Restaurant chain criticized for firing employees after pro-Palestine march
Moxies is being criticized for dismissing four employees who openly expressed their support for the National March for Gaza on Oct. 21 by cheering on the steps of a restaurant in Toronto.
Following a two-week deliberation period, the company said the employees in question “are no longer working at Moxies,” according to B’nai Brith Canada, an independent Jewish Human Rights organization.
Journalist Caryma Sa’d posted a video on X, previously known as Twitter, showcasing the employees cheering in solidarity with the protest. In the clip, workers from the downtown Toronto Moxies location on the corner of University Avenue and Wellington Street West can be seen supporting the rally from the restaurant’s front steps.
“Restaurant workers show solidarity with National March for Gaza,” the Sa’d captioned the post, which has since been viewed more than 890,000 times.
Moxies issued a response to the video, asserting “the conduct of our employees does not align with our company’s values.” It emphasized that “participating in demonstrations while in uniform or on our premises is strictly prohibited and does not reflect our corporate culture.”
“We sincerely apologize to anyone impacted negatively by these actions. We ask that our team behaves respectfully and demonstrate empathy and sensitivity and can assure you that a formal investigation has been launched and appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken for all involved,” the company added on Oct. 22.
“Moxies also condemns any forms of violence, and our hearts are with the innocent civilians who are suffering and those in our communities who are hurting.”
Moxies condemns any forms of violence, and our hearts are with the innocent civilians who are suffering and those in our communities who are hurting.
— Moxies (@moxies) October 22, 2023
According to Toronto-based employment lawyer Muneeza Sheikh, Moxies’ initial course of action should have entailed discerning whether the event in question was explicitly anti-Israel or a peaceful demonstration in solidarity with Palestinian civilians.
“In reviewing the footage, it would appear that the employees themselves state nothing more than ‘Palestine.’ They did not attend the rally, even if it was an anti-Israel rally, but cooperated, albeit to a nominal degree during working hours,” Sheikh told Yahoo Canada.
Sheikh raised concerns about the extent to which Moxies verified whether the employees had a clear understanding of the rally’s purpose.
“If the rally was hateful towards a specific group, in this case, Jewish individuals, then it would be reasonable for Moxies to take the position that such attendance would be in violation of the human rights, not only of its Jewish employees but Jewish patrons,” she elaborated.
Under those circumstances, Sheikh stated Moxies’ apology would have been reasonable, and some level of disciplinary action against the employees would have been warranted.
“If employees are attending anti-Israel/anti-Palestine/anti-Muslim/anti-Jewish rallies, the assumption is that there will be individuals inciting hatred towards a group. That could lead to a termination,” Sheikh explained. “However, employers should not terminate rashly or else they will not be able to insulate themselves from liability in the face of wrongful termination cases that are sure to ensue.”
Sheikh also clarified the “employees do have the right to peacefully protest, and employers cannot assume that all gatherings of protestors are a ‘hate fest.'”
“In taking that position and terminating employees as a result, the onus will be on the employer to demonstrate that the actions of their employees were discriminatory and hateful,” she said. “Inciting hatred towards any group could be cause for termination, as long as it qualifies as hateful and discriminatory.
“Attending an event that makes your employer uncomfortable is not the same as attending an event that spews hatred towards any one group. Employers should educate themselves objectively on the difference, or they run the serious risk of a slew of wrongful termination actions.”
As a result, a growing number of social media users are advocating for a boycott of Moxies in response to the termination of the four employees.
Welp, guess I’m going to have to learn how to make my own white chocolate brownies since @moxies wants to fire people for being against Israel’s violent, genocidal treatment of Palestinians. #FreePalestine
— Talia Leacock ✨ (@talialeacock) November 3, 2023
Well. I guess that’s the end of me and @moxies white chocolate brownie forever. Guess they are only going to hire [redacted] to work there now because who will apply if being human gets you fired? And going into the holidays? Good luck.
— tanya hayles (@tanyahayles) November 3, 2023
Agreed, every union, every lawyer should be fighting this absurd claim that we are extensions of our employers 24/7. This is corporate feudalism.
— Ms Rothwell (@RothwellMrs) November 3, 2023
@moxies you’re never getting my money again.
— The Jobfather™️ 🇯🇲🇨🇦🇬🇧 (@TheJobfather__) November 3, 2023
Others on social media expressed their support for Moxies’ decision to let go of the employees.
I will now go back. Thank you for doing the right thing Moxies!
— Big Mack (@BigMack5501) November 3, 2023
4 things to know about BR’s Matt Klotz on ‘Big Brother’ | Entertainment/Life
Less than a week before the “Big Brother” big finale, Baton Rouge’s Matt Klotz is still in the running for the CBS reality series’ $750,000 grand prize.
Klotz, 27, is no stranger to victory, as he’s a former Deaflympics gold medalist and was part of the LSU 200 Free Relay swim team which broke the school record at the SEC Championships.
Klotz, a native of Cameron Park, California, was one of five housemates still standing on “Big Brother” this week, although another contestant was scheduled to be voted out on Thursday night. Remaining along with Klotz were Jag Bains, Omak, Washington; Bowie Jane, Los Angeles; Felicia Cannon, Kennesaw, Georgia; and Cirie Fields, Norwalk, Connecticut.
Here are four things to know about Klotz the “Big Brother” player:
CURRENT STATUS: Klotz won a crucial head of household competition and rules the roost this week. He’s nominated Cannon and Fields for eviction. He will, of course, be a target should the survivor of this week’s eviction ceremony turn around and win HOH this week. Speaking of surviving, Fields competed on four seasons of another long-running CBS reality series, “Survivor.”
HIS BROMANCE: Klotz and Bains formed an alliance early in the season while also being part of other alliances. Their plan is to be in the final two, as Cannon and Fields continue to attempt to drive a wedge between them.
HIS SHOWMANCE: Although she was evicted early on in the season, Klotz made an impression on Nashville, Tennessee housemate Reilly Smedley. Her affection for the tall, athletic fair-haired Klotz was confirmed when among Klotz’s HOH gifts was a sappy letter from Smedley, who he’ll see again on finale night.
HIS LSU SHOUT-OUTS: Without fail, Klotz recognized his alma mater after casting his eviction vote each week, ending his chant with a “Go Tigers.” Many days in the house, he also wore white headband with the letters LSU faintly visible. He also gave a shout-out to “all my friends at Fred’s,” in reference to the Tigerland bar.
“Big Brother” will air next at 8 p.m. Thursday on CBS.
Phoenix finishes clearing downtown homeless encampment after finding shelter for more than 500
PHOENIX (AP) — The city of Phoenix has successfully cleared out a massive downtown homeless encampment by Saturday’s court ordered deadline by helping more than 500 people find beds in shelters and motels.
The hundreds of tents that once lined blocks of streets in the area are now gone, with just a few people milling about or pushing shopping carts filled with their belongings.
“I was staying with a friend in a tent but he’s now gone to a shelter,” said Lily Bitsui, 33, who looked a bit lost. Bitsui said she was not around when city workers were offering to help people find a place to stay inside.
“They’ve really cleaned up things, and there’s a lot less crime around here now,” said Rudy Soliz, the operations director at the area’s Justa Center, which provides daytime services for older homeless people, including meals and housing assistance. “I’m glad that a lot of those people have gone to shelters.”
Soliz said the move had also cut down on neighborhood crime.
The process of clearing the area began in the spring, with city workers focusing on a block at a time, offering the street dwellers a place to sleep indoors, including emergency shelters, temporary stays at motels and longer term transitional housing for older people.
After each of the 15 blocks was cleared, it was cleaned of debris and closed off to camping.
City officials say that over the course of several months, 718 people were offered help in finding shelter and 585 — about 80% — accepted placement. Phoenix also has now opened a a city parking lot that was recently rezoned to allow homeless people to pitch tents under safer, controlled circumstances.
A city statement said 21 people are now staying at the site, which will have portable restrooms and showers, meal service, property storage, security and a resident code of conduct. Drugs, alcohol and fires are prohibited and camping will not be allowed along the sides of the property.
The city was able to place so many people because 482 new temporary shelter beds have been added this year, including 362 in October. There are 600 beds at the city’s largest emergency shelter nearby.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott Blaney in October denied city officials’ request for an extension on cleaning up the encampment known as “The Zone,” and reiterated his order that they get the job done by Saturday. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30 to verify that Phoenix complied with the November deadline.
Like several other major cities, Phoenix has been challenged to balance the concerns of businesses and homeowners with the rights of homeless people. Business owners and residents near the encampment in Phoenix called it a public nuisance that subjected them to damage, litter and crime.
The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2019 that homeless people cannot be criminalized for sleeping outside if no alternatives exist.
“While the City has met this court deadline, there is still work to be done,” the city said in a statement. “The goal remains to ensure that every person has access to safe housing and services while preserving quality of life in our neighborhoods for all residents.”
This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary
Clean energy is becoming more affordable. However, upfront costs for rooftop solar panel installation and binding contracts with utility providers are creating obstacles for the 93% of Americans that don’t currently use renewable energy.
Arcadia is revolutionizing access to clean energy for individuals, starting with monthly savings through community solar and wind energy.
The Cool Down may receive a commission on sign-ups made through links on this page at no cost to you.
What is Arcadia?
Arcadia is a tech company that helps virtually anyone access the money-saving benefits of solar energy without the need to install costly rooftop panels.
Community solar platforms like Arcadia help people save money on their monthly bills while helping the U.S. transition towards clean energy — a transition that helps our wallets, the planet, national security, and our health.
Whether you’re renting or unable to invest in a solar panel system for your home, you can still help produce and reap the benefits of clean energy without ever having solar panels on your roof.
How does it work?
Community solar uses solar panels at an off-site location, typically on a solar farm. You pay for a share of the solar panels and save money through solar credits.
These credits come from the energy generated by your share of panels and get applied to your electricity bill, lowering your monthly expenses while supplying more clean energy to the power grid.
Your utility company will deliver energy to your home as it normally does because your share of solar panels doesn’t send energy to your home but rather to the grid.
How much does it cost?
Arcadia manages this entire process for you once you become a member — and makes the process extremely easy with no credit card requirements, no termed contracts, and an upfront cost as small as $0 a month.
The community solar platform estimates that its customers save as much as 10% on their monthly utility bills, which can add up to hundreds of dollars annually depending on your average expenses.
Compared to the $20,000 it typically costs to install rooftop solar, Arcadia’s $0 upfront cost and utility bill credits make community solar an easier way to lower bills and help the planet.
Ready to get started?
For homeowners or renters, enter your zip code and electricity provider into Arcadia’s site and check the availability of solar near you.
Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.
