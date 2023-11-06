Is Josh Allen Playing Today? Latest Injury Update and News for Bills QB

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his throwing shoulder in Week 6 against the Giants and was listed on the injury report in the following weeks. After landing on his shoulder during last week’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he appeared to have reaggravated the injury.

Allen did not participate in last Wednesday’s practice to rest his injured shoulder, but he explained that it was just about “having a plan.” Will the quarterback play in Sunday Night Football this week?

Will Josh Allen Start in Week 9?

Although Allen landed on his previously injured shoulder last week and was checked out in the medical tent, he did not miss a play that game. Additionally, he missed practice Wednesday only as a precautionary measure.

He was only limited in a walkthrough practice on Wednesday and was a full participant on other days. Allen said if he had to play a game on Wednesday, he would have.

“Obviously, unfortunate when it’s your throwing shoulder,” Allen said. “As a thrower, you don’t like feeling any sort of, I wouldn’t even call it pain, just discomfort in there. So, we’re just trying to stay on top of it and get ahead of it when we can. Obviously, I hate not practicing, I hate not being involved in what we’re doing, but at the same time, I know this is probably what’s best, and putting myself in the best situation to make sure that I’m ready to go tomorrow and for Sunday.”

Despite playing through the injury in recent weeks, Allen has had strong performances, including throwing for 324 yards and two touchdowns while completing 77.5% of his passes in the 24-18 win over Tampa Bay.

So far this season, Allen has completed 71.7% of his passes for 2,165 yards and 17 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Going forward, Allen is not expected to miss more playing time due to his shoulder, and he will continue to be “smart.”

“I don’t think it’s going to linger too much,” Allen said, “but I think this was the best thing for me in making sure that, just trying to stay ahead of it and not let this affect me long term.”

Ahead of the game against the Bengals, it was Kyle Allen rather than Josh Allen throwing to the wide receivers. Bills’ fans and fantasy managers alike will be hoping this is nothing more than the management phase of Allen’s shoulder injury.

