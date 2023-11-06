Reporting by Valerie Insinna; Editing by Chris Reese, Lisa Shumaker, Jamie Freed and Lincoln Feast.
Phoenix finishes clearing downtown homeless encampment after finding shelter for more than 500
PHOENIX (AP) — The city of Phoenix has successfully cleared out a massive downtown homeless encampment by Saturday’s court ordered deadline by helping more than 500 people find beds in shelters and motels.
The hundreds of tents that once lined blocks of streets in the area are now gone, with just a few people milling about or pushing shopping carts filled with their belongings.
“I was staying with a friend in a tent but he’s now gone to a shelter,” said Lily Bitsui, 33, who looked a bit lost. Bitsui said she was not around when city workers were offering to help people find a place to stay inside.
“They’ve really cleaned up things, and there’s a lot less crime around here now,” said Rudy Soliz, the operations director at the area’s Justa Center, which provides daytime services for older homeless people, including meals and housing assistance. “I’m glad that a lot of those people have gone to shelters.”
Soliz said the move had also cut down on neighborhood crime.
The process of clearing the area began in the spring, with city workers focusing on a block at a time, offering the street dwellers a place to sleep indoors, including emergency shelters, temporary stays at motels and longer term transitional housing for older people.
After each of the 15 blocks was cleared, it was cleaned of debris and closed off to camping.
City officials say that over the course of several months, 718 people were offered help in finding shelter and 585 — about 80% — accepted placement. Phoenix also has now opened a a city parking lot that was recently rezoned to allow homeless people to pitch tents under safer, controlled circumstances.
A city statement said 21 people are now staying at the site, which will have portable restrooms and showers, meal service, property storage, security and a resident code of conduct. Drugs, alcohol and fires are prohibited and camping will not be allowed along the sides of the property.
The city was able to place so many people because 482 new temporary shelter beds have been added this year, including 362 in October. There are 600 beds at the city’s largest emergency shelter nearby.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott Blaney in October denied city officials’ request for an extension on cleaning up the encampment known as “The Zone,” and reiterated his order that they get the job done by Saturday. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30 to verify that Phoenix complied with the November deadline.
Like several other major cities, Phoenix has been challenged to balance the concerns of businesses and homeowners with the rights of homeless people. Business owners and residents near the encampment in Phoenix called it a public nuisance that subjected them to damage, litter and crime.
The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2019 that homeless people cannot be criminalized for sleeping outside if no alternatives exist.
“While the City has met this court deadline, there is still work to be done,” the city said in a statement. “The goal remains to ensure that every person has access to safe housing and services while preserving quality of life in our neighborhoods for all residents.”
This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary
Clean energy is becoming more affordable. However, upfront costs for rooftop solar panel installation and binding contracts with utility providers are creating obstacles for the 93% of Americans that don’t currently use renewable energy.
Arcadia is revolutionizing access to clean energy for individuals, starting with monthly savings through community solar and wind energy.
What is Arcadia?
Arcadia is a tech company that helps virtually anyone access the money-saving benefits of solar energy without the need to install costly rooftop panels.
Community solar platforms like Arcadia help people save money on their monthly bills while helping the U.S. transition towards clean energy — a transition that helps our wallets, the planet, national security, and our health.
Whether you’re renting or unable to invest in a solar panel system for your home, you can still help produce and reap the benefits of clean energy without ever having solar panels on your roof.
How does it work?
Community solar uses solar panels at an off-site location, typically on a solar farm. You pay for a share of the solar panels and save money through solar credits.
These credits come from the energy generated by your share of panels and get applied to your electricity bill, lowering your monthly expenses while supplying more clean energy to the power grid.
Your utility company will deliver energy to your home as it normally does because your share of solar panels doesn’t send energy to your home but rather to the grid.
How much does it cost?
Arcadia manages this entire process for you once you become a member — and makes the process extremely easy with no credit card requirements, no termed contracts, and an upfront cost as small as $0 a month.
The community solar platform estimates that its customers save as much as 10% on their monthly utility bills, which can add up to hundreds of dollars annually depending on your average expenses.
Compared to the $20,000 it typically costs to install rooftop solar, Arcadia’s $0 upfront cost and utility bill credits make community solar an easier way to lower bills and help the planet.
Ready to get started?
For homeowners or renters, enter your zip code and electricity provider into Arcadia’s site and check the availability of solar near you.
Tens of thousands of ancient coins have been found off Sardinia. They may be spoils of a shipwreck
ROME (AP) — A diver who spotted something metallic not far from Sardinia’s coast has led to the discovery of tens of thousands of ancient bronze coins.
Italy’s culture ministry said Saturday that the diver alerted authorities, who sent divers assigned to an art protection squad along with others from the ministry’s undersea archaeology department.
The coins dating from the first half of the fourth century were found in sea grass, not far from the northeast shore of the Mediterranean island. The ministry didn’t say exactly when the first diver caught a glimpse of something metallic just off shore Sardinia, not far from the town of Arzachena.
Exactly how many coins have been retrieved hasn’t been determined yet, as they are being sorted. A ministry statement estimated that there are at least about 30,000 and possibly as many as 50,000, given their collective weight.
“All the coins were in an excellent and rare state of preservation,” the ministry said. The few coins that were damaged still had legible inscriptions, it said.
“The treasure found in the waters off Arzachena represent one of the most important coin discoveries,” in recent years, said Luigi La Rocca, a Sardinian archaeology department official.
La Rocca added in a statement that the find is “further evidence of the richness and importance of the archaeological heritage that the seabed of our seas, crossed by men and goods from the most ancient of epochs, still keep and preserve.”
Firefighter divers and border police divers were also involved in locating and retrieving the coins.
The coins were mainly found in a wide area of sand between the underwater seagrass and the beach, the ministry said. Given the location and shape of the seabed, there could be remains of ship wreckage nearby, the ministry said.
Boeing says ‘cyber incident’ hit parts business after ransom threat
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) – Boeing (BA.N), one of the world’s largest defense and space contractors, said on Wednesday it was investigating a cyber incident that impacted elements of its parts and distribution business and cooperating with a law enforcement probe into it.
Boeing acknowledged the incident days after the Lockbit cybercrime gang said on Friday it had stolen “a tremendous amount” of sensitive data from the U.S. planemaker that it would dump online if Boeing didn’t pay ransom by Nov. 2.
The Lockbit threat was no longer on the gang’s website as of Wednesday, and it didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Boeing declined to comment on whether Lockbit was behind the cyber incident it disclosed.
“This issue does not affect flight safety,” a Boeing spokesperson said. “We are actively investigating the incident and coordinating with law enforcement and regulatory authorities. We are notifying our customers and suppliers.”
Boeing’s parts and distribution business, which falls under its Global Services division, provides material and logistics support to its customers, according to the company’s 2022 annual report. Some webpages on the company’s official website that had information on the Global Services division were down on Wednesday, with a message that cited technical issues.
“We expect the site to be back up soon,” the pages said.
Lockbit was the most active global ransomware group last year based on the number of victims, and it has hit 1,700 U.S. organizations since 2020, according to the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).
The hacking group typically deploys ransomware on a victim organization’s system to lock it up, as well as stealing sensitive data for extortion.
It’s unclear what data Lockbit may have stolen from the company. Brett Callow, a ransomware expert and threat analyst at the cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, said that while organizations may pay cybercriminal gangs when demanded ransom, that doesn’t guarantee that data won’t be leaked.
“Paying the ransom would simply elicit a pinky promise from LockBit that they will destroy whatever data they obtained,” Callow said. “There would, however, be no way of knowing for sure that they actually had.”
The loss of military-related information would be “extremely problematic”, he added. Boeing did not comment on whether any defense-related data had been impacted in the cyber incident.
The CISA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Boeing statement.
