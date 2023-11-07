Fans Speculate That Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Have Broken Up

Photo: Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images

On Sunday (Nov. 5), fans started to speculate that Lori Harvey and Damson Idris broke up. Harvey reportedly deleted all photos of the two from her page, and Idris has disabled his Instagram completely.

With both stars being two of the most sought-after celebrities in pop culture, news of their break up has the internet talking. While some fans joked that Idris was “on contract” to date Harvey, many others are sad to see the adorable couple split. Many point to the fact that she went to Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party alone as a key indicator that the two are no longer dating.

Harvey is known for not responding to rumors outwardly. Her past splits with high-profile people like Future and Michael B. Jordan were both quiet on her part. When she first started dating Idris, fans instantly thought it was a PR stunt due to the timing being right before the final season of “Snowfall.”

Following her break up with Future, in a rare response, Harvey exclaimed, “I think they get from me that I try to just not let any type of negativity or rumors or anything like that make me stoop down to that level and go back and forth with it or whatever. Just maintain my position of I know who I am, I know what’s going on,” in an interview with Bustle.

When she and Idris began dating, Meek Mill went under fire after reposting lyrics from a PARTYNEXTDOOR song titled “Her Old Friends.” Right after the initial public photo of the two went live, Meek tweeted, “Y’all let that gal f#%k anybody.”

Y’all let that gal f#%k anybody 🛝 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 13, 2023

The rapper later clarified that he has no problem with Harvey’s new man. “Damson, my real friend … The Shade Room posted and made it as I’m coming at him and his lady tf,” he tweeted at the time. “These sites ruined many friendships and families … Seeing all that negativity, you become that! I stay away from people that live in those comments. They are secretly miserable!”