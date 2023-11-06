News
Is Josh Allen Playing Today? Latest Injury Update and News for Bills QB
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his throwing shoulder in Week 6 against the Giants and was listed on the injury report in the following weeks. After landing on his shoulder during last week’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he appeared to have reaggravated the injury.
Allen did not participate in last Wednesday’s practice to rest his injured shoulder, but he explained that it was just about “having a plan.” Will the quarterback play in Sunday Night Football this week?
Will Josh Allen Start in Week 9?
Although Allen landed on his previously injured shoulder last week and was checked out in the medical tent, he did not miss a play that game. Additionally, he missed practice Wednesday only as a precautionary measure.
He was only limited in a walkthrough practice on Wednesday and was a full participant on other days. Allen said if he had to play a game on Wednesday, he would have.
“Obviously, unfortunate when it’s your throwing shoulder,” Allen said. “As a thrower, you don’t like feeling any sort of, I wouldn’t even call it pain, just discomfort in there. So, we’re just trying to stay on top of it and get ahead of it when we can. Obviously, I hate not practicing, I hate not being involved in what we’re doing, but at the same time, I know this is probably what’s best, and putting myself in the best situation to make sure that I’m ready to go tomorrow and for Sunday.”
Despite playing through the injury in recent weeks, Allen has had strong performances, including throwing for 324 yards and two touchdowns while completing 77.5% of his passes in the 24-18 win over Tampa Bay.
So far this season, Allen has completed 71.7% of his passes for 2,165 yards and 17 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
Going forward, Allen is not expected to miss more playing time due to his shoulder, and he will continue to be “smart.”
“I don’t think it’s going to linger too much,” Allen said, “but I think this was the best thing for me in making sure that, just trying to stay ahead of it and not let this affect me long term.”
Ahead of the game against the Bengals, it was Kyle Allen rather than Josh Allen throwing to the wide receivers. Bills’ fans and fantasy managers alike will be hoping this is nothing more than the management phase of Allen’s shoulder injury.
Philippines military remains loyal to the president
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ National Security Adviser on Saturday rejected talk of a plot to destabilise the government of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, saying the military and entire security sector were loyal to the commander-in-chief.
“Yes, there were healthy and passionate exchanges (and) debates among some retired or former military officers and even some criticism against certain policies of the current administration, but they are within the bounds of our democratic space,” National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said.
“There is no destabilisation plot (and) movement against the government,” Año said in a statement.
Año’s remarks came after Philippine military chief Romeo Brawner was quoted in the media as telling troops on Friday that he had heard of “destabilisation efforts,” with some military officers saying “the president should be replaced for many reasons” and “there should be another coup d’etat.”
Año said Brawner was “misquoted or misinterpreted” by the media.
“The security sector shall remain vigilant and ready to take immediate action against any sinister group that will undermine our national security,” Ano said.
, the son and namesake of the late Philippines strongman deposed in a 1986 “people power” uprising, won office in a landslide in last year’s presidential elections.
However, he has suffered a “significant” drop in his approval rating, based on an opinion poll in September, as soaring consumer prices in the Philippines undermined his support.
There was no immediate comment from Marcos’ office.
The Philippines has seen more than a dozen coup attempts since the overthrow of President Ferdinand Marcos in 1986.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Michael Perry)
Bengals, Bills announce inactive players ahead of Week 9 Sunday night showdown
The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the Buffalo Bills in a Sunday night matchup at Paycor Stadium. Both sides have announced their week nine inactive list.
The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the Buffalo Bills in a Sunday night matchup at Paycor Stadium. Both sides have announced their week nine inactive list.
Damar Hamlin has been listed as inactive for Sunday’s contest due to an illness. If he were able to play, it would have been the safety’s first game back at Paycor since the miracle recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest following a hit to the sternum.
Cincinnati has announced five inactives.
- DJ Ivey
- Trey Hill
- Devin Harper
- D’ante Smith
- Josh Tupou
Three Bengals were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report – Akeem Davis-Gaither, Joe Mixon and Max Scharping. All three are now set to play.
Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen was listed as questionable this week after he was listed on the team’s injury report with right shoulder pain.
Two Bills were ruled out Friday, with linebacker Baylon Spector (hamstring) and outside linebacker A.J. Klein (back) both set not to dress Sunday night.
Additionally, four Bills have joined the inactive list.
- Damar Hamlin
- Germain Ifedi
- Alec Anderson
- Poona Ford
For a full view of Friday’s injury report, click here.
Erdogan says he will try to facilitate Sweden’s NATO bid ratification
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would try to facilitate the parliamentary ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership as much as possible, but added that Stockhom had still not taken sufficient action on Kurdish militants.
Erdogan submitted a bill approving Sweden’s NATO membership bid to parliament for ratification last month, a move welcomed by the alliance and Stockholm. Turkey had initially raised objections due to what it said was Sweden’s harbouring of groups it deems terrorist.
Speaking to reporters on a return flight from Kazakhstan on Friday, Erdogan said Stockholm had taken some steps regarding protests organised by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and also concerning arms embargoes on Turkey, but not on the activities of the PKK in Sweden.
“Our duty was to submit this to parliament in the first stage, we did that,” broadcaster Haberturk quoted him on Saturday as having told the reporters on his plane.
Erdogan also said planned talks in parliament about Turkey’s 2024 state budget would now take priority, suggesting that the approval of Sweden’s NATO membership might not be rapid.
“But we will try to facilitate the work (on ratifying Sweden’s NATO bid) as much as possible. We will try to show positive efforts as much as we can at this point, so long as our counterparts approach us positively.”
The bill must be approved by parliament’s foreign affairs committee before a vote by the full general assembly. Erdogan would then sign it into law.
Long-neutral Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO last year to bolster their security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Finland’s membership was sealed in April, but Sweden’s bid had been held up by Turkey and Hungary.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; editing by Jason Neely and Gareth Jones)
