Turkey’s Erdogan says post-war Gaza must be part of sovereign Palestinian state
By Tuvan Gumrukcu
ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Gaza must be part of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state once the Israel-Hamas war is over, and Ankara will not support any plans “gradually erasing Palestinians” from history.
Erdogan made the remarks a day before U.S. Secretary of State was due to arrive in Ankara for talks on Gaza.
Turkey, which has sharply escalated its criticism of Israel as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has intensified, supports a two-state solution and hosts members of Hamas, which it does not view as a terrorist organisation, unlike the United States, Britain and others in the West.
Turkey has called for an immediate ceasefire and offered to set up a system to guarantee it.
“Once all of this that is happening is finished, we want to see Gaza as a peaceful region that is a part of an independent Palestinian state, in line with 1967 borders, with territorial integrity, and with East Jerusalem as its capital,” Erdogan was on Saturday cited as saying by broadcaster Haberturk and others.
“We will support formulas that will bring peace and calm to the region. We will not be supportive of plans that will further darken the lives of Palestinians, that will gradually erase them from the scene of history.”
Erdogan said his intelligence chief was in contact with Israeli and Palestinian authorities, as well as Hamas, but he would no longer regard Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a counterpart. He said Turkey did not want to sever ties with Israel.
Several hundred protesters gathered in Ankara and Istanbul on Saturday to demonstrate against the United States and Israel on the eve of Blinken’s visit. The Secretary of State will meet Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday.
Footage from Ankara showed protesters gathered near the U.S. Embassy, chanting slogans and holding posters which read: “Israel bombs hospitals, Biden pays for it.”
In Istanbul’s Sarachane park, protesters held banners saying “Blinken, the accomplice of the massacre, go away from Turkey,” with a picture of Netanyahu and Blinken together with a red “X” mark on it.
“Children are dying, babies are dying there, being bombed,” said 45-year-old teacher Gulsum Alpay.
ENVOYS RECALLED
Ankara said on Saturday it had recalled its ambassador to Israel, Sakir Ozkan Torunlar, for consultations, after Israel recalled its envoys to Turkey last month to reassess their ties following Erdogan’s description of Hamas as freedom fighters.
Israeli diplomats in Turkey had left the country before its foreign ministry recalled them, due to security concerns after pro-Palestinian protests erupted across the country.
On Saturday, Israel’s foreign ministry said Ankara’s move to recall its ambassador was “another step to side with terrorist organisation Hamas”.
Prior to the Israel-Hamas war, Turkey was working to repair relations with Israel after years of acrimony.
Erdogan added that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi would visit Turkey at the end of November, and that he would attend an Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Riyadh this month to discuss a ceasefire in Gaza.
He said Turkey would support any initiatives to ensure that Israel is held accountable for what he described as war crimes and human rights violations, and that a failure to do so would erode trust in the global system.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Additional reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Bulent Usta, and Murad Sezer in Istanbul, and Mert Ozkan in Ankara; Editing by Giles Elgood and Ros Russell)
IDF Screens Raw Hamas Footage For Journalists
A teddy bear is left on the ground near bloodstains where Israeli Defense Forces say two grandparents held a bomb shelter door closed to protect their grandchildren during an Oct. 7 Hamas attack on this kibbutz in Holit, Israel. All were injured, but survived. More than three weeks since Hamas’ attacks in Israel, which killed 1,400 people according to Israeli authorities, just over half of the dead have been laid to rest, and more than four-fifths have been identified.
This story contains graphic descriptions of violence and discussions of sexual assault.
The security camera in their backyard caught the man and his young sons in nothing but their underwear. They are running and stepping gingerly at the same time, the father’s leg muscles visible as he and the boys all but sprint across the patio to the shelter door.
A Hamas fighter, decked out in full tactical gear and carrying multiple assault rifles, vaults the fence from the front yard. By this point, the three Israelis have made it to the shelter, but not to safety. The fighter tosses a grenade, and the explosion throws the father’s crumpled body against the shelter entrance. The boys emerge. They are coated in blood; it’s not clear how much of it is their father’s. One boy appears to be missing an eye.
“Daddy’s dead, Shay,” Itay, one of the boys, tells his brother later, inside the house, where a Hamas fighter orders them to stay while he ransacks their refrigerator, briefly offering them water before helping himself to some soda. “It’s really not a prank.”
As the reality sets in, they weep. The one who was blinded sits at a table clutching his face. His brother throws himself to the floor. “Why am I alive? Why am I alive?”
Eventually, they are seen running out of the house. The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed that the boys survived. They are the lucky ones. On Friday afternoon, the IDF screened raw footage of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israeli civilians, in which some 1,400 people were killed, for an audience of three journalists at a Jewish foundation office in Manhattan.
The videos, which are not being released publicly, were drawn from body cameras worn by Hamas fighters who were killed in the subsequent clashes with Israeli security forces. They also include footage from CCTV cameras and from the Israeli victims’ cellphones, which the terrorists seized and used to livestream their killing and even call their own parents back in Gaza. The military first showed the gruesome 47-minute montage to foreigncorrespondents at a base in Tel Aviv on Oct. 23, and again to reporters in New York on Oct. 27.
Edited versions of some of the videos had already circulated online, prompting rabbis across the world to urge congregants, particularly children, to temporarily quit social media to avoid the gore. But IDF Lt.-Col. Amnon Shefler says the IDF decided to screen the raw footage to select journalists and diplomats to combat attempts by antisemitic conspiracists, and some critics of Israel’s fierce military campaign in Gaza, to deny or downplay Hamas’ atrocities.
Recent videos in cities such as New York, Boston and London show young people tearing down posters of the nearly 200 children and adults Hamas took hostage in the attack. When confronted, some of them claim the posters ― designed to look like public notices about kidnapped children ― are promoting “fake news,” and that removing them is an act of support for “colonized” Palestinians.
As the IDF has arranged these screenings, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 9,061 Palestinians, including 3,760 children, as of Thursday, according to data from the United Nations. The numbers, which the U.N. said it could not independently verify, come from the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry and the Israeli government, but they appear to align with what experts would expect, based on the extent of the bombing in a densely populated area where almost half the population is below the age of 18. Back in 2002, when a raid in Gaza killed 14 civilians, the Israeli military apologized. This time, however, the military has cut off water, food and electricity in the territory, and has bombed refugee camps in acts that have spurred even some of Israel’s most ardent allies to temper what was once unconditional support.
The IDF’s latest screening of the footage took place Friday afternoon in a nearly empty conference room at the offices of the UJA-Federation of New York, a Jewish philanthropy, on 59th Street, a few blocks from Central Park. Though I reported from Israel earlier this year, I have not been actively writing about the war. But when a publicist working for the IDF contacted me Friday morning to ask if I would join the viewing, I agreed, in part to bear witness and to spare a colleague the gruesome task.
Two uniformed IDF officers greeted me in the empty hallway of the foundation’s office, and asked me and the other two journalists to turn our phones off and leave them in a basket outside the conference room where the videos would be played. Shefler, one of the two officers present, said this precaution was necessary to avoid the videos leaking and traumatizing the victims’ families.
The conference room was dark and antiseptic, with dozens of black chairs arranged for our audience of three in front of a large screen. Everyone was silent. No one said hello, or indeed made eye contact. Shefler closed the curtains, then the door.
The montage opens with an explanation that what follows is raw footage collected from a variety of sources and documenting the deaths of at least 138 people, fewer than 10% of the Israelis killed on Oct. 7. The IDF said the montage represents a fraction of the material they have obtained, and that analysts are still combing through all of it. Before any images appeared on the screen, we heard a low droning sound. I thought for a moment it was some kind of ominous soundtrack. It was an engine.
Shrapnel holes are seen in the ceiling of a partially destroyed house in Kissufim, Israel, where Hamas attacked on Oct. 7.
The camera, affixed to the dashboard of a civilian’s silver hatchback, shows a scene of what looks like a professional fighting force of soldiers stopping a car at a checkpoint. A crack in the windshield indicates where the men shot the driver, but the car keeps rolling forward.
Body camera footage recovered from some of those Hamas fighters shows their side of it. It’s early in the morning, and the driver realizes too late that the men standing there are not IDF soldiers. Before he can turn around, they pump dozens of bullets into the car. The driver slumps over, and the car careens into another vehicle. Scenes like this unfold over and over again from the vantage point of traffic cameras, dash cams and the GoPros the Hamas fighters themselves are wearing. They are among the least horrific.
The goriest scenes include shots of at least two babies, their faces blurred but the pink brain matter oozing from the back of their heads visible. We saw a woman in pajamas tangled in her bedsheets and hanging off her mattress, skull fragments and dried blood in her hair. A little girl no older than 8 in her underwear in bed, her arms raised, her head partly blown off. Another little girl about the same age, facedown in bed, shot in the back of the head.
It’s difficult to say whether it was harder to watch the scene of hundreds of festivalgoers running for their lives across an open field like a frightened herd ― I felt both captivated by this unusual image and sick, knowing what was coming next ― or the footage of what became of many of them. A young man films himself and the bloodied bodies of his friends in the building where they are sheltering. He points his phone outside to show the lifeless body of a young woman sprawled on the ground. Everyone still alive is covered in mud and blood and panting in fear. The young man’s face comes into view. His eyes blaze with terror.
Hamas fighters find the man and his friends and drag at least three of them into the back of a pickup truck. One of the Israelis is holding aloft what remains of his mangled arm, perhaps hoping gravity will keep him from bleeding out. Later footage shows the body of another concertgoer, a tall person with locs who was not identified but matches the description of the German-Israeli DJ Shani Louk, stripped to their underwear, facedown in the bed of a pickup. Two fighters are sitting on the body. One of them smiles, his expression like those I’ve seen in photographs of hunters with a slain buck. They appear to have entered Gaza, and people run up to the truck to see the body and spit on it.
In another scene from what appears to be early evening, a fighter comes upon a bullet-riddled car and the dead young woman who tried to escape in it. She’s wearing a skirt and boots, one of which gets briefly caught under the dashboard as he pulls her out by the armpits and throws her slender frame to the ground.
“Woo!” he exclaims, more than once, in the same tone someone might use on a roller coaster.
Later footage from rescue workers’ body cameras shows pits of charred bodies that resemble the debris left behind by wildfires, the blackened limbs stiff in the air like the remnants of incinerated trees. The remains are so burnt it’s impossible to tell how many individual bodies this ghastly amalgam comprises. Not everyone was completely immolated: Another scene shows a young woman lying dead next to a car. Her bare legs, visible beneath her hiked-up skirt, are smudged with dirt and blood. Her face is mutilated, her head half burned, her eyelids and lips gone.
Clips of intercepted audio, aired on black screens with subtitles, offer little reprieve from the grisly violence. On the phone with his commander, a fighter says he is cutting off the heads of victims with a knife. His commander reminds him to photograph the decapitated heads.
That audio is followed by bodycam footage from a fighter looking down at a middle-aged Thai man ― one of the tens of thousands who come from the Southeast Asian nation to work on farms in Israel. He is lying on the concrete outside a building, his yellow T-shirt stained with blood from bullet wounds to his stomach. It’s not clear, at this moment, whether he’s still alive. The fighters decide to behead him. One swings a hoe, striking the man’s neck with a loud thump. He cheers that God is great, and another fighter seizes the garden tool and takes a swing himself. The blade, apparently blunt, does not immediately sever the man’s head. They repeat the process.
A particularly disturbing moment, which has been highlighted in previous reports on the footage, comes only from audio. An excited fighter calls his father in Gaza, pleading with them to check WhatsApp and see the photos he sent. He tells them he is calling from the phone of a dead Jewish woman.
“Your son killed Jews,” the man tells his father. “I killed 10 with my bare hands.”
The father says little, and you can hear the fighter’s mother in the background. He repeats himself over and over again. “Mom, I killed 10 Jews with my own hands,” he says.
The man’s mother shrieks and begins to sob. She can only muster one sentence: “May God bring you back safely.” He seems frustrated that she isn’t joining in his jubilation.
“Mom, your son is a hero,” he insists. “Kill, kill, kill.”
When the video ended, our conference room was silent except for the sounds of deep breaths and pens scribbling. Shefler opened the blinds to reveal the afternoon sun pouring down Lexington Avenue. He plucked a seat from the front row and sat down, turning to face us.
No one said anything for a few minutes. I wrote in my notebook that I envied the audiences who saw this footage with dozens of other people, that the intimacy of this event particularly haunted me.
People mourn as they collect the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Nov. 3 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. The Gaza strip, a besieged Palestinian territory, is under heavy bombing from Israel in response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas. Pressure is mounting from the international community for a humanitarian truce.
The images of dead children felt disturbingly familiar, after weeks of watching the horrors of Gazan civilians recovering dead and maimed toddlers from the rubble of bombed apartment buildings. The screams reminded me of the newsreels I’d watched from hospitals in Gaza, where bombing survivors underwent surgery without anesthetics as supplies dwindled. The suddenness of death recalled the videos I’d seen of civilians attempting to evacuate to southern Gaza as the Israeli military ordered, only to be bombed as they fled.
But those images were akin, at least in one way, to other videos I have seen of combat and the targeting of civilians ― in Syria, in Ukraine, in Yemen ― with death arriving faceless, impersonally, from above. There was a different aspect to this footage: the perpetrators’ visible glee, which called to mind the videos shot and released by the Islamic State terrorist group at the height of its power nearly a decade ago.
That insurgency, which seized broad swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria, soared to global infamy in 2014 after publishing a video of one of its prominent British recruits beheading American journalist James Foley with a combat knife. The snuff film was carefully staged; Foley was forced to wear an orange jumpsuit like the uniforms in which the U.S. dresses inmates at Guantanamo Bay.
Subsequent videos from the group followed even crueler designs. A captured Jordanian fighter pilot was burned alive. A group of Iraqi prisoners drowned in a cage that ISIS fighters slowly lowered into water. And yet even those videos were stylized, planned out, slickly presented. By contrast, the montage of footage from so many different cameras and angles and moments on Oct. 7, including scenes of fighters hunting and shooting victims as they tried to hide, felt realer, almost like being there. Realizing this while sitting in the safety of a guarded building in New York brought on a nauseating feeling of guilt.
Eventually I looked up and locked eyes with Shefler, who cleared his throat.
“I’m really sorry you had to watch that,” he said. “I’m more sorry that this happened. That it is happening. I hope it’s another way to understand why we are doing what we believe needs to be done to make sure this never happens again, which means the full dismantling of Hamas.”
I asked if the women whose skirts were hiked up were raped. He said the IDF could not confirm its legal evidence of sexual assault yet, and that many of the bodies are so mutilated by fire and bullets that it has been difficult to identify everyone. But he said a number of female bodies had shattered pelvises, and that many of the women found in their beds were stripped of their clothes before they were shot in the head or chest.
“They likely didn’t go to bed naked,” he said.
When I left, I turned my phone on and started toward my office. It was cool out, and I walked at a brisk pace. I’d tried to maintain my professional restraint, and to remind myself that this is what the Israeli military wanted me to see. Even attending this screening and writing about it made me feel uneasy, the very nature of the event being so one-sided and limited to a single day of killing, when the subsequent weeks had, in sheer quantity, brought so much more death to Palestinians ― as has been the case for decades. (It will likely be the case for decades to come, if for no other reason than the dust from destroyed buildings lodging in human lungs.)
I thought of these things. I thought of the writer John Ganz’s recent essay on the allure of nationalism in the face of violence, and how much I admired his defiant refusal to be recruited, his insistence on remaining a “brother” to “all the different peoples of the world.” But in those first few minutes after leaving the screening, I couldn’t stop myself from feeling angry, succumbing to a flash of what I can only describe as tribal rage. I am Jewish; one of the women in the footage had looked like my little sister.
I called my dad. I told him what I’d seen, half expecting he would stoke those embers with his own fury, to tell me I’d fulfilled my duty in bearing witness and done my small part to keep us safe. At that moment, I wanted more than anything to feel righteous. But instead, when he spoke, his voice quivered in a way I had never heard before. He was afraid. I felt suddenly overwhelmed by a sense of helplessness and shame.
My voice cracked. To my surprise, I began crying uncontrollably in the middle of Fifth Avenue.
Israel’s military and Hezbollah exchange fire along the tense Lebanon-Israel border
RMEISH, Lebanon (AP) — Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes along the border with Lebanon Saturday as the militant Hezbollah group attacked several Israeli army posts, including one that was struck with two large rockets.
The escalation came a day after Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said his powerful group is already engaged in unprecedented fighting along the Lebanon-Israel border. He threatened a further escalation as Israel’s war in Gaza with Hamas, Hezbollah’s ally, nears the one-month mark.
Hezbollah is prepared for all options, Nasrallah declared, “and we can resort to them at any time.”
Hezbollah said in a statement that its fighters attacked at least six Israeli posts along the border, saying “suitable rockets and weapons” were used. It added that “direct hits were scored and technical equipment was destroyed.”
The Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV network reported that Hezbollah fired Saturday two Burkan rockets, which carry heavy warheads, at an Israeli post known in Lebanon as Jal al-Allam. A Lebanese security official confirmed the report of Burkan rockets being used for the first time.
The rockets, whose name means “volcano” in Arabic, were previously used by Hezbollah and Syrian government forces to destroy the fortifications of Syrian opposition fighters.
They are one of a number of types of rockets and missiles that the heavily armed Hezbollah has in its arsenal.
Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV reported that fighters shot down a spy balloon that Israel’s military posted over the northern town of Misgaf Am.
On the outskirts of the village of Rmeish, in a rugged area along the border, an Israeli airstrike caused thick gray smoke. Artillery shelling could be heard from a distance.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported airstrikes around several other border villages, including Labbouneh and Hibarieh.
Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Israeli warplanes, tanks and artillery fired toward the source of fire on the Lebanese side of the border and also targeted some Hezbollah arms depots, infrastructure and posts used by the Lebanese militant group.
Exchange of gunfire has been on the rise along the Lebanon-Israel border following the Oct. 7, attack by the Palestinian militant Hamas group that killed more than 1,400 civilians and troops in southern Israel.
Israel has since launched a wide aerial and ground attack on Gaza that has left more than 9,000 people, mostly civilians, according to Palestinian health officials.
Hezbollah started attacking Israeli positions on Oct. 8, in the disputed Chebaa Farms area along Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and within days the attacks spread to cover the whole border area.
On Saturday Hezbollah said one of its fighters was killed along the border raising the total death toll for the militant group since the fighting began to 56. Ten civilians, including a Reuters journalist, were killed as well as several Palestinian fighters.
____
Mroue reported from Beirut.
2023 Gold Glove Award winners
The 2023 Gold Glove Awards were announced Sunday evening on ESPN, and from an epic streak broken to individual and team history being made, the results are in.
There are 13 first-time winners, the second most since the award was established in 1957, trailing only last year’s 14 (a Gold Glove category for utility players was introduced in 2022). This is also the fourth consecutive year that there have been at least 10 first-time winners, extending a record.
Two rookies won Gold Glove Awards, one in each league. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it marks the third time in the award’s history that multiple rookies have won (also two in 2020 and three in ’22).
Here’s a breakdown of each winner:
Days after experiencing the unparalleled thrill of winning the World Series, Lowe’s week ended with his first career Gold Glove Award. The 28-year-old slugger took a step back at the plate in 2023, posting a .775 OPS with 17 homers after a breakout ’22 campaign in which he launched 27 homers with an .851 OPS. But his offensive struggles didn’t affect his play in the field — Lowe finished with four outs above average, per Statcast, a massive improvement over his minus-11 OAA in ’22, which was lowest among qualified first basemen. More >
For the second consecutive year, Giménez has won the AL Gold Glove Award at second base. The 25-year-old led AL second basemen with 18 outs above average and 23 defensive runs saved. Giménez is the second Cleveland player to win multiple Gold Glove Awards at second base, joining Roberto Alomar, who won three straight from 1999-2001. More >
Chapman had another outstanding defensive season at the hot corner to win his fourth career Gold Glove Award, becoming the second third baseman in Blue Jays history to win the honor (also Kelly Gruber in 1990). He led all AL third basemen with 12 defensive runs saved in 2023, upping his career total to 92. Since Chapman made his MLB debut in 2017, no other AL third baseman is close to that figure — Isiah Kiner-Falefa is second, with 19 DRS. More >
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Volpe is the first rookie in Yankees history to win a Gold Glove Award, thanks to a debut season in which he accumulated 15 defensive runs saved. He’s also the second rookie shortstop to win the Gold Glove Award, joining the Astros’ Jeremy Peña (2022). At 22 years and 156 days old on the final day of the regular season, Volpe became the youngest shortstop to win the honor, surpassing Alan Trammell in 1980 (22 years, 228 days). And he’s the second Yankees shortstop to win it, joining Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, who won five (2004-06, 2009-10). More >
Chalk up another one for the Rangers, who set a franchise record with three Gold Glove Award winners in the same year. Heim not only had a career year at the plate to help Texas win its first World Series title, but he also earned his first All-Star selection and now his first career Gold Glove Award. Heim led all AL backstops in fielding runs above average, according to FanGraphs, with 22.8. Prior to Heim winning the honor this year, only two other Rangers catchers had done so — Ivan Rodriguez (1992-2001) and Jim Sundberg (1976-81). More >
The Jays, who set a franchise record with three Gold Glove Award winners this year, were pleased to see Berríos bounce back from his worst season in the big leagues in 2022, when he struggled to a 5.23 ERA. In ’23, he was more like the Berríos of old, posting a 3.65 ERA over 32 starts. But Toronto also got stellar defense off the mound from the 29-year-old right-hander, who joins Marcus Stroman (2017) and R.A. Dickey (2013) as the only pitchers in franchise history to win a Gold Glove Award. More >
Make it two Gold Glove Awards in two Major League seasons for Kwan, who led MLB left fielders in defensive runs saved (16) and outs above average (nine). He joins Kenny Lofton (1993-96) and Grady Sizemore (2007-08) as the only Cleveland outfielders to win multiple Gold Glove Awards. More >
Kiermaier has been one of the game’s premier center fielders for several years, and the 33-year-old veteran is still getting it done defensively, winning his fourth career Gold Glove Award and his first since 2019. He tied for the league lead among center fielders with 18 defensive runs saved and 13 outs above average. He’s the fifth Blue Jays outfielder to win a Gold Glove Award — the others are Vernon Wells (2004-06), Shawn Green (1999), Devon White (1991-95) and Jesse Barfield (1986-87). More >
While his career-high 39 home runs during the regular season and eight in the postseason garnered the headlines, let’s not overlook García’s tremendous defense in 2023. He earned his first career Gold Glove honor and the fourth by an outfielder in Rangers history, thanks in particular to his cannon of an arm — his average arm strength of 93 mph, which led to 11 assists, ranked in the 95th percentile among qualified outfielders. More >
Dubón, another first-time winner, appeared at every position on the diamond except pitcher and catcher for Houston in 2023, spending the majority of that time either at second base or in center field. He was a slightly below-average hitter, so most of his value — he produced 1.9 fKWAR — came from his defense. Despite spending about half of a season playing second base (616 2/3 innings), he finished with five defensive runs saved at the position and two in the outfield. More >
Thanks to the D-backs’ improbable World Series run and his sparkling defense during the postseason, Walker is no longer as underrated as he once was. This is the slugging first baseman’s second Gold Glove Award after winning the honor last year to become the second first baseman in franchise history to win it (also Paul Goldschmidt in 2013,’15 and ’17). In 2023, Walker led all MLB first basemen with 11 outs above average. More >
Hoerner is a first-time Gold Glove Award winner after a tremendous defensive season as half of the Cubs’ stellar double-play duo up the middle, along with shortstop Dansby Swanson. Hoerner tied the Brewers’ Brice Turang for the league lead among second basemen with 12 defensive runs saved. He is the fifth Cubs second baseman to win a Gold Glove Award. The others are Darwin Barney (2012), Ryne Sandberg (1983-91), Glenn Beckert (1968) and Ken Hubbs (1962). More >
For the first time in 11 years, a third baseman not named Nolan Arenado has won the Gold Glove Award at the hot corner in the NL. Hayes has come close before, but he finally broke through in 2023. The son of former Major League third baseman Charlie Hayes, who squeezed the final out of the 1996 World Series and had a 14-year big league career, Ke’Bryan led all third basemen with 17 outs above average, 21 defensive runs saved and a Statcast fielding run value of 13. He’s the first Pirates third baseman to win the honor. More >
Swanson didn’t have as good of a season at the plate in his first year with the Cubs as he had in his final season with the Braves, but his defense remained excellent. For the second straight season, his 20 outs above average led all shortstops. He also set a career high with 18 defensive runs saved, which led all shortstops. As did his fielding run value of 15. It’s Swanson’s second Gold Glove Award, and he is the fourth Cubs shortstop to win it, joining Javier Báez (2020), Don Kessinger (1969-70) and Ernie Banks (1960). More >
Moreno led MLB backstops in defensive runs saved (20) and Statcast’s caught stealing above average (nine) in 2023, becoming the first D-backs catcher to win a Gold Glove Award. And with only 19 Major League games played behind the plate entering the season, only two non-rookies (excluding pitchers) — Ramón Urías (10 games at third base entering 2022) and Pokey Reese (11 games at second base entering 1999) — played in fewer games at the position for which they won the Gold Glove Award. At 23 years and 229 days old, Moreno is the sixth-youngest catcher to win his first Gold Glove honor. More >
Not only was he one of the best pitchers in the game once again in 2023, demonstrating his mettle for the second consecutive postseason for Philadelphia, but Wheeler also proved he can flash the leather defensively with his first Gold Glove Award. Wheeler is the fourth Phillies pitcher to win the award, joining Jim Kaat (1976-77), Steve Carlton (1981) and Bobby Shantz (1964). More >
Happ’s second straight Gold Glove Award makes it a franchise-record three selections for the Cubs this year. The 29-year-old led all MLB left fielders with 12 assists and a 10.7 ultimate zone rating in 2023, making the most of an above-average, though not elite, outfield arm. Happ is the third Cubs outfielder to win multiple Gold Glove Awards — the others are Jason Heyward (2016-17) and Andre Dawson (1987-88). More >
Colorado’s rookie outfielder wowed the baseball world with his arm — he set a Statcast record with a 105.7 mph throw to home plate against the Blue Jays on Sept. 2 — but his all-around sparkling defense in center field earned Doyle a Gold Glove Award. Beyond the outstanding arm, his glove wasn’t bad, either — Doyle led all of baseball with a fielding run value of 21 en route to becoming the sixth rookie outfielder to win a Gold Glove. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, he joins Tommie Agee (1966), Fred Lynn (1975), Ichiro Suzuki (2001), Luis Robert (2020) and Kwan (2022). More >
When Tatis was moved from shortstop to right field to begin 2023, we wondered how he’d fare out there. He was a revelation defensively, leading MLB with 29 defensive runs saved, and his average arm strength of 96.6 mph trailed only Rockies rookie Nolan Jones in the NL. Tatis’ 24 career games in the outfield before the ’23 campaign were the fourth fewest played at a position for which a non-rookie won a Gold Glove Award. More >
Kim was once again the model of infield versatility for San Diego this season, seeing time at second base, third and shortstop — though he appeared mostly at second base. He combined for 16 defensive runs saved — 10 at second, and three each at third and short. His 10 DRS at second base ranked behind only the co-leaders in the NL at the position, Hoerner and Turang (12 each). More >
