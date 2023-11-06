News
Alabama Mayor, Pastor Dies by Suicide After Being Involuntarily Outed as Transgender Woman
An Alabama community is in shock after the tragic death of a local leader following their involuntary outing as a transgender woman when a local conservative news blog posted photos of them embracing their secret gender identity.
Smiths Station Mayor F.L. “Bubba” Copeland, who also served as the pastor of First Baptist Church in Phenix City, was found dead Friday evening, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirmed to Columbus, Ga., CBS affiliate WRBL.
“I can confirm he took his own life,” Jones said.
Besides his political and religious affiliations, Copeland was known locally for owning a small grocery store in the Alabama backwaters. Recent scrutiny emerged when Alabama news blog 1819 News reported Wednesday that Copeland had been engaging in explicit online activities, allegedly posting pornography, memes, and photos of themself in women’s clothing online under the pseudonym “Brittini Blaire Summerlin.”
The report shared screenshots from Copeland’s now-deleted Instagram and Reddit accounts, where the mayor openly explored their transgender identity. Copeland also reportedly shared transgender-specific fiction and erotica that they authored, according to published reports. Copeland discussed hormone replacement therapy in some of their online posts.
The Advocate honors people’s chosen names and pronouns. Because Copeland did not publicly come out before their death, The Advocate is referring to them as the person they presented publicly.
The revelation quickly spiraled into a community-wide controversy, eliciting many empathetic and derogatory reactions. One of Copeland’s friends, former Phenix City School Superintendent Larry DiChiara, expressed his anguish and support for Copeland on social media after the mayor’s death.
In a Facebook post, DiChiara wrote, “Please bare with me while I vent. I am so angry right now and heartbroken. I witnessed a good man be publicly ridiculed and crucified over the last few days…to the point that he just took his own life today.” He revealed that he had reached out to Copeland offering “support and encouragement,” and Copeland had acknowledged going through some “dark days.”
In a pointed message to those who ridiculed Copeland, DiChiara asked, “Are you happy now? What crime did he commit? Some of you people make me sick. I hope you are really proud.”
He ended his post with a prayer for Copeland: “For our brother, F.L. Bubba Copeland, May God bless your soul and forgive those who took pleasure in your suffering. They should all be ashamed!”
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the death.
The situation took a tragic turn when deputies responded to a request for a welfare check on Copeland, spotting them driving their truck on a county road near their grocery store. Upon attempting to pull Copeland over, they stopped, exited their truck, and fatally shot themself, Jones told WRBL.
Former U.S. Senator from Alabama, Doug Jones, a Democrat, wrote honestly about Copeland, whom he knew.
“I am so saddened at the death of my friend Mayor Bubba Copeland. He was a good man and a great mayor who led the small town of Smith Station through the tough times of a devastating tornado a few years ago. I toured the destruction with him, helped him navigate the FEMA recovery efforts and made sure that he was able to plead his case directly to President Trump,” the former senator wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.
He continued, “”It is sad and disgusting how he was treated by the @1819News for personal decisions however misguided they might have been. We live in a mean, bitter world where the self righteous tend to throw the largest stones and the @1819News is the perfect example.”
The distressing details surrounding Copeland’s demise highlight the stark reality of the societal pressures and the often harsh judgments individuals may face when their private lives, particularly concerning their sexual orientation or gender identity, are involuntarily thrust into the public domain, especially in conservative communities.
If you are having thoughts of suicide or are concerned that someone you know may be, resources are available to help. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 is for people of all ages and identities. Trans Lifeline, designed for transgender or gender-nonconforming people, can be reached at (877) 565-8860. The lifeline also provides resources to help with other crises, such as domestic violence situations. The Trevor Project Lifeline, for LGBTQ+ youth (ages 24 and younger), can be reached at (866) 488-7386. Users can also access chat services at TheTrevorProject.org/Help or text START to 678678.
Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect comments from Sen. Doug Jones
‘Jessica’s cancer was missed 20 times by GPs – she never stood a chance’
On the night of Sunday November 1, 2020, Andrea Brady sat on the sofa, panic rising in her chest. For weeks, fear had gripped her happy family life. Now it was coursing through her, as a terrible realisation began to land. Andrea’s husband, Simon, came into the room. Seeing her face, he asked what was wrong. “I think Jessie’s got cancer,” she said.
For five months, the Bradys’ daughter, Jessica, had been getting progressively more sick. With every passing week, their bright, ambitious girl, who had always been healthy (in 26 years she had barely bothered her local GP surgery in Hertfordshire) was becoming unrecognisable.
In isolation, Jessica’s symptoms sound horribly uncomfortable; seen together, they would alarm even someone with no medical expertise. They ranged from stomach pains to persistent postnasal drip and a cough so bad it made her vomit. By November, she could barely keep food down and was rapidly losing weight. She was constantly breathless and physically exhausted. No amount of rest could bring relief to a body that seemed, inexplicably, to be failing her.
Sitting at the dining table that Sunday, Jessica turned to her boyfriend and asked if he could see her glands, which felt so sore and swollen. “Alex said no, but it must have been the angle he was looking from,” recalls Andrea. “From where I was sitting I could see these huge glands and I thought ‘Oh my God. This isn’t good’.”
By then, Jessica’s symptoms had been repeatedly dismissed by the GP surgery, where a roster of doctors (she rarely spoke to the same one twice) diagnosed her with everything from a urinary infection to long Covid.
Jessica first contacted the surgery in June 2020 with pain in her abdomen and back. Over the phone, the GP told her she had a UTI and recommended antibiotics – the first of five futile courses she would be prescribed over the next five months.
Andrea recalls a “niggly feeling” in her stomach even then. “I said, how do they know it’s a urine infection? Did you take a sample into the surgery? No, and she hadn’t been examined. Jess had hardly ever had antibiotics in her life. But she was 26. She seemed to think it was OK.”
That appointment set the tone for what was to come. Jessica battled to be taken seriously, receiving what the Bradys describe as “fragmented” care. Most appointments were conducted remotely, and Jessica accrued a series of increasingly debilitating symptoms.
A pattern emerged: she’d call the surgery, speak to a dismissive receptionist, and eventually be granted a phone call with a GP. The doctor would listen to the latest symptoms, prescribe medication and send her away. Jessica had 20 GP appointments and two trips to A&E in total. Not once did anyone mention the word “cancer”.
A final desperate attempt to get help via a private consultation gave Jessica the diagnosis her parents had begun to fear. By the time a doctor told her she had stage four adenocarcinoma (a cancer of the glands) with an unknown primary, it was too late. The cancer had spread to her liver, lungs, lymph nodes and spine. “She was told that it was terminal and there was no hope, that she mustn’t hope,” says Andrea. Jessica was admitted to hospital straight away; she died three weeks later on December 20, 2020.
Through those torturous months, Jessica did an extraordinary job of advocating for herself. And yet, her case still managed to slip through the net – a casualty not just of Covid but of a primary care system in crisis. Just three of Jessica’s GP appointments were conducted in person. Face-to-face consultations plummeted in the pandemic, of course. Yet, even now, nearly 30 per cent of appointments are still conducted remotely in England.
The Bradys feel doctors failed to piece together a jigsaw puzzle of symptoms. As she wasn’t in an at-risk category, her case wasn’t probed. “We think if Jess had been a different age, socioeconomic background, many other things, it would have been a red flag,” says Andrea. The case was never examined as a whole, and key moments were missed. Results from tests – which she had to beg for – should have raised alarm bells. One blood test showed that a D-dimer (a protein fragment indicative of a clot) was raised. It was never followed up; the Bradys now know a raised D-dimer can also be a sign of cancer.
The couple are campaigning for Jess’s Law, which would require a case to be elevated for review after a patient contacts their GP surgery for the third time. In the midst of unimaginable grief, the Bradys have thrown themselves into raising awareness around early diagnosis. They created a petition to improve the detection of cancer in young adults. They were invited to meet health secretary Steve Barclay and received a verbal apology for the failures that led to Jessica’s fatally late diagnosis. A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson told The Telegraph discussions were “continuing” between the family and the department. “It is clear opportunities to diagnose Jessica sooner were missed and the Secretary of State has met her parents on two occasions to discuss how to prevent similar tragedies happening in future.”
In September 2021, Andrea addressed a Health and Social Care Select Committee meeting about cancer services, telling the committee GPs needed to be able to refer patients urgently. When Jessica asked for a referral to an ear nose and throat specialist, her GP simply laughed. He wouldn’t look down her throat, even though he was wearing a mask. Andrea also told the committee patients deserved a “named doctor – not just in principal, but in practice. Somebody who will follow through with a patient’s care”.
They stress they don’t bear a “vendetta” against the NHS. “No doctor gets up in the morning and wants to miss a diagnosis,” says Andrea. “We don’t have a thing against GPs. We know they’re professional, hard-working. We want them to be supported.”
The Royal College of GPs (RCGP) has committed to working with the Bradys to develop “new educational resources to further support GPs with cancer diagnoses”. Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chair of the RCGP, said: “It’s critical that symptoms are picked up on quickly and appropriate action taken, including rethinking the approach if problems persist over multiple consultations.”
When asked if the RCGP would support Jess’s Law, Prof Hawthorne was cautious: a “three strikes and refer” approach requires “careful consideration and wider discussion with organisations outside the RCGP”.
Next month will mark three years since Jessica’s death. Before she fell ill, Jess worked as a satellite engineer at Airbus. She lived with her boyfriend not far from her parents. She was looking forward to turning 30 and had written a “30 before 30” list filled with dreams big and small.
In their living room, Andrea and Simon are going over the sliding door moments – the missed chances to save a young woman who had everything to live for. “She never had a chance for treatment, for a cure,” says Simon. “She just deserved so much more.”
There is no roadmap for how to cope with losing a child. “You don’t feel complete joy or happiness,” says Andrea. “As a parent, when you’ve given life to someone…” she pauses. “It’s incredibly difficult to carry on.”
The couple work at the same primary school – Andrea, 56, as a teacher, Simon, 60, as a caretaker. “You put a mask on,” says Simon.
“There are certain things that become harder,” says Andrea, “because it’s been so long since you’ve touched them, and smelled them, and spoken to them.”
The couple have been contacted by a number of families who feel their loved one was let down by a late diagnosis – families who say that Jess’s Law could have made a difference. “So many people tell us it was six, seven, eight, nine times they contacted the GP practice,” says Andrea.
After months of being told she was suffering with little more than long Covid (despite negative Covid tests) Andrea recalls the moment a doctor told Jessica she had stage-four cancer. “I just burst into tears and Jess just looked at me and put out her hand and held my hand. And I felt awful that I was crying and Jess wasn’t.” From that moment on, the family sat with Jessica all day and night in a side room. “Only once did she leave that room in three and a half weeks, by wheelchair, to have an X-ray,” says Andrea.
Through it all, Jessica was “so courageous”. “She showed no anger,” says Simon, though she was “really upset with the GP surgery”. She held on to the hope of a miracle. Her parents persuaded hospital staff they “needed to allow her to believe that there’s hope. Because it’s just too awful to be told something like that. We tried everything in those three-and-a-half weeks to get a second opinion. Time was just ticking against us.”
It is impossible not to wonder how different things could have been if just one doctor had taken a step back, looked at the wider picture and referred Jessica for more tests. “I think the thing that actually crucified Jess was not being listened to,” says Andrea. She hopes Jess’s Law would give people a chance to say: “Look, I know you’ve diagnosed me with this, but it doesn’t feel right to me. Please listen to me.”
Covid “exacerbated” Jessica’s case, but hers was not, they feel, a Covid death. “We think the mindset of the GP surgery was such that it would have been delayed anyway,” says Andrea. “No one gave her time. She needed an extended GP appointment. Somebody needed to look at everything that had happened and sit down with her.”
Alongside Jess’s Law, the couple set up the Jessica Brady Cedar Trust, a charity which aims to “improve GP awareness and diagnosis of cancer”. After Jessica’s death, the Bradys wrote to the surgery to make a formal complaint. They never received an apology. If Jess’s Law means that another family can be prevented from enduring what the Bradys have, that will bring them some comfort.
On the day of Jessica’s funeral, the satellite she’d worked on at Airbus was launched from Cape Canaveral. Emblazoned on its side, the words: “Thank you, Jess”.
No one wants to hear a cancer diagnosis, early or otherwise, but if Jess’s Law becomes a reality, those words will surely be on the lips of families up and down the country.
For more details see www.change.org/p/stevebarclay-improve-the-awareness-and-diagnosis-of-cancer-in-young-adults
The unstoppable Angel Reese wants more. And she makes no apologies for that
BATON ROUGE, La. — When every inch of Angel Reese’s 6-foot-3 frame sank into the pleated leather chair across from coach Kim Mulkey’s desk this fall, it didn’t surprise Mulkey that Reese blurted out exactly what she was thinking.
But it did surprise Mulkey what her star forward said.
“I’m so happy to have a schedule again.”
After a summer of photo shoots and events, flights and airport terminals, award shows and a medalist podium, after a summer of getting so much of everything Reese has wanted, what she wanted at the end of it all was … monotony. A week that looked similar to the previous one and the next and the one after that. She wanted to sleep in her own bed and potty train her new Toy Yorkie puppy, Tiago. She wanted to be in her apartment and cook her own meals. Alone. In quiet.
The player who’s estimated as one of the most highly compensated college athletes, whose rise to fame included a viral one-shoed block and a TikTok dance during a game, who might just have the most famous ring finger in college basketball and whose whereabouts have been chronicled by TMZ and Shade Room this offseason, just wanted to know: What can I expect of my Mondays?
LSU’s Angel Reese lost her shoe, and made the block while holding her shoe 😤
(via @SportsCenter)pic.twitter.com/BI00RWcmkK
— Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 20, 2023
This summer, no two weeks repeated. It was exciting. In some ways, it was even perfect. But it wasn’t easy.
In the week after LSU’s national title game victory over Caitlin Clark and Iowa — while Reese’s trash talking drew debate across the country — she was already doing plenty: a promotional event with Raising Cane’s in Baton Rouge; a flight to New York to meet with Instagram and TikTok; appearances on “Good Morning America 3” and “SportsCenter” before flying back to Baton Rouge for a fan event for Dick’s Sporting Goods. All in the course of four days. A week later, she was in Los Angeles, posing for Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition and Sports Illustrated For Kids, and filming a segment on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
Two weeks later, from an event in Atlanta, she flew to Colorado for Team USA basketball team trials. The next month, she won a silver medal in Mexico for the AmeriCup tournament, averaging 11 rebounds per game. During her travels, she took two online classes and kept to a workout schedule, using friends’ gym connections in whichever city she was visiting. And when she returned to Baton Rouge, sent a familiar text to her assistant coaches and teammates: “7 a.m. Be there.” As in: The gym, for the first of a two-a-day workout.
Reese knows critics probably assume basketball is no longer her No. 1 priority. But she welcomes the doubters.
She knows that her summer allowed her to be her full self. Not just the LSU star, not just the “Bayou Barbie,” not just one of the faces of women’s college basketball. All of it, and more.
But still, how does a 21-year-old reconcile that “SportsCenter,” Shade Room “Saturday Night Live” and MSNBC discussed her this offseason? How does she even begin to conceptualize catapulting to fame the past six months? “Someone asked, ‘How do you feel about winning the ESPYs?’ I was like, I don’t be knowing what it means,” Reese said. “I don’t understand because everything is just coming so fast. … I’ve watched these things growing up, but when I finally get it, it’s just like, all right, but I don’t know. What does this mean?”
It means that her fame and rise to it speaks as much about her as it does about where women’s basketball has been and where it can go. She is one of the few female college athletes who has ever broken into the broader context of the American zeitgeist. But to her, the only thing she has done is be herself. And Reese has no plans of changing that, even as she’s changing women’s basketball.
“That an African American woman from Baltimore can speak her mind, that she can totally be herself. She doesn’t have to, as so many of us heard growing up, ‘fake it ’til you make it,’ says Angel McCoughtry, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time WNBA All-Star. “I think that’s what she’s teaching all of us — that you don’t have to fake it ’til you make it. You can be unapologetically you and make it. … That’s how powerful her story is.”
Much like Reese’s rebounding ability, her rise to stardom has been guided by some forces she didn’t control. For rebounding, it’s her height. For her fame, it’s her timing.
Her national title season at LSU came as many waves crashed at once — a slowly building (and ready-to-burst) television audience, the implementation of name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities at which she was in the forefront, and growing intrigue fueled by off-the-court storylines.
Two years before Reese was born, the first regular-season women’s basketball game aired on primetime in February 2000. Since then, the number of nationally televised regular-season games has steadily grown. Viewership, however, has remained relatively consistent with about 3 to 5 million tuning in annually for the title game, with the high-water mark in 2004 when 5.6 million tuned in to watch rivals UConn and Tennessee.
The sport has produced stars and provided awe-inspiring moments and unforgettable matchups before.
But then came 2021.
From inside the NCAA Tournament bubble in San Antonio, women’s players demanded equal treatment to their male counterparts as the stark differences between the tournaments became clear with a Tik Tok heard round the nation that would eventually be watched more than 12 million times.
Reese was playing in her first NCAA Tournament after missing half the season with a foot injury and still managing to make the All-Big Ten freshman team while at Maryland. When she streamed an Instagram Live to discuss the treatment, the player who now has 2.6 million Instagram followers had only 200 people listen in.
But Reese felt it was important to speak up. She had seen this kind of double standard up close her whole life. Her younger brother, Julian, now a junior at Maryland, was also an elite basketball player. While she was ranked the No. 2 player in her 2020 girls’ class, he was ranked No. 51 in the boys’ 2021 class, but she saw him and his teammates receive preferential treatment in recruiting and national attention. When both of their teams earned brand sponsorships, Julian’s team received more gear and twice as many shoes as Angel’s. When their squads needed donations for travel, their mom had to hustle harder to fundraise for Angel’s team.
“I think that kind of sparked something in her,” Reese’s mother, also named Angel, said. “Angel seeing that discrepancy with her brother played into who she is today.”
The NCAA’s unequal treatment during the tournament drove both interest in the game as well as players’ voices. Three months later, as the NCAA’s arguments against NIL crumbled in court, athletes began signing deals.
After Reese’s sophomore season at Maryland, she became one of the first high-profile women’s basketball players to enter the transfer portal with automatic eligibility. While the portal draws mixed reviews from coaches, the attention it brings the women’s game in the offseason is undeniable. In the past, women’s college basketball would lull into the background after the title game; now, the portal provides interest for two more months. And Reese’s entry into it in 2022, her subsequent portal recruitment and then her commitment to LSU — and Mulkey — drew eyes.
Last season, with players growing their brands with off-the-court NIL partnerships and endorsements, as ESPN moved the women’s national title game to cable on ABC and as Reese and Clark were on a collision course in the championship game, the dam broke. The showdown peaked at 12.6 million viewers and averaged 10 million, a 104 percent increase from the season before, and two-thirds the viewership of the men’s title game — the closest those two entities had ever come.
Reese being herself on the floor and off was a major reason. Her NIL deals and her postgame press conferences may draw as much — if not more — attention to the women’s game as her play, and that’s fine with her.
“Angel has just been herself since the day I met her,” said longtime friend and LSU teammate Kateri Poole. “She’s never going to do the extra to just please someone. She’s going to be herself. And I think that’s what draws a lot of people to her. She doesn’t care what’s said, because when it’s time for business, she’s going to show you why she’s Angel Reese.”
And business means both on and off the court.
Her play throughout the season began to build her fame, but it was everything else — the qualities that feel uniquely Angel — that made her rise above the crest of popularity. She might’ve had the “shoe block,” but she followed up by speaking her mind.
“I’m too hood”. “I’m too ghetto”. I don’t fit the narrative and I’M OK WITH THAT. I’m from Baltimore where you hoop outside & talk trash. If it was a boy y’all wouldn’t be saying nun at all. Let’s normalize women showing passion for the game instead of it being “embarrassing”. 😃
— Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) January 20, 2023
Pointing to her ring finger toward Clark drew national debate about whether she crossed a line. Yet in an age in which even professional athletes sometimes shy away from answering questions about hot-button topics, Reese spoke out. She said this fall she hopes she and Clark can be teammates someday, but she also spoke to the impact that moment has had on the sport. “The world is always going to have a good girl and a bad girl,” she said at LSU media days this month. “I’ll take that I’m going to be the bad guy because I know I’ve grown women’s basketball and inspired people.”
That authenticity built Reese’s brand, which captured the attention of national brands such as McDonald’s and Reebok.
“Timing was everything,” said Nyke Burrell, who coached Angel in high school at St. Frances Academy. “She came in at the right moment to be able to speak on the things she believes in, the things that she’s passionate about. … By being herself she is demanding more women, more Black women, to be authentically themselves and not hide who they are.”
Her senior season at LSU will continue to draw headlines for another circumstance based entirely on timing. Because of the COVID-19 bonus year — given by the NCAA to all fall and winter athletes who competed during the 2020-21 season — Reese could return for a fifth season. Through the wins and losses and her double-doubles this season, the debate will rage (and fuel more interest for Reese, Clark, Paige Bueckers and many others): Will she go pro? Or will she stay?
From Baltimore, Angel’s mom has watched her daughter make headlines at LSU. There are certainly benefits to her daughter’s platform, but there’s also a loss of privacy. Her daughter can no longer go out for a quiet meal with family or friends. The school has adjusted her class schedule to be mostly online. And even when Angel handles the negative and offensive social media trolls with ease, the adults around her worry.
Her mom admits she sometimes has to hold her breath when Reese’s competitiveness and confidence is on display. She, too, was a college basketball player, at UMBC, but says that she never played with the level of emotion her daughter has. But, it’s the quality she admires most in Reese.
“I know the attention that brings,” she said, “and I know how some people perceive that. … The thing I’m most proud about is the way that a lot of young girls look up to Angel.”
That’s where Reese says she feels the most responsibility now. She knows kids are watching her as much as TMZ or the internet trolls watch her.
As a young girl, she idolized athletes like Serena Williams and Kobe Bryant. But Reese saw Angel McCoughtry, the Baltimore native who attended the same small Catholic high school as Reese and went on to have a decorated college and professional career, “make it” from her own backyard. In high school, Reese sent an Instagram message to McCoughtry, who at that point was well into her WNBA career, saying how much she admired her. But it wasn’t until last year that McCoughtry saw the message when she logged into her account to message Reese.
“I always tell kids: Don’t be like me, be better than me,” McCoughtry said. “Which she has already done.”
It’s not easy learning how to shape a national platform over the course of six months. It’s even harder when some are rooting for you to fail. Midway through last season, Reese felt a shift in crowds — it felt as though some opposing fans were rooting more for her and LSU to fail than they were for their teams to win.
“The main thing we used to talk about was that you have to take fame for what it is — they don’t love you, they’re just talking about you. … And the moment they see a chink in the armor, they’re going to attack that,” said assistant coach Gary Redus II, who became a confidant for Reese. “She then understood, OK, they’re going to say what they’re going to say. But it doesn’t matter what they’re saying. It matters what my people are saying.”
Reese thinks back to when she initially declined on Twitter the White House’s traditional invitation for national championship teams to visit after First Lady Jill Biden also invited runners up Iowa as a show of sportsmanship. At that moment, Reese, her teammates and close friends felt disrespected. So she was going to express how she felt.
Mulkey called her that day and told her that she loved how Reese felt comfortable to speak her mind, but it wasn’t her call to make. When the Tigers visited the White House, Mulkey had Reese present President Joe Biden with his customized LSU jersey.
It was a lesson in balance, learning that the loudest voice doesn’t always need to belong to the person with the biggest platform. It was a lesson in patience, something that Reese admits is not always easy to have as someone so goal-motivated and competitive.
“I’m just kind of thinking of the bigger picture of everything, always thinking not just of myself, but the people around me and how that affects other people,” Reese said. “Just being able to take a step back and look at it from a bigger picture and not just reacting immediately has just been something I’ve learned. That’s just growing up and maturing — just making mistakes and learning from those mistakes.”
She hopes kids who look up to her see this side of her too: That she’s learning, her unapologetic self sometimes requires an apology, she’s still figuring things out while staying true to herself.
“I’ve always wanted to be one of the best players in the country, but I never knew my inspiration outside of that,” Reese said. “Being able to have a voice and that getting broadcasted and just being able to be unapologetically me — I think that has helped grow another different kind of community for people who don’t always have a voice. I speak for a platform of people that don’t feel like they can say certain things.
On preseason Saturdays, LSU holds scrimmages in the practice gym. There’s no one in the stands, no pre-game hype video. Mulkey divvies up the team into two squads and switches the groups every quarter to keep things interesting. But no matter what she did last fall, Reese’s team always won. During the second scrimmage, Reese – then just three months with her new team — scored 32 points and pulled in 25 rebounds.
“That’s when I knew,” Redus said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know how good we’re gonna be. But she is going to be unstoppable.’ ”
And for most of the season, she was. She set an NCAA single-season record with 34 double-doubles and led the SEC during conference play in scoring and rebounding.
By this offseason, Reese was one of the most recognizable athletes in the country. Yet she approached Mulkey and did what many stars wouldn’t: She wanted to know how the Tigers could add even more stars.
The interest from players in the transfer portal was high, but Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith and DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow were at the top of the Tigers’ list. Van Lith is a high-volume shooting guard who has a large NIL platform herself, and Morrow attempted the most shots per game of any player nationally last year. Their insertion into the LSU lineup and locker room undoubtedly means a change for Reese. After all, there are only so many shots to be taken and only one ball to go around.
Her logic? More is good.
“I wanted a super-team,” Reese said. “They want greatness and I want greatness. They want a national championship and so do I. So why not do it all together?”
Reese has catapulted to stardom in a way that wouldn’t have been possible five years ago and might not be as remarkable five years from now. She’s paving a path for those who want to follow in her footsteps and building a lane for those who want to find their voice. All the while, still growing up and figuring out who she is.
In a few weeks, her busy schedule will start again as the defending champions crisscross the country as the No. 1 team. Reese welcomes and relishes that spotlight. She also knows criticism will come and many will root for her and LSU to fail, and yeah, she welcomes that, too.
Mulkey often uses a quote that resonates in Reese’s mind: If what you did yesterday still looks big to you today, then you haven’t done much today.
So what’s bigger than LSU’s 2023 national title in front of 10 million television viewers, and record-breaking attendance for the face of college basketball?
Never one to mince words, Reese laughs and says, “Another one.”
(Illustration: Eamonn Dalton / The Athletic; photos: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images (2); Greg Nelson / Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)
55 Chinese sailors allegedly died after falling into their own undersea trap
China has, of course, denied the incident ever occurred, but some 55 Chinese sailors aboard a submarine designated 093-417 are presumed dead after an accident in the Yellow Sea, off of China’s Shandong Province. British intelligence reports the submariners died after a “catastrophic” failure of the vessel’s oxygen systems on August 21, 2023.
“Our understanding is death caused by hypoxia due to a system fault on the submarine. The submarine hit a chain and anchor obstacle used by the Chinese PLA Navy to trap US and allied submarines,” the report read. “This resulted in systems failures that took six hours to repair and surface the vessel. The onboard oxygen system poisoned the crew after a catastrophic failure.”
Since the report is based on intelligence, the United Kingdom has declined to comment on the veracity of the reports, while Beijing maintains the incident is a rumor. If the submarine really did run into its own chain and anchor trap, and its batteries were low, then it’s likely the air purifiers and air treatment systems would eventually fail.
While U.S. and UK submarines have devices that can turn carbon dioxide into oxygen, allowing them to remain submerged for long periods of time, not every country has access to the same technology. The “chain and anchor” is a device intended to trap and destroy enemy vessels under the sea. The idea is simple: a heavy chain of metal balls and other objects (that can be up to several miles long) is attached to two anchors deployed on the seafloor.
The size and weight of the chain can cause heavy damage to a vessel’s rudder and propeller, delaying the submarine for hours or even days, which as we can see from the PLA Navy’s alleged incident, can be deadly for the ship and its crew. The submarine may even be dragged to the seafloor with the trap.
These kinds of chain and anchor traps are used to protect strategic or sensitive positions, such as harbors, ports or shipping lanes. The document from British intelligence believes this particular trap was intended to ensnare American or British spy submarines operating off the Chinese coast. Shandong is a Province home to many cities with populations above 9 million, roughly the size of New York City. Qingdao, with a population of 10 million, is the largest city in the province.
While much of the world’s focus has been on Chinese naval operations in the South China Sea, especially the waterways between Taiwan and mainland China, the Yellow Sea is also a strategically important body of water along the Chinese coast. The country shares maritime borders with North Korea, South Korea, and Japan in these waters and it’s an important site for commercial fishing, oil and gas exploration and commercial trade. The Yellow Sea is also an important supply route between China and Russia, who supplies the People’s Republic with nuclear material used in creating nuclear warheads.
The loss of 093-417 is a big deal for the PLA Navy. It’s one of the more advanced submarines in its fleet, as it runs quieter and carries more advanced weaponry (including anti-ship missiles and new, advanced torpedoes).
