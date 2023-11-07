News
Fans Speculate That Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Have Broken Up
On Sunday (Nov. 5), fans started to speculate that Lori Harvey and Damson Idris broke up. Harvey reportedly deleted all photos of the two from her page, and Idris has disabled his Instagram completely.
With both stars being two of the most sought-after celebrities in pop culture, news of their break up has the internet talking. While some fans joked that Idris was “on contract” to date Harvey, many others are sad to see the adorable couple split. Many point to the fact that she went to Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party alone as a key indicator that the two are no longer dating.
Harvey is known for not responding to rumors outwardly. Her past splits with high-profile people like Future and Michael B. Jordan were both quiet on her part. When she first started dating Idris, fans instantly thought it was a PR stunt due to the timing being right before the final season of “Snowfall.”
Following her break up with Future, in a rare response, Harvey exclaimed, “I think they get from me that I try to just not let any type of negativity or rumors or anything like that make me stoop down to that level and go back and forth with it or whatever. Just maintain my position of I know who I am, I know what’s going on,” in an interview with Bustle.
When she and Idris began dating, Meek Mill went under fire after reposting lyrics from a PARTYNEXTDOOR song titled “Her Old Friends.” Right after the initial public photo of the two went live, Meek tweeted, “Y’all let that gal f#%k anybody.”
Y’all let that gal f#%k anybody 🛝
— MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 13, 2023
The rapper later clarified that he has no problem with Harvey’s new man. “Damson, my real friend … The Shade Room posted and made it as I’m coming at him and his lady tf,” he tweeted at the time. “These sites ruined many friendships and families … Seeing all that negativity, you become that! I stay away from people that live in those comments. They are secretly miserable!”
Damson my real friend … the shade room posted and made it as I’m coming at him and his lady tf ….. these sites ruined many friendships and families …seeing all that negativity you become that! I stay away from people that live in those comments they be secretly miserable!
— MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 13, 2023
Netanyahu suspends Israeli minister over Gaza nuclear comment
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Prime Minister on Sunday disciplined a junior member of his cabinet who appeared to voice openness to the idea of Israel carrying out a nuclear strike on Gaza, where the war with Hamas is inflicting a spiralling Palestinian civilian toll.
Netanyahu’s office issued a statement saying that the minister concerned – Heritage Minister Amihay Eliyahu, from a far-right party in the coalition government – had been suspended from cabinet meetings “until further notice”.
Asked in a radio interview about a hypothetical nuclear option, Eliyahu had replied: “That’s one way.”
His remark drew swift condemnation from around the Arab world, scandalised mainstream Israeli broadcasters and was deemed “objectionable” by a U.S. official.
Neither Eliyahu or his party leader are in the streamlined ministerial forum running the Gaza war. Neither would they have inside knowledge of Israel’s nuclear capabilities – which it does not publicly acknowledge – or authority to activate them.
“Eliyahu’s statements are not based in reality. Israel and the IDF (military) are operating in accordance with the highest standards of international law to avoid harming innocents. We will continue to do so until our victory,” Netanyahu’s office said.
The League of Arab States said in a statement: “The racist statements of Israeli Minister Eliyahu are revealing. Not only does he admit that they possess a nuclear weapon, but he also confirms the reality of the Israelis’ abhorrent racist view towards the Palestinian people.”
Some 9,500 Palestinians have been killed in the war, stirring widening international concern over Israel’s tactics.
The crisis prompted another troubleshooting visit to the Middle East by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the weekend.
“Obviously that was an objectionable statement and the prime minister made very clear that he (Eliyahu) wasn’t speaking on behalf of the government,” a senior U.S. State Department official said.
Eliyahu said in a social media post: “It is clear to anyone who is sensible that the nuclear remark was metaphorical.”
But he added: “A strong and disproportionate response to terrorism is definitely required, which will clarify to the Nazis and their supporters that terrorism is not worthwhile.”
A spokesperson for Hamas, an Islamist group that advocates Israel’s destruction, said Eliyahu represented “unprecedented criminal Israeli terrorism (that) constitutes a danger to the entire region and the world”.
In Eliyahu’s Kol Barama radio interview, it was noted that ravaging Gaza would endanger some 240 hostages – among them foreigners as well as Israelis – held since Hamas sparked the war with an Oct 7 cross-border assault that killed 1,400 people.
“In war, you pay a price,” the minister responded, while adding that he was praying for the return of the hostages.
Benny Gantz, a centrist ex-general who joined the conservative Netanyahu from the opposition in the streamlined war cabinet, said Eliyahu’s remarks had been damaging “and, even worse, added to the pain of the hostages’ families at home”.
(Additional reporting by Simon Lewis; Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson and David Goodman)
Can the woolly bear caterpillar actually ‘predict’ winter in Pennsylvania?
(WHTM) — You may have heard that the woolly bear caterpillar can ‘predict’ whether or not we have a mild or a harsh winter.
However, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), this caterpillar cannot predict what winter will bring.
The NWS has said that according to folklore, the amount of black on the woolly bear in autumn varies equally with the severity of the coming winter where the insect is found. If the woolly bear is mostly black, it will be a very harsh and severe winter. If the woolly bear has an orange stripe, it means that the winter will be mild. The wider the red-orange band is, the more mild the upcoming winter will be.
The NWS says that the truth is that this caterpillar cannot predict what winter will bring. They say that the coloring of the woolly bear has to do with its age, species, and what it has been feeding on.
The better the growing season, the larger the caterpillar becomes and in turn, gives the insect a narrower red-orange band in the middle. So, this band can be an indicator of the current or past growing season, rather than how harsh the winter will be.
In addition, the coloring indicates the age of the woolly bear caterpillar. The NWS said that caterpillars shed their skins (also called molting) six times before reaching adult size, becoming less black and more red-orange. Also, these caterpillars turn into tiger moths, and there are 260 different species of those moths in the world.
The NWS says that the myth has been around since the colonial times. They have said that in 1948 Dr. Howard Curran did a small study where he counted the brown bands on different insects and predicted what winter would be like. It was then published in a newspaper and spread around the country.
If you want to know what winter is going to bring, your best bet is to check with the actual weather experts or the abc27 weather team!
‘You’re at an elevated risk [of cancer]’
A new study has found that gas-powered appliances can increase the levels of the chemical benzene, a known cancer-causing agent found in cigarette smoke, inside the home.
According to the Stanford-led study, which was published in Environmental Science & Technology, “indoor concentrations of benzene formed in the flames of gas stoves can be worse than average concentrations from secondhand smoke,” as a news release about the study explained.
What’s happening?
While lawmakers, experts, and just about everyone else debate potential bans on gas stoves, consumers may want to block out the noise and consider switching to electric sooner rather than later.
Not only can energy-efficient electric appliances save homeowners a ton of money on their monthly energy bills, these appliances can also improve the air quality inside homes and mitigate potential health issues, especially among young children. Plus, with new tax breaks, these high-end appliances may be available at steeply discounted rates.
One of the main concerns with gas appliances is the release of benzene, which has been linked to childhood asthma as well as a higher risk of some cancers such as leukemia, the American Cancer Society warns. Benzene is a flammable liquid at room temperature that evaporates quickly into the air and is one of the most widely used chemicals in the U.S., found in plastics, detergents, pesticides, gasoline, cigarette smoke, and more, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Stanford University study examined 87 homes across California and Colorado using methane gas and propane combustion to determine average benzene levels in kitchens and bedrooms.
The research showed indoor concentrations well above recommended health benchmarks in some homes even after the appliances were turned off, reducing indoor air quality and raising the risk of developing health conditions over time.
In 29% of a subset of the cases examined, the study found that “a single gas burner on high or an oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit raised kitchen benzene concentrations above the upper range of indoor benzene concentrations attributable to secondhand tobacco smoke.”
Why are these findings concerning?
“If you’re breathing in benzene you’re at an elevated risk [of cancer],” Yannai Kashtan, the study’s lead author, told the Hill.
The new research is reportedly the first to record benzene pollution while the gas appliance is in use, showing benzene rates hundreds of times higher than in previous studies that concentrated on unburned gas leaking into homes.
In addition to poorer indoor air quality and an increased risk of health concerns, the harmful pollution from burning gas also contributes to the overheating of our planet, which causes more severe weather events that threaten our homes and health even more.
What can I do to protect my home and health?
If you currently use a gas appliance, examine ventilation systems in your home to ensure optimal functioning. Making the switch to an electric or induction stove and encouraging others to do the same can help reduce exposure to harmful chemicals like benzene.
Advocating for science-based regulations and more incentives for adopting clean energy solutions may further reduce the impacts of burning gas and the harmful effects of the polluting chemicals they release.
Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.
