Saudi Arabia eyes stake in $30 billion Indian Premier League
(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia has expressed interest in buying a multibillion-dollar stake in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world’s richest cricket league, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince ‘s advisers have spoken to Indian government officials about moving the IPL into a holding company valued at as much as $30 billion, the report said.
The talks were held when the crown prince visited India in September, the report said, adding that the kingdom proposed investing as much as $5 billion into the league and help lead an expansion into other countries.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the custodian of the IPL, did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment.
IPL is one of the richest leagues in the world and has been attracting top players and coaches to India since its inaugural edition in 2008.
(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shilpi Majumdar)
Joseph fifty clinches women’s series for Windies A
Members of West Indies Women A pose for pictures after their victory in Sunday’s third 50-over match in Lahore.(Photo: CWI Media)
LAHORE, Pakistan (CMC) – Teenager Djenaba Joseph carved out an unbeaten fifty to mastermind a successful run chase as West Indies Women A defeated Pakistan Women A by three wickets to clinch the three-match 50-over series here Sunday.
Asked to chase a tricky 164 at Gaddafi Stadium the West Indies got over the line in the 45th over, with the 19-year-old Joseph top-scoring with 51 not out off 84 balls.
Joseph, already with seven senior team appearances under her belt, struck seven fours and anchored key partnerships of 32 for the third wicket with opener Shunelle Sawh (37), and 45 for the seventh wicket with Cherry-Ann Fraser (18).
Earlier, the hosts were dismissed for 162 in the 45th, Sidra Nawaz (27), Anosha Nasir (23), and Shawaal Zulfiqar (22) all getting started but failing to carry on.
Seamer Jahzara Claxton, 17, led the Caribbean side’s attack with four for 19 while left-arm spinner Zaida James (2-25) and off-spinner Sheneta Grimmond (2-40) supported with two wickets apiece.
Shawaal and Evman Fatima (21) handed the Pakistanis a solid start as they posted 49 off 56 balls for the first wicket before wickets tumbled.
They perished in successive overs, Claxton ripping through the top order as the hosts lost six wickets for 14 runs in 31 balls to plunge to 63 for six in the 15th over.
The recovery came courtesy of a 40-run, seventh-wicket stand between Sidra and Nasir, and then a 39-run last-wicket partnership between Humna Bilal (21 not out) and number 11 Saima Malik (12).
In reply, West Indies Women A were given a fine start by Sawh who counted half-dozen fours in a 73-ball knock as she put on 53 for the first wicket with Shabika Gajnabi who made 24 from 41 balls with four fours.
Sawh added a further 32 for the third with Joseph before departing at the end of the 30th, her dismissal leading to a collapse which saw the visitors lose four wickets for two runs off 12 balls, to be left tottering on 106 for six at the end of the 32nd.
However, Joseph held her nerve to add a crucial 45 for the seventh wicket with Fraser to see off the home side’s challenge.
The German rehearsal that doomed Omaha Beach attackers
At D-Day, Allied forces had superiority of fire thanks to Navy ships offshore, air superiority, and three-to-one ratio of forces. While it took great courage to climb into the landing crafts, the odds of success at Normandy were actually good. But forces assigned to the infamous Omaha Beach faced a stacked deck. And two coincidences that intel and planners missed made it worse.
First, a recently arrived, well-trained, veteran grenadier regiment held the naturally strong defensive positions overlooking the beach. Planners knew about the bluffs, but it’s disputed whether attacking officers knew about the grenadier regiment. Second, the regiment and its larger division were in the middle of anti-invasion training.
The men of the 352nd Infantry Division and its 726th Grenadier Regiment received almost exactly the fight that they expected.
The divisions guarding Fortress Europe
German forces at Normandy lacked a certain Je ne sais quoi. Maybe they lacked adequate training. Or maybe they lacked volunteer and professional soldiers. Perhaps they lacked adequate equipment and ammo. Or maybe it was vehicles. Armor, maybe?
Actually, we know exactly what they lacked, and it was all of the above. “Static” units composed of conscripts from captured territory and infirm Germans made up the bulk of the defenders. And they worked with old equipment and had few vehicles.
But one regular division, the 352nd, received orders in March 1944 to what would become Omaha Beach.
The men arrived over the next few weeks. And while they also had many struggles, they were better equipped and trained than the forces they reinforced.
The 352nd was an early Type 44 division. These had fewer men but firepower to make up the gap, an NCO corps filled with veterans of the Eastern Front, and many officers with combat experience as well. The 352nd, specifically, had an officer corps with about half combat veterans. And, its 9,650 junior enlisted soldiers were young and malnourished, but that still left them physically more capable than most static division soldiers.
So, not the best, but the best Germany had, anyway.
The Germans relive their rehearsal on D-Day
The gray morning of June 6 was supposed to be too stormy for anyone to land. But German defenders received the news of an Allied attack before sunrise. Soldiers of the 726th rushed into position and prepared for combat as the sky slowly lightened.
One of the most effective defenders was the “Beast of Omaha,” Hein Severloh, a machine gunner who guarded an observation post. He looked out over a stretch of beach barely 100 yards long from his bunker to the water. As the tide rose that morning, it would get shorter and shorter.
He stood in the exact position he’d recently trained at, behind an MG-42 machine gun at the bunker WN 62. Beside him, his lieutenant called for fire onto pre-registered positions on the beach. Their only major surprise was that they were killing Americans. They had expected to kill Brits.
At least three other machine guns encircled the beach that morning, with hundreds more riflemen able to pour fire on everyone who made it out of the landing crafts alive. While the other machine guns either failed or went quiet as their gunners were hit, Severloh fought for most of the day, only retreating when his lieutenant ordered him to fall back.
The fire from the 762nd was so intense that Army Gen. Omar Bradley considered evacuating the beach.
Severloh fired all 12,000 of his normal machine gun rounds and a number of tracer rounds before the slow approach of Sherman tanks, Allied infantry, and increased naval artillery threat forced him to take the gun and scramble for high ground.
The end of the 762nd defense
Very soon after, American troops effectively cut off escape from the beach. Severloh and one other member of his team made it out, but a burst of fire inflicted flesh wounds on them.
Many soldiers from the 352nd Division and its 762nd Regiment were killed, captured, or forced back alongside the rest of the German forces as Shermans made it inland and Rangers climbed Pointe du Hoc.
As for Severloh, he fled to a nearby unit and joined them in their withdrawal with American prisoners. But, as they were again surrounded, the Germans had to surrender to their own prisoners to prevent a more violent capture by armed Americans.
The 762nd Regiment and 352nd Division got the exact fight they had prepared for, but the overwhelming success of Allied forces in setting the conditions for battle from 1943 to 1944 still ensured the success of the Allied cause.
And, in an odd quirk of history, while those men got the exact battle they had prepared for, division and regimental leaders across the front actually headed to an exercise the morning of June 6. Those leaders struggled to reach the fight in all of the chaos.
One actually drove back to his headquarters and died to a burst of machine gun fire from the paratroopers who had already captured it. Another spent the morning reaching his unit and then marching back and forth between reported Allied positions, never quite reaching the fights he was looking for. But British tanks found him that afternoon and killed him while overrunning the assembly area.
This Week in History – Nov. 2, 2023
100 Years Ago
Railroad Avenue, from the Medbury corner to Main Street, is being heavily graveled this week under the supervision of Jos. Jacoby, Chairman of the Street and Alley Committee of the City Council. Gravel is being secured from the Bonners Ferry Lumber Company.
Governor C.C. Moore will acclaim Monday, November 12, to observe Armistice Day (November 11), it was announced at his office in Boise Monday. He will include in the proclamation that it will be proper to observe on Saturday, when preparations have been made to celebrate that day.
This is the annual window cleaning day in the downtown section of Bonners Ferry, as well as a record-breaker for the sale of soap at the grocery stores. Last night was Halloween, and true to tradition, the small boy “swiped” his mother’s laundry soap and liberally smeared up the show windows of the merchants.
50 Years Ago
Bonners Ferry is now the proud home of the Intermountain League football champions after losing their first game of the season. The Badgers won seven straight games, climaxing with a 47-8 win over Post Falls.
The Historical Society has compiled a list of questions of interest to Boundary County residents. Among the questions were the following: Do you know that Boundary County does not have a museum to preserve and represent its history? Did you know that the Boundary County Historical Society needs help? Howie Kent, spokesman for the society, urges all interested persons to attend this meeting and help bring proper historical recognition to this county and its citizens.
15 Years Ago
Bonners Ferry High School girls soccer team placed fifth at the Idaho 3A Region State Championship in Caldwell. The Lady Badgers finished the season with an overall record of 11-9-1.
Jake Oxford started roping just four years ago. He will now be competing against 8,200 of the world’s best ropers. Jake will partner up with Matt Rice of Bonners Ferry to compete at the U.S. Team Roping Championship Finals at Oklahoma City. The two qualified for the finals by competing and winning the Spokane Rodeo on Aug. 12.
Peggy Russell went through the longest five hours in her life last week. The Bonners Ferry woman had gotten word that her son, Ryan Appling, was on the fishing vessel Katmai when it sank on October 22 in Alaska’s Aleutian Chain. It was not known at that time whether or not the 30-year-old former Bonners Ferry man had survived the icy waters 110 miles west of Adak. It turns out he did.
~Submitted by Boundary County Museum
