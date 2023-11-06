News
Israeli jets hit Lebanon as Hezbollah fires more powerful missile
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s Hezbollah said it carried out simultaneous attacks on Israeli positions at the Lebanese border on Saturday, as residents of south Lebanon reported some of the fiercest Israeli strikes yet during weeks of cross-border clashes.
The Israeli army said its warplanes had struck Hezbollah targets in response to an earlier attack from Lebanese territory, and was accompanying the air strikes with artillery and tank shelling.
A Lebanese source familiar with Hezbollah’s attacks said the group had fired a powerful missile not yet used in the fighting, saying it had hit an Israeli position across the border from the villages of Ayta al-Shaab and Rmeich.
Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israeli forces across the Lebanese-Israeli frontier since its Palestinian ally Hamas went to war with Israel on Oct. 7.
It marks the worst fighting at the frontier since a 2006 war, but has mostly been contained to the border area.
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in his first speech since the Hamas-Israel war began, said on Friday escalation on the Lebanese front would depend on events in Gaza and Israeli actions towards Lebanon. He also said the attacks so far at the border “won’t be all” Hezbollah does.
Nearly 60 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in the violence.
Security sources and witnesses in Lebanon reported some of the heaviest Israeli strikes yet.
Two thick columns of smoke were seen rising over hills near the Lebanese town of Khiyam in video shared with Reuters by Khiyam resident Soheil Salami, who said the area had been hit by an Israeli air strike.
“The shelling today intensified a lot – the shelling by the resistance and the counter shelling by the Israelis,” said Fouad Khreis, also speaking to Reuters from Khiyam. “Four shells fell on the outskirts of Khiyam, with no injuries,” he said.
The Israeli army said among the targets struck were “terrorist infrastructure, rocket caches, and compounds used by” Hezbollah.
Israel has said it has no interest in a conflict on its northern frontier. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month warned Hezbollah against opening a second war front, saying that doing so would bring Israeli counter-strikes of “unimaginable” magnitude that would wreak “devastation” upon Lebanon.
(Reporting by Laila Bassam in Beirut and Dan Williams in Jerusalem; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Ros Russell)
Portland Thorns vs NJ/NY Gotham FC live stream: How to watch NWSL playoffs, odds, prediction, players to watch
The Portland Thorns and NJ/NY Gotham FC will battle for a spot in the NWSL Championship on Sunday. After a brief pause for the international break, the NWSL playoffs are back and Portland will welcome Gotham to Providence Park for the 2023 NWSL semifinals. The winners will go on to face either OL Reign or San Diego Wave FC, and Fans can watch all the knockout round action on CBS Sports Network.
Here's everything you need to know about the game:
Viewing info
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 5 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Place: Providence Park — Portland, Oregon
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Playoff rules
The NWSL postseason is a knockout-round format. Six teams advanced to the playoffs with three rounds of competition including two first round matches, two semifinal games (Nov. 5), and the NWSL Championship (Nov. 11). Each playoff game will be 90 minutes of regulation, and if the score is tied, two 15-minute periods of extra time will be played. If the two periods of extra-time has not determined a winner, then a penalty kick shootout will take place.
Players to watch
Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns): The 18-year-old Thorns player has been with the organization since she was 13 years old as she became the youngest player to turn pro and joined the Thorns youth academy. After signing an official contract with the Thorns in 2021, but made her most starts for the team during this 2023 regular season. With 11 starts over 21 appearances, Moultrie’s ability so navigate lines and create attacking sequences has been on full display. She could be an x-factor for the team off the bench if they’re having trouble unlocking Gotham’s defensive press.
Ali Krieger (Gotham FC): The veteran defender has had a renaissance season as one-half of Gotham’s center back pairing. She’d played most of her career as a fullback, and her positional awareness has been a highlight this year. She’ll have a lot on her plate dealing with the likes of Sophia Smith, Morgan Weaver, or Christine Sinclair, but she’s no stranger to high-stakes games, and with her imminent retirement, she and the team are motivated to keep their playoff run going.
What they’re saying
Moultrie on Thorns playoff preparations: “[We’re] just completely setting all our energy on this one game and that we’re doing it together,” Moultrie told Attacking Third. “So it’s like ‘we’re all in or we’re not going to be able to win,’ That’s kind of drawing everyone really close even though we obviously pride ourselves on trying to do that throughout the whole year. You definitely get this extra ounce of energy heading into the playoffs, so we’re really excited for that.”
Juan Carlos Amoros on Krieger: “From the last regular season game, where we were celebrating what was supposed to be on Ali’s career, a lot of people thought it was Ali’s last game. For the players, for the staff, for the club [it] has been the target that that wasn’t. That they have to continue. Hopefully, it continues until November 11. I think Ali leads on and off the pitch with her football, with her personality, and we wanted to make sure that we give her the best experience in the last few games. And trust me She doesn’t care. She just wants to win. So for us, it’s an extra motivation to go on that pitch and try to beat any opposition that comes in front of us.”
Storylines
Portland Thorns: The reigning 2022 NWSL Champions were pegged from the beginning of the season to make another deep playoff run and they have lived up to the billing. Even with the promotion of Mike Norris from goalkeeping coach to head coach after the resignation of Rhiann Wilkinson, the club had nearly identical personnel to their 2022 Championship roster heading into the 2023 season. Midfielder Sam Coffey and Sophia Smith are finalists for the league’s MVP award and if the duo can perform well on Sunday, it’ll lead to another finals appearance.
Gotham FC: The only non-West Coast side remaining in the playoffs, the New Jersey side will head into a historically hostile environment for visitors. How they’ll navigate their defensive press will dictate which parts of the pitch they’ll target, but they’ll have to compete with Portland’s deep bench as well. If Lynn Williams and Yazmeen Ryan can remain clinical, they will have a good chance to keep things interesting against the home side.
Prediction
The two sides have played to narrow scorelines before so no surprises if this game will be similar. Pick: Portland 2, Gotham 1
American baby boomers are now becoming homeless at a rate ‘not seen since the Great Depression’ — here’s what’s driving this terrible trend
Many baby boomers across the country are now coming to terms with the hard reality that working for your entire adult life is no longer enough to guarantee you’ll have a roof over your head in your later years.
Thanks in part to a series of recessions, high housing costs and a shortage of affordable housing, older adults are now the fastest-growing segment of America’s homeless population, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, based on data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“The fact that we are seeing elderly homelessness is something that we have not seen since the Great Depression,” University of Pennsylvania social policy professor Dennis Culhane told the Journal.
Here’s what has triggered what some experts are calling a “silver tsunami” — and what they say needs to change to reverse the tide.
Baby boomers are increasingly becoming homeless
Dr. Margot Kushel, a professor of medicine and director of the Center for Vulnerable Populations and Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), has observed an escalating rate of homelessness among older Americans.
In a 2020 journal article for the American Society on Aging, Kushel wrote that of all the homeless single adults in the early 1990s, 11% were aged 50 and older. By 2003, she says that percentage grew to 37%.
Now, the over-50 demographic represents half of the homeless single adults in the U.S. — with no sign of their numbers slowing, leaving baby boomers (those aged 57 to 75) particularly vulnerable.
“Elderly homelessness has been rare within the contemporary homeless problem. We’ve always had very few people over 60 who’ve been homeless historically,” Culhane from the University of Pennsylvania told PBS NewsHour.
But in recent years, Culhane says that has changed. Older Americans, he says, are “now arguably the fastest rising group.”
Here’s what’s changed
After living through multiple recessions, leaving some of them with little savings, aging boomers are now also contending with insufficient affordable housing. And with everything from gas to groceries costing more these days, many aging Americans are struggling to make ends meet.
And if they need additional support at a certain point, finding a low assisted living center is becoming more challenging — as the field contends with labor shortages, inflation and reduced funding that puts the already limited number of facilities at risk of closing.
Even rent is becoming increasingly out of reach in certain areas, like Massachusetts, New York and Florida.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida resident Judy Schroeder told the Journal the apartment building she was living in was sold to a new owner, raising her monthly rent by more than $500. Schroeder lost her part-time job, leaving her living off Social Security alone, and couch-surfing for months before she finally found a place in late August.
“I never thought, at 71 years old, that I would be in this position,” she said.
What can be done?
Researchers at UCSF told the Journal that about half of the homeless older adults in places like Oakland, California and New York, became unhoused for the first time after their 50th birthday.
These individuals pointed to a major event, like the death of a spouse or a medical emergency, as the trigger.
“It’s an entirely different population,” said Kushel. “These are people who worked their whole lives. They had typical lives, often working physically demanding jobs, and never made enough to put money away.”
She says expanding the supply of affordable housing and availability of rental assistance programs, eviction protections and renters’ rights could be key to preventing homelessness.
Some cities, like San Diego, have even piloted programs to provide rental subsidies for a limited time to older, low-income adults to help them find their feet.
There’s also the matter of income, as advocates point out that the federal minimum wage of $7.25 has failed to keep up with inflation. And while most states supplement federal programs like Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), Kushel believes increasing SSI or state supplements could make the difference for older adults and those with disabilities struggling to afford housing.
“In a country as wealthy as the United States, homelessness for anyone — but particularly older adults — is unconscionable,” Kushel wrote in 2020.
“We have the means to end homelessness in older adults. By increasing affordable housing for older adults, engaging in targeted prevention efforts, and building off the success of permanent supportive housing, we can make homelessness for older adults rare and brief.”
Is Josh Allen Playing Today? Latest Injury Update and News for Bills QB
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his throwing shoulder in Week 6 against the Giants and was listed on the injury report in the following weeks. After landing on his shoulder during last week’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he appeared to have reaggravated the injury.
Allen did not participate in last Wednesday’s practice to rest his injured shoulder, but he explained that it was just about “having a plan.” Will the quarterback play in Sunday Night Football this week?
Will Josh Allen Start in Week 9?
Although Allen landed on his previously injured shoulder last week and was checked out in the medical tent, he did not miss a play that game. Additionally, he missed practice Wednesday only as a precautionary measure.
He was only limited in a walkthrough practice on Wednesday and was a full participant on other days. Allen said if he had to play a game on Wednesday, he would have.
“Obviously, unfortunate when it’s your throwing shoulder,” Allen said. “As a thrower, you don’t like feeling any sort of, I wouldn’t even call it pain, just discomfort in there. So, we’re just trying to stay on top of it and get ahead of it when we can. Obviously, I hate not practicing, I hate not being involved in what we’re doing, but at the same time, I know this is probably what’s best, and putting myself in the best situation to make sure that I’m ready to go tomorrow and for Sunday.”
Despite playing through the injury in recent weeks, Allen has had strong performances, including throwing for 324 yards and two touchdowns while completing 77.5% of his passes in the 24-18 win over Tampa Bay.
So far this season, Allen has completed 71.7% of his passes for 2,165 yards and 17 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
Going forward, Allen is not expected to miss more playing time due to his shoulder, and he will continue to be “smart.”
“I don’t think it’s going to linger too much,” Allen said, “but I think this was the best thing for me in making sure that, just trying to stay ahead of it and not let this affect me long term.”
Ahead of the game against the Bengals, it was Kyle Allen rather than Josh Allen throwing to the wide receivers. Bills’ fans and fantasy managers alike will be hoping this is nothing more than the management phase of Allen’s shoulder injury.
