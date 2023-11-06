News
SI Fantasy Expert Tabs Jets’ Receiver as ‘Start of the Week’
Garrett Wilson saw opportunities increase during month of October
The New York Jets’ WR1 is coming off back-to-back productive performances and one fantasy football analyst thinks that run will extend to three games in a row.
Garrett Wilson averaged 7.5 receptions and 95 receiving yards over two consistent efforts in wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He has also experienced an uptick in targets lately. Over his past four games, the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is averaging 11.5 targets per outing.
Sports Illustrated senior fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano featured Wilson as the “Start of the Week” amongst Week 9 receivers in his Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em column, the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system.
For the season, Wilson leads the Jets in receptions (39) and receiving yards (469). He has not had fewer than 48 yards receiving in any game this year. The only blemish on his stat line has been a lack of touchdowns. After scoring against Buffalo and Dallas, Wilson has gone without a touchdown in five straight games.
“They got a lot of guys that can score the ball from anywhere on the field, whether it’s the running backs, Garrett Wilson,” said Chargers’ defensive back Derwin James. “We just got to be in tune.”
From Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Receivers: Winning With Garrett WIlson:
START OF THE WEEK
Garrett Wilson vs. Chargers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Wilson has been on a nice hot streak, scoring 17 or more points in each of his last two games. He’s also put up 15 or more in three of his last four, and a matchup against the Chargers is a positive. Their defense has allowed the second-most points to perimeter receivers, and Wilson runs most of his routes out wide. He has top-15 potential this week.
Fabs’s Top 10 Wide Receivers
1. Tyreek Hill vs. Chiefs (Frankfurt)
2. Ja’Marr Chase vs. Bills
3. A.J. Brown vs. Cowboys
4. Stefon Diggs vs. Bengals
5. CeeDee Lamb at Eagles
6. Keenan Allen vs. Jets
7. Adam Thielen vs. Colts
8. Garrett Wilson vs. Chargers (Mon.)
9. Davante Adams vs. Giants
10. Cooper Kupp at Packers
GOP crowd boos Trump criticism; lawmakers flip from DeSantis at Orlando summit
ORLANDO — The rivalry between Gov. and former President came to Florida Saturday, where both men tried to position themselves as the dominant GOP figure in a state both call home.
Dueling video backdrops during their speeches at a Florida GOP event in Orlando declared “Florida is DeSantis Country” and “Florida is Trump Country.”
Both received rapturous receptions from the crowd of GOP activists.
Before either man took the stage, though, it was clear there was considerable support for Trump among the crowd. A pair of GOP presidential candidates ‒ Asa Hutchinson and Chris Christie ‒ who are critical of Trump were booed during their remarks.
DeSantis has sharpened his attacks against Trump on the campaign trail, but steered clear of directly criticizing him on stage Saturday.
Trump, meanwhile, bragged that he was leading in the state by a wide margin and put on a display of strength, inviting a group of lawmakers who recently flipped their endorsements from DeSantis onto the stage with him.
Trump directly criticized DeSantis at multiple points in his speech, repeatedly calling him “Ron DeSantimonious” and “DeSanctus” while complaining that DeSantis was disloyal for running against him after asking for his endorsement with “tears flowing from his eyes.”
Referencing DeSantis, Trump asked the crowd who “thinks he doesn’t get to the starting gate” and cheers erupted.
DeSantis was more veiled with his criticism, never mentioning Trump by name.
Immediately after walking out to roaring applause, DeSantis told the audience he didn’t need to use teleprompters, directing the comments at President Joe Biden.
“We have a president, we don’t even know who the president is, it’s whoever’s loading the teleprompter,” he said.
“You gotta speak from the heart!” he said. “It’s not about reading off a teleprompter.”
The remarks doubled as a veiled jab at Trump. DeSantis has accused Trump of being “wedded to the teleprompter” and stumbling when he goes off script. DeSantis also said Republicans have “blown winnable elections” over the last three cycles and argued the GOP brand is “toxic” outside Florida, alluding to Trump’s poor track record leading the party in recent elections.
Mostly, though, DeSantis stuck to his standard stump speech touting his record in Florida and ignored Trump.
“Florida’s the model!” DeSantis declared. “We know how to get it done.”
Trump, meanwhile, often directed his remarks at Biden, repeatedly mocking him. He also claimed that his legal woes are political persecution and repeated unfounded claims about the 2020 election.
“The whole election was a lie!” Trump said.
The back and forth between DeSantis and Trump has taken a crude turn lately, with the DeSantis campaign accusing Trump of not having the “balls” to debate him while Trump’s supporters have mocked DeSantis over questions about whether he is wearing lifts in his boots.
Earlier in the day, while signing paperwork to be on the ballot in Florida in a private ceremony with prominent supporters and the media, DeSantis responded to a question about those low-brow politics, saying: “I just responded to their nonsense.”
“I’m done with all the trivialities,” he added. “It’s not something that we need to be concerned about. We need to be concerned about looking forward. We need to be concerned about winning and leading.”
DeSantis’ sparing allusions to Trump Saturday were in keeping with the mood of the gathering, which had plenty of MAGA energy. The crowd reacted harshly when Hutchinson made criticism of Trump a focus of his morning remarks, with the candidate suggesting there is “a significant likelihood that Donald Trump will be found guilty by a jury on a felony offense next year.”
“As a party we must support the rule of law, we can not win as a country without integrity… ” Hutchinson said. “And while some will ignore the destructive behavior of the former president, I assure you we ignore it at our peril. The next generation will not look favorably…”
Hutchinson’s comments were drowned out by boos. Somebody shouted “go home!”
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie also was booed. An ardent Trump critic, Christie told the crowd “your anger against the truth is reprehensible.”
The crowd’s reaction to Christie and Hutchinson highlighted the tension within the GOP as the presidential primary enters a critical phase, with two months to go before voting begins in Iowa. Trump is dominating that field, and his opponents, including DeSantis, have struggled to find a way to take him on without angering the GOP base.
Trump quickly turned the Orlando gathering into a show of strength against DeSantis on his home turf, with five lawmakers who previously endorsed DeSantis flipping their endorsements to Trump.
Florida has been DeSantis’ base of support, providing much of his fundraising and campaign talking points as he touts his conservative governing record in the state. Many GOP members of the Florida Legislature have endorsed DeSantis.
Yet DeSantis has struggled to turn his popularity with Florida Republicans – he won reelection by nearly 20 percentage points – into a national campaign.
Trump is well ahead in national polls, and in key early states. He also has been keen to show DeSantis that he is the dominant GOP figure in a state they both call home, which could further deflate his struggling campaign.
Last month Florida state Rep. Randy Fine, a prominent Jewish Republican, flipped his endorsement from DeSantis to Trump, saying the governor hasn’t come out strong enough against antisemitism.
Then last week Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott endorsed Trump over DeSantis, another example of DeSantis being spurned by a key figure at home, although the two have long had a strained relationship.
The Trump campaign unveiled seven more Florida endorsements on Saturday in a move first reported by The Messenger. The lawmakers flipping from DeSantis to Trump are state Sen. Debbie Mayfield and state Representatives Jessica Baker, Webster Barnaby, Alina Garcia and Kevin Steele. State Representatives Mike Beltran and David Borrero also endorsed Trump Saturday.
“I think there are many legislators who never wanted to be behind the governor but they made the calculation he signs their bills and appropriations,” Fine told the USA TODAY NETWORK – Florida.
DeSantis predicted Saturday that he will carry Florida when the state’s March primary rolls around, and dismissed the endorsement flips as politicians doing “what they’re going to do.”
“This happens in these things,” he said. “We’ve had flips the other way in other states. It’s a dynamic thing.”
Fine said he would’ve switched his endorsement to Trump even if he was losing, because he thinks Trump has been stronger in protecting the Jewish people, but he believes Trump will win by a large margin and has more support than DeSantis in Florida.
“The grassroots seem to be with Trump,” he said. “And it’s not that they’re overwhelmingly anti-DeSantis, it’s you gotta choose.”
Bob White, the chairman of the Republican Liberty Caucus of Florida, also believes Trump is stronger in Florida than DeSantis with GOP voters. White is a Trump supporter and most of the Republicans he interacts with are too.
“I think he’s significantly behind Trump” in Florida, White said of DeSantis. “The Trump base is so loyal to him and so committed to him. They’re not budging.”
Regarding the 91 felony charges against Trump in four separate legal cases, White believes the former president is being unjustly persecuted.
“I haven’t seen a smoking gun yet,” he said.
White was manning a Republican Liberty Caucus booth outside the ballroom where GOP figures spoke. Across from White’s booth, a vendor sold political merchandise, most of it Trump branded.
The booth included MAGA hats, a shirt with Trump’s mug shot from his indictment in Georgia in case involving his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and another shirt proclaiming Trump “NOT GUILTY.”
There was a smaller amount of DeSantis merchandise, including bejeweled hats reading “DeSantis Girl.”
This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Donald Trump popular at Orlando GOP summit with Ron DeSantis
Okta Hack Blamed on Employee Using Personal Google Account on Company Laptop
Okta is blaming the recent hack of its support system on an employee who logged into a personal Google account on a company-managed laptop, exposing credentials that led to the theft of data from multiple Okta customers.
A brief post-mortem from Okta security chief David Bradbury said the internal lapse was the “most likely avenue” for the breach that ensnared hundreds of Okta customers, including cybersecurity companies BeyondTrust and Cloudflare.
“We can confirm that from September 28, 2023 to October 17, 2023, a threat actor gained unauthorized access to files inside Okta’s customer support system associated with 134 Okta customers, or less than 1% of Okta customers. Some of these files were HAR files that contained session tokens which could in turn be used for session hijacking attacks,” Bradbury said in a note that contains a detailed timeline of the incident.
He said the threat actor was able to use these session tokens to hijack the legitimate Okta sessions of five customers.
Bradbury said the hackers leveraged a service account stored in the system itself that was granted permissions to view and update customer support cases.
“During our investigation into suspicious use of this account, Okta Security identified that an employee had signed-in to their personal Google profile on the Chrome browser of their Okta-managed laptop. The username and password of the service account had been saved into the employee’s personal Google account,” he said.
“The most likely avenue for exposure of this credential is the compromise of the employee’s personal Google account or personal device.”
Bradbury fessed up to a failure of internal controls to spot the breach. “For a period of 14 days, while actively investigating, Okta did not identify suspicious downloads in our logs. When a user opens and views files attached to a support case, a specific log event type and ID is generated tied to that file. If a user instead navigates directly to the Files tab in the customer support system, as the threat actor did in this attack, they will instead generate an entirely different log event with a different record ID.”
The Okta chief security officer said his team’s initial investigations focused on access to support cases and later made a major breakthrough after BeyondTrust shared a suspicious IP address attributed to the threat actor.
“With this indicator, we identified the additional file access events associated with the compromised account,” Bradbury explained.
Okta has found itself in the crosshairs of multiple hacking groups that target its infrastructure to break into third-party organizations.
In September, Okta said a sophisticated hacking group targeted IT service desk personnel in an effort to convince them to reset multi-factor authentication (MFA) for high-privilege users within the targeted organization.
In that attack, Okta said hackers used new lateral movement and defense evasion methods, but it has not shared any information on the threat actor itself or its ultimate goal. It’s unclear if it’s related, but last year many Okta customers were targeted as part of a financially motivated cybercrime campaign named 0ktapus.
Turkey’s Erdogan says post-war Gaza must be part of sovereign Palestinian state
By Tuvan Gumrukcu
ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Gaza must be part of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state once the Israel-Hamas war is over, and Ankara will not support any plans “gradually erasing Palestinians” from history.
Erdogan made the remarks a day before U.S. Secretary of State was due to arrive in Ankara for talks on Gaza.
Turkey, which has sharply escalated its criticism of Israel as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has intensified, supports a two-state solution and hosts members of Hamas, which it does not view as a terrorist organisation, unlike the United States, Britain and others in the West.
Turkey has called for an immediate ceasefire and offered to set up a system to guarantee it.
“Once all of this that is happening is finished, we want to see Gaza as a peaceful region that is a part of an independent Palestinian state, in line with 1967 borders, with territorial integrity, and with East Jerusalem as its capital,” Erdogan was on Saturday cited as saying by broadcaster Haberturk and others.
“We will support formulas that will bring peace and calm to the region. We will not be supportive of plans that will further darken the lives of Palestinians, that will gradually erase them from the scene of history.”
Erdogan said his intelligence chief was in contact with Israeli and Palestinian authorities, as well as Hamas, but he would no longer regard Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a counterpart. He said Turkey did not want to sever ties with Israel.
Several hundred protesters gathered in Ankara and Istanbul on Saturday to demonstrate against the United States and Israel on the eve of Blinken’s visit. The Secretary of State will meet Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday.
Footage from Ankara showed protesters gathered near the U.S. Embassy, chanting slogans and holding posters which read: “Israel bombs hospitals, Biden pays for it.”
In Istanbul’s Sarachane park, protesters held banners saying “Blinken, the accomplice of the massacre, go away from Turkey,” with a picture of Netanyahu and Blinken together with a red “X” mark on it.
“Children are dying, babies are dying there, being bombed,” said 45-year-old teacher Gulsum Alpay.
ENVOYS RECALLED
Ankara said on Saturday it had recalled its ambassador to Israel, Sakir Ozkan Torunlar, for consultations, after Israel recalled its envoys to Turkey last month to reassess their ties following Erdogan’s description of Hamas as freedom fighters.
Israeli diplomats in Turkey had left the country before its foreign ministry recalled them, due to security concerns after pro-Palestinian protests erupted across the country.
On Saturday, Israel’s foreign ministry said Ankara’s move to recall its ambassador was “another step to side with terrorist organisation Hamas”.
Prior to the Israel-Hamas war, Turkey was working to repair relations with Israel after years of acrimony.
Erdogan added that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi would visit Turkey at the end of November, and that he would attend an Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Riyadh this month to discuss a ceasefire in Gaza.
He said Turkey would support any initiatives to ensure that Israel is held accountable for what he described as war crimes and human rights violations, and that a failure to do so would erode trust in the global system.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Additional reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Bulent Usta, and Murad Sezer in Istanbul, and Mert Ozkan in Ankara; Editing by Giles Elgood and Ros Russell)
