GOP crowd boos Trump criticism; lawmakers flip from DeSantis at Orlando summit
ORLANDO — The rivalry between Gov. and former President came to Florida Saturday, where both men tried to position themselves as the dominant GOP figure in a state both call home.
Dueling video backdrops during their speeches at a Florida GOP event in Orlando declared “Florida is DeSantis Country” and “Florida is Trump Country.”
Both received rapturous receptions from the crowd of GOP activists.
Before either man took the stage, though, it was clear there was considerable support for Trump among the crowd. A pair of GOP presidential candidates ‒ Asa Hutchinson and Chris Christie ‒ who are critical of Trump were booed during their remarks.
DeSantis has sharpened his attacks against Trump on the campaign trail, but steered clear of directly criticizing him on stage Saturday.
Trump, meanwhile, bragged that he was leading in the state by a wide margin and put on a display of strength, inviting a group of lawmakers who recently flipped their endorsements from DeSantis onto the stage with him.
Trump directly criticized DeSantis at multiple points in his speech, repeatedly calling him “Ron DeSantimonious” and “DeSanctus” while complaining that DeSantis was disloyal for running against him after asking for his endorsement with “tears flowing from his eyes.”
Referencing DeSantis, Trump asked the crowd who “thinks he doesn’t get to the starting gate” and cheers erupted.
DeSantis was more veiled with his criticism, never mentioning Trump by name.
Immediately after walking out to roaring applause, DeSantis told the audience he didn’t need to use teleprompters, directing the comments at President Joe Biden.
“We have a president, we don’t even know who the president is, it’s whoever’s loading the teleprompter,” he said.
“You gotta speak from the heart!” he said. “It’s not about reading off a teleprompter.”
The remarks doubled as a veiled jab at Trump. DeSantis has accused Trump of being “wedded to the teleprompter” and stumbling when he goes off script. DeSantis also said Republicans have “blown winnable elections” over the last three cycles and argued the GOP brand is “toxic” outside Florida, alluding to Trump’s poor track record leading the party in recent elections.
Mostly, though, DeSantis stuck to his standard stump speech touting his record in Florida and ignored Trump.
“Florida’s the model!” DeSantis declared. “We know how to get it done.”
Trump, meanwhile, often directed his remarks at Biden, repeatedly mocking him. He also claimed that his legal woes are political persecution and repeated unfounded claims about the 2020 election.
“The whole election was a lie!” Trump said.
The back and forth between DeSantis and Trump has taken a crude turn lately, with the DeSantis campaign accusing Trump of not having the “balls” to debate him while Trump’s supporters have mocked DeSantis over questions about whether he is wearing lifts in his boots.
Earlier in the day, while signing paperwork to be on the ballot in Florida in a private ceremony with prominent supporters and the media, DeSantis responded to a question about those low-brow politics, saying: “I just responded to their nonsense.”
“I’m done with all the trivialities,” he added. “It’s not something that we need to be concerned about. We need to be concerned about looking forward. We need to be concerned about winning and leading.”
DeSantis’ sparing allusions to Trump Saturday were in keeping with the mood of the gathering, which had plenty of MAGA energy. The crowd reacted harshly when Hutchinson made criticism of Trump a focus of his morning remarks, with the candidate suggesting there is “a significant likelihood that Donald Trump will be found guilty by a jury on a felony offense next year.”
“As a party we must support the rule of law, we can not win as a country without integrity… ” Hutchinson said. “And while some will ignore the destructive behavior of the former president, I assure you we ignore it at our peril. The next generation will not look favorably…”
Hutchinson’s comments were drowned out by boos. Somebody shouted “go home!”
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie also was booed. An ardent Trump critic, Christie told the crowd “your anger against the truth is reprehensible.”
The crowd’s reaction to Christie and Hutchinson highlighted the tension within the GOP as the presidential primary enters a critical phase, with two months to go before voting begins in Iowa. Trump is dominating that field, and his opponents, including DeSantis, have struggled to find a way to take him on without angering the GOP base.
Trump quickly turned the Orlando gathering into a show of strength against DeSantis on his home turf, with five lawmakers who previously endorsed DeSantis flipping their endorsements to Trump.
Florida has been DeSantis’ base of support, providing much of his fundraising and campaign talking points as he touts his conservative governing record in the state. Many GOP members of the Florida Legislature have endorsed DeSantis.
Yet DeSantis has struggled to turn his popularity with Florida Republicans – he won reelection by nearly 20 percentage points – into a national campaign.
Trump is well ahead in national polls, and in key early states. He also has been keen to show DeSantis that he is the dominant GOP figure in a state they both call home, which could further deflate his struggling campaign.
Last month Florida state Rep. Randy Fine, a prominent Jewish Republican, flipped his endorsement from DeSantis to Trump, saying the governor hasn’t come out strong enough against antisemitism.
Then last week Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott endorsed Trump over DeSantis, another example of DeSantis being spurned by a key figure at home, although the two have long had a strained relationship.
The Trump campaign unveiled seven more Florida endorsements on Saturday in a move first reported by The Messenger. The lawmakers flipping from DeSantis to Trump are state Sen. Debbie Mayfield and state Representatives Jessica Baker, Webster Barnaby, Alina Garcia and Kevin Steele. State Representatives Mike Beltran and David Borrero also endorsed Trump Saturday.
“I think there are many legislators who never wanted to be behind the governor but they made the calculation he signs their bills and appropriations,” Fine told the USA TODAY NETWORK – Florida.
DeSantis predicted Saturday that he will carry Florida when the state’s March primary rolls around, and dismissed the endorsement flips as politicians doing “what they’re going to do.”
“This happens in these things,” he said. “We’ve had flips the other way in other states. It’s a dynamic thing.”
Fine said he would’ve switched his endorsement to Trump even if he was losing, because he thinks Trump has been stronger in protecting the Jewish people, but he believes Trump will win by a large margin and has more support than DeSantis in Florida.
“The grassroots seem to be with Trump,” he said. “And it’s not that they’re overwhelmingly anti-DeSantis, it’s you gotta choose.”
Bob White, the chairman of the Republican Liberty Caucus of Florida, also believes Trump is stronger in Florida than DeSantis with GOP voters. White is a Trump supporter and most of the Republicans he interacts with are too.
“I think he’s significantly behind Trump” in Florida, White said of DeSantis. “The Trump base is so loyal to him and so committed to him. They’re not budging.”
Regarding the 91 felony charges against Trump in four separate legal cases, White believes the former president is being unjustly persecuted.
“I haven’t seen a smoking gun yet,” he said.
White was manning a Republican Liberty Caucus booth outside the ballroom where GOP figures spoke. Across from White’s booth, a vendor sold political merchandise, most of it Trump branded.
The booth included MAGA hats, a shirt with Trump’s mug shot from his indictment in Georgia in case involving his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and another shirt proclaiming Trump “NOT GUILTY.”
There was a smaller amount of DeSantis merchandise, including bejeweled hats reading “DeSantis Girl.”
This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Donald Trump popular at Orlando GOP summit with Ron DeSantis
Okta Hack Blamed on Employee Using Personal Google Account on Company Laptop
Okta is blaming the recent hack of its support system on an employee who logged into a personal Google account on a company-managed laptop, exposing credentials that led to the theft of data from multiple Okta customers.
A brief post-mortem from Okta security chief David Bradbury said the internal lapse was the “most likely avenue” for the breach that ensnared hundreds of Okta customers, including cybersecurity companies BeyondTrust and Cloudflare.
“We can confirm that from September 28, 2023 to October 17, 2023, a threat actor gained unauthorized access to files inside Okta’s customer support system associated with 134 Okta customers, or less than 1% of Okta customers. Some of these files were HAR files that contained session tokens which could in turn be used for session hijacking attacks,” Bradbury said in a note that contains a detailed timeline of the incident.
He said the threat actor was able to use these session tokens to hijack the legitimate Okta sessions of five customers.
Bradbury said the hackers leveraged a service account stored in the system itself that was granted permissions to view and update customer support cases.
“During our investigation into suspicious use of this account, Okta Security identified that an employee had signed-in to their personal Google profile on the Chrome browser of their Okta-managed laptop. The username and password of the service account had been saved into the employee’s personal Google account,” he said.
“The most likely avenue for exposure of this credential is the compromise of the employee’s personal Google account or personal device.”
Bradbury fessed up to a failure of internal controls to spot the breach. “For a period of 14 days, while actively investigating, Okta did not identify suspicious downloads in our logs. When a user opens and views files attached to a support case, a specific log event type and ID is generated tied to that file. If a user instead navigates directly to the Files tab in the customer support system, as the threat actor did in this attack, they will instead generate an entirely different log event with a different record ID.”
The Okta chief security officer said his team’s initial investigations focused on access to support cases and later made a major breakthrough after BeyondTrust shared a suspicious IP address attributed to the threat actor.
“With this indicator, we identified the additional file access events associated with the compromised account,” Bradbury explained.
Okta has found itself in the crosshairs of multiple hacking groups that target its infrastructure to break into third-party organizations.
In September, Okta said a sophisticated hacking group targeted IT service desk personnel in an effort to convince them to reset multi-factor authentication (MFA) for high-privilege users within the targeted organization.
In that attack, Okta said hackers used new lateral movement and defense evasion methods, but it has not shared any information on the threat actor itself or its ultimate goal. It’s unclear if it’s related, but last year many Okta customers were targeted as part of a financially motivated cybercrime campaign named 0ktapus.
Turkey’s Erdogan says post-war Gaza must be part of sovereign Palestinian state
By Tuvan Gumrukcu
ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Gaza must be part of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state once the Israel-Hamas war is over, and Ankara will not support any plans “gradually erasing Palestinians” from history.
Erdogan made the remarks a day before U.S. Secretary of State was due to arrive in Ankara for talks on Gaza.
Turkey, which has sharply escalated its criticism of Israel as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has intensified, supports a two-state solution and hosts members of Hamas, which it does not view as a terrorist organisation, unlike the United States, Britain and others in the West.
Turkey has called for an immediate ceasefire and offered to set up a system to guarantee it.
“Once all of this that is happening is finished, we want to see Gaza as a peaceful region that is a part of an independent Palestinian state, in line with 1967 borders, with territorial integrity, and with East Jerusalem as its capital,” Erdogan was on Saturday cited as saying by broadcaster Haberturk and others.
“We will support formulas that will bring peace and calm to the region. We will not be supportive of plans that will further darken the lives of Palestinians, that will gradually erase them from the scene of history.”
Erdogan said his intelligence chief was in contact with Israeli and Palestinian authorities, as well as Hamas, but he would no longer regard Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a counterpart. He said Turkey did not want to sever ties with Israel.
Several hundred protesters gathered in Ankara and Istanbul on Saturday to demonstrate against the United States and Israel on the eve of Blinken’s visit. The Secretary of State will meet Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday.
Footage from Ankara showed protesters gathered near the U.S. Embassy, chanting slogans and holding posters which read: “Israel bombs hospitals, Biden pays for it.”
In Istanbul’s Sarachane park, protesters held banners saying “Blinken, the accomplice of the massacre, go away from Turkey,” with a picture of Netanyahu and Blinken together with a red “X” mark on it.
“Children are dying, babies are dying there, being bombed,” said 45-year-old teacher Gulsum Alpay.
ENVOYS RECALLED
Ankara said on Saturday it had recalled its ambassador to Israel, Sakir Ozkan Torunlar, for consultations, after Israel recalled its envoys to Turkey last month to reassess their ties following Erdogan’s description of Hamas as freedom fighters.
Israeli diplomats in Turkey had left the country before its foreign ministry recalled them, due to security concerns after pro-Palestinian protests erupted across the country.
On Saturday, Israel’s foreign ministry said Ankara’s move to recall its ambassador was “another step to side with terrorist organisation Hamas”.
Prior to the Israel-Hamas war, Turkey was working to repair relations with Israel after years of acrimony.
Erdogan added that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi would visit Turkey at the end of November, and that he would attend an Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Riyadh this month to discuss a ceasefire in Gaza.
He said Turkey would support any initiatives to ensure that Israel is held accountable for what he described as war crimes and human rights violations, and that a failure to do so would erode trust in the global system.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Additional reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Bulent Usta, and Murad Sezer in Istanbul, and Mert Ozkan in Ankara; Editing by Giles Elgood and Ros Russell)
IDF Screens Raw Hamas Footage For Journalists
A teddy bear is left on the ground near bloodstains where Israeli Defense Forces say two grandparents held a bomb shelter door closed to protect their grandchildren during an Oct. 7 Hamas attack on this kibbutz in Holit, Israel. All were injured, but survived. More than three weeks since Hamas’ attacks in Israel, which killed 1,400 people according to Israeli authorities, just over half of the dead have been laid to rest, and more than four-fifths have been identified.
This story contains graphic descriptions of violence and discussions of sexual assault.
The security camera in their backyard caught the man and his young sons in nothing but their underwear. They are running and stepping gingerly at the same time, the father’s leg muscles visible as he and the boys all but sprint across the patio to the shelter door.
A Hamas fighter, decked out in full tactical gear and carrying multiple assault rifles, vaults the fence from the front yard. By this point, the three Israelis have made it to the shelter, but not to safety. The fighter tosses a grenade, and the explosion throws the father’s crumpled body against the shelter entrance. The boys emerge. They are coated in blood; it’s not clear how much of it is their father’s. One boy appears to be missing an eye.
“Daddy’s dead, Shay,” Itay, one of the boys, tells his brother later, inside the house, where a Hamas fighter orders them to stay while he ransacks their refrigerator, briefly offering them water before helping himself to some soda. “It’s really not a prank.”
As the reality sets in, they weep. The one who was blinded sits at a table clutching his face. His brother throws himself to the floor. “Why am I alive? Why am I alive?”
Eventually, they are seen running out of the house. The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed that the boys survived. They are the lucky ones. On Friday afternoon, the IDF screened raw footage of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israeli civilians, in which some 1,400 people were killed, for an audience of three journalists at a Jewish foundation office in Manhattan.
The videos, which are not being released publicly, were drawn from body cameras worn by Hamas fighters who were killed in the subsequent clashes with Israeli security forces. They also include footage from CCTV cameras and from the Israeli victims’ cellphones, which the terrorists seized and used to livestream their killing and even call their own parents back in Gaza. The military first showed the gruesome 47-minute montage to foreigncorrespondents at a base in Tel Aviv on Oct. 23, and again to reporters in New York on Oct. 27.
Edited versions of some of the videos had already circulated online, prompting rabbis across the world to urge congregants, particularly children, to temporarily quit social media to avoid the gore. But IDF Lt.-Col. Amnon Shefler says the IDF decided to screen the raw footage to select journalists and diplomats to combat attempts by antisemitic conspiracists, and some critics of Israel’s fierce military campaign in Gaza, to deny or downplay Hamas’ atrocities.
Recent videos in cities such as New York, Boston and London show young people tearing down posters of the nearly 200 children and adults Hamas took hostage in the attack. When confronted, some of them claim the posters ― designed to look like public notices about kidnapped children ― are promoting “fake news,” and that removing them is an act of support for “colonized” Palestinians.
As the IDF has arranged these screenings, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 9,061 Palestinians, including 3,760 children, as of Thursday, according to data from the United Nations. The numbers, which the U.N. said it could not independently verify, come from the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry and the Israeli government, but they appear to align with what experts would expect, based on the extent of the bombing in a densely populated area where almost half the population is below the age of 18. Back in 2002, when a raid in Gaza killed 14 civilians, the Israeli military apologized. This time, however, the military has cut off water, food and electricity in the territory, and has bombed refugee camps in acts that have spurred even some of Israel’s most ardent allies to temper what was once unconditional support.
The IDF’s latest screening of the footage took place Friday afternoon in a nearly empty conference room at the offices of the UJA-Federation of New York, a Jewish philanthropy, on 59th Street, a few blocks from Central Park. Though I reported from Israel earlier this year, I have not been actively writing about the war. But when a publicist working for the IDF contacted me Friday morning to ask if I would join the viewing, I agreed, in part to bear witness and to spare a colleague the gruesome task.
Two uniformed IDF officers greeted me in the empty hallway of the foundation’s office, and asked me and the other two journalists to turn our phones off and leave them in a basket outside the conference room where the videos would be played. Shefler, one of the two officers present, said this precaution was necessary to avoid the videos leaking and traumatizing the victims’ families.
The conference room was dark and antiseptic, with dozens of black chairs arranged for our audience of three in front of a large screen. Everyone was silent. No one said hello, or indeed made eye contact. Shefler closed the curtains, then the door.
The montage opens with an explanation that what follows is raw footage collected from a variety of sources and documenting the deaths of at least 138 people, fewer than 10% of the Israelis killed on Oct. 7. The IDF said the montage represents a fraction of the material they have obtained, and that analysts are still combing through all of it. Before any images appeared on the screen, we heard a low droning sound. I thought for a moment it was some kind of ominous soundtrack. It was an engine.
Shrapnel holes are seen in the ceiling of a partially destroyed house in Kissufim, Israel, where Hamas attacked on Oct. 7.
The camera, affixed to the dashboard of a civilian’s silver hatchback, shows a scene of what looks like a professional fighting force of soldiers stopping a car at a checkpoint. A crack in the windshield indicates where the men shot the driver, but the car keeps rolling forward.
Body camera footage recovered from some of those Hamas fighters shows their side of it. It’s early in the morning, and the driver realizes too late that the men standing there are not IDF soldiers. Before he can turn around, they pump dozens of bullets into the car. The driver slumps over, and the car careens into another vehicle. Scenes like this unfold over and over again from the vantage point of traffic cameras, dash cams and the GoPros the Hamas fighters themselves are wearing. They are among the least horrific.
The goriest scenes include shots of at least two babies, their faces blurred but the pink brain matter oozing from the back of their heads visible. We saw a woman in pajamas tangled in her bedsheets and hanging off her mattress, skull fragments and dried blood in her hair. A little girl no older than 8 in her underwear in bed, her arms raised, her head partly blown off. Another little girl about the same age, facedown in bed, shot in the back of the head.
It’s difficult to say whether it was harder to watch the scene of hundreds of festivalgoers running for their lives across an open field like a frightened herd ― I felt both captivated by this unusual image and sick, knowing what was coming next ― or the footage of what became of many of them. A young man films himself and the bloodied bodies of his friends in the building where they are sheltering. He points his phone outside to show the lifeless body of a young woman sprawled on the ground. Everyone still alive is covered in mud and blood and panting in fear. The young man’s face comes into view. His eyes blaze with terror.
Hamas fighters find the man and his friends and drag at least three of them into the back of a pickup truck. One of the Israelis is holding aloft what remains of his mangled arm, perhaps hoping gravity will keep him from bleeding out. Later footage shows the body of another concertgoer, a tall person with locs who was not identified but matches the description of the German-Israeli DJ Shani Louk, stripped to their underwear, facedown in the bed of a pickup. Two fighters are sitting on the body. One of them smiles, his expression like those I’ve seen in photographs of hunters with a slain buck. They appear to have entered Gaza, and people run up to the truck to see the body and spit on it.
In another scene from what appears to be early evening, a fighter comes upon a bullet-riddled car and the dead young woman who tried to escape in it. She’s wearing a skirt and boots, one of which gets briefly caught under the dashboard as he pulls her out by the armpits and throws her slender frame to the ground.
“Woo!” he exclaims, more than once, in the same tone someone might use on a roller coaster.
Later footage from rescue workers’ body cameras shows pits of charred bodies that resemble the debris left behind by wildfires, the blackened limbs stiff in the air like the remnants of incinerated trees. The remains are so burnt it’s impossible to tell how many individual bodies this ghastly amalgam comprises. Not everyone was completely immolated: Another scene shows a young woman lying dead next to a car. Her bare legs, visible beneath her hiked-up skirt, are smudged with dirt and blood. Her face is mutilated, her head half burned, her eyelids and lips gone.
Clips of intercepted audio, aired on black screens with subtitles, offer little reprieve from the grisly violence. On the phone with his commander, a fighter says he is cutting off the heads of victims with a knife. His commander reminds him to photograph the decapitated heads.
That audio is followed by bodycam footage from a fighter looking down at a middle-aged Thai man ― one of the tens of thousands who come from the Southeast Asian nation to work on farms in Israel. He is lying on the concrete outside a building, his yellow T-shirt stained with blood from bullet wounds to his stomach. It’s not clear, at this moment, whether he’s still alive. The fighters decide to behead him. One swings a hoe, striking the man’s neck with a loud thump. He cheers that God is great, and another fighter seizes the garden tool and takes a swing himself. The blade, apparently blunt, does not immediately sever the man’s head. They repeat the process.
A particularly disturbing moment, which has been highlighted in previous reports on the footage, comes only from audio. An excited fighter calls his father in Gaza, pleading with them to check WhatsApp and see the photos he sent. He tells them he is calling from the phone of a dead Jewish woman.
“Your son killed Jews,” the man tells his father. “I killed 10 with my bare hands.”
The father says little, and you can hear the fighter’s mother in the background. He repeats himself over and over again. “Mom, I killed 10 Jews with my own hands,” he says.
The man’s mother shrieks and begins to sob. She can only muster one sentence: “May God bring you back safely.” He seems frustrated that she isn’t joining in his jubilation.
“Mom, your son is a hero,” he insists. “Kill, kill, kill.”
When the video ended, our conference room was silent except for the sounds of deep breaths and pens scribbling. Shefler opened the blinds to reveal the afternoon sun pouring down Lexington Avenue. He plucked a seat from the front row and sat down, turning to face us.
No one said anything for a few minutes. I wrote in my notebook that I envied the audiences who saw this footage with dozens of other people, that the intimacy of this event particularly haunted me.
People mourn as they collect the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Nov. 3 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. The Gaza strip, a besieged Palestinian territory, is under heavy bombing from Israel in response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas. Pressure is mounting from the international community for a humanitarian truce.
The images of dead children felt disturbingly familiar, after weeks of watching the horrors of Gazan civilians recovering dead and maimed toddlers from the rubble of bombed apartment buildings. The screams reminded me of the newsreels I’d watched from hospitals in Gaza, where bombing survivors underwent surgery without anesthetics as supplies dwindled. The suddenness of death recalled the videos I’d seen of civilians attempting to evacuate to southern Gaza as the Israeli military ordered, only to be bombed as they fled.
But those images were akin, at least in one way, to other videos I have seen of combat and the targeting of civilians ― in Syria, in Ukraine, in Yemen ― with death arriving faceless, impersonally, from above. There was a different aspect to this footage: the perpetrators’ visible glee, which called to mind the videos shot and released by the Islamic State terrorist group at the height of its power nearly a decade ago.
That insurgency, which seized broad swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria, soared to global infamy in 2014 after publishing a video of one of its prominent British recruits beheading American journalist James Foley with a combat knife. The snuff film was carefully staged; Foley was forced to wear an orange jumpsuit like the uniforms in which the U.S. dresses inmates at Guantanamo Bay.
Subsequent videos from the group followed even crueler designs. A captured Jordanian fighter pilot was burned alive. A group of Iraqi prisoners drowned in a cage that ISIS fighters slowly lowered into water. And yet even those videos were stylized, planned out, slickly presented. By contrast, the montage of footage from so many different cameras and angles and moments on Oct. 7, including scenes of fighters hunting and shooting victims as they tried to hide, felt realer, almost like being there. Realizing this while sitting in the safety of a guarded building in New York brought on a nauseating feeling of guilt.
Eventually I looked up and locked eyes with Shefler, who cleared his throat.
“I’m really sorry you had to watch that,” he said. “I’m more sorry that this happened. That it is happening. I hope it’s another way to understand why we are doing what we believe needs to be done to make sure this never happens again, which means the full dismantling of Hamas.”
I asked if the women whose skirts were hiked up were raped. He said the IDF could not confirm its legal evidence of sexual assault yet, and that many of the bodies are so mutilated by fire and bullets that it has been difficult to identify everyone. But he said a number of female bodies had shattered pelvises, and that many of the women found in their beds were stripped of their clothes before they were shot in the head or chest.
“They likely didn’t go to bed naked,” he said.
When I left, I turned my phone on and started toward my office. It was cool out, and I walked at a brisk pace. I’d tried to maintain my professional restraint, and to remind myself that this is what the Israeli military wanted me to see. Even attending this screening and writing about it made me feel uneasy, the very nature of the event being so one-sided and limited to a single day of killing, when the subsequent weeks had, in sheer quantity, brought so much more death to Palestinians ― as has been the case for decades. (It will likely be the case for decades to come, if for no other reason than the dust from destroyed buildings lodging in human lungs.)
I thought of these things. I thought of the writer John Ganz’s recent essay on the allure of nationalism in the face of violence, and how much I admired his defiant refusal to be recruited, his insistence on remaining a “brother” to “all the different peoples of the world.” But in those first few minutes after leaving the screening, I couldn’t stop myself from feeling angry, succumbing to a flash of what I can only describe as tribal rage. I am Jewish; one of the women in the footage had looked like my little sister.
I called my dad. I told him what I’d seen, half expecting he would stoke those embers with his own fury, to tell me I’d fulfilled my duty in bearing witness and done my small part to keep us safe. At that moment, I wanted more than anything to feel righteous. But instead, when he spoke, his voice quivered in a way I had never heard before. He was afraid. I felt suddenly overwhelmed by a sense of helplessness and shame.
My voice cracked. To my surprise, I began crying uncontrollably in the middle of Fifth Avenue.
