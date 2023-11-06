News
Preview: Getafe vs. Cadiz – prediction, team news, lineups
Sports Mole previews Monday’s La Liga clash between Getafe and Cadiz, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.
Getafe will be bidding to stretch their unbeaten run of form in all competitions to seven matches when they welcome Cadiz to Estadio Coliseum in La Liga on Monday night.
The home side are currently 13th in the La Liga table, picking up 12 points from their opening 11 matches, while Cadiz occupy 15th, boasting 10 points from their first 11 games of 2023-24.
Getafe have won two, drawn six and lost three of their 11 La Liga matches this season to collect 12 points, which has left them in 13th position in Spain’s top flight.
Jose Bordalas‘s side have actually shared the points in each of their last five league games, including a goalless draw with Mallorca last weekend.
The capital outfit are unbeaten in all competitions since September 24, but their last La Liga victory was on September 17 against Osasuna, while they have also beaten Alaves in Spain’s top flight this term.
The Deep Blue Ones will enter this match off the back of a huge win, though, putting 12 unanswered goals past Tardienta in the first round of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night.
Mason Greenwood scored twice, making it three goals for the club since his arrival on loan from Manchester United over the summer, while Oscar Rodriguez netting a hat-trick in the 12-0 win.
Cadiz also secured their spot in the second round of the Copa del Rey towards the end of last week, but they needed a penalty shootout to overcome Badalona following a goalless draw.
Sergio Gonzalez‘s side picked up a welcome point at home to Sevilla in the league last time out, but they have not been victorious in Spain’s top flight since beating Villarreal 3-1 at the start of September.
A record of two wins, four draws and five defeats from 11 matches has brought them 10 points, which is only enough for 15th spot in the table, four points above the relegation zone.
Cadiz are in their fourth straight season at this level of football, which is their best run in La Liga since the early 1990s, finishing 12th, 17th and 14th in their last three campaigns.
El Submarino Amarillo have not beaten Getafe in Spain’s top flight since April 2021, but the last three meetings between the two sides, which have all been in La Liga, have ended in draws.
Team News
Getafe will be without the services of four first-team players for this contest, with Gaston Alvarez, Damian Suarez, Mauro Arambarri and Enes Unal unavailable for selection.
There will be changes from the side that started in the Copa del Rey last time out, but Oscar Rodriguez’s hat-trick should see him retain his position in a wide area for this match.
Greenwood is again expected to be given the nod in the final third of the field, with Borja Mayoral, who scored a brace off the bench on Wednesday, set to start alongside him, meaning that Juanmi Latasa might have to accept a spot among the substitutes.
As for Cadiz, Momo Mbaye, Luis Hernandez, Fede San Emeterio and Brian Ocampo will miss the contest on Monday evening through injury.
The visitors will also be without the services of three players through suspension, with Ruben Sobrino, Fali and Ivan Alejo all picking up milestone yellow cards in the draw with Sevilla.
Jorge Mere is expected to replace Fali in the middle of the defence, while Alex Fernandez could come in for Alejo, with Chris Ramos and Roger continuing in the final third of the field.
Getafe possible starting lineup:
Soria; Iglesias, Mitrovic, Alderete, Rico; Carmona, Dakonam, Maksimovic, Rodriguez; Greenwood, Mayoral
Cadiz possible starting lineup:
Ledesma; Carcelen, Mere, J Hernandez, Pires; Alex, Kouame, Alcaraz, Machis; Roger, Ramos
We say: Getafe 1-1 Cadiz
These two teams have drawn 10 times between them in the league this season, while their last three meetings in La Liga have all ended with a share of the spoils. We are finding it very difficult to separate them once again here and have therefore had to settle on a low-scoring draw.
For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.
News
Restaurant chain criticized for firing employees after pro-Palestine march
Moxies is being criticized for dismissing four employees who openly expressed their support for the National March for Gaza on Oct. 21 by cheering on the steps of a restaurant in Toronto.
Following a two-week deliberation period, the company said the employees in question “are no longer working at Moxies,” according to B’nai Brith Canada, an independent Jewish Human Rights organization.
Journalist Caryma Sa’d posted a video on X, previously known as Twitter, showcasing the employees cheering in solidarity with the protest. In the clip, workers from the downtown Toronto Moxies location on the corner of University Avenue and Wellington Street West can be seen supporting the rally from the restaurant’s front steps.
“Restaurant workers show solidarity with National March for Gaza,” the Sa’d captioned the post, which has since been viewed more than 890,000 times.
Moxies issued a response to the video, asserting “the conduct of our employees does not align with our company’s values.” It emphasized that “participating in demonstrations while in uniform or on our premises is strictly prohibited and does not reflect our corporate culture.”
“We sincerely apologize to anyone impacted negatively by these actions. We ask that our team behaves respectfully and demonstrate empathy and sensitivity and can assure you that a formal investigation has been launched and appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken for all involved,” the company added on Oct. 22.
“Moxies also condemns any forms of violence, and our hearts are with the innocent civilians who are suffering and those in our communities who are hurting.”
Moxies condemns any forms of violence, and our hearts are with the innocent civilians who are suffering and those in our communities who are hurting.
— Moxies (@moxies) October 22, 2023
According to Toronto-based employment lawyer Muneeza Sheikh, Moxies’ initial course of action should have entailed discerning whether the event in question was explicitly anti-Israel or a peaceful demonstration in solidarity with Palestinian civilians.
“In reviewing the footage, it would appear that the employees themselves state nothing more than ‘Palestine.’ They did not attend the rally, even if it was an anti-Israel rally, but cooperated, albeit to a nominal degree during working hours,” Sheikh told Yahoo Canada.
Sheikh raised concerns about the extent to which Moxies verified whether the employees had a clear understanding of the rally’s purpose.
“If the rally was hateful towards a specific group, in this case, Jewish individuals, then it would be reasonable for Moxies to take the position that such attendance would be in violation of the human rights, not only of its Jewish employees but Jewish patrons,” she elaborated.
Under those circumstances, Sheikh stated Moxies’ apology would have been reasonable, and some level of disciplinary action against the employees would have been warranted.
“If employees are attending anti-Israel/anti-Palestine/anti-Muslim/anti-Jewish rallies, the assumption is that there will be individuals inciting hatred towards a group. That could lead to a termination,” Sheikh explained. “However, employers should not terminate rashly or else they will not be able to insulate themselves from liability in the face of wrongful termination cases that are sure to ensue.”
Sheikh also clarified the “employees do have the right to peacefully protest, and employers cannot assume that all gatherings of protestors are a ‘hate fest.'”
“In taking that position and terminating employees as a result, the onus will be on the employer to demonstrate that the actions of their employees were discriminatory and hateful,” she said. “Inciting hatred towards any group could be cause for termination, as long as it qualifies as hateful and discriminatory.
“Attending an event that makes your employer uncomfortable is not the same as attending an event that spews hatred towards any one group. Employers should educate themselves objectively on the difference, or they run the serious risk of a slew of wrongful termination actions.”
As a result, a growing number of social media users are advocating for a boycott of Moxies in response to the termination of the four employees.
Welp, guess I’m going to have to learn how to make my own white chocolate brownies since @moxies wants to fire people for being against Israel’s violent, genocidal treatment of Palestinians. #FreePalestine
— Talia Leacock ✨ (@talialeacock) November 3, 2023
Well. I guess that’s the end of me and @moxies white chocolate brownie forever. Guess they are only going to hire [redacted] to work there now because who will apply if being human gets you fired? And going into the holidays? Good luck.
— tanya hayles (@tanyahayles) November 3, 2023
Agreed, every union, every lawyer should be fighting this absurd claim that we are extensions of our employers 24/7. This is corporate feudalism.
— Ms Rothwell (@RothwellMrs) November 3, 2023
@moxies you’re never getting my money again.
— The Jobfather™️ 🇯🇲🇨🇦🇬🇧 (@TheJobfather__) November 3, 2023
Others on social media expressed their support for Moxies’ decision to let go of the employees.
I will now go back. Thank you for doing the right thing Moxies!
— Big Mack (@BigMack5501) November 3, 2023
News
4 things to know about BR’s Matt Klotz on ‘Big Brother’ | Entertainment/Life
Less than a week before the “Big Brother” big finale, Baton Rouge’s Matt Klotz is still in the running for the CBS reality series’ $750,000 grand prize.
Klotz, 27, is no stranger to victory, as he’s a former Deaflympics gold medalist and was part of the LSU 200 Free Relay swim team which broke the school record at the SEC Championships.
Klotz, a native of Cameron Park, California, was one of five housemates still standing on “Big Brother” this week, although another contestant was scheduled to be voted out on Thursday night. Remaining along with Klotz were Jag Bains, Omak, Washington; Bowie Jane, Los Angeles; Felicia Cannon, Kennesaw, Georgia; and Cirie Fields, Norwalk, Connecticut.
Here are four things to know about Klotz the “Big Brother” player:
CURRENT STATUS: Klotz won a crucial head of household competition and rules the roost this week. He’s nominated Cannon and Fields for eviction. He will, of course, be a target should the survivor of this week’s eviction ceremony turn around and win HOH this week. Speaking of surviving, Fields competed on four seasons of another long-running CBS reality series, “Survivor.”
HIS BROMANCE: Klotz and Bains formed an alliance early in the season while also being part of other alliances. Their plan is to be in the final two, as Cannon and Fields continue to attempt to drive a wedge between them.
HIS SHOWMANCE: Although she was evicted early on in the season, Klotz made an impression on Nashville, Tennessee housemate Reilly Smedley. Her affection for the tall, athletic fair-haired Klotz was confirmed when among Klotz’s HOH gifts was a sappy letter from Smedley, who he’ll see again on finale night.
HIS LSU SHOUT-OUTS: Without fail, Klotz recognized his alma mater after casting his eviction vote each week, ending his chant with a “Go Tigers.” Many days in the house, he also wore white headband with the letters LSU faintly visible. He also gave a shout-out to “all my friends at Fred’s,” in reference to the Tigerland bar.
“Big Brother” will air next at 8 p.m. Thursday on CBS.
News
Phoenix finishes clearing downtown homeless encampment after finding shelter for more than 500
PHOENIX (AP) — The city of Phoenix has successfully cleared out a massive downtown homeless encampment by Saturday’s court ordered deadline by helping more than 500 people find beds in shelters and motels.
The hundreds of tents that once lined blocks of streets in the area are now gone, with just a few people milling about or pushing shopping carts filled with their belongings.
“I was staying with a friend in a tent but he’s now gone to a shelter,” said Lily Bitsui, 33, who looked a bit lost. Bitsui said she was not around when city workers were offering to help people find a place to stay inside.
“They’ve really cleaned up things, and there’s a lot less crime around here now,” said Rudy Soliz, the operations director at the area’s Justa Center, which provides daytime services for older homeless people, including meals and housing assistance. “I’m glad that a lot of those people have gone to shelters.”
Soliz said the move had also cut down on neighborhood crime.
The process of clearing the area began in the spring, with city workers focusing on a block at a time, offering the street dwellers a place to sleep indoors, including emergency shelters, temporary stays at motels and longer term transitional housing for older people.
After each of the 15 blocks was cleared, it was cleaned of debris and closed off to camping.
City officials say that over the course of several months, 718 people were offered help in finding shelter and 585 — about 80% — accepted placement. Phoenix also has now opened a a city parking lot that was recently rezoned to allow homeless people to pitch tents under safer, controlled circumstances.
A city statement said 21 people are now staying at the site, which will have portable restrooms and showers, meal service, property storage, security and a resident code of conduct. Drugs, alcohol and fires are prohibited and camping will not be allowed along the sides of the property.
The city was able to place so many people because 482 new temporary shelter beds have been added this year, including 362 in October. There are 600 beds at the city’s largest emergency shelter nearby.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott Blaney in October denied city officials’ request for an extension on cleaning up the encampment known as “The Zone,” and reiterated his order that they get the job done by Saturday. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30 to verify that Phoenix complied with the November deadline.
Like several other major cities, Phoenix has been challenged to balance the concerns of businesses and homeowners with the rights of homeless people. Business owners and residents near the encampment in Phoenix called it a public nuisance that subjected them to damage, litter and crime.
The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2019 that homeless people cannot be criminalized for sleeping outside if no alternatives exist.
“While the City has met this court deadline, there is still work to be done,” the city said in a statement. “The goal remains to ensure that every person has access to safe housing and services while preserving quality of life in our neighborhoods for all residents.”
