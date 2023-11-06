Connect with us

News

Philippines military remains loyal to the president

Published

4 seconds ago

on

By

Philippines military remains loyal to the president

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ National Security Adviser on Saturday rejected talk of a plot to destabilise the government of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, saying the military and entire security sector were loyal to the commander-in-chief.

“Yes, there were healthy and passionate exchanges (and) debates among some retired or former military officers and even some criticism against certain policies of the current administration, but they are within the bounds of our democratic space,” National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said.

“There is no destabilisation plot (and) movement against the government,” Año said in a statement.

Año’s remarks came after Philippine military chief Romeo Brawner was quoted in the media as telling troops on Friday that he had heard of “destabilisation efforts,” with some military officers saying “the president should be replaced for many reasons” and “there should be another coup d’etat.”

Año said Brawner was “misquoted or misinterpreted” by the media.

“The security sector shall remain vigilant and ready to take immediate action against any sinister group that will undermine our national security,” Ano said.

, the son and namesake of the late Philippines strongman deposed in a 1986 “people power” uprising, won office in a landslide in last year’s presidential elections.

However, he has suffered a “significant” drop in his approval rating, based on an opinion poll in September, as soaring consumer prices in the Philippines undermined his support.

There was no immediate comment from Marcos’ office.

The Philippines has seen more than a dozen coup attempts since the overthrow of President Ferdinand Marcos in 1986.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Michael Perry)

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Bengals, Bills announce inactive players ahead of Week 9 Sunday night showdown

Published

59 mins ago

on

November 6, 2023

By

Bengals, Bills announce inactive players ahead of Week 9 Sunday night showdown

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the Buffalo Bills in a Sunday night matchup at Paycor Stadium. Both sides have announced their week nine inactive list.Damar Hamlin has been listed as inactive for Sunday’s contest due to an illness. If he were able to play, it would have been the safety’s first game back at Paycor since the miracle recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest following a hit to the sternum. Cincinnati has announced five inactives.DJ IveyTrey HillDevin HarperD’ante SmithJosh Tupou Three Bengals were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report – Akeem Davis-Gaither, Joe Mixon and Max Scharping. All three are now set to play.Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen was listed as questionable this week after he was listed on the team’s injury report with right shoulder pain. Two Bills were ruled out Friday, with linebacker Baylon Spector (hamstring) and outside linebacker A.J. Klein (back) both set not to dress Sunday night.Additionally, four Bills have joined the inactive list.Damar HamlinGermain IfediAlec AndersonPoona FordFor a full view of Friday’s injury report, click here.

CINCINNATI —

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the Buffalo Bills in a Sunday night matchup at Paycor Stadium. Both sides have announced their week nine inactive list.

This content is imported from Twitter.
You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Damar Hamlin has been listed as inactive for Sunday’s contest due to an illness. If he were able to play, it would have been the safety’s first game back at Paycor since the miracle recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest following a hit to the sternum.

This content is imported from Twitter.
You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Cincinnati has announced five inactives.

  • DJ Ivey
  • Trey Hill
  • Devin Harper
  • D’ante Smith
  • Josh Tupou

Three Bengals were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report – Akeem Davis-Gaither, Joe Mixon and Max Scharping. All three are now set to play.

Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen was listed as questionable this week after he was listed on the team’s injury report with right shoulder pain.

This content is imported from Twitter.
You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Two Bills were ruled out Friday, with linebacker Baylon Spector (hamstring) and outside linebacker A.J. Klein (back) both set not to dress Sunday night.

Additionally, four Bills have joined the inactive list.

  • Damar Hamlin
  • Germain Ifedi
  • Alec Anderson
  • Poona Ford

For a full view of Friday’s injury report, click here.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Erdogan says he will try to facilitate Sweden’s NATO bid ratification

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 6, 2023

By

Erdogan says he will try to facilitate Sweden's NATO bid ratification

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would try to facilitate the parliamentary ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership as much as possible, but added that Stockhom had still not taken sufficient action on Kurdish militants.

Erdogan submitted a bill approving Sweden’s NATO membership bid to parliament for ratification last month, a move welcomed by the alliance and Stockholm. Turkey had initially raised objections due to what it said was Sweden’s harbouring of groups it deems terrorist.

Speaking to reporters on a return flight from Kazakhstan on Friday, Erdogan said Stockholm had taken some steps regarding protests organised by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and also concerning arms embargoes on Turkey, but not on the activities of the PKK in Sweden.

“Our duty was to submit this to parliament in the first stage, we did that,” broadcaster Haberturk quoted him on Saturday as having told the reporters on his plane.

Erdogan also said planned talks in parliament about Turkey’s 2024 state budget would now take priority, suggesting that the approval of Sweden’s NATO membership might not be rapid.

“But we will try to facilitate the work (on ratifying Sweden’s NATO bid) as much as possible. We will try to show positive efforts as much as we can at this point, so long as our counterparts approach us positively.”

The bill must be approved by parliament’s foreign affairs committee before a vote by the full general assembly. Erdogan would then sign it into law.

Long-neutral Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO last year to bolster their security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Finland’s membership was sealed in April, but Sweden’s bid had been held up by Turkey and Hungary.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; editing by Jason Neely and Gareth Jones)

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Eagles-Dallas game: Brooke and Rob Rittner say ‘I Do,’ get married at Birds tailgate in Philadelphia

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 6, 2023

By

Eagles-Dallas game: Brooke and Rob Rittner say 'I Do,' get married at Birds tailgate in Philadelphia

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Everyone at Action News is extending our congratulations to a couple who got married at an Eagles tailgate on Sunday!

Brooke and Rob Rittner said their “I Do’s” before Sunday’s rivalry game against the Dallas Cowboys.

They invited all their friends and family to witness the happy occasion.

Wedding decorations included a sign with the date that said “Happy Birthday Jason Kelce.”

Sunday also marked the center’s 36th birthday.

The bride and groom both wore green for the ceremony and are rooting on the Birds.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

Interesting Articles

Philippines military remains loyal to the president Philippines military remains loyal to the president
News4 seconds ago

Philippines military remains loyal to the president

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Bengals, Bills announce inactive players ahead of Week 9 Sunday night showdown Bengals, Bills announce inactive players ahead of Week 9 Sunday night showdown
News59 mins ago

Bengals, Bills announce inactive players ahead of Week 9 Sunday night showdown

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Erdogan says he will try to facilitate Sweden's NATO bid ratification Erdogan says he will try to facilitate Sweden's NATO bid ratification
News1 hour ago

Erdogan says he will try to facilitate Sweden’s NATO bid ratification

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Eagles-Dallas game: Brooke and Rob Rittner say 'I Do,' get married at Birds tailgate in Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas game: Brooke and Rob Rittner say 'I Do,' get married at Birds tailgate in Philadelphia
News2 hours ago

Eagles-Dallas game: Brooke and Rob Rittner say ‘I Do,’ get married at Birds tailgate in Philadelphia

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
The Advocate The Advocate
News2 hours ago

Alabama Mayor, Pastor Dies by Suicide After Being Involuntarily Outed as Transgender Woman

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
The Telegraph The Telegraph
News3 hours ago

‘Jessica’s cancer was missed 20 times by GPs – she never stood a chance’

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Angel Reese and Caitlan Clark Angel Reese and Caitlan Clark
News4 hours ago

The unstoppable Angel Reese wants more. And she makes no apologies for that

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
WE ARE THE MIGHTY WE ARE THE MIGHTY
News4 hours ago

55 Chinese sailors allegedly died after falling into their own undersea trap

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Your guide to 2023 Philadelphia Marathon, race times, road closures and more – NBC10 Philadelphia Your guide to 2023 Philadelphia Marathon, race times, road closures and more – NBC10 Philadelphia
News5 hours ago

Your guide to 2023 Philadelphia Marathon, race times, road closures and more – NBC10 Philadelphia

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Judge drops hammer on Trump: Gags entire legal team Judge drops hammer on Trump: Gags entire legal team
News5 hours ago

Judge drops hammer on Trump: Gags entire legal team

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...

Trending