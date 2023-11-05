‘Too harsh’ – Iraola reflects on heaviest defeat of managerial career

Andoni Iraola suffered the heaviest defeat of his managerial career (Image: PA)

ANDONI Iraola feels the 6-1 score-line against Manchester City was “too harsh” as he reflected on the heaviest defeat of his managerial career.

Iraola, who is into his sixth season as a boss, had seen his teams beaten by four goals on four previous occasions.

With AEK Larnaca, he lost 5-1 against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League in 2018, before falling to a 4-0 loss with Mirandes at Racing Santander the following year.

During his stint at Rayo Vallecano, Iraola was beaten 5-1 and 4-0 in La Liga, by Villarreal and Elche respectively.

Discussing his first five-goal defeat, Cherries head coach Iraola told the Daily Echo: “Yes, it is the biggest one. Especially you are suffering for the players, because you see the players really tried.

“They gave everything. They were pushing in the second half, they were running.

“But I think it was too harsh, especially for the players, the six goals.”

He added: “I think it’s always difficult when you have this score. I think the team didn’t deserve the 6-1.

“I think they (Man City) were really clinical, every time they had a chance they finished it really, really well.

“I am much more happy with the second half than the first half. I think we played much better in the second half. But even then, they managed to score another three.”

With the game goalless as the half an hour mark approached, City scored three times within seven minutes to seize control.

Iraola said: “I think we made a mistake because we were kind of falsely maybe comfortable defending low.

“We thought maybe it is okay, we are not so bad here, so we decided not to push, not to press and not to be as aggressive.

“I think that was not the right decision to make. Because okay you can survive for 30 minutes like we did, but it’s always very, very difficult to not concede the chances against this type of player when you are so deep.

“I preferred the second half. We were much better in the second half.

“I think we had more chances. There was the disallowed goal, the crossbar, the goal we scored. But every time we thought okay maybe now we can have a chance, they punished.”

Asked if he feels this will be a big dent to his team’s confidence, Iraola said: “I think we were coming from two very good games from our side, Burnley and Liverpool.

“We knew probably this was the toughest of the week. They were fresh, they didn’t have to play midweek, but I think it has been too harsh for the team.

“Obviously they deserved to win, but the result has been, for me, too big.”