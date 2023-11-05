News
Trump’s New York Fraud Trial Descends Into Another Shouting Match
Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York went sideways on Friday before things even got started—and by the end of the day, an increasingly exasperated Judge Arthur Engoron, who furiously accused Trump’s legal team of misogyny on Thursday, had placed a sternly worded gag order on the lawyers representing the former president.
Engoron barred Trump attorneys , Alina Habba, and Clifford Robert from making statements “about internal and confidential communications (be it conversations, note passing, or anything similar) between me and my staff,” after they made “on the record, repeated inappropriate remarks about my Principal Law Clerk, falsely accusing her of bias against them and of improperly influencing the bench trial.”
“Since the commencement of this bench trial, my chambers have been inundated with hundreds of harassing and threatening phone calls, voicemails, emails, letters and packages,” the order said. “The First Amendment right of defendants and their attorneys to comment on my staff is far and away outweighed by the need to protect them from threats and physical harm.”
The order is purposely narrow, and does not prevent anyone from saying whatever they like about Engoron. It expands an existing gag order that had, until Friday, only applied to Trump and not his attorneys, which Engoron said he assumed would be “unnecessary… [as they are] officers of the court.”
NY Judge Explodes at Trump Lawyer’s ‘Misogyny’ After Swipes at Court Clerk
Friday’s proceedings opened with Engoron raising his very evident concerns about Trump and his legal team repeatedly haranguing Engoron’s law clerk, Allison Greenfield, over perceptions of “bias.”
“I’m worried about this,” Engoron said.
“To the extent that there is the perception of bias,” defense attorney Chris Kise responded, he needed to “as a lawyer… at least mark it.”
Engoron said he didn’t view the case as a political one, and “promised not to pound the table again, the bench,” but reiterated that he had an “unfettered right to get assistance” from his clerk, who sits by his side on the bench, and said he had “no idea” how that showed bias.
“You can say whatever you want about me,” he said. “And that has been taken advantage of. I think that’s where there would be any appearance of bias, but I cut this case right down the middle.”
To that, Kise launched into a diatribe about things “treading in a dangerous area here.”
“The entire country, if not the world, is watching this proceeding,” he railed. “And the U.S. heretofore has been a model for integrity and impartiality in the judicial system, since its founding. Nothing in here should create any appearance that the adherence to those principles has wavered… Yes, as a judge you’re entitled to receive [assistance], but from someone who has potentially demonstrable bias… and the manner in which that has taken place, we at least have to make a record.”
Kise repeated the same argument he made at the end of the day on Thursday, complaining that “things are frequently, if not inordinately, [ruled] against us on every major issue.” He said he felt as if he were battling “two adversaries, not one,” and brought up an article published on Thursday night calling for Greenfield to be disbarred over her political donations to Democrats.
He said the allegations in the article were “delivered to the court” on Friday morning, and that he may move for a mistrial, adding that the same “information” about “extrajudicial conduct” was raised last month.
“It’s not information, it’s an allegation,” Engoron snapped, saying he had no idea what article Kise was talking about and hadn’t seen it.
Kise didn’t remember which publication it was, but said, “I think it may be Breitbart,” to laughter from the gallery. (It was, indeed, a Breitbart article about a complaint filed by a Wisconsin man not involved in the trial.)
That’s when Engoron seemed to have had enough, calling Kise’s claim that Engoron had been apprised on Friday morning of the story in question, “ABSOLUTELY UNTRUE, OK?!”
“I would have remembered receiving such an allegation,” he thundered, adding. “Let everybody in the room decide what they think of Breitbart… It’s a shame things have descended to this level.”
After Engoron informed the defense that he simply wanted to “move ahead with the trial,” Eric Trump finally took the stand—some 30 minutes behind schedule—to resume his testimony from Thursday.
Eric Trump Grilled on Mar-a-Lago During Testy Day in Court
He said he had only signed off on allegedly manipulated financial statements for his dad after highly paid experts assured him that everything was on the up and up.
“I relied on one of the biggest accounting firms in the country, and a great legal team,” Eric testified.
Later, he provided conflicting answers about whether or not his father’s Mar-a-Lago estate is a private residence or a members-only club. (Trump made the property his home following the end of his presidency.)
“It’s very clear that Mar-a-Lago is not a club, it’s a private residence,” Eric said, subsequently answering a prosecutor’s question, “Mar-a-Lago is a private club, yes.”
Prosecutors Confront Eric Trump With Damning Emails at Fraud Trial
Relations between Engoron and Trump’s team have grown increasingly frosty. At the end of Thursday’s proceedings, Engoron exploded at Kise, pounding on the bench and threatening to expand a gag order to keep Trump’s lawyers from attacking court staff.
Kise had complained that Greenfield was passing notes to Engoron, suggesting that she was “co-judging” the trial. But a furious Engoron said he had an “absolute unfettered right to get advice” from his principal law clerk, arguing there “may be a bit of misogyny” in the repeated attacks on Greenfield. (Kise insisted he couldn’t be a misogynist because he’s married and has a daughter.)
Engoron has previously fined Trump $15,000 for repeatedly attacking Greenfield in violation of a gag order, including a social media post in which he called Greenfield “[Chuck] Schumer’s girlfriend.”
AC Milan 0-1 Udinese (Nov 4, 2023) Game Analysis
Lacklustre AC Milan lost 1-0 to lowly Udinese in Serie A at San Siro on Saturday, extending their winless run to four games in all competitions and leaving them six points adrift of top spot.
Udinese’s Roberto Pereyra converted the decisive penalty for the visitors in the 62nd minute after Milan had dominated the first half but failed to put away their chances.
Stefano Pioli’s faltering side, who host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday, lost 1-0 at home to Juventus and drew 2-2 at champions Napoli in their previous two league outings either side of a 3-0 loss in Paris.
The latest defeat leaves Milan in third place on 22 points from 11 games and losing touch with leaders Inter Milan, who beat Atalanta 2-1 away earlier on Saturday. Milan remain one point behind second-placed Juve, who visit Fiorentina on Sunday.
Udinese, who beat visiting Milan 3-1 in their last encounter in March, have won back-to-back games against the Rossoneri in Serie A for the first time since 2017.
“Clearly we didn’t play a game on a good level, and going forward it became more and more difficult,” Pioli told DAZN.
“In the first half we had some good chances but it was the worst game of this recent period. We struggled to find space, and we conceded a penalty on which the opponent took home the win.
“The defeat hurts, there is disappointment but [also] great determination to prepare for the next Champions League game against a very strong team that can be beaten.”
Milan captain Davide Calabria was close to opening the scoring after 25 minutes but his shot from distance was saved by Marco Silvestri, who was called on once again 10 minutes later to keep out an effort by Yunus Musah.
Pereyra scored from the spot after a penalty was awarded for a foul on Udinese winger Festy Ebosele. Milan’s Mike Maignan then saved a header by Isaac Success following a corner.
Milan stepped up the pressure towards the end of the game but the heroic Silvestri ensured he kept a clean sheet.
The 32-year-old made another superb save in the 90th minute, denying Olivier Giroud, before diving to keep out a powerful shot by Alessandro Florenzi in stoppage time.
Milan, who failed to score in back-to-back league games on home soil for the first time since January 2020, lost successive games at San Siro for the first time since September 2019.
Udinese, who won their first league game of the season, are 16th with 10 points, now three points above the relegation zone.
New maps reveal who could see more snow this winter during a strong El Niño
As the US gears up for a winter heavily influenced by the first strong El Niño in years, scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have released maps that offer insight into where snow could pile up.
El Niño – a natural ocean and weather pattern in the tropical Pacific – is forecast to reach the most significant level since a very strong El Niño in 2015-2016 fostered the warmest winter on record across the contiguous US, according to NOAA.
While no two El Niño winters are the same, the pattern typically brings wetter and cooler weather to the southern US while the north becomes drier and warmer. And that’s exactly what’s expected this winter.
However, wetter weather doesn’t necessarily mean more snow. And when it does snow, amounts can vary wildly from one location to the next.
This is where the new maps come in. They show where snow is more or less likely during El Niño winters compared to average.
There’s just one caveat: these maps are historical guidebooks, not forecasts, for how the season’s snow could play out. An actual snowfall forecast would account for a variety of atmospheric and climatological factors, not just El Niño.
“El Niño nudges the odds in favor of certain climate outcomes, but never ensures them,” Michelle L’Heureux, one of the two scientists behind the new maps, explained in a NOAA blog post.
The map above depicts how much snow differs from average across all El Niño winters, regardless of El Niño’s strength. The drier trend that’s typical across the northern US shows up well in the tan and brown shading, while the wetter, snowier trend across the southern US appears in the blue shading.
This pattern comes from the jet stream’s shift south, pushing storms across the southern tier of the country at the expense of the north. And an increase in storms during the winter means snow is more likely.
The stronger an El Niño is, the more amplified its impact becomes. The map below shows the same data for stronger El Niño winters. The pronounced darker hues represent more extreme shifts in snowfall during a strong El Niño compared to an average one.
The big snow winners are the mid-Atlantic, the high elevations of the Southwest and California, and the South, albeit with an important caveat.
It still needs to be cold in order to snow, so chances don’t vary as much from normal in portions of Texas and the Southeast, which tend to remain too warm for flakes to fly.
El Niño’s jet stream effect is particularly noticeable in the highest terrain of the West, where cold and snow isn’t usually hard to come by. Mountains in the Southwest and California thrive while the Northwest misses out because of fewer storms.
Storms that affect the mid-Atlantic’s snow chances typically take a track along the spine of the Appalachians or push off the coast and become nor’easters.
These nor’easters can get “juiced up” by abundant tropical moisture during El Niño and deliver “two to three big snowstorms” on average, according to Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction Branch of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.
This could bring above-average snowfall to places like Washington, DC, and Baltimore, where less than an inch fell last winter.
Even though the Northeast typically misses out on snow during a strong El Niño winter, all it takes is one massive storm, like a “juiced up” nor’easter, to skew snow totals for the whole season.
Snow lovers in the Northwest and Midwest will also have to join their Northeast counterparts in hoping for a big storm. Stronger El Niños have caused less snow than average in the past.
Removing snowfall totals from the map and focusing on the number of stronger El Niños with below-average snowfall helps suss out outlier storms.
On the map above, darker reds indicate areas that have experienced more years of below-average snowfall during moderate-to-strong El Niño winters.
Parts of the typically snowy Midwest and Northeast which also suffer from snowfall deficits jump out clearly, a sign that this may be where El Niño steals the most snow, most often.
2023 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Bracket Announced
2023 ACC Championship Bracket
Purchase Championship Game Tickets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The bracket and seeds for the 2023 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship were announced Friday evening following the conclusion of regular-season play. The tournament includes all 12 of the league’s men’s soccer programs and kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 1, with first-round matches at four campus sites.
The tournament’s No. 1 seed for the first time since 2014, Notre Dame (11-1-4, 6-0-2 ACC) won the Coastal Division and is unbeaten in its last 10 matches. Wake Forest (11-1-5, 4-1-3) earned the No. 2 seed after clinching the Atlantic Division championship on Friday, and the Demon Deacons are unbeaten in their last 12 matches. Virginia (10-3-3, 5-2-1) claimed the No. 3 seed, while Clemson (9-3-3, 4-2-2) nabbed the No. 4 seed. The top four seeds earned first-round byes and will host quarterfinal games on Sunday, Nov. 5.
The tournament begins Wednesday and features a doubleheader on ACC Network, beginning with the reigning ACC and national champions, No. 6 seed Syracuse (7-3-6, 2-1-5), playing host to No. 11 NC State (6-8-3, 1-5-2) at 6 p.m. The second game of the ACCN doubleheader is No. 9 Louisville (9-4-3, 2-4-2) at No. 8 Pitt (6-5-4, 2-3-3). No. 12 Boston College (3-8-5, 0-5-3) plays at No. 5 Duke (10-3-2, 4-3-1) and No. 10 Virginia Tech (4-8-4, 2-5-1) travels to No. 7 North Carolina (7-3-5, 2-3-3), with both games airing at 6 p.m. Wednesday on ACCNX.
The quarterfinal round features a quadruple-header on Sunday, Nov. 5, on ACC Network and begins at 2 p.m. with No. 3 Virginia hosting Syracuse or NC State. No. 2 Wake Forest entertains North Carolina or Virginia Tech at 4 p.m., followed by No. 4 Clemson hosting Duke or Boston College at 6 p.m. Top-seeded Notre Dame wraps up the quarterfinals by facing Pitt or Louisville at 8 p.m.
The semifinals will be played Wednesday, Nov. 8, at campus sites, with the matches airing on ACC Network at 6 and 8 p.m. The championship match will be broadcast from WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, on ESPNU on Sunday, Nov. 12 at noon.
Syracuse is the tournament’s reigning champion. The Orange defeated Clemson, 2-0, for the 2022 ACC title, the second in program history.
In the latest NCAA RPI release, announced Monday, eight ACC teams are among the top 25. Eight ACC teams also are ranked in the top 20 of the latest United Soccer Coaches poll. That also is the most of any league. Both totals are most of any conference. Wake Forest is No. 3 in the USC poll this week and is followed by Notre Dame (5), Duke (8), North Carolina and Clemson (T10), Virginia (14), Syracuse (19) and Pitt (20).
ACC teams have won 19 NCAA men’s soccer championships, including 10 since 2001, with Clemson (2021) and Syracuse (2022) capturing the last two national titles.
Tickets are on sale now for the championship match at WakeMed Soccer Park and can be purchased HERE. General admission tickets are $10. Admission is free for youth ages 18 and under, as well as students of ACC institutions (with valid ID).
2023 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship
First Round – Wednesday, Nov. 1
No. 11 NC State at No. 6 Syracuse | 6 p.m. | ACCN
No. 12 Boston College at No. 5 Duke | 6 p.m. | ACCNX
No. 10 Virginia Tech at No. 7 North Carolina | 6 p.m. | ACCNX
No. 9 Louisville at No. 8 PItt | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Quarterfinals – Sunday, Nov. 5
Syracuse/NC State at No. 3 Virginia | 2 p.m. | ACCN
North Carolina/Virginia Tech at No. 2 Wake Forest | 4 p.m. | ACCN
Boston College/Duke at No. 4 Clemson | 6 p.m. | ACCN
Pitt/Louisville at No. 1 Notre Dame | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Semifinals – Wednesday, Nov. 8
6 and 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Final – WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, N.C. – Sunday, Nov. 12
Noon | ESPNU
