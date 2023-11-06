More than 60 hostages are missing due to Israeli airstrikes

Sports Mole previews Monday’s La Liga clash between Getafe and Cadiz, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Getafe will be bidding to stretch their unbeaten run of form in all competitions to seven matches when they welcome Cadiz to Estadio Coliseum in La Liga on Monday night.

The home side are currently 13th in the La Liga table, picking up 12 points from their opening 11 matches, while Cadiz occupy 15th, boasting 10 points from their first 11 games of 2023-24.

Match preview

Getafe have won two, drawn six and lost three of their 11 La Liga matches this season to collect 12 points, which has left them in 13th position in Spain’s top flight.

Jose Bordalas‘s side have actually shared the points in each of their last five league games, including a goalless draw with Mallorca last weekend.

The capital outfit are unbeaten in all competitions since September 24, but their last La Liga victory was on September 17 against Osasuna, while they have also beaten Alaves in Spain’s top flight this term.

The Deep Blue Ones will enter this match off the back of a huge win, though, putting 12 unanswered goals past Tardienta in the first round of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night.

Mason Greenwood scored twice, making it three goals for the club since his arrival on loan from Manchester United over the summer, while Oscar Rodriguez netting a hat-trick in the 12-0 win.

Cadiz also secured their spot in the second round of the Copa del Rey towards the end of last week, but they needed a penalty shootout to overcome Badalona following a goalless draw.

Sergio Gonzalez‘s side picked up a welcome point at home to Sevilla in the league last time out, but they have not been victorious in Spain’s top flight since beating Villarreal 3-1 at the start of September.

A record of two wins, four draws and five defeats from 11 matches has brought them 10 points, which is only enough for 15th spot in the table, four points above the relegation zone.

Cadiz are in their fourth straight season at this level of football, which is their best run in La Liga since the early 1990s, finishing 12th, 17th and 14th in their last three campaigns.

El Submarino Amarillo have not beaten Getafe in Spain’s top flight since April 2021, but the last three meetings between the two sides, which have all been in La Liga, have ended in draws.

Getafe La Liga form:

Getafe form (all competitions):

Cadiz La Liga form:

Cadiz form (all competitions):

Team News

Getafe will be without the services of four first-team players for this contest, with Gaston Alvarez, Damian Suarez, Mauro Arambarri and Enes Unal unavailable for selection.

There will be changes from the side that started in the Copa del Rey last time out, but Oscar Rodriguez’s hat-trick should see him retain his position in a wide area for this match.

Greenwood is again expected to be given the nod in the final third of the field, with Borja Mayoral, who scored a brace off the bench on Wednesday, set to start alongside him, meaning that Juanmi Latasa might have to accept a spot among the substitutes.

As for Cadiz, Momo Mbaye, Luis Hernandez, Fede San Emeterio and Brian Ocampo will miss the contest on Monday evening through injury.

The visitors will also be without the services of three players through suspension, with Ruben Sobrino, Fali and Ivan Alejo all picking up milestone yellow cards in the draw with Sevilla.

Jorge Mere is expected to replace Fali in the middle of the defence, while Alex Fernandez could come in for Alejo, with Chris Ramos and Roger continuing in the final third of the field.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Iglesias, Mitrovic, Alderete, Rico; Carmona, Dakonam, Maksimovic, Rodriguez; Greenwood, Mayoral

Cadiz possible starting lineup:

Ledesma; Carcelen, Mere, J Hernandez, Pires; Alex, Kouame, Alcaraz, Machis; Roger, Ramos

We say: Getafe 1-1 Cadiz

These two teams have drawn 10 times between them in the league this season, while their last three meetings in La Liga have all ended with a share of the spoils. We are finding it very difficult to separate them once again here and have therefore had to settle on a low-scoring draw.

