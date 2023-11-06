News
Judge, citing Trump’s ‘repeated public statements,’ orders anonymous jury in defamation suit trial
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge cited former President ’s “repeated public statements” Friday among reasons why a jury will be anonymous when it considers damages stemming from a defamation lawsuit by a writer who says Trump sexually abused her in the 1990s.
Judge issued an order establishing that the jury to be chosen for the January trial in Manhattan will be transported by the U.S. Marshals Service.
“In view of Mr. Trump’s repeated public statements with respect to the plaintiff and court in this case as well as in other cases against him, and the extensive media coverage that this case already has received and that is likely to increase once the trial is imminent or underway, the Court finds that there is strong reason to believe the jury requires the protections” anonymity provides, Kaplan wrote in an order.
Lawyers for Trump did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
Another jury that was also anonymous in May awarded $5 million in damages to columnist , 79, after finding that Trump sexually abused her in 1996 in the dressing room of a luxury department store and defamed her with comments he made in the fall of 2022 that disparaged her claims. The jury rejected Carroll’s claim that Trump raped her. Kaplan presided over that trial as well.
The Jan. 15 trial stems from a lawsuit first filed in 2019 in response to comments Trump made after she wrote in a memoir that Trump attacked her after their chance late-day encounter in a midtown Manhattan store near Trump Tower, where Trump resided. The progression of the lawsuit was slowed by appeals. A federal appeals court has yet to rule on Trump’s claim that absolute presidential immunity protects him from the lawsuit.
After the May verdict, Kaplan ruled that Carroll’s lawyers will not have to re-establish to a new jury that Trump sexually attacked Carroll. Instead, they’ll be left to decide what damages, if any, he should face for his remarks.
That lawsuit has been updated by Carroll’s lawyers to include remarks Trump made on a televised town hall a day after the verdict. Carroll seeks at least $10 million in compensatory damages and substantially more in punitive damages.
A week ago, Trump, the leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was fined $10,000 by a New York state judge for violating a gag order prohibiting him from attacking court personnel in a civil fraud case.
The state judge, Arthur Engoron, required Trump to sit in a witness box and answer questions. Trump denied he was referring to a senior law clerk when he told reporters outside court that someone “sitting alongside” Engoron was “perhaps even much more partisan than he is.”
After Trump, 77, testified, the judge said: “I find that the witness is not credible.”
Engoron, who had earlier fined Trump $5,000 for violating the same gag order after the judge found that he had targeted his principal law clerk on social media, even suggested the possibility of holding Trump “in contempt of court, and possibly imprisoning him” for further violations.
Trump also faces four criminal indictments. He has pleaded not guilty in two cases accusing him of seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, along with a classified documents case and charges that he helped arrange a payoff to porn actor Stormy Daniels to silence her before the 2016 presidential election.
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss not resting on laurels in quest ‘to win a national championship’
Oct. 29—OXFORD — For the second year in a row, Ole Miss sits at 7-1 with a chance to represent the SEC West in the SEC Championship Game — in the final season for the league to be separated into divisions.
But the 2023 Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC) have a very different feel than last year’s team. And this group is making sure it learns from last year’s team’s mistakes.
A year ago, the Rebels started 7-0 before losing to LSU. A win against Texas A&M followed before Ole Miss dropped a heartbreaker at home against Alabama. It was the first of four-straight losses to end the 2022 campaign, capped off by a blowout loss against Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl.
The Rebels once again lost to Alabama this year, a 24-10 loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium. But instead of letting that loss turn into two, three or four, Ole Miss has instead used it as a jumping-off point. The Rebels have won four-straight games since falling in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, which included a thrilling shootout over a ranked LSU team and the program’s fourth-ever win at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. The latest victory was a 33-7 win over Vanderbilt Saturday night where the Pete Golding-led defense dominated the Commodores and allowed 229 total yards.
“I’ve said before, I don’t think we handled that very well. I think that Alabama loss, we let that keep beating us. Chance in that game to go to 8-1, 9-1, whatever it was. Kind of fell apart after that,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said. “Two years ago we lost to Alabama and seemed to play really well after that. Seems to be that we’re doing the same thing again this year, and I think that says a lot about the players, the resolve to overcome a bad game.”
Ole Miss has a pair of huge games coming up over the next two weeks, with a home matchup against Texas A&M this weekend followed by a premier game at two-time defending national champion Georgia the following week. And, of course, the regular season ends with the always eventful Egg Bowl, this one in Starkville.
But the Rebels aren’t looking ahead to what lies around the corner in Athens, Georgia or elsewhere. They’re worried about the here and now, which happens to be the Aggies.
Junior quarterback Jaxson Dart — who saw the chaotic finish to the 2022 season firsthand — understands the standard Kiffin and the coaching staff have instilled. It isn’t about a big win here or there in the middle of a season and resting on laurels. It’s about the goal at the end of the road: championships.
“We brought in a lot of guys from the transfer portal. I came in last year and our focus coming in here was to win. We want to play on the biggest stage, at the highest level, against the best teams and we want to win those games,” Dart said. “We have had a vision since the off season and I don’t think we are getting too far ahead of ourselves. The last month of the season is something that we can feel good about, but at the same time it’s something we can’t feel satisfied with. We all have to understand and remember the big reason we came here and that is to win a national championship.”
Cops Rescue 23-Year-Old Kidnapped Woman Held Captive in Shed
Ohio cops rescued a 23-year-old woman who was held captive in a shed. Police say Chloe Jones was beaten with a baseball bat and held in the shed for four days before she was rescued. Jones says the accused kidnapper, William Mozingo, offered her a ride home. However, she ended up in the shed. Turns out, she was not his first victim. He was previously convicted in 2017 of kidnapping a woman. Mozingo was arrested and charged for allegedly kidnapping Jones.
hololive Shares New Details on Anime NYC Appearance
hololive will be returning to Anime NYC as part of its “hololive Meet” program, marking its third year at the event. The booth will run through the event from November 17th to 19th.
Fans can tune into exclusive live streams from the members of hololive English, hololive Indonesia, and HOLOSTARS English at select hours throughout the day. The participating talents will live stream straight to the event floor, via an LED display at the booth.
Events will not be limited to those attending Anime NYC. Fans from all around the world will be able to connect to “hololive Meet Presented by VRChat” via VRChat and engage with a virtual space created for the event.
Live attendees will be able to interact with the VRChat space as part of a live demo at the hololive booth, alongside worlds from past VRChat streams.
The booth will also stock a new range of hololive Meet merchandise.
hololive’s attendance at Anime NYC will be accompanied by a series of concerts of events outside of the booth itself. Hoshimachi Suisei is set to perform in concert — marking first U.S.-based appearance — alongside Mori Calliope on Friday, November 17.
The recently formed -Advent- unit will come together to hold a panel on November 18th, and members of hololive Indonesia will perform on November 19th.
hololive production is a virtual talent agency owned and operated by Japanese tech entertainment company COVER Corporation. As of November 2023, the agency oversees 83 talents across its six branches.
Source: hololive production
