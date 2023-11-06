News
Your guide to 2023 Philadelphia Marathon, race times, road closures and more – NBC10 Philadelphia
What to Know
- Expect road closures and public transit changes Friday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 19 as the races of the Philadelphia Marathon weekend take over the City of Brotherly Love.
- The half marathon, which began at 7 a.m., and 8K, which started at 11 a.m., take place Saturday, Nov. 18. The full marathon, which starts at 7 a.m., takes place Sunday, Nov. 19.
- Watch out for parking restrictions along the courses.
Thousands of runners are racing through the city for the AACR Philadelphia Marathon, Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, Rothman Orthopaedics 8K, Health & Fitness Expo and Nemours Children’s Run. That means traffic in the area is coming to a screeching halt later this month, especially around the Art Museum area.
Here is a complete guide to all the marathon events, as well as road closures.
AACR Philadelphia Marathon
The AACR Philadelphia Marathon takes place on Sunday, Nov. 19.
The location for the start of the race is 22nd Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway, near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
The start time for push rim wheelchairs is 6:55 a.m. while the start time for runners and walkers is 7 a.m.
Registration for the marathon is open until Nov. 7. The cost of registration is $155.
You can view the full course map here or in the picture below. You can also view the elevation map here.
View all the frequently asked marathon questions and answers here.
Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon
The Dietz and Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18.
The start time for push rim wheelchairs will be at 6:55 a.m.
The start time for runners and walkers will be at 7 a.m.
The end time will be at 11:30 a.m.
The starting location will be at 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Registration, which is $140, will be open until Nov. 7. You can register here.
You can view the full course map here. You can also view the elevation map here.
Rothman Orthopaedics 8K
The Rothman Orthopaedics 8K will take place on Saturday, Nov 18.
The start time for push rim wheelchairs will be at 10:55 a.m.
The start time for runners and walkers will be at 11 a.m.
The starting location will be at 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Registration, which is $55, will be open until Nov. 7. You can register here.
You can view the full course map here.
Nemours Children’s Run
The Nemours Children’s Run will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18.
Family activities and on-site registration begin at 9:00 a.m. and races begin at noon.
The starting location will be inside Eakins Oval at 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Registration, which is $15, will be open until Nov. 7. You can register here.
Now to the road closures for the Philly Marathon Weekend (according to the city of Philadelphia):
Impacted roadways and areas
- The Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Friday. Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 19
- The I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound) will be closed on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19 at 4 a.m. for event security preparation. Ramps at 15th and Broad Streets may also close, if needed.
- The I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound). Soft-close at 4 a.m. and hard-close at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday November 19.
- Citywide along the 13.1-mile Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon route on Saturday, November 18. The full route can be viewed online.
- Citywide along the 26.2-mile route of the AACR Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday, November 19. The full route can be viewed online.
Friday, Nov. 17, Road Closures
The inner-drive lanes (both directions) of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 17. At 2:45 p.m., outbound lanes will be opened for the afternoon rush hour. After evening rush hour, all inner lanes (inbound and outbound) from Binswanger Triangle to 20th Street will remain closed. Cross traffic will be permitted on 22nd and 21st Streets.
Saturday, Nov. 18, Road Closures
As part of enhanced security for the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, City of Philadelphia “No Parking” regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.
Street closures will be in effect for the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon and the Rothman Orthopaedics 8K on Saturday, from 2 a.m. until 3 p.m., along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th and 25th Streets, on Kelly Drive, and numerous other roads in Center City (see complete list below).
Prior to Saturday, “No Parking” signs will be posted in the Parkway area, and along the race course. On Saturday, the vicinity near 18th Street and the Parkway, and the Logan Circle area will be closed to vehicular traffic until approximately 11:30 a.m.
2 a.m. Closures
- 2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)
- 21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street
4 a.m. Closures
- I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)
- I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)
6 a.m. Closures
- 17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street
- 18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- 22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street
- Market Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street
- Chestnut Street, from 5th Street to 8th Street
- 6th Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street
- 5th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street
- South Penn Square
- Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street
- 15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street
- 16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street
- Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
- Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
- Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
- Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
- South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street
- 6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street
- Lombard Street, from 5th Street to Broad Street
- 13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street
- Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street
- 33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Spring Garden Street
- 34th Street, from Spring Garden Street to Girard Avenue
- Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street
- Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street
- 33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue
- Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive
- Mt. Pleasant Drive
- Fountain Green Drive
- Kelly Drive
Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses at traffic control points controlled by Philadelphia Police.
Sunday, Nov. 19, Road Closures
These same parking restrictions from Saturday will be in effect.
2 a.m. Closures
- 2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)
- 21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street
4 a.m. Closures
- I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)
- I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)
6 a.m. Closures
- 17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street
- 18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- 22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street
- Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street
- 4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets
- Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
- Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
- Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
- Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
- South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street
- 6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street
- Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street
- 15th Street from Chestnut Street to Walnut Street
- Walnut Street, from Broad Street to 34th Street
- Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street
- 34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue
- Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive
- South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive
- East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic
- Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain
- Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue
- States Drive to Lansdowne Drive
- Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue
- Girard Avenue Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street
- 33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive
- Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive
- Edgley Drive, from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive
- Fountain Green Drive, from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive
- Kelly Drive
- The Falls Bridge
- Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue
- Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street
“All streets (with the exception of Eakins Oval) are scheduled to be reopened no later than 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, and many roads in Center City will open earlier in the day as they are cleared and serviced. Eakins Oval and Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be fully open to traffic by 5 p.m.,” the city said.
Just Want to See Art, Go to the Museum?
Looking to get to the Philadelphia Museum of Art this weekend? Access to the Philadelphia Museum of Art during event hours will be maintained via the Spring Garden Street Bridge to Anne D’ Harnoncourt Drive on Saturday and Sunday, the city said.
Other Parkway area museums and attractions plan to open regularly.
SEPTA Service Detours, Service
“Select buses will operate on different routes during the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon and the AACR Philadelphia Marathon,” the city said.
Detours on the SEPTA routes listed below begin at 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- Routes K, R, 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 12
- Routes 16, 17, 21, 23, 25, 27, 30, 31
- Routes 32, 33, 35, 38, 40, 42, 43, 47
- Routes 47M, 48, 57, 61, 64, 65, 124/125, Trolley Route 15 (Bus)
In addition those routes, bus routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48 and 49 “will operate on a temporary detour to allow for the setup of marathon events on Ben Franklin Parkway between Eakins Oval and 20th Street,” the city said.
Customers can take Regional Rail trains to Suburban Station or 30th Street Station for access to the start and finish line areas.
The Broad Street Line and Market Frankford Line subways can also leave people off within walking distance of the starting lines.
Be sure to check out SEPTA’s System Status tool before you head out.
News
Judge drops hammer on Trump: Gags entire legal team
The New York judge overseeing the $250 million civil fraud case against Donald Trump and his company expanded his gag order to include Trump’s lawyers. Nicolle Wallace calls it “an angry crescendo” to Trump’s team insinuating bias on the part of the judge’s clerk. Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissman and Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for The New York Times join Deadline: White House.
News
Chiefs News: Kansas City turning page on turnovers ahead of Dolphins
The excitement for the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, is accurate because the matchup features two of the most exciting offenses in the NFL.
One offense currently leads the league in scoring and yards, while the other is coming off a performance where the unit failed to score a touchdown, kicking only field goals in the 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos. Amid an underwhelming year for the Chiefs’ offense, the letdown in Denver was the worst it has looked.
This was one of Mahomes’ better plays from Sunday. He reads Kelce’s side first, which draws the M.O.F. LB over
When that’s clogged, he steps up calmly and comes to Rice backside, into a vacant M.O.F.
Should’ve been a huge play #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/d5wZ08CkQ4
— Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) November 1, 2023
It wouldn’t have been as bad had a few passes been secured by the intended receiver. Wide receivers Rashee Rice and Skyy Moore had the most memorable ones, but it was a theme for the entire receiving group – just like it has been all season.
Head coach Andy Reid pointed to that issue when prompted during his press conference on Friday in Germany.
“We have to be more consistent catching the football,” Reid emphasized to reporters. “We have a couple young players in there that are working their tails off to get better every day, and that’s where the focus is. We don’t get caught up too much in the stats, but are we getting better as we go. We had a little bit of a hiccup last week, now we have to step back up, control the things we can control.”
The hiccups didn’t just come from drops: Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling fumbled after completing a catch, one of the five turnovers the Chiefs had. Tight end Travis Kelce didn’t fall victim to any fumbles or drops, but he is focused on correcting the unit’s mishaps.
“The statistics for when you turn the ball over, they aren’t very high on winning,” Kelce told reporters during a Friday press conference in Germany. “The biggest thing for us is being able to control those turnovers, being able to control the dropped passes, there are a few missed assignments – and I take accountability for all this. I think everyone on the offensive side is taking that same approach this week.”
The big negative that can come from drops is how it affects the confidence of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, specifically his confidence in the individual he is throwing to. With defenses already throwing the book at the league MVP, the unit can’t afford missed opportunities based on who he is uncomfortable throwing to.
According to the Chiefs’ quarterback, he doesn’t look at missed catches that way.
“I’ve always said drops just kind of happen,” Mahomes shared. “If you continue to work at it, you can eliminate it. I’ve seen the guys continue to work and work throughout the season. They know I’m going to keep firing the football to them… when they happen, you just have to make sure you fix that mistake, and when it comes back to you next time, you don’t drop it again.”
Mahomes’ all-time favorite target arguably once overcame a reputation of loose ball security. Travis Kelce has improved in that area of the game over his 11 NFL seasons, and it’s because he embraces what coach Reid believes goes into dropped passes.
“I’ve dropped a lot of footballs in my day, it’s unfortunate,” Kelce recalled. “Hearing coach Reid talk about the recipe for a drop: focus, balance… there are a lot of different things that can go on, but I like to just put it on me and say my focus is everything.”
That accountability is being felt by everybody on the offense, according to Kelce. It’s significant because the offense will need to be locked in against a Dolphins team that averages 33.9 points per game this season. The Chiefs’ defense has picked up the slack many times through eight games, but it can’t be expected to shut down Miami.
The Chiefs will need to put up points in this game. They’ll have to quickly learn — but move on — from their previous performance to do so.
News
Judge, citing Trump’s ‘repeated public statements,’ orders anonymous jury in defamation suit trial
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge cited former President ’s “repeated public statements” Friday among reasons why a jury will be anonymous when it considers damages stemming from a defamation lawsuit by a writer who says Trump sexually abused her in the 1990s.
Judge issued an order establishing that the jury to be chosen for the January trial in Manhattan will be transported by the U.S. Marshals Service.
“In view of Mr. Trump’s repeated public statements with respect to the plaintiff and court in this case as well as in other cases against him, and the extensive media coverage that this case already has received and that is likely to increase once the trial is imminent or underway, the Court finds that there is strong reason to believe the jury requires the protections” anonymity provides, Kaplan wrote in an order.
Lawyers for Trump did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
Another jury that was also anonymous in May awarded $5 million in damages to columnist , 79, after finding that Trump sexually abused her in 1996 in the dressing room of a luxury department store and defamed her with comments he made in the fall of 2022 that disparaged her claims. The jury rejected Carroll’s claim that Trump raped her. Kaplan presided over that trial as well.
The Jan. 15 trial stems from a lawsuit first filed in 2019 in response to comments Trump made after she wrote in a memoir that Trump attacked her after their chance late-day encounter in a midtown Manhattan store near Trump Tower, where Trump resided. The progression of the lawsuit was slowed by appeals. A federal appeals court has yet to rule on Trump’s claim that absolute presidential immunity protects him from the lawsuit.
After the May verdict, Kaplan ruled that Carroll’s lawyers will not have to re-establish to a new jury that Trump sexually attacked Carroll. Instead, they’ll be left to decide what damages, if any, he should face for his remarks.
That lawsuit has been updated by Carroll’s lawyers to include remarks Trump made on a televised town hall a day after the verdict. Carroll seeks at least $10 million in compensatory damages and substantially more in punitive damages.
A week ago, Trump, the leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was fined $10,000 by a New York state judge for violating a gag order prohibiting him from attacking court personnel in a civil fraud case.
The state judge, Arthur Engoron, required Trump to sit in a witness box and answer questions. Trump denied he was referring to a senior law clerk when he told reporters outside court that someone “sitting alongside” Engoron was “perhaps even much more partisan than he is.”
After Trump, 77, testified, the judge said: “I find that the witness is not credible.”
Engoron, who had earlier fined Trump $5,000 for violating the same gag order after the judge found that he had targeted his principal law clerk on social media, even suggested the possibility of holding Trump “in contempt of court, and possibly imprisoning him” for further violations.
Trump also faces four criminal indictments. He has pleaded not guilty in two cases accusing him of seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, along with a classified documents case and charges that he helped arrange a payoff to porn actor Stormy Daniels to silence her before the 2016 presidential election.
