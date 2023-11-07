News
Hezbollah says Israel to ‘pay price’ after strike kills 3 children in Lebanon
BEIRUT/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -An Israeli strike on a car in south Lebanon killed three children and their grandmother on Sunday, Lebanese authorities said, as the Israeli army said a Hezbollah attack from Lebanon killed an Israeli citizen in northern Israel.
The Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah said it responded to the Israeli strike, in which three girls aged between 10 and 14 were killed, by firing a barrage of grad rockets at the town of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel.
It marks the first time Hezbollah has announced using that particular weapon during four weeks of clashes with Israeli forces, underlining the risks of escalation.
In a statement, Hezbollah said it would never tolerate attacks on civilians and its response would be “firm and strong”.
“The enemy will pay the price for its crimes against civilians,” Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah told Reuters.
Israel’s military said its troops engaged a vehicle “identified as a suspected transport for terrorists” in Lebanon on Sunday, and it was looking into reports there were civilians inside.
Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati called it a “heinous crime.” Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib told Reuters Lebanon would submit a complaint to the United Nations over the killing of civilians, including children, in the attack.
Footage broadcast by television station al-Mayadeen showed rescue workers removing one of the casualties from the still-smouldering remains of the car.
A report by the Lebanese security forces said the children were killed when Israel targeted the car they were in as it drove between the villages of Aynata and Aitaroun.
Their grandmother was also killed and their mother was wounded.
Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire across the frontier since the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel went to war on Oct. 7. It has marked the worst violence across the border since Israel and Hezbollah fought a war in 2006.
The Israeli military said an Israeli was killed on Sunday in an attack by Hezbollah over the border, without giving further details.
Mikati met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman earlier on Saturday and emphasized the importance of working towards a ceasefire in Gaza and stopping Israeli aggression in southern Lebanon, the state news agency reported.
DRONE DOWNED
Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli military said its air defences intercepted a drone flying towards Israel from Lebanon while it was over Lebanese territory, and that an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hit the Yiftah area of northern Israel.
Hezbollah announced several attacks on Israeli positions at the border using guided missiles and other weapons.
The Israeli army said the drone was identified flying from deep inside Lebanon toward Israel.
Lebanon’s state-owned National News Agency, citing its correspondent, earlier reported that Hezbollah shot down a hostile drone over south Lebanon, with wreckage falling over the villages of Zebdine and Harouf 30 km (20 miles) from the border.
There was no comment from Hezbollah on the report.
Hezbollah has for the first time declared its use of anti-aircraft missiles during the latest hostilities.
In an incident 3 km (2 miles) from the border, a scout troop affiliated with Lebanon’s Amal Movement, a Hezbollah ally, said four of its paramedics were wounded by an Israeli drone strike.
The Islamic Al-Risala Scout Association said the drone hit two cars directly as rescuers were evacuating people from a house struck in an earlier Israeli attack near the village of Tayr Harfa.
(Reporting by Laila Bassam and Tom Perry in Beirut; Maytaal Angel and Emily Rose in Jerusalem; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Conor Humphries, Giles Elgood and Aurora Ellis)
Benny Williams will not play in tonight’s Syracuse basketball season opener
Gaza evacuations suspended after ambulance attacked
CAIRO (Reuters) – Evacuations of injured Gazans and foreign passport holders through the Rafah crossing to Egypt have been suspended since Saturday, but Egyptian, U.S. and Qatari officials said there were efforts to resume them.
The evacuations were suspended after an Israeli strike on Friday on an ambulance in Gaza being used to transport injured people, Egyptian official sources said. The Israeli military said, without showing evidence, the vehicle was carrying Hamas militants.
The Rafah crossing to Egypt’s Sinai peninsula is the only exit point from Gaza not controlled by Israel. Aid trucks were still able to travel into the territory, two Egyptian sources said.
“We believe it will (open) this afternoon,” a senior U.S. State Department official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Don’t hold me to it,” the official added.
Evacuations began on Wednesday under an internationally brokered deal aimed at letting some foreign passport holders, their dependents and some wounded Gazans out of the enclave. Unlike on previous days, the Gazan border authority on Sunday did not publish a list of approved foreign passport holders and dependents.
Hundreds of people have been evacuated in coordination with their home countries, along with dozens of injured Gazans who are receiving medical assistance in hospitals in Sinai.
Waiting on the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing on Sunday, Majed al-Huwaihi, a Palestinian with German citizenship, said he was worried that he and his wife and three children would not be allowed to cross.
“The road is dangerous and we don’t have fuel. The situation is difficult,” he said.
An Egyptian official told Reuters that the Egyptian side of the border was open as usual for any evacuees, but that crossings were suspended because of bombardments in Gaza. Egypt was making “genuine efforts” to resume activity, the official said.
The U.S. diplomat said there had been a “a lot of work” to reopen the crossing over the past 24 hours and thought the problem would be resolved.
“Hamas is making additional demands and every time that happens, every time one side makes a demand, you have to go work out with every other party involved how to respond,” the U.S. diplomat said.
Qatar, which has played a major role in facilitating humanitarian aid and hostage releases, said it was also pushing to resume crossings but no timeline was set.
“The bombing of hospitals and the bombing of ambulances, which are part of this agreement for ambulance convoys to move patients out of harm’s way, certainly does not help,” said Majed Al Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a briefing on Sunday.
“We urge all parties, but especially the occupation army to make sure that there is safe routes and that the agreement, as it was reached, is respected,” he added.
The United Nations Secretary General and aid agencies working in Gaza have condemned Israel’s air strike on an ambulance on Friday.
The Health Ministry, a hospital director and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in the Hamas-controlled enclave have said the Israeli strike targeted a convoy of ambulances evacuating wounded people from the besieged northern Gaza area.
(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed in Ismailia, Ahmed Mohamed Hassan in Cairo, Simon Lewis in Jerusalem, Aidan Lewis in London, and Andrew Mills in Doha; Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Conor Humphries and Andrew Heavens)
Chargers vs. Jets score, highlights, news, inactives and live tracker
No Aaron Rodgers, no problem. Despite losing their starting quarterback just four snaps into the 2023 regular season, the New York Jets are on a roll.
New York has won three straight games thanks to a dominant defense, a resurgent Breece Hall and some timely throws by Zach Wilson. Now, the team will look to make it four in a row against a Los Angeles Chargers team that hasn’t lived up to expectations yet on Monday night at MetLife Stadium.
Despite Justin Herbert’s production, the Chargers continue to drop close games, and find themselves 3-4 entering Week 9. The team took care of business against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, and perhaps that will provide the spark they’ve been seeking all season.
Follow along as Yahoo Sports presents the latest news, scores and highlights as the Chargers take on the Jets on “Monday Night Football” in Week 9.
Hezbollah says Israel to 'pay price' after strike kills 3 children in Lebanon
Benny Williams will not play in tonight's Syracuse basketball season opener
Gaza evacuations suspended after ambulance attacked
Chargers vs. Jets score, highlights, news, inactives and live tracker
Americans say the 'POP-POP' of pickleball is vexing enough to drive down property values. Here are the hidden costs of America's fastest-growing sport
'It's a call we wish we never had to make'
Fans Speculate That Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Have Broken Up
Netanyahu suspends Israeli minister over Gaza nuclear comment
Can the woolly bear caterpillar actually 'predict' winter in Pennsylvania?
'You're at an elevated risk [of cancer]'
