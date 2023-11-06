News
Jordan’s Solar Energy Program Empowers Farmers With Interest-Free Loans
New developments have emerged in the solar energy loan project in Jordan. The Ministry of Energy has entered into an agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture to support the second phase of the program, which aims to install solar systems for farmers in Jordan. This support comes in the form of loans granted by the Agricultural Credit Corporation, with the Renewable Energy Promotion Fund covering the loan interest.
This agreement holds significant importance as it will help reduce the production costs for farmers, encompassing various agricultural activities, both animal and plant-related. Under the terms of the agreement, the loans provided to the benefiting farmers will be interest-free. An allocation of one million and 140 thousand Jordanian dinars has been earmarked within the lending plan of the Agricultural Credit Corporation.
The beneficiaries will be granted loans not exceeding 20 thousand dinars, with the Renewable Energy Promotion Fund taking responsibility for covering the full interest incurred on these loans for installing solar cell systems. This initiative is expected to decrease the overall agricultural production expenses, create a competitive environment for exports, and improve the profit margins for farms. It aligns with the priorities of economic modernization by supporting the agricultural sector, which is considered a key driver of various sectors. This initiative also aligns with the National Plan for Sustainable Agriculture, aiming to support farmers and enhance the competitiveness of local agricultural products for export.
The agreement was signed by the Minister of Agriculture, Khaled Al-Hunaifat, who also serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Agricultural Credit Corporation, along with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Renewable Energy Promotion Fund and the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Al-Kharabsha. The Director General of the Agricultural Credit Corporation, Muhammad Dogan, and the Director of the Renewable Energy Promotion Fund, Rasmi Hamza, were also present during the signing.
The program to support the installation of solar cell systems for the agricultural sector began with the first phase, where solar systems were installed for 172 farms across all regions of Jordan at a cost of 2 million dinars. The Renewable Energy Promotion Fund covered the interest on these loans at a rate of 3.5%, amounting to 350 thousand Jordanian dinars.
The second phase of the program aligns with the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Energy and the vision of economic modernization, which aims to expand the use of renewable energy across various sectors, including agriculture. This program is intended to assist small farmers in developing their projects, reducing their electricity bills and the costs associated with diesel engines used on their farms. This, in turn, will enhance their competitiveness in the local market and promote investment in renewable energy.
Furthermore, the program plays a crucial role in raising awareness and knowledge among farmers about the significance of solar energy and its impact on energy costs. It has also contributed to enhancing the competitiveness of farmers in various governorates, particularly in areas without access to electricity, by installing off-grid solar cell systems. The data shows that 36% of the total number of cell systems are not connected to the grid.
News
Giant Yukon grizzly bear provides riveting trail-cam moment
Last week, a trail-cam operator shared video footage that revealed his “near encounters” with grizzly bears in Canada’s Yukon Territory.
This week, David Troup of Yukon Wildlife Cams shared footage showing a “marvelous” grizzly bear scent-marking a tree on which one of his cameras was attached.
It was reminiscent of perhaps Troup’s most compelling related footage: that of a massive grizzly bear back scratching, or scent-marking a tree before charging toward the camera.
The accompanying slow-motion footage, captured by Yukon Trail Cams in August 2021, lends a unique perspective of what a grizzly bear charge in your direction might look like.
Reads one of the more popular comments: “Can you imagine standing where the trail camera is?”
Another: “Remember, you only have to be faster than your hiking partner!”
Troup maintains a network of trail cameras in the Yukon and periodically shares footage to showcase the region’s wildlife.
Story originally appeared on For The Win
News
SI Fantasy Expert Tabs Jets’ Receiver as ‘Start of the Week’
Garrett Wilson saw opportunities increase during month of October
The New York Jets’ WR1 is coming off back-to-back productive performances and one fantasy football analyst thinks that run will extend to three games in a row.
Garrett Wilson averaged 7.5 receptions and 95 receiving yards over two consistent efforts in wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He has also experienced an uptick in targets lately. Over his past four games, the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is averaging 11.5 targets per outing.
Sports Illustrated senior fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano featured Wilson as the “Start of the Week” amongst Week 9 receivers in his Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em column, the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system.
For the season, Wilson leads the Jets in receptions (39) and receiving yards (469). He has not had fewer than 48 yards receiving in any game this year. The only blemish on his stat line has been a lack of touchdowns. After scoring against Buffalo and Dallas, Wilson has gone without a touchdown in five straight games.
“They got a lot of guys that can score the ball from anywhere on the field, whether it’s the running backs, Garrett Wilson,” said Chargers’ defensive back Derwin James. “We just got to be in tune.”
From Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Receivers: Winning With Garrett WIlson:
START OF THE WEEK
Garrett Wilson vs. Chargers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Wilson has been on a nice hot streak, scoring 17 or more points in each of his last two games. He’s also put up 15 or more in three of his last four, and a matchup against the Chargers is a positive. Their defense has allowed the second-most points to perimeter receivers, and Wilson runs most of his routes out wide. He has top-15 potential this week.
Fabs’s Top 10 Wide Receivers
1. Tyreek Hill vs. Chiefs (Frankfurt)
2. Ja’Marr Chase vs. Bills
3. A.J. Brown vs. Cowboys
4. Stefon Diggs vs. Bengals
5. CeeDee Lamb at Eagles
6. Keenan Allen vs. Jets
7. Adam Thielen vs. Colts
8. Garrett Wilson vs. Chargers (Mon.)
9. Davante Adams vs. Giants
10. Cooper Kupp at Packers
Late Lazard Injury May Force Jets to Feature Inexperienced Receivers vs. Chargers
READ MORE:
SI Analyst Lists Jets vs. Chargers Point Total as Week 9 ‘Best Bet’
Jets Return to Underdog Role for Monday Night Football Matchup
Offensive Problems Persist in One Particular Category
News
GOP crowd boos Trump criticism; lawmakers flip from DeSantis at Orlando summit
ORLANDO — The rivalry between Gov. and former President came to Florida Saturday, where both men tried to position themselves as the dominant GOP figure in a state both call home.
Dueling video backdrops during their speeches at a Florida GOP event in Orlando declared “Florida is DeSantis Country” and “Florida is Trump Country.”
Both received rapturous receptions from the crowd of GOP activists.
Before either man took the stage, though, it was clear there was considerable support for Trump among the crowd. A pair of GOP presidential candidates ‒ Asa Hutchinson and Chris Christie ‒ who are critical of Trump were booed during their remarks.
DeSantis has sharpened his attacks against Trump on the campaign trail, but steered clear of directly criticizing him on stage Saturday.
Trump, meanwhile, bragged that he was leading in the state by a wide margin and put on a display of strength, inviting a group of lawmakers who recently flipped their endorsements from DeSantis onto the stage with him.
Trump directly criticized DeSantis at multiple points in his speech, repeatedly calling him “Ron DeSantimonious” and “DeSanctus” while complaining that DeSantis was disloyal for running against him after asking for his endorsement with “tears flowing from his eyes.”
Referencing DeSantis, Trump asked the crowd who “thinks he doesn’t get to the starting gate” and cheers erupted.
DeSantis was more veiled with his criticism, never mentioning Trump by name.
Immediately after walking out to roaring applause, DeSantis told the audience he didn’t need to use teleprompters, directing the comments at President Joe Biden.
“We have a president, we don’t even know who the president is, it’s whoever’s loading the teleprompter,” he said.
“You gotta speak from the heart!” he said. “It’s not about reading off a teleprompter.”
The remarks doubled as a veiled jab at Trump. DeSantis has accused Trump of being “wedded to the teleprompter” and stumbling when he goes off script. DeSantis also said Republicans have “blown winnable elections” over the last three cycles and argued the GOP brand is “toxic” outside Florida, alluding to Trump’s poor track record leading the party in recent elections.
Mostly, though, DeSantis stuck to his standard stump speech touting his record in Florida and ignored Trump.
“Florida’s the model!” DeSantis declared. “We know how to get it done.”
Trump, meanwhile, often directed his remarks at Biden, repeatedly mocking him. He also claimed that his legal woes are political persecution and repeated unfounded claims about the 2020 election.
“The whole election was a lie!” Trump said.
The back and forth between DeSantis and Trump has taken a crude turn lately, with the DeSantis campaign accusing Trump of not having the “balls” to debate him while Trump’s supporters have mocked DeSantis over questions about whether he is wearing lifts in his boots.
Earlier in the day, while signing paperwork to be on the ballot in Florida in a private ceremony with prominent supporters and the media, DeSantis responded to a question about those low-brow politics, saying: “I just responded to their nonsense.”
“I’m done with all the trivialities,” he added. “It’s not something that we need to be concerned about. We need to be concerned about looking forward. We need to be concerned about winning and leading.”
DeSantis’ sparing allusions to Trump Saturday were in keeping with the mood of the gathering, which had plenty of MAGA energy. The crowd reacted harshly when Hutchinson made criticism of Trump a focus of his morning remarks, with the candidate suggesting there is “a significant likelihood that Donald Trump will be found guilty by a jury on a felony offense next year.”
“As a party we must support the rule of law, we can not win as a country without integrity… ” Hutchinson said. “And while some will ignore the destructive behavior of the former president, I assure you we ignore it at our peril. The next generation will not look favorably…”
Hutchinson’s comments were drowned out by boos. Somebody shouted “go home!”
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie also was booed. An ardent Trump critic, Christie told the crowd “your anger against the truth is reprehensible.”
The crowd’s reaction to Christie and Hutchinson highlighted the tension within the GOP as the presidential primary enters a critical phase, with two months to go before voting begins in Iowa. Trump is dominating that field, and his opponents, including DeSantis, have struggled to find a way to take him on without angering the GOP base.
Trump quickly turned the Orlando gathering into a show of strength against DeSantis on his home turf, with five lawmakers who previously endorsed DeSantis flipping their endorsements to Trump.
Florida has been DeSantis’ base of support, providing much of his fundraising and campaign talking points as he touts his conservative governing record in the state. Many GOP members of the Florida Legislature have endorsed DeSantis.
Yet DeSantis has struggled to turn his popularity with Florida Republicans – he won reelection by nearly 20 percentage points – into a national campaign.
Trump is well ahead in national polls, and in key early states. He also has been keen to show DeSantis that he is the dominant GOP figure in a state they both call home, which could further deflate his struggling campaign.
Last month Florida state Rep. Randy Fine, a prominent Jewish Republican, flipped his endorsement from DeSantis to Trump, saying the governor hasn’t come out strong enough against antisemitism.
Then last week Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott endorsed Trump over DeSantis, another example of DeSantis being spurned by a key figure at home, although the two have long had a strained relationship.
The Trump campaign unveiled seven more Florida endorsements on Saturday in a move first reported by The Messenger. The lawmakers flipping from DeSantis to Trump are state Sen. Debbie Mayfield and state Representatives Jessica Baker, Webster Barnaby, Alina Garcia and Kevin Steele. State Representatives Mike Beltran and David Borrero also endorsed Trump Saturday.
“I think there are many legislators who never wanted to be behind the governor but they made the calculation he signs their bills and appropriations,” Fine told the USA TODAY NETWORK – Florida.
DeSantis predicted Saturday that he will carry Florida when the state’s March primary rolls around, and dismissed the endorsement flips as politicians doing “what they’re going to do.”
“This happens in these things,” he said. “We’ve had flips the other way in other states. It’s a dynamic thing.”
Fine said he would’ve switched his endorsement to Trump even if he was losing, because he thinks Trump has been stronger in protecting the Jewish people, but he believes Trump will win by a large margin and has more support than DeSantis in Florida.
“The grassroots seem to be with Trump,” he said. “And it’s not that they’re overwhelmingly anti-DeSantis, it’s you gotta choose.”
Bob White, the chairman of the Republican Liberty Caucus of Florida, also believes Trump is stronger in Florida than DeSantis with GOP voters. White is a Trump supporter and most of the Republicans he interacts with are too.
“I think he’s significantly behind Trump” in Florida, White said of DeSantis. “The Trump base is so loyal to him and so committed to him. They’re not budging.”
Regarding the 91 felony charges against Trump in four separate legal cases, White believes the former president is being unjustly persecuted.
“I haven’t seen a smoking gun yet,” he said.
White was manning a Republican Liberty Caucus booth outside the ballroom where GOP figures spoke. Across from White’s booth, a vendor sold political merchandise, most of it Trump branded.
The booth included MAGA hats, a shirt with Trump’s mug shot from his indictment in Georgia in case involving his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and another shirt proclaiming Trump “NOT GUILTY.”
There was a smaller amount of DeSantis merchandise, including bejeweled hats reading “DeSantis Girl.”
This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Donald Trump popular at Orlando GOP summit with Ron DeSantis
