that if it does increase the deficit. Where in the Biden administration’s plan can they have an offset?”
Norman continued: “We have $1.7 trillion deficit this year, and where under any circumstances can they come to bring themselves to have an offset? They can’t cut anything. What about the woke agenda in the military? That’s dollars that can be spent on aid to Israel, and to be honest with you, on aid to Ukraine. But they just will not do that, and they’re intent on bankrupting the country, and we are tired of it here in the House, and particularly under Mike Johnson.”
Read more at The Daily Beast.
Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.
Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast’s unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.
News
Real Sociedad v Barcelona live: Can Barca climb the table after Harry Kane scores treble for Bayern Munich – Live
News
I’m a Jewish Columbia professor. I wouldn’t allow my children to go here now
Editor’s Note: Shai Davidai is an assistant professor of management at Columbia Business School. He received his PhD in social psychology from Cornell University and has previously taught at Princeton University and at The New School for Social Research. He is on X @ShaiDavidai. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
I’m a 40-year-old Columbia University professor and last month I found myself crying in front of dozens of strangers on campus.
I wasn’t planning on crying. The tears just came out when I spoke about the danger of antisemitism on US campuses in a video that has since gone viral. Judging from the thousands of supportive messages I’ve received, it seems that Jewish Americans around the country have been crying with me. It was a cry of despair — a howl, really — that took on the purest form of human pain. A cry that arose from the darkest, deepest and most primal of fears. A cry that has been consuming me for weeks, urging me to speak up.
Following the horrific massacre in Israel by Hamas terrorists on October 7, I felt an intense, relentless grief. Grief for the thousands of civilians shot, murdered, mutilated, raped and beheaded. Grief for the intentional killing of babies, some burned beyond recognition. Grief for the confused children dragged at gun point by violent men into captivity in Gaza.
Yet there was a deeper, darker grief. A grief that seeped from a wound I’d thought was healed. A grief that comes from the trauma hiding at the bottom of every Jewish person’s heart. A grief that comes from seeing, once again, Jewish people targeted in their homes and communities.
Soon, this darkest of griefs was joined by intense fear. I feared not only for the future of innocent Israeli and Palestinian children, but for the future of my family here, in New York City.
Having spent over 13 years building a close-knit community of like-minded liberals, I suddenly find myself abandoned. Abandoned by the resounding silence of friends and neighbors who refuse to publicly denounce Hamas’ evil crimes against humanity. Abandoned by colleagues who whitewash and excuse barbarities that included the raping of Israeli women and the execution of disabled Israeli children as a mere “military response,” who consider such horrors as “awesome” acts of “resistance.” Abandoned by student organizations who have welcomed and celebrated the October 7 massacre with the chant “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” code words for the eradication of Jews living in Israel.
Abandoned by Columbia University — my very own employer — which, in the name of fostering “different points of view” has allowed such expressions to take place. Its statement that “we must avoid language that vilifies, threatens, or stereotypes entire groups of people” rings hollow when it doesn’t condemn the professors and students doing exactly that.
This is happening not in Gaza. Not in Israel. Here, in the United States of America. Here, at universities, which are supposed to provide safe spaces for everyone in the community. Everyone, it seems, but Jews and Israelis.
On the day following Hamas’ unspeakable massacre, I woke up to the most petrifying realization a parent can have: the realization that right now, all across America, there are people who see my 7-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter, both dual citizens of Israel and the US, as legitimate targets of resistance.
Were they older, I would have loved for my children to attend an incredible institution like Columbia. But not now, not under this leadership. I would be too worried for their safety. The differences between the student organizations’ chant of “from the river to the sea” and the Nazi chant of “Germany for Germans” are mere semantics. The antisemitic sentiment is the same.
It is not just these chants that keep me up at night. It is the antisemitic violence that inevitably follows when university leaders are willing to look the other way.
There is the Israeli student who was physically attacked at my workplace, Columbia University, while hanging posters of the kidnapped babies in Gaza, the Jewish students here who have been spat on, cursed at and received death threats. There are the online threats to rape Jewish women and throw them off a cliff and slit the throats of Jewish men on Cornell University’s campus, my alma mater. (A suspect has been arrested and is being held in jail, with the university president saying the school would respond “rapidly and forcefully” to threats.) There are the student organizations who, in their support of Hamas’ actions, pounded on the doors of a library while frightened Jewish students locked the door and sheltered inside at Cooper Union in Manhattan. There are the Jews supporting Israel who were punched and whacked at Tulane in New Orleans. There is the UC Davis professor who threatened to attack Jewish journalists and their children, ending her social media post with emojis of a knife, a hatchet and three drops of blood. The list goes on and on.
These days, taking the subway to campus or strolling with my family through Central Park, I experience an acute and very specific anxiety: Who among my colleagues, friends and neighbors sees my children as legitimate targets? Who among my community sees the lives of my Jewish and Israeli students as expendable? How can I ever feel safe myself at a campus whose leadership fails to condemn the rape of young women and other horrors perpetrated by Hamas on October 7.
The horrific rise of antisemitism on US campuses is a wakeup call for action. Contact every politician in your city and state. Join your PTA. Write an op-ed. Call your alma mater. File a lawsuit. We must hold accountable the leaders of institutions who, in their silence, embolden those who wish to exterminate an entire people. We must tell the heads of our universities that vacuous public relations stunts creating antisemitism task forces are meaningless when they refuse to condemn support for terror within the campus community. We must send the world a clear message: Our lives are just as valuable as anyone else’s.
At the same time, we Jews and Israelis can – and must – stand in unity with the Palestinian people and work toward peaceful coexistence. Even in our darkest times, we must foster empathy for every person currently striving for safety and dignity. One can support a free Palestine without being antisemitic or anti-Israeli. One can fight for a sovereign Palestinian state and feel deep pain at the anguish of innocent Palestinian children while also publicly expressing a loathing of Hamas. I know, because I do. I know, because many students and faculty at Columbia have told me that they want to support the Palestinian people yet refuse to march in hate-filled protests that celebrate Hamas’ crimes.
What we cannot do is accept the existence of internationally recognized terror organizations that explicitly call for our demise. We cannot accept pro-terror student groups in the US that celebrate the atrocities committed by these organizations. We can never accept torture and murder of civilians as a legitimate act of resistance.
This fear that has engulfed me is not new, of course. Every Jewish person carries it within them, regardless of whether they are Orthodox, Reform or a humanist atheist like myself. This fear is as old as the existence of the Jewish people, as old as our persecution. It is a fear that lurks in the dark basements of every Jewish mind, a basement whose door we usually don’t allow ourselves to prop open. It is a fear that Jewish children inherit from their parents and Jewish parents try to shield their child from.
Last week, crying in front of complete strangers on Columbia’s campus, it was that exact fear that howled through my throat. It was the fear of history repeating itself, the fear of the world’s apathy in the face of the largest Jewish death toll on a single day since the Holocaust. I was encompassed by the darkness of that hidden basement, crying for the world to listen: Never again is now.
For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com
San Bernardino County high-end car dealer suspected in $8 million embezzlement, tax fraud
CNN Anchor Pulls Receipts to Expose GOP Rep’s Hypocrisy After Israel Bill
Real Sociedad v Barcelona live: Can Barca climb the table after Harry Kane scores treble for Bayern Munich – Live
I’m a Jewish Columbia professor. I wouldn’t allow my children to go here now
2 former Northwestern football players describe racist treatment in 2000s
Trump’s New York Fraud Trial Descends Into Another Shouting Match
AC Milan 0-1 Udinese (Nov 4, 2023) Game Analysis
New maps reveal who could see more snow this winter during a strong El Niño
2023 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Bracket Announced
I’m an American who sent her daughter to public school in Mexico. She wore a uniform, and the day ended at 2 p.m.
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
Interesting Articles
San Bernardino County high-end car dealer suspected in $8 million embezzlement, tax fraud
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
CNN Anchor Pulls Receipts to Expose GOP Rep’s Hypocrisy After Israel Bill
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Real Sociedad v Barcelona live: Can Barca climb the table after Harry Kane scores treble for Bayern Munich – Live
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
I’m a Jewish Columbia professor. I wouldn’t allow my children to go here now
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
2 former Northwestern football players describe racist treatment in 2000s
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trump’s New York Fraud Trial Descends Into Another Shouting Match
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
AC Milan 0-1 Udinese (Nov 4, 2023) Game Analysis
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
New maps reveal who could see more snow this winter during a strong El Niño
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
2023 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Bracket Announced
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
I’m an American who sent her daughter to public school in Mexico. She wore a uniform, and the day ended at 2 p.m.
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
-
News3 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
-
News3 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
-
News6 days ago
Video Shows Man Who Jumped Off Florida Cruise Boat and Drowned; Family’s Lawsuit Says Crew Member Spent Time Looking for a Life Ring Instead of Jumping In with Life Jacket
-
News7 days ago
US judge asks Trump if he wants his federal election trial televised
-
News2 days ago
‘We’ve Had It’ With Muslims and Arab-Americans
-
News4 days ago
Meta to Charge Monthly Fees For Using Facebook and Instagram: What to Know
-
News7 days ago
Wisconsin judge rules that GOP-controlled Senate’s vote to fire top elections official had no effect