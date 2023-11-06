Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss not resting on laurels in quest ‘to win a national championship’

Oct. 29—OXFORD — For the second year in a row, Ole Miss sits at 7-1 with a chance to represent the SEC West in the SEC Championship Game — in the final season for the league to be separated into divisions.

But the 2023 Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC) have a very different feel than last year’s team. And this group is making sure it learns from last year’s team’s mistakes.

A year ago, the Rebels started 7-0 before losing to LSU. A win against Texas A&M followed before Ole Miss dropped a heartbreaker at home against Alabama. It was the first of four-straight losses to end the 2022 campaign, capped off by a blowout loss against Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl.

The Rebels once again lost to Alabama this year, a 24-10 loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium. But instead of letting that loss turn into two, three or four, Ole Miss has instead used it as a jumping-off point. The Rebels have won four-straight games since falling in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, which included a thrilling shootout over a ranked LSU team and the program’s fourth-ever win at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. The latest victory was a 33-7 win over Vanderbilt Saturday night where the Pete Golding-led defense dominated the Commodores and allowed 229 total yards.

“I’ve said before, I don’t think we handled that very well. I think that Alabama loss, we let that keep beating us. Chance in that game to go to 8-1, 9-1, whatever it was. Kind of fell apart after that,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said. “Two years ago we lost to Alabama and seemed to play really well after that. Seems to be that we’re doing the same thing again this year, and I think that says a lot about the players, the resolve to overcome a bad game.”

Ole Miss has a pair of huge games coming up over the next two weeks, with a home matchup against Texas A&M this weekend followed by a premier game at two-time defending national champion Georgia the following week. And, of course, the regular season ends with the always eventful Egg Bowl, this one in Starkville.

But the Rebels aren’t looking ahead to what lies around the corner in Athens, Georgia or elsewhere. They’re worried about the here and now, which happens to be the Aggies.

Junior quarterback Jaxson Dart — who saw the chaotic finish to the 2022 season firsthand — understands the standard Kiffin and the coaching staff have instilled. It isn’t about a big win here or there in the middle of a season and resting on laurels. It’s about the goal at the end of the road: championships.

“We brought in a lot of guys from the transfer portal. I came in last year and our focus coming in here was to win. We want to play on the biggest stage, at the highest level, against the best teams and we want to win those games,” Dart said. “We have had a vision since the off season and I don’t think we are getting too far ahead of ourselves. The last month of the season is something that we can feel good about, but at the same time it’s something we can’t feel satisfied with. We all have to understand and remember the big reason we came here and that is to win a national championship.”

