Boeing says ‘cyber incident’ hit parts business after ransom threat
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) – Boeing (BA.N), one of the world’s largest defense and space contractors, said on Wednesday it was investigating a cyber incident that impacted elements of its parts and distribution business and cooperating with a law enforcement probe into it.
Boeing acknowledged the incident days after the Lockbit cybercrime gang said on Friday it had stolen “a tremendous amount” of sensitive data from the U.S. planemaker that it would dump online if Boeing didn’t pay ransom by Nov. 2.
The Lockbit threat was no longer on the gang’s website as of Wednesday, and it didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Boeing declined to comment on whether Lockbit was behind the cyber incident it disclosed.
“This issue does not affect flight safety,” a Boeing spokesperson said. “We are actively investigating the incident and coordinating with law enforcement and regulatory authorities. We are notifying our customers and suppliers.”
Boeing’s parts and distribution business, which falls under its Global Services division, provides material and logistics support to its customers, according to the company’s 2022 annual report. Some webpages on the company’s official website that had information on the Global Services division were down on Wednesday, with a message that cited technical issues.
“We expect the site to be back up soon,” the pages said.
Lockbit was the most active global ransomware group last year based on the number of victims, and it has hit 1,700 U.S. organizations since 2020, according to the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).
The hacking group typically deploys ransomware on a victim organization’s system to lock it up, as well as stealing sensitive data for extortion.
It’s unclear what data Lockbit may have stolen from the company. Brett Callow, a ransomware expert and threat analyst at the cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, said that while organizations may pay cybercriminal gangs when demanded ransom, that doesn’t guarantee that data won’t be leaked.
“Paying the ransom would simply elicit a pinky promise from LockBit that they will destroy whatever data they obtained,” Callow said. “There would, however, be no way of knowing for sure that they actually had.”
The loss of military-related information would be “extremely problematic”, he added. Boeing did not comment on whether any defense-related data had been impacted in the cyber incident.
The CISA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Boeing statement.
Israeli rescuers release aftermath video of Hamas attack on music festival, adding chilling details
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli security officer could be seen drawing a pistol, his hand shaking violently. Hours earlier that day, Oct. 7, these desolate fields in southern Israel had teemed with thousands of young people dancing to electronic music under the night sky and camping out in tents or mobile homes. Now, it was silent.
The officer peered quickly into one of the trailers. “Who’s inside?” he called out in Hebrew, his voice pained. It was empty. He moved onto the rest of the festival grounds, searching for signs of life following the Hamas rampage through the outdoor concert. “It’s the police!” he yelled again and again, his voice rising in panic. “Are there any wounded?”
Silence. The officer moved to the outdoor bar. Hovering over the Coca‐Cola coolers and beer-tap levers, he shouted louder, “Wounded?” His camera tilted down.
There were more than a dozen bodies — some encrusted with dirt, others riddled with bullets. They were strewn around the bar and piled on top of each other, hair matted with dark blood, limbs twisted at an unnatural angle. The short shorts with fringe, cut-off T-shirts and stylish white sneakers were reminders that these mangled bodies had been young, carefree partygoers just before dawn.
The graphic and harrowing scene unfolds in a roughly 100-second clip of police body camera footage released Saturday by a first-responder team in southern Israel. It was a chilling depiction of what rescuers encountered in the wake of Hamas’ unprecedented attack on the sleepy Israeli farm communities.
One of Hamas’ first targets was the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Be’eri, only five kilometers (3 miles) from the Gaza Strip. After surging over the border, Hamas gunmen emptied rounds of live ammunition on the revelers, including hand grenades and mortar fire, killing over 260 people in what has become the biggest civilian massacre in Israeli history.
The body camera footage — and other horrifying videos circulating on social media along with stories from survivors who staggered across fields to find refuge in nearby orchards — add details to what happened that Saturday.
The magnitude of the devastation from Hamas’ cross-border assault is still setting in for Israel a month later as the Israeli military unleashes a devastating offensive against Hamas that has killed more than 9,400 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the territory’s health officials.
Israel is still in mourning over the 1,400 people killed in the Oct. 7 assault, many of them civilians. Forensic specialists are still working to identify more victims. Families are still scouring for any bits of news about the over 240 Israelis taken hostage in Gaza, including young Israelis from the festival.
After stumbling upon the bodies beneath the bar, the Israeli officer became desperate. “Is there someone with a sign of life? Give us a sign of life,” he pleaded. His voice was no longer frantic, but thrumming with sorrow.
“Somebody, please! Can someone answer?”
There was no answer.
Jordan’s Solar Energy Program Empowers Farmers With Interest-Free Loans
New developments have emerged in the solar energy loan project in Jordan. The Ministry of Energy has entered into an agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture to support the second phase of the program, which aims to install solar systems for farmers in Jordan. This support comes in the form of loans granted by the Agricultural Credit Corporation, with the Renewable Energy Promotion Fund covering the loan interest.
This agreement holds significant importance as it will help reduce the production costs for farmers, encompassing various agricultural activities, both animal and plant-related. Under the terms of the agreement, the loans provided to the benefiting farmers will be interest-free. An allocation of one million and 140 thousand Jordanian dinars has been earmarked within the lending plan of the Agricultural Credit Corporation.
The beneficiaries will be granted loans not exceeding 20 thousand dinars, with the Renewable Energy Promotion Fund taking responsibility for covering the full interest incurred on these loans for installing solar cell systems. This initiative is expected to decrease the overall agricultural production expenses, create a competitive environment for exports, and improve the profit margins for farms. It aligns with the priorities of economic modernization by supporting the agricultural sector, which is considered a key driver of various sectors. This initiative also aligns with the National Plan for Sustainable Agriculture, aiming to support farmers and enhance the competitiveness of local agricultural products for export.
The agreement was signed by the Minister of Agriculture, Khaled Al-Hunaifat, who also serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Agricultural Credit Corporation, along with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Renewable Energy Promotion Fund and the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Al-Kharabsha. The Director General of the Agricultural Credit Corporation, Muhammad Dogan, and the Director of the Renewable Energy Promotion Fund, Rasmi Hamza, were also present during the signing.
The program to support the installation of solar cell systems for the agricultural sector began with the first phase, where solar systems were installed for 172 farms across all regions of Jordan at a cost of 2 million dinars. The Renewable Energy Promotion Fund covered the interest on these loans at a rate of 3.5%, amounting to 350 thousand Jordanian dinars.
The second phase of the program aligns with the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Energy and the vision of economic modernization, which aims to expand the use of renewable energy across various sectors, including agriculture. This program is intended to assist small farmers in developing their projects, reducing their electricity bills and the costs associated with diesel engines used on their farms. This, in turn, will enhance their competitiveness in the local market and promote investment in renewable energy.
Furthermore, the program plays a crucial role in raising awareness and knowledge among farmers about the significance of solar energy and its impact on energy costs. It has also contributed to enhancing the competitiveness of farmers in various governorates, particularly in areas without access to electricity, by installing off-grid solar cell systems. The data shows that 36% of the total number of cell systems are not connected to the grid.
Giant Yukon grizzly bear provides riveting trail-cam moment
Last week, a trail-cam operator shared video footage that revealed his “near encounters” with grizzly bears in Canada’s Yukon Territory.
This week, David Troup of Yukon Wildlife Cams shared footage showing a “marvelous” grizzly bear scent-marking a tree on which one of his cameras was attached.
It was reminiscent of perhaps Troup’s most compelling related footage: that of a massive grizzly bear back scratching, or scent-marking a tree before charging toward the camera.
The accompanying slow-motion footage, captured by Yukon Trail Cams in August 2021, lends a unique perspective of what a grizzly bear charge in your direction might look like.
Reads one of the more popular comments: “Can you imagine standing where the trail camera is?”
Another: “Remember, you only have to be faster than your hiking partner!”
Troup maintains a network of trail cameras in the Yukon and periodically shares footage to showcase the region’s wildlife.
