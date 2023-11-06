News
Southern Taurid meteor shower: See fireballs in the sky when it peaks this weekend
Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.
CNN
—
The first branch of the Taurid meteor showers is set to peak this weekend, presenting an enticing opportunity for patient sky-gazers.
Southern Taurid meteors have been blazing bright across the night sky since late September, but around the peak — expected at 8:47 p.m. ET Sunday — is when people will have the best chance to catch a glimpse, according to the American Meteor Society.
While the Southern Taurids typically have a frequency of only five meteors per hour, the shower is known for being rich in fireballs, which is a term for a meteor that appears to be brighter than Venus, according to NASA. Venus is the second brightest celestial object in the night sky after the moon.
“Meteors are a part of the night sky that just are out of the norm for people,” said Bill Cooke, lead of NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office. “You go outside, you see the stars, you see the moon, you see the planets — those are always there … but you don’t always see the meteors. Meteors are a transitory part of the night sky, and people get fascinated by that.”
Local weather conditions allowing, the best time to go outside to glimpse a meteor will be after midnight in any time zone — but be prepared to stay for a while if you are determined to see one, Cooke said. So far, NASA’s meteor cameras have been capturing only about one or two Taurids a night, he said.
Around the shower’s peak, the moon will be nearly half full at 44%, according to the American Meteor Society. That level of moonshine can cause a disturbance when viewing fainter meteors, but since the Taurids tend to be so bright, the moon will likely not interfere, Cooke said.
“You should look away from the moon but there’s no preferred direction — just try to take in as much sky as you can,” Cooke advised. “And use your eyes. You don’t want to use a telescope to observe a meteor shower — too small (of a) field of view.”
Most meteor showers feature meteoroids that are only millimeters in length, Cooke said, but the Taurids can have meteoroids up to an impressive 1 meter (3 feet) long, making them appear very bright when they burn up in Earth’s atmosphere.
Even with their larger size, most of the space rocks will not make it down to Earth, but if they do, the resulting meteorites — the term for a meteoroid that makes it to the ground — will have broken down into smaller pieces and will not be large enough to cause any damage, Cooke said.
The Southern Taurids originate from Comet Encke, which zips around the sun with the shortest orbit of all known comets in the solar system, according to NASA. Encke’s orbital period takes about 3.3 years, and the comet’s last sighting from Earth was on October 22, when it was at its perihelion, or closest point to the sun.
During its journey, the comet leaves a trail of debris behind that appears as the Southern Taurid meteor shower when Earth’s orbit intersects with its path. Even though the Southern Taurid’s parent comet was recently nearby, the shower is expected to produce low rates this year.
Both Taurid showers saw higher than usual rates in 2022. The phenomenon, known as the Taurid swarm, was caused by Jupiter’s gravity concentrating the debris in front of Earth’s path. Scientists predict the next swarm event will occur in 2025, Cooke said.
Even though the rates are low this year, there is always the chance for a surprise.
“I never say never, because it’s always possible that the unexpected can happen,” Cooke said. “Last year was a good year for the Taurids, 2023 and 2024, not so much.”
Meteors from the Southern Taurids are expected to be seen blazing in the sky until the shower’s finality on December 8, according to the American Meteor Society. Currently, the meteor shower is overlapping with the Northern Taurids, which has been active since mid-October but will not peak until next week on Sunday, November 12.
Remaining meteor shower peaks in 2023
If observing the Taurids’ peak activity has you eager to see more, several other meteor showers still peak this year. Here are the remaining meteor events that peak in 2023:
● Leonids: November 17-18
● Geminids: December 13-14
● Ursids: December 21-22
There are two full moons remaining in 2023, according to the Farmers’ Almanac:
● November 27: Beaver moon
● December 26: Cold moon
News
More than 60 hostages are missing due to Israeli airstrikes
CAIRO (Reuters) -The armed wing of Palestinian militant faction Hamas said on Saturday that more than 60 hostages were missing because of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.
Late last month, Hamas said an estimated 50 captives held by the group were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza.
Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, said on Hamas’ telegram account that 23 bodies of the 60 missing Israel hostages were trapped under the rubble.
“It seems that we will never be able to reach them due to the continued brutal aggression of the occupation against Gaza,” he said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the statement. The Israeli army declined to comment.
The United States has been flying surveillance drones over Gaza in search of hostages taken by Hamas when the Palestinian militant group attacked Israel on Oct. 7, two U.S. officials said on Thursday.
Hamas, an armed Islamist group that governs Gaza, has so far released four civilians among the 239 believed to be held.
(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, writing by Hatem Maher; Editing by Emelia Sithole)
News
Preview: Getafe vs. Cadiz – prediction, team news, lineups
Sports Mole previews Monday’s La Liga clash between Getafe and Cadiz, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.
Getafe will be bidding to stretch their unbeaten run of form in all competitions to seven matches when they welcome Cadiz to Estadio Coliseum in La Liga on Monday night.
The home side are currently 13th in the La Liga table, picking up 12 points from their opening 11 matches, while Cadiz occupy 15th, boasting 10 points from their first 11 games of 2023-24.
Match preview
© Reuters
Getafe have won two, drawn six and lost three of their 11 La Liga matches this season to collect 12 points, which has left them in 13th position in Spain’s top flight.
Jose Bordalas‘s side have actually shared the points in each of their last five league games, including a goalless draw with Mallorca last weekend.
The capital outfit are unbeaten in all competitions since September 24, but their last La Liga victory was on September 17 against Osasuna, while they have also beaten Alaves in Spain’s top flight this term.
The Deep Blue Ones will enter this match off the back of a huge win, though, putting 12 unanswered goals past Tardienta in the first round of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night.
Mason Greenwood scored twice, making it three goals for the club since his arrival on loan from Manchester United over the summer, while Oscar Rodriguez netting a hat-trick in the 12-0 win.
© Reuters
Cadiz also secured their spot in the second round of the Copa del Rey towards the end of last week, but they needed a penalty shootout to overcome Badalona following a goalless draw.
Sergio Gonzalez‘s side picked up a welcome point at home to Sevilla in the league last time out, but they have not been victorious in Spain’s top flight since beating Villarreal 3-1 at the start of September.
A record of two wins, four draws and five defeats from 11 matches has brought them 10 points, which is only enough for 15th spot in the table, four points above the relegation zone.
Cadiz are in their fourth straight season at this level of football, which is their best run in La Liga since the early 1990s, finishing 12th, 17th and 14th in their last three campaigns.
El Submarino Amarillo have not beaten Getafe in Spain’s top flight since April 2021, but the last three meetings between the two sides, which have all been in La Liga, have ended in draws.
Getafe La Liga form:
Getafe form (all competitions):
Cadiz La Liga form:
Cadiz form (all competitions):
Advert – content below:
Team News
© Reuters
Getafe will be without the services of four first-team players for this contest, with Gaston Alvarez, Damian Suarez, Mauro Arambarri and Enes Unal unavailable for selection.
There will be changes from the side that started in the Copa del Rey last time out, but Oscar Rodriguez’s hat-trick should see him retain his position in a wide area for this match.
Greenwood is again expected to be given the nod in the final third of the field, with Borja Mayoral, who scored a brace off the bench on Wednesday, set to start alongside him, meaning that Juanmi Latasa might have to accept a spot among the substitutes.
As for Cadiz, Momo Mbaye, Luis Hernandez, Fede San Emeterio and Brian Ocampo will miss the contest on Monday evening through injury.
The visitors will also be without the services of three players through suspension, with Ruben Sobrino, Fali and Ivan Alejo all picking up milestone yellow cards in the draw with Sevilla.
Jorge Mere is expected to replace Fali in the middle of the defence, while Alex Fernandez could come in for Alejo, with Chris Ramos and Roger continuing in the final third of the field.
Getafe possible starting lineup:
Soria; Iglesias, Mitrovic, Alderete, Rico; Carmona, Dakonam, Maksimovic, Rodriguez; Greenwood, Mayoral
Cadiz possible starting lineup:
Ledesma; Carcelen, Mere, J Hernandez, Pires; Alex, Kouame, Alcaraz, Machis; Roger, Ramos
We say: Getafe 1-1 Cadiz
These two teams have drawn 10 times between them in the league this season, while their last three meetings in La Liga have all ended with a share of the spoils. We are finding it very difficult to separate them once again here and have therefore had to settle on a low-scoring draw.
For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.
Previews by email
News
Restaurant chain criticized for firing employees after pro-Palestine march
Moxies is being criticized for dismissing four employees who openly expressed their support for the National March for Gaza on Oct. 21 by cheering on the steps of a restaurant in Toronto.
Following a two-week deliberation period, the company said the employees in question “are no longer working at Moxies,” according to B’nai Brith Canada, an independent Jewish Human Rights organization.
Journalist Caryma Sa’d posted a video on X, previously known as Twitter, showcasing the employees cheering in solidarity with the protest. In the clip, workers from the downtown Toronto Moxies location on the corner of University Avenue and Wellington Street West can be seen supporting the rally from the restaurant’s front steps.
“Restaurant workers show solidarity with National March for Gaza,” the Sa’d captioned the post, which has since been viewed more than 890,000 times.
Moxies issued a response to the video, asserting “the conduct of our employees does not align with our company’s values.” It emphasized that “participating in demonstrations while in uniform or on our premises is strictly prohibited and does not reflect our corporate culture.”
“We sincerely apologize to anyone impacted negatively by these actions. We ask that our team behaves respectfully and demonstrate empathy and sensitivity and can assure you that a formal investigation has been launched and appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken for all involved,” the company added on Oct. 22.
“Moxies also condemns any forms of violence, and our hearts are with the innocent civilians who are suffering and those in our communities who are hurting.”
Moxies condemns any forms of violence, and our hearts are with the innocent civilians who are suffering and those in our communities who are hurting.
— Moxies (@moxies) October 22, 2023
According to Toronto-based employment lawyer Muneeza Sheikh, Moxies’ initial course of action should have entailed discerning whether the event in question was explicitly anti-Israel or a peaceful demonstration in solidarity with Palestinian civilians.
“In reviewing the footage, it would appear that the employees themselves state nothing more than ‘Palestine.’ They did not attend the rally, even if it was an anti-Israel rally, but cooperated, albeit to a nominal degree during working hours,” Sheikh told Yahoo Canada.
Sheikh raised concerns about the extent to which Moxies verified whether the employees had a clear understanding of the rally’s purpose.
“If the rally was hateful towards a specific group, in this case, Jewish individuals, then it would be reasonable for Moxies to take the position that such attendance would be in violation of the human rights, not only of its Jewish employees but Jewish patrons,” she elaborated.
Under those circumstances, Sheikh stated Moxies’ apology would have been reasonable, and some level of disciplinary action against the employees would have been warranted.
“If employees are attending anti-Israel/anti-Palestine/anti-Muslim/anti-Jewish rallies, the assumption is that there will be individuals inciting hatred towards a group. That could lead to a termination,” Sheikh explained. “However, employers should not terminate rashly or else they will not be able to insulate themselves from liability in the face of wrongful termination cases that are sure to ensue.”
Sheikh also clarified the “employees do have the right to peacefully protest, and employers cannot assume that all gatherings of protestors are a ‘hate fest.'”
“In taking that position and terminating employees as a result, the onus will be on the employer to demonstrate that the actions of their employees were discriminatory and hateful,” she said. “Inciting hatred towards any group could be cause for termination, as long as it qualifies as hateful and discriminatory.
“Attending an event that makes your employer uncomfortable is not the same as attending an event that spews hatred towards any one group. Employers should educate themselves objectively on the difference, or they run the serious risk of a slew of wrongful termination actions.”
As a result, a growing number of social media users are advocating for a boycott of Moxies in response to the termination of the four employees.
Welp, guess I’m going to have to learn how to make my own white chocolate brownies since @moxies wants to fire people for being against Israel’s violent, genocidal treatment of Palestinians. #FreePalestine
— Talia Leacock ✨ (@talialeacock) November 3, 2023
Well. I guess that’s the end of me and @moxies white chocolate brownie forever. Guess they are only going to hire [redacted] to work there now because who will apply if being human gets you fired? And going into the holidays? Good luck.
— tanya hayles (@tanyahayles) November 3, 2023
Agreed, every union, every lawyer should be fighting this absurd claim that we are extensions of our employers 24/7. This is corporate feudalism.
— Ms Rothwell (@RothwellMrs) November 3, 2023
@moxies you’re never getting my money again.
— The Jobfather™️ 🇯🇲🇨🇦🇬🇧 (@TheJobfather__) November 3, 2023
Others on social media expressed their support for Moxies’ decision to let go of the employees.
I will now go back. Thank you for doing the right thing Moxies!
— Big Mack (@BigMack5501) November 3, 2023
Southern Taurid meteor shower: See fireballs in the sky when it peaks this weekend
More than 60 hostages are missing due to Israeli airstrikes
Preview: Getafe vs. Cadiz – prediction, team news, lineups
Restaurant chain criticized for firing employees after pro-Palestine march
4 things to know about BR’s Matt Klotz on ‘Big Brother’ | Entertainment/Life
Phoenix finishes clearing downtown homeless encampment after finding shelter for more than 500
This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary
Tens of thousands of ancient coins have been found off Sardinia. They may be spoils of a shipwreck
Boeing says ‘cyber incident’ hit parts business after ransom threat
Israeli rescuers release aftermath video of Hamas attack on music festival, adding chilling details
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
Interesting Articles
Southern Taurid meteor shower: See fireballs in the sky when it peaks this weekend
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
More than 60 hostages are missing due to Israeli airstrikes
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Preview: Getafe vs. Cadiz – prediction, team news, lineups
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Restaurant chain criticized for firing employees after pro-Palestine march
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
4 things to know about BR’s Matt Klotz on ‘Big Brother’ | Entertainment/Life
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Phoenix finishes clearing downtown homeless encampment after finding shelter for more than 500
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Tens of thousands of ancient coins have been found off Sardinia. They may be spoils of a shipwreck
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Boeing says ‘cyber incident’ hit parts business after ransom threat
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Israeli rescuers release aftermath video of Hamas attack on music festival, adding chilling details
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
-
News4 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
-
News4 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
-
News7 days ago
Video Shows Man Who Jumped Off Florida Cruise Boat and Drowned; Family’s Lawsuit Says Crew Member Spent Time Looking for a Life Ring Instead of Jumping In with Life Jacket
-
News4 days ago
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
-
News3 days ago
‘We’ve Had It’ With Muslims and Arab-Americans
-
News5 days ago
Meta to Charge Monthly Fees For Using Facebook and Instagram: What to Know
-
News6 days ago
Armed man found dead at Colorado amusement park with multiple guns and explosives identified