Americans say the ‘POP-POP’ of pickleball is vexing enough to drive down property values. Here are the hidden costs of America’s fastest-growing sport
POP-POP-POP! Anyone who has played or been near a pickleball court will be oh so familiar with that repetitive (and for some, extremely irritating) sound.
Pickleball has enjoyed a meteoric rise in popularity in recent years. According to the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP), 48.3 million adult Americans — nearly 19% of the total adult population — played pickleball at least once between March 2022 and 2023.
The paddle sport — which combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong — has worked wonders for Americans looking for an inexpensive, low-impact way to exercise and be social. But for some, the hype around the nation’s fastest growing sport is turning sour.
Pickleball has sparked a string of ugly legal disputes, mostly revolving around noise complaints over the jarring noise of the sport.
“The noise isn’t just grating — it’s altering our way of life,” wrote San Francisco socialite Holly Peterson in a petition on Change.org (which has since been removed) to shut down the pickleball courts in her upscale Presidio Heights neighborhood. “This isn’t just a hit to homeowners; it’s a blow to our local economy.”
Like anything that explodes in popularity, it’s likely pickleball is experiencing some growing pains. Whether you’re a die-hard “pickler” or not, there are some hidden costs of the sport you may want to consider.
Property values in a pickle
When Peterson slammed the sport in a petition obtained by the New York Post, she wrote: “The endless racket threatens the fragile ecosystem and our community’s prestige.”
The venture capitalist’s wife allegedly claimed the sport — with its constant “pop-pop” — is damaging home values within a 500-foot radius of pickleball courts, with prospective buyers “deterred by the unyielding noise.”
It turns out Peterson has since been called out online for hypocrisy after it was revealed she was trying to sell her $36 million mansion in the area — which allegedly features its own outdoor pickleball court.
There’s no hard evidence pickleball is damaging property values although there have been plenty of lawsuits against homeowners associations, cities and counties complaining about the noise.
Jaye Gleyzal took her HOA in Sea Cliff, Carlsbad to court — attempting to ban pickleball from the community tennis courts and get $300,000 in damages for the distress she has experienced from the noise, according to a KBPS report.
“I would get these splitting headaches,” Gleyzal told KBPS. “And then, my blood pressure started going up, and this was the only consistent irritation in my life.”
Her lawyer Nicholas Caplin said his firm has handled multiple disputes through the state of California and “obtained outright bans on pickleball” as well as “money damages.”
With legal disputes and your property value potentially at stake, homeowners may want to think twice before installing a pickleball court in the backyard.
But it’s important to note that not all real estate professionals preach against pickleball, with some suggesting having a court at your home or nearby is a bonus in today’s housing market.
“I’ve been selling real estate for over a decade,” Jay Granieri, a broker with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty in Fort Lauderdale, told the New York Post. “I’ve never had anyone ask me about tennis, but I have had people ask me about pickleball. That’s got to say something.”
A big dill for health care
But it’s not just that the noise of pickleball is causing some Americans mental and physical distress, the sport has also led to a surge in injuries and health care costs.
Americans are expected to spend between $250 to $500 million in costs tied to pickleball injuries this year, according to a UBS analyst note obtained by Bloomberg.
The analysts expect the number of pickleball players to jump by 150% to 22.3 million this year, with about one-third of “core players” — those who play at least eight times a year — being older adults.
Unsurprisingly, it’s those players (aged 60 and older) that the analysts expect to suffer the majority of injuries — mainly strains, sprains and fractures, particularly to the wrist and lower leg.
In total, the analysts expect pickleball to lead to 67,000 emergency department trips, 366,000 outpatient visits, 8,8000 outpatient surgeries, 4,700 hospitalizations and 20,000 post-acute episodes this year — at a cost of approximately $377 million.
“While we generally think of exercise as positively impacting health outcomes, the ‘can-do’ attitude of today’s seniors can pose greater risk in other areas such as sports injuries, leading to a greater number of orthopedic procedures,” the UBS analysts wrote in June.
There are ways to prevent pickleball injuries — and avoid the hefty health care price tag that may come with them. Make sure you have the right equipment, that you warm up properly before playing and you’ve given yourself the necessary fuel and hydration.
It’s also worth talking to your health insurer to seek out extra information on injury prevention and health management while enjoying the sport.
‘It’s a call we wish we never had to make’
A sick bear in Telluride, Colorado, was euthanized by authorities — and upon a necropsy, they discovered that the animal had suffered for months due to plastic waste blocking its digestive system.
What happened?
Residents in Telluride contacted authorities to report a concerningly sick-looking bear in their community. John Livingston, a spokesperson from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, told CNN that the bear had foam around its mouth and puffy eyes, suggesting that the bear was “battling some kind of infection … He would walk about 20 or 30 yards at a time before needing to lay down.”
Authorities concluded that the bear was dangerously ill and ultimately decided to euthanize it. “We could not leave a sick bear like this knowing it was suffering and struggling to survive,” Rachel Sralla, the area manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, told CNN. “That’s a horrific way to die, decaying from the inside out for that long. As officers, we had to make an unfavorable call … It’s a call we wish we never had to make.”
Upon studying the bear’s remains, wildlife officers discovered an alarming amount of plastic waste and other human trash stuck in the animal’s digestive system. “There was all these paper towels, wipes, plastic bag–type materials, and indigestible food content,” Livingston told CNN. “Trash content … wasn’t able to move its way through to the lower intestines.”
Why is this concerning?
It’s easy to understand why getting trash stuck in a digestive tract could cause serious health problems, as plastic materials block vital organs from performing their essential functions. “To be eating and eating and not able to break down any of that food would have been a really sad and horrific way for that bear to suffer as it died,” Livingston said.
Since bears have remarkable senses of smell and strong memories, they can locate dangerous materials like plastic from vast distances away — and they’re prone to consume materials that they can’t digest, as evidenced by the tragic fate of Telluride’s bear.
Plastic waste isn’t just hazardous to bears — it affects wildlife worldwide. Earth.org estimates that up to 100,000 marine animals die from either ingesting or becoming entangled with plastic every year. Other scavenging mammals and birds are susceptible to consuming plastic when they target human leftovers.
What can I do to help?
The best way to prevent tragedies like Telluride’s bear is to limit your plastic consumption. Using reusable water bottles, prioritizing food items with biodegradable packaging, and investing in reusable containers for leftovers are all ways to easily cut your plastic consumption and consequently use less plastic waste in your everyday routine.
Additionally, if you live in a community with hungry animals, always take the necessary precautions when disposing of waste so that it stays out of the reach of curious critters.
Fans Speculate That Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Have Broken Up
On Sunday (Nov. 5), fans started to speculate that Lori Harvey and Damson Idris broke up. Harvey reportedly deleted all photos of the two from her page, and Idris has disabled his Instagram completely.
With both stars being two of the most sought-after celebrities in pop culture, news of their break up has the internet talking. While some fans joked that Idris was “on contract” to date Harvey, many others are sad to see the adorable couple split. Many point to the fact that she went to Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party alone as a key indicator that the two are no longer dating.
Harvey is known for not responding to rumors outwardly. Her past splits with high-profile people like Future and Michael B. Jordan were both quiet on her part. When she first started dating Idris, fans instantly thought it was a PR stunt due to the timing being right before the final season of “Snowfall.”
Following her break up with Future, in a rare response, Harvey exclaimed, “I think they get from me that I try to just not let any type of negativity or rumors or anything like that make me stoop down to that level and go back and forth with it or whatever. Just maintain my position of I know who I am, I know what’s going on,” in an interview with Bustle.
When she and Idris began dating, Meek Mill went under fire after reposting lyrics from a PARTYNEXTDOOR song titled “Her Old Friends.” Right after the initial public photo of the two went live, Meek tweeted, “Y’all let that gal f#%k anybody.”
Y’all let that gal f#%k anybody 🛝
— MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 13, 2023
The rapper later clarified that he has no problem with Harvey’s new man. “Damson, my real friend … The Shade Room posted and made it as I’m coming at him and his lady tf,” he tweeted at the time. “These sites ruined many friendships and families … Seeing all that negativity, you become that! I stay away from people that live in those comments. They are secretly miserable!”
Damson my real friend … the shade room posted and made it as I’m coming at him and his lady tf ….. these sites ruined many friendships and families …seeing all that negativity you become that! I stay away from people that live in those comments they be secretly miserable!
— MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 13, 2023
Netanyahu suspends Israeli minister over Gaza nuclear comment
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Prime Minister on Sunday disciplined a junior member of his cabinet who appeared to voice openness to the idea of Israel carrying out a nuclear strike on Gaza, where the war with Hamas is inflicting a spiralling Palestinian civilian toll.
Netanyahu’s office issued a statement saying that the minister concerned – Heritage Minister Amihay Eliyahu, from a far-right party in the coalition government – had been suspended from cabinet meetings “until further notice”.
Asked in a radio interview about a hypothetical nuclear option, Eliyahu had replied: “That’s one way.”
His remark drew swift condemnation from around the Arab world, scandalised mainstream Israeli broadcasters and was deemed “objectionable” by a U.S. official.
Neither Eliyahu or his party leader are in the streamlined ministerial forum running the Gaza war. Neither would they have inside knowledge of Israel’s nuclear capabilities – which it does not publicly acknowledge – or authority to activate them.
“Eliyahu’s statements are not based in reality. Israel and the IDF (military) are operating in accordance with the highest standards of international law to avoid harming innocents. We will continue to do so until our victory,” Netanyahu’s office said.
The League of Arab States said in a statement: “The racist statements of Israeli Minister Eliyahu are revealing. Not only does he admit that they possess a nuclear weapon, but he also confirms the reality of the Israelis’ abhorrent racist view towards the Palestinian people.”
Some 9,500 Palestinians have been killed in the war, stirring widening international concern over Israel’s tactics.
The crisis prompted another troubleshooting visit to the Middle East by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the weekend.
“Obviously that was an objectionable statement and the prime minister made very clear that he (Eliyahu) wasn’t speaking on behalf of the government,” a senior U.S. State Department official said.
Eliyahu said in a social media post: “It is clear to anyone who is sensible that the nuclear remark was metaphorical.”
But he added: “A strong and disproportionate response to terrorism is definitely required, which will clarify to the Nazis and their supporters that terrorism is not worthwhile.”
A spokesperson for Hamas, an Islamist group that advocates Israel’s destruction, said Eliyahu represented “unprecedented criminal Israeli terrorism (that) constitutes a danger to the entire region and the world”.
In Eliyahu’s Kol Barama radio interview, it was noted that ravaging Gaza would endanger some 240 hostages – among them foreigners as well as Israelis – held since Hamas sparked the war with an Oct 7 cross-border assault that killed 1,400 people.
“In war, you pay a price,” the minister responded, while adding that he was praying for the return of the hostages.
Benny Gantz, a centrist ex-general who joined the conservative Netanyahu from the opposition in the streamlined war cabinet, said Eliyahu’s remarks had been damaging “and, even worse, added to the pain of the hostages’ families at home”.
(Additional reporting by Simon Lewis; Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson and David Goodman)
