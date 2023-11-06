News
Arnold Schwarzenegger To Guest On ESPN’s ‘Manningcast’ – Deadline
Arnold Schwarzenegger is hoping to be useful to Peyton and Eli Manning.
The Terminator and FUBAR star is heading to Manningcast on Monday night as Justin Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers take on Zach Wilson’s New York Jets.
He is the latest big-name star to appear on the Omaha Productions show after the likes of Barack Obama, Will Ferrell, Jon Stewart, Condoleezza Rice, Lebron James, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
Peyton Manning has been looking forward to Schwarzenegger’s appearance. To prepare, he has been doing research and thinking of the best way to bring him into the show in appropriate fashion. Peyton calls Arnold to pitch him on ideas and the call doesn’t go as planned.
The series, otherwise known Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, airs on ESPN2 and ESPN+. It has aired since 2021 and has won two Sports Emmy Awards for Outstanding Live Sports Series and Peyton for Outstanding Sports Personality.
Schwarzenegger’s book Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life was published by Penguin Press last month.
Manning’s Omaha Productions is also behind Beyond the Battlefield, a two-part special for Veterans Day for The History Channel
People Who Make Good Money Without A Degree Are Sharing What They Do, And Some Of Them Are Surprising
Growing up, many of us were taught that a college degree is basically a guarantee that you’ll enter into a financially secure career — but one $1.6 trillion student loan debt crisis later, that advice isn’t exactly aging well. Recently, u/milly-0607 asked redditors who make over $50k without a degree to share what they do, and the responses were eye-opening. Here are some of the top replies:
1.“I deliver bread to grocery stores, and I made $120k last year working six to eight hours per day. Healthcare, pension, paid vacation, union representation. It’s great work if you can find it.”
2.“I do autopsies as a autopsy tech and make $50k without over time. I take out peoples’ organs and give them to a doctor to do the actual autopsy. Then I sew up, clean up, and release bodies to funeral homes. It’s smelly work, and you see things you can never unsee. But the death industry is the last Wild West, and I have a lot of down time for reading and naps.”
—u/iremovebrains
3.“I rotisserize chicken at Costco for $63k a year. Bought a house and everything. Great times.”
—u/stilgrave
4.“I’m a career nanny. I’m in my 20s at $90k plus benefits, 45 hours a week.”
5.“I work at a union warehouse for Kroger, and I make about $80k–$85k a year, but that’s with overtime. I work about 50–60-hour weeks. I do pay $80 a month for union dues, but that’s all I pay. I get free healthcare, dental care, vision care, and a good retirement plan. Not bad for a 10th-grade dropout.”
—u/positive-pack-396
6.“I do loss prevention for a Fortune 10 company. With bonuses and stock grants, even entry level brings in $50k+ a year.”
—u/venustoise_tcg
7.“I’m a hairdresser. I work hard and a lot of hours. I make well over $100k post-tax, honestly reporting and legit. After 33 years in the business, I still love it. It’s honest work, but still work.”
8.“I learned how to configure Salesforce for free and immediately started working with a Salesforce partner. My income went from $45k to $75k, and I hit six figures within my first year in the industry.”
—u/motonahi
9.“I’m a project manager for a health insurance company making $100k working remotely. I worked my way up over the last six years. I started in data entry. The trick is just finding a good company that likes to promote from within.”
—u/wxlfcody
10.“Real estate. Spent my last dime on my license. Last year, I did over $120k, and I am on my fourth year in the industry. Best decision I ever made.”
11.“I make $138k working as a baker, no degree, seven years of experience. I’m in San Francisco, California at a Michelin 1-star restaurant.”
—u/retardedastro
12.“Industrial rope access. I make between $50–$75 an hour. Plenty of work. It’s not too expensive to get started. You work from ropes to get to places that are difficult to access with traditional methods and conduct work. I have worked on oil platforms, wind turbines, the roofs of stadiums, dams, and bridges. It can be very quick to move through your certs and make more money. Prevailing wage work comes around and can change your life.”
—u/pantsopticon88
13.“I’m a welder. I did an apprenticeship through the federal government. Started almost five years ago at 28 at $18 an hour. Now I’m making close to $35 an hour as a journeyman. I’m pushing $100k this year with overtime and bought my first house last spring. My work is dirty, but it isn’t crazy hard, and I’m not forced to travel. That being said, I would not recommend welding as a trade — there are lot more trades that make more money and are less rough on your body and lungs.”
14.“I’m a server/bartender making roughly $60k with 50-hour weeks.”
—u/flnn
15.“Aircraft maintenance for a major airline, two years of trade school. I make over $200k.”
—u/holidaycapital9981
16.“I make $64k as an emergency 9-1-1 dispatcher. High stress and long hours, but a satisfying and interesting job nonetheless.”
17.“I make $60k as a supply chain account manager. It’s basically glorified data entry for the most part. Fully remote since COVID.”
—u/nottodaybroadie
18.“Bank and credit union jobs. I’ve worked my way up and make $66K. They are by far the easiest jump from retail to a career path. You just lose the flexibility of the retail schedule. Typically, banks pay more. Credit unions have better benefits. You get 10+ paid holidays a year. Not including vacation. Some offer tuition reimbursement, and some will help you pay for certifications. If you find a mentor and a career path, there are TONS of options to grow. It’s a small world, so people know people.”
—u/milky1048
19.“I work for the post office as a part-time flexible rural carrier. I make $24.84 hourly and will clear $90k with overtime this year.”
20.“Industrial maintenance tech. I work 40 hours a week with some overtime here and there and gross around $70k yearly. I could move to other plants making more, but I choose not to live at work. I enjoy my family time.”
—u/kaleafraid9535
21.“Pest control. I make about $60k pre tax. I work from 8 to 4 most days, but I do make my own schedule, so somedays, may be 8 to 6, and some may be 10 to 3. Company vehicle and phone. I buy my own health insurance, though. Some days can be a dream, some can be absolute hell. Still can’t afford a house or nice car, but I can enjoy my life.”
—u/wasted_potency
22.“Retail. Moved my way up at a grocery store and then a big retailer, currently making $70k and looking to be a store director by the end of next year. That job pays around $110k plus bonus. Most people don’t move up in retail; it’s a short term stop on their way to something else. But if you get good at it, like managing a super Target or becoming a district manager, you’re making bank.”
23.“I make about $65k–$70k a year as a patient placement coordinator. We’re basically off-site case managers finding doctors and hospitals willing to take patients who can’t receive the care they need in the hospital where they’re currently located. I was working at Starbucks and Macy’s three years ago and make about $13 more an hour now.”
—u/chance_assignment422
24.“Live entertainment. I started at 21 doing corporate AV in hotels. Learned as much as I could in four years. Eventually, I got to operator status, and now I make around $75k–$80k a year running lasers at one of the hottest clubs in New York. It also helps to be friendly and build a good network of people.”
—u/grandequesadilla
25.“I started in IT support as I was always a computer dork. If you are even slightly technically inclined, you can pretty much learn everything on the job. Started at $35k back in 2016 and worked my way up to a systems engineer making $75k now. I did get a few certificates along the way, but when I first landed the job, I just had a high school diploma. It’s a solid career path. I have worked with numerous people without any degrees, and they make over $100k a year.”
26.And finally, “I make $110k a year doing application testing for an insurance company. I started as customer service making $25k and worked my way up over the last 16 years.”
—u/satan-cat
Comments have been edited for length and clarity.
Do you have a good paying job without a degree? Tell us all about it in the comments.
Southern Taurid meteor shower: See fireballs in the sky when it peaks this weekend
Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.
CNN
—
The first branch of the Taurid meteor showers is set to peak this weekend, presenting an enticing opportunity for patient sky-gazers.
Southern Taurid meteors have been blazing bright across the night sky since late September, but around the peak — expected at 8:47 p.m. ET Sunday — is when people will have the best chance to catch a glimpse, according to the American Meteor Society.
While the Southern Taurids typically have a frequency of only five meteors per hour, the shower is known for being rich in fireballs, which is a term for a meteor that appears to be brighter than Venus, according to NASA. Venus is the second brightest celestial object in the night sky after the moon.
“Meteors are a part of the night sky that just are out of the norm for people,” said Bill Cooke, lead of NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office. “You go outside, you see the stars, you see the moon, you see the planets — those are always there … but you don’t always see the meteors. Meteors are a transitory part of the night sky, and people get fascinated by that.”
Local weather conditions allowing, the best time to go outside to glimpse a meteor will be after midnight in any time zone — but be prepared to stay for a while if you are determined to see one, Cooke said. So far, NASA’s meteor cameras have been capturing only about one or two Taurids a night, he said.
Around the shower’s peak, the moon will be nearly half full at 44%, according to the American Meteor Society. That level of moonshine can cause a disturbance when viewing fainter meteors, but since the Taurids tend to be so bright, the moon will likely not interfere, Cooke said.
“You should look away from the moon but there’s no preferred direction — just try to take in as much sky as you can,” Cooke advised. “And use your eyes. You don’t want to use a telescope to observe a meteor shower — too small (of a) field of view.”
Most meteor showers feature meteoroids that are only millimeters in length, Cooke said, but the Taurids can have meteoroids up to an impressive 1 meter (3 feet) long, making them appear very bright when they burn up in Earth’s atmosphere.
Even with their larger size, most of the space rocks will not make it down to Earth, but if they do, the resulting meteorites — the term for a meteoroid that makes it to the ground — will have broken down into smaller pieces and will not be large enough to cause any damage, Cooke said.
The Southern Taurids originate from Comet Encke, which zips around the sun with the shortest orbit of all known comets in the solar system, according to NASA. Encke’s orbital period takes about 3.3 years, and the comet’s last sighting from Earth was on October 22, when it was at its perihelion, or closest point to the sun.
During its journey, the comet leaves a trail of debris behind that appears as the Southern Taurid meteor shower when Earth’s orbit intersects with its path. Even though the Southern Taurid’s parent comet was recently nearby, the shower is expected to produce low rates this year.
Both Taurid showers saw higher than usual rates in 2022. The phenomenon, known as the Taurid swarm, was caused by Jupiter’s gravity concentrating the debris in front of Earth’s path. Scientists predict the next swarm event will occur in 2025, Cooke said.
Even though the rates are low this year, there is always the chance for a surprise.
“I never say never, because it’s always possible that the unexpected can happen,” Cooke said. “Last year was a good year for the Taurids, 2023 and 2024, not so much.”
Meteors from the Southern Taurids are expected to be seen blazing in the sky until the shower’s finality on December 8, according to the American Meteor Society. Currently, the meteor shower is overlapping with the Northern Taurids, which has been active since mid-October but will not peak until next week on Sunday, November 12.
Remaining meteor shower peaks in 2023
If observing the Taurids’ peak activity has you eager to see more, several other meteor showers still peak this year. Here are the remaining meteor events that peak in 2023:
● Leonids: November 17-18
● Geminids: December 13-14
● Ursids: December 21-22
There are two full moons remaining in 2023, according to the Farmers’ Almanac:
● November 27: Beaver moon
● December 26: Cold moon
More than 60 hostages are missing due to Israeli airstrikes
CAIRO (Reuters) -The armed wing of Palestinian militant faction Hamas said on Saturday that more than 60 hostages were missing because of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.
Late last month, Hamas said an estimated 50 captives held by the group were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza.
Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, said on Hamas’ telegram account that 23 bodies of the 60 missing Israel hostages were trapped under the rubble.
“It seems that we will never be able to reach them due to the continued brutal aggression of the occupation against Gaza,” he said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the statement. The Israeli army declined to comment.
The United States has been flying surveillance drones over Gaza in search of hostages taken by Hamas when the Palestinian militant group attacked Israel on Oct. 7, two U.S. officials said on Thursday.
Hamas, an armed Islamist group that governs Gaza, has so far released four civilians among the 239 believed to be held.
(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, writing by Hatem Maher; Editing by Emelia Sithole)
