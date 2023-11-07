News
Badgers top UW-Stevens Point in exhibition
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin men’s basketball team unofficially opened up its season with an 87-44 exhibition win over UW-Stevens Point at the Kohl Center on Wednesday night.
Newcomer AJ Storr led the Badgers scoring a team-high 14 points. The sophomore transfer shot 5-for-7 from the floor, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range.
Sophomore guard Connor Essegian (11 points) and junior forward Steven Crowl (10 points) rounded out double-figure scoring for UW.
“A lot of good things,” head coach Greg Gard said of the team’s performance in its lone exhibition. “I liked the pace we played with. I liked the fact that we got to the (free throw) line. I thought we shared the ball well, and in the second half more of the same.”
Senior Tyler Wahl finished with nine points and five rebounds.
Junior point guard Chucky Hepburn had seven points with six assists and no turnovers.
Freshman Nolan Winter and John Blackwell made strong first impressions in front of fans at the Kohl Center. Winter had a near double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. Blackwell finished with eight points, six rebounds and two assists.
“Getting younger guys some experience is always good,” Gard said. “Obviously, we have a lot of different options to go to, so I appreciate how hard they played.”
Wisconsin will open its regular season on Nov. 6 against Arkansas State. Tip is set for 7 p.m. CT at the Kohl Center.
Israel's Netanyahu appears to backtrack on reported comment linking Hamas attack to reservist protest
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister appeared to backtrack on a comment he was reported to have made earlier about the need to check if a pre-war protest among army reservists pushed Hamas to carry out its attack last month.
Israel’s Channel 12 and other news outlets reported that Netanyahu said there may be a need to examine whether months of protests against his government, including by reservists who said they would no longer report for regular duty, added to Hamas’ motivation to carry out the Oct. 7 rampage through southern Israel that triggered the current war.
But after public backlash, Netanyahu posted on X that Hamas started a war “because it wants to kill us all and not because of any argument within us.”
“Hamas was wrong – and therefore will be eliminated. Only together will we win,” Netanyahu said.
Earlier, , who joined Netanyahu’s war cabinet from the opposition as part of an emergency government, said Netanyahu must retract his comment.
“Avoiding responsibility and slinging mud at the time of war is a blow to the country,” Gantz wrote on social media platform X.
On Saturday, protesters gathered outside Netanyahu’s residence, chanting “Jail Now!” in a public display of anger at the failures that led to last month’s deadly attack by Hamas gunmen on Israeli communities around the Gaza Strip.
The protest, which coincided with a poll showing more than three quarters of Israelis believe Netanyahu should resign, underlined the growing public fury at their political and security leaders.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
KU Jayhawks coach Bill Self included on John McLendon panel
College basketball coaches Bill Self of Kansas and LeVelle Moton of North Carolina Central, whose teams will tangle at 7 p.m. Monday at Allen Fieldhouse in the season opener for both squads, took part in a unique kind of film session — one without their own players — Sunday night at the Lied Center.
They joined a crowd of about 500 individuals on KU’s West Campus to watch a screening of Lawrence native Kevin Willmott’s award winning documentary, “Fast Break: The Legendary John McLendon” to kick off the inaugural two-day McLendon Classic in Lawrence.
At the conclusion of the documentary, Self, Moton and Willmott were joined on the Lied Center stage with KU director of equity and success initiatives Melissa Peterson and moderator/KU professor Shawn Alexander to discuss the work of McLendon, a KU graduate who was the first Black coach to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (as a contributor in 1979 then again as coach in 2016).
A native of Hiawatha, Kansas, and member of the Delaware Tribe of Indians, McLendon, who studied under the game’s inventor, Dr. James Naismith at KU, was the first Black person to graduate from Kansas with a degree in physical education (1936).
He was the first coach in history to win three consecutive NAIA championships — at Tennessee State from 1957-59.
McLendon, who also was head coach at Monday’s foe, North Carolina Central, as well as Kentucky State, Hampton and Cleveland State, was the first Black person to serve as assistant coach on the USA Men’s Olympic basketball team (1968).
He was the first Black professional basketball coach (Cleveland Pipers, ABL, 1961) and first Black coach to serve as assistant coach in the NBA (Denver Nuggets, 1969).
“When you stop and think about it, coach (Dean) Smith (KU graduate and North Carolina coaching legend) gets credit for the Four Corners. He credited it to coach McLendon,” Self said.
McLendon, who died in 1999 at the age of 84, also invented the fast break in basketball.
“The way teams play trying to be as sound as they can and score and shoot the ball as fast as they can is exactly the way coach (McLendon) saw the game, what, 70 years ago?” Self said Sunday night. “We as coaches, we are all thieves in that we all steal from others. Nobody has stolen more from any coach than we have from coach McLendon. I don’t know if there’s a bigger honor a coach can be recognized for. We coaches all do little deals that are just gadgets. What coach McLendon did was changed how the game was played.”
Former KU coach Larry Brown said in Willmott’s documentary that he used something from McLendon’s playbook in virtually every practice he ran during his career.
North Carolina Central coach Moton, who starred as a player at the Durham, North Carolina, school that will meet KU Monday night, told the 500 folks in attendance that he had only one request when school officials asked if he was OK with having his jersey hung in the NCCU arena rafters. He said school officials would have to make sure a banner honoring McLendon was twice the size of his own banner.
“In hosting this event (with) North Carolina Central, we get an opportunity to honor one of the greatest coaches our sport has ever known, John McLendon,” Self said. “We want to create awareness for the McLendon Foundation leadership initiative on our campus and in our building playing an HBCU institution associated with the great John McLendon.”
Coaches from both teams on Monday night will wear patches honoring McLendon, and the players will wear special pregame shooting shirts in honor of McLendon.
“The significance of playing a game that is kind of new in theory with the McLendon Foundation and basically honoring coach McLendon who obviously is a KU graduate — in a way that brings attention to him and his family and brings attention to his foundation and initiative — is very positive,” Self said.
Information on the McLendon Foundation, which is designed to “provide minorities access and opportunity through its scholarship program and leadership initiative” is available online at minorityleaders.org/.
“We talk so much around here and we should about Dr. Naismith and Phog Allen and Ralph Miller and Dean Smith and Larry Brown and Roy Williams, all the ones who have been so successful that have coached here. He (McLendon) is a guy that didn’t coach here, didn’t even play here, and he’s a two-time Naismith (Hall of Fame) inductee and invented the fast break,” Self said. “He is probably as well-respected as any African-American leader in our profession going all the way back. There have been so many. He is certainly at the top of that list as well.
“I think it is great we are doing this. It is something we look forward to continue doing through the years.”
Donations made at Sunday’s event were to support the NCCU Black Student-Athlete Summit Experience Fund.
Of his years as a student at KU, McLendon once told the New York Times: “Dr. Naismith taught me far more than was found in textbooks. Very often he would put aside his books and teach us lessons in life from his world experiences. And that always included how he happened to invent the game of basketball in 1891.
“There’s no question that my life would not have been anywhere near what it has become if I had not had Dr. Naismith as my adviser.”
Hundreds leave to join Mexico migrant caravan headed for US
By Jose Torres
MEXICO (Reuters) – A caravan of at least hundreds of migrants left from the southern Mexican city of Tapachula on Sunday, heading for the U.S. southern border.
The smaller caravan plans to join a larger one that left six days ago and is currently stopped about 25 miles (40 km) north in the town of Huixtla.
Organizers said the first had swelled to some 7,000 people while the government in the southern Chiapas state said it estimated the group at 3,500 people.
Many migrants are fleeing poverty and political instability in their homelands, hailing from Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, and especially Honduras and Venezuela, according to a Reuters witness.
“I think 3.4 months is too long to wait to get a humanitarian visa, to be able to travel through Mexican territory,” said Selma Alvarez from Venezuela. “Because we are at the mercy of coyotes, of criminals, it is good that we accompany each other in the caravan, it seems safer to me.”
Alvarez added that the group was impatient to get to the U.S. border and start the process to enter the U.S. with appointments secured via a U.S. government app, CBP One, and request asylum.
U.S. President Joe Biden, who is seeking reelection next year, is under pressure to lower the number of people crossing illegally into the U.S. from Mexico.
A record number of people this year have crossed the Darien Gap region connecting Panama and Colombia.
(Reporting by Jose Torres; Writing by Sarah Kinosian; Editing by Josie Kao)
