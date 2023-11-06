News
Who do YOU want to be named America’s Favorite Houseguest? [POLL]
We’re getting closer and closer to the “BB25” finale, and just as important as finding out who will win the $750,000 grand prize is learning who will be named America’s Favorite Houseguest. This special honor comes with its own $50,000 award and eternal bragging rights as viewers’ most-loved player of the summer. will hand over the check during the live finale on November 9, and while it’s still a bit early to cast your official votes at CBS, we want to know which “Big Brother 25” cast member YOU are rooting for. Vote in our America’s Favorite Houseguest poll below.
Of note, only 16 of the 17 houseguests are eligible for this unique prize, with Luke Valentine giving up his chance because he was expelled by the producers for using the N-word.
The seven players who were evicted in the pre-jury phase of the game were Kirsten Elwin, Reilly Smedley, Hisam Goueli, Michael “Red” Utley, Izzy Gleicher, Jared Fields and Mecole Hayes.
The four eliminees currently sitting in the jury house are Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Blue Kim and America Lopez.
And the Final 5 contestants of Season 25 are Bowie Jane, Cirie Fields, Felicia Cannon, Jag Bains and Matt Klotz.
Once CBS opens voting, fans will be allowed to cast 10 votes for who they want to be the 2023 recipient of America’s Favorite Houseguest. First-time voters will be prompted to login for free via Facebook or email, and they’ll then have the option of sharing their choices on social media.
Last year, Taylor Hale made history by becoming the first person to win the season’s ultimate grand prize and win America’s Favorite Houseguest. That brought her total winnings to a whopping $800,000.
Some of the other iconic members of the America’s Favorite Houseguest club are Da’Vonne Rogers (Season 22), Nicole Anthony (Season 21), Tyler Crispen (Season 20), Keesha Smith (Season 10), Janelle Pierzina (Season 7) and two-timer Jeff Schroeder (Seasons 11 and 13). See the full list in our photo gallery.
Boxer Félix Verdejo sentenced to life in prison for grisly killing of pregnant lover
Former boxer Félix Verdejo received two sentences of life in prison in his native Puerto Rico after being found guilty of killing his 27-year-old pregnant lover, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.
Verdejo, 30, was found guilty in July on charges of kidnapping that leads to a death and of causing the death of an unborn child, but avoided convictions for carjacking that resulted in the death of a person and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.
His attorney said he plans to appeal the sentencing, per The Associated Press.
A competitor in the 2012 Olympics in London, Verdejo held a professional record of 27-12, with his final fight in December 2020. Five months later, he was charged in connection to the death of 27-year-old Keishla Rodríguez after turning himself in to authorities in San Juan.
The details of Rodríguez’s killing are beyond disturbing. Prosecutors alleged Verdejo, who is married with a daughter, executed a premeditated plan of luring Rodríguez to his car, punching her, injecting her with drugs, tying her to a cement block with metal wire and throwing her off the Teodoro Moscoso bridge into the San José Lagoon, with the aid of co-defendant Luis Antonio Cádiz-Martínez. He is also alleged to have jumped into the lagoon to ensure her death.
From the DOJ:
“Today’s life sentence rightly holds Verdejo-Sánchez responsible for the pain and suffering he inflicted on his victims,” said W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico. “To this day, the defendant maintains his unrepentant attitude. Like Verdejo-Sánchez now knows, anyone who commits cold-blooded crimes of violence in violation of federal law will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law by the Justice Department and this office.”
Per the AP, Cádiz said during the trial that Verdejo had pressured Rodríguez to get an abortion. Cádiz later called 911 anonymously and provided the location of Rodríguez’s body.
An autopsy reportedly found Rodríguez had fentanyl and xylazine, mostly used as a horse sedative, in her body.
Arnold Schwarzenegger To Guest On ESPN’s ‘Manningcast’ – Deadline
Arnold Schwarzenegger is hoping to be useful to Peyton and Eli Manning.
The Terminator and FUBAR star is heading to Manningcast on Monday night as Justin Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers take on Zach Wilson’s New York Jets.
He is the latest big-name star to appear on the Omaha Productions show after the likes of Barack Obama, Will Ferrell, Jon Stewart, Condoleezza Rice, Lebron James, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
Peyton Manning has been looking forward to Schwarzenegger’s appearance. To prepare, he has been doing research and thinking of the best way to bring him into the show in appropriate fashion. Peyton calls Arnold to pitch him on ideas and the call doesn’t go as planned.
The series, otherwise known Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, airs on ESPN2 and ESPN+. It has aired since 2021 and has won two Sports Emmy Awards for Outstanding Live Sports Series and Peyton for Outstanding Sports Personality.
Schwarzenegger’s book Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life was published by Penguin Press last month.
Manning’s Omaha Productions is also behind Beyond the Battlefield, a two-part special for Veterans Day for The History Channel
People Who Make Good Money Without A Degree Are Sharing What They Do, And Some Of Them Are Surprising
Growing up, many of us were taught that a college degree is basically a guarantee that you’ll enter into a financially secure career — but one $1.6 trillion student loan debt crisis later, that advice isn’t exactly aging well. Recently, u/milly-0607 asked redditors who make over $50k without a degree to share what they do, and the responses were eye-opening. Here are some of the top replies:
1.“I deliver bread to grocery stores, and I made $120k last year working six to eight hours per day. Healthcare, pension, paid vacation, union representation. It’s great work if you can find it.”
2.“I do autopsies as a autopsy tech and make $50k without over time. I take out peoples’ organs and give them to a doctor to do the actual autopsy. Then I sew up, clean up, and release bodies to funeral homes. It’s smelly work, and you see things you can never unsee. But the death industry is the last Wild West, and I have a lot of down time for reading and naps.”
—u/iremovebrains
3.“I rotisserize chicken at Costco for $63k a year. Bought a house and everything. Great times.”
—u/stilgrave
4.“I’m a career nanny. I’m in my 20s at $90k plus benefits, 45 hours a week.”
5.“I work at a union warehouse for Kroger, and I make about $80k–$85k a year, but that’s with overtime. I work about 50–60-hour weeks. I do pay $80 a month for union dues, but that’s all I pay. I get free healthcare, dental care, vision care, and a good retirement plan. Not bad for a 10th-grade dropout.”
—u/positive-pack-396
6.“I do loss prevention for a Fortune 10 company. With bonuses and stock grants, even entry level brings in $50k+ a year.”
—u/venustoise_tcg
7.“I’m a hairdresser. I work hard and a lot of hours. I make well over $100k post-tax, honestly reporting and legit. After 33 years in the business, I still love it. It’s honest work, but still work.”
8.“I learned how to configure Salesforce for free and immediately started working with a Salesforce partner. My income went from $45k to $75k, and I hit six figures within my first year in the industry.”
—u/motonahi
9.“I’m a project manager for a health insurance company making $100k working remotely. I worked my way up over the last six years. I started in data entry. The trick is just finding a good company that likes to promote from within.”
—u/wxlfcody
10.“Real estate. Spent my last dime on my license. Last year, I did over $120k, and I am on my fourth year in the industry. Best decision I ever made.”
11.“I make $138k working as a baker, no degree, seven years of experience. I’m in San Francisco, California at a Michelin 1-star restaurant.”
—u/retardedastro
12.“Industrial rope access. I make between $50–$75 an hour. Plenty of work. It’s not too expensive to get started. You work from ropes to get to places that are difficult to access with traditional methods and conduct work. I have worked on oil platforms, wind turbines, the roofs of stadiums, dams, and bridges. It can be very quick to move through your certs and make more money. Prevailing wage work comes around and can change your life.”
—u/pantsopticon88
13.“I’m a welder. I did an apprenticeship through the federal government. Started almost five years ago at 28 at $18 an hour. Now I’m making close to $35 an hour as a journeyman. I’m pushing $100k this year with overtime and bought my first house last spring. My work is dirty, but it isn’t crazy hard, and I’m not forced to travel. That being said, I would not recommend welding as a trade — there are lot more trades that make more money and are less rough on your body and lungs.”
14.“I’m a server/bartender making roughly $60k with 50-hour weeks.”
—u/flnn
15.“Aircraft maintenance for a major airline, two years of trade school. I make over $200k.”
—u/holidaycapital9981
16.“I make $64k as an emergency 9-1-1 dispatcher. High stress and long hours, but a satisfying and interesting job nonetheless.”
17.“I make $60k as a supply chain account manager. It’s basically glorified data entry for the most part. Fully remote since COVID.”
—u/nottodaybroadie
18.“Bank and credit union jobs. I’ve worked my way up and make $66K. They are by far the easiest jump from retail to a career path. You just lose the flexibility of the retail schedule. Typically, banks pay more. Credit unions have better benefits. You get 10+ paid holidays a year. Not including vacation. Some offer tuition reimbursement, and some will help you pay for certifications. If you find a mentor and a career path, there are TONS of options to grow. It’s a small world, so people know people.”
—u/milky1048
19.“I work for the post office as a part-time flexible rural carrier. I make $24.84 hourly and will clear $90k with overtime this year.”
20.“Industrial maintenance tech. I work 40 hours a week with some overtime here and there and gross around $70k yearly. I could move to other plants making more, but I choose not to live at work. I enjoy my family time.”
—u/kaleafraid9535
21.“Pest control. I make about $60k pre tax. I work from 8 to 4 most days, but I do make my own schedule, so somedays, may be 8 to 6, and some may be 10 to 3. Company vehicle and phone. I buy my own health insurance, though. Some days can be a dream, some can be absolute hell. Still can’t afford a house or nice car, but I can enjoy my life.”
—u/wasted_potency
22.“Retail. Moved my way up at a grocery store and then a big retailer, currently making $70k and looking to be a store director by the end of next year. That job pays around $110k plus bonus. Most people don’t move up in retail; it’s a short term stop on their way to something else. But if you get good at it, like managing a super Target or becoming a district manager, you’re making bank.”
23.“I make about $65k–$70k a year as a patient placement coordinator. We’re basically off-site case managers finding doctors and hospitals willing to take patients who can’t receive the care they need in the hospital where they’re currently located. I was working at Starbucks and Macy’s three years ago and make about $13 more an hour now.”
—u/chance_assignment422
24.“Live entertainment. I started at 21 doing corporate AV in hotels. Learned as much as I could in four years. Eventually, I got to operator status, and now I make around $75k–$80k a year running lasers at one of the hottest clubs in New York. It also helps to be friendly and build a good network of people.”
—u/grandequesadilla
25.“I started in IT support as I was always a computer dork. If you are even slightly technically inclined, you can pretty much learn everything on the job. Started at $35k back in 2016 and worked my way up to a systems engineer making $75k now. I did get a few certificates along the way, but when I first landed the job, I just had a high school diploma. It’s a solid career path. I have worked with numerous people without any degrees, and they make over $100k a year.”
26.And finally, “I make $110k a year doing application testing for an insurance company. I started as customer service making $25k and worked my way up over the last 16 years.”
—u/satan-cat
Comments have been edited for length and clarity.
Do you have a good paying job without a degree? Tell us all about it in the comments.
