Tom Hanks makes comment addressing LSU-Alabama game at World War II museum

Tom Hanks makes comment addressing LSU-Alabama game at World War II museum

Image credit to CNN.

NEW ORLEANS – Tom Hanks found his own way to add fuel to the LSU-Alabama rivalry while speaking at the National World War II museum in New Orleans.

In his twelve minute speech, Hanks decided to give a nod to the rivalry and gave his input on the game.

“Hope and faith and collective effort may even lead to LSU beating Alabama tomorrow,” Hanks said, drawing applause and laughter. “If that can happen, ladies and gentlemen, we can accomplish anything to which we set our minds.”

Ram Goes Flying In Georgia Police Chase

Ram Goes Flying In Georgia Police Chase

Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Ram Goes Flying In Georgia Police Chase

Ram Goes Flying In Georgia Police Chase

He paid for the full truck and he’s going to use the full capabilities of that truck!

Sometimes police are asked to apprehend dangerous people who won’t give up easily, like this murder suspect from Indiana who was chased down by Georgia State Police. Federal authorities tapped troopers for assistance once they learned the dangerous individual was in Gwinnett County. However, this guy was prepared to use the full capability of his new Ram 1500 Rebel in a desperate attempt to get away.

Watch Arkansas troopers take down a fleeing Ram truck here.

Troopers try pitting the pickup truck right off the bat, but thanks in part to the heavy and durable nature of the vehicle it doesn’t disable the Ram. As the chase ensues, the lead trooper tries pitting the Rebel again, but he can’t spin the truck out.

In the meantime, this suspect decides to show off how the truck handles the grassy median on the highway. It’s a risky yet effective move since traffic is fairly heavy, allowing him to keep moving forward as troopers struggle to keep up.

However, driving in the median comes with some surprise bumps, causing the truck to catch some area a few times. It’s a miracle the guy didn’t wreck out as a result.

Yet again, this video shows how people just stick in the left lane as an emergency vehicle approaches with lights and sirens going. We know not everyone has always been perfect about this, but we’ve seen in certain parts of the country the left lane camping is so bad even a cop can’t get those people to move. Unbelievable.

Even more daring and also incredibly stupid, the suspect takes the Ram Rebel into oncoming traffic. Maybe he believes the sheer mass of the truck will keep him safe, but the physics in a high-speed, head-on collision probably won’t favor him as heavily as he believes.

The reckless fleeing of this suspect ultimate is his undoing as he wrecks out in an intersection, disabling the Ram. Fortunately, he isn’t nearly as spry on his feet, allowing troopers to chase him down and arrest him quickly.

How to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Frankfurt

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87), centre, attends a practice session in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play the Miami Dolphins in a NFL game in Frankfurt on Sunday Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

It’s Week 9 in the 2023 NFL season and it’s time for another NFL International Series game. This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins (6-2) and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) head to Germany’s Frankfurt Stadium. Both teams are leaders of their respective divisions headed into the highly anticipated overseas showdown. The Dolphins vs. Chiefs game will air on NFL Network and stream on NFL+ (on mobile) this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET. Ready to tune into another NFL International Series game? Here’s how to watch the Dolphins vs. Chiefs game this weekend, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Dolphins vs. Chiefs game:

  • How to watch the Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs

    NFL+

    Stream NFL on mobile: Get live local and primetime regular season games

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Game: Dolphins vs. Chiefs

TV channel: NFL Network

Streaming: NFL+

What channel is the Dolphins vs. Chiefs game on?

Sunday morning’s Dolphins vs. Chiefs game in Frankfurt will air on NFL Network and stream on NFL+.

Where to stream the NFL International Series game:

A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular and post-season NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season across supported devices and access to NFL Network, which will air eight live games in the 2023 season. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial. 

$6.99/month at NFL

Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch the 2023 NFL season. The only games you’ll miss with this service are those blacked out due to regional restrictions, regular Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime Video and the few NFL games of the season scheduled to stream exclusively on ESPN+. You’ll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period.

$75/month at Fubo

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season:

San Bernardino County high-end car dealer suspected in $8 million embezzlement, tax fraud

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the arraignment and filing of charges against two defendants in a multi-million dollar embezzlement and tax fraud scheme in San Bernardino County.

Two people were charged in a multi-million dollar embezzlement and tax fraud scheme in San Bernardino County, California Attorney General announced Wednesday.

Clayton Thom, who operated a high-end automobile dealership, was allegedly involved in the theft of over $4 million from 35 victims. Thom is the owner of the shuttered Upland-based CNC Motors Inc. and Lotus of Upland, LLC., according to court records.

Thom and his business manager, Valerie Tanaka, were charged with 13 counts of tax fraud for allegedly defrauding the state of more than $4 million in taxes. Thom was charged with an additional 37 counts of grand theft and one count of elder theft, the Department of Justice stated.

“My office is committed to protecting hardworking Californian consumers from financial crimes,” Bonta said. “Fraud against Californians and against the state will not be tolerated by the California Department of Justice.”

What we know about CNC Motors

Thom ran his alleged embezzlement scheme from 2018 to 2021 by stealing from customers at his dealership in Upland.

Thom encouraged victims to place high-value vehicles on consignment, sometimes persuading them to leave their titles at the dealership. These victims signed contracts that promised payment within 20 days of their vehicle’s sale, the DOJ said.

However, after selling the victims’ consigned cars and collecting the proceeds, Thom did not pay the victims. In many cases, he also used these consigned vehicles to settle his debts and obtain loans.

Thom also allegedly prevented customers who bought consigned vehicles from receiving legal ownership. He did not endorse, date, and deliver the certificates of ownership and registration, or in some cases, deliver forged titles.

A Youtuber brought attention to Thom’s business dealings.

Daniel Hurlbert’s YouTube channel Normal Guy Supercar got attention with his CNC Motors video playlist, which includes many of his subscribers sharing their stories about CNC Motors. Hurlbert’s channel also includes a 2021 video interview with Thom, who spoke of business challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Motor Vehicles was investigated complaints against CNC Motors, according to the DOJ.

“Our Inland Area office worked closely with local law enforcement, (California Department of Tax and Fee Administration) and other agencies to thoroughly investigate these complaints and bring these individuals to answer for their actions,” DMV Investigations Chief Christina Michel said.

Thom and Tanaka were arraigned on Tuesday afternoon at San Bernardino County Superior Court in Rancho Cucamonga.

Thom, 50, remains at the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Department’s West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, with bail set at $8.7 million. He is due back in court on Monday, Nov. 6, booking records show.

Tanaka, 61, who was arrested on Oct. 30, was released the following day. No court date has been scheduled, according to sheriff’s officials.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RD[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Duo charged after suspected $8 million embezzlement, tax fraud scheme

Trending