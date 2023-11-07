News
How to watch NC State basketball vs. The Citadel on TV, live stream
The NC State Wolfpack basketball team will open the 2023-24 college basketball season against The Citadel on Monday night at PNC Arena.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, a streaming-only platform that is available if you have ACC Network. Coming off a 23-win season and its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018, the Wolfpack welcomes eight new players to the roster in Kevin Keatts’ seventh season
DJ Burns Jr. and Casey Morsell are among the top returners for NC State, which is 12-0 in the all-time series against The Citadel.Here’s everything you need to know about Monday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.
How to watch NC State basketball vs. The Citadel on TV, live stream
Start time: 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 6
Location: PNC Arena in Raleigh
TV: ACC Network Extra (Streaming only)
Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV
NC STATE-CITADEL PREDICTION:NC State basketball vs. The Citadel: Scouting report, prediction for Wolfpack’s opener
THE LEGEND OF DJ BURNS:NC State basketball star, future ‘mayor’ of Raleigh? The legend of DJ Burns keeps growing
HONORING A LEGEND:NC State basketball to honor David Thompson with statue outside of Reynolds Coliseum
NC State vs. The Citadel will be on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), a streaming-only channel exclusive to ESPN.com and ESPN apps. It requires a cable subscription or live TV streaming option. If you have ACC Network, ACC Network Extra is available through streaming apps. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. Andrew Sanders and Scott Woods will be on the call at PNC Arena.
NC State vs. The Citadel betting odds, spread, over/under
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday, Nov. 5.
Spread: NC State is a 19.5-point favorite
Moneyline: N/A
Over/Under: 145.5 points
NC State basketball schedule
- Nov. 6: The Citadel (7 p.m., ACC Network Extra)
- Nov. 10: Abilene Christian
- Nov. 17: Charleston Southern
- Nov. 23: Vanderbilt (in Las Vegas)
- Nov. 24: Arizona State or BYU (in Las Vegas)
- Nov. 28: at Ole Miss
- Dec. 2 at Boston College
- Dec. 6: Maryland Eastern Shore (at Reynolds Coliseum)
- Dec. 12: UT Martin
- Dec. 16: Tennessee
- Dec. 20: Saint Louis
- Dec. 23: Detroit
- Jan. 2 at Notre Dame
- Jan. 6 vs. Virginia
- Jan. 10 vs. North Carolina
- Jan. 13 at Louisville
- Jan. 16 vs. Wake Forest
- Jan. 20 vs. Virginia Tech
- Jan. 24 at Virginia
- Jan. 27 at Syracuse
- Jan. 30 vs. Miami
- Feb. 3 vs. Georgia Tech
- Feb. 7 vs. Pittsburgh
- Feb. 10 at Wake Forest
- Feb. 17 at Clemson
- Feb. 20 vs. Syracuse
- Feb. 24 vs. Boston College
- Feb. 27 at Florida State
- March 2 at North Carolina
- March 4 vs. Duke
- March 9 at Pittsburgh
- March 12-16: at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.
NC State basketball news
NC State vs. The Citadel prediction
The legend of NC State basketball’s DJ Burns
NC State basketball to honor David Thompson with statue in front of Reynolds Coliseum. Here’s when.
Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at [email protected] or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.
A Secret War, Strange New Wounds and Silence From the Pentagon
When then-Lance Cpl. Javier Ortiz came home from a secret mission in Syria, the ghost of a dead girl appeared to him in his kitchen. She was pale and covered in chalky dust, as if hit by an explosion, and her eyes stared at him with a glare as dark and heavy as oil.
The 21-year-old Marine was part of an artillery gun crew that fought against the Islamic State group, and he knew that his unit’s huge cannons had killed hundreds of enemy fighters. The ghost, he was sure, was their revenge.
A shiver went through him. He backed into another room in his apartment near Camp Pendleton in California and flicked on the lights, certain that he was imagining things. She was still there.
A few days later, in the barracks not far away, a 22-year-old Marine, Lance Cpl. Austin Powell, pounded on his neighbor’s door in tears and stammered, “There’s something in my room! I’m hearing something in my room!”
His neighbor, Lance Cpl. Brady Zipoy, 20, searched the room but found nothing.
“It’s all right; I’ve been having problems, too,” Zipoy said, tapping his head. The day before, he bent down to tie his boots and was floored by a sudden avalanche of emotion so overwhelming and bizarre that he had no words for it. “We’ll go see the doc,” he told his friend. “We’ll get help.”
All through their unit — Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 11th Marines — troops came home feeling cursed. And the same thing was happening in other Marine and Army artillery units.
An investigation by The New York Times found that many of the troops sent to bombard the Islamic State in 2016 and 2017 returned to the United States plagued by nightmares, panic attacks, depression and, in a few cases, hallucinations. Once-reliable Marines turned unpredictable and strange. Some are now homeless. A striking number eventually died by suicide, or tried to.
Interviews with more than 40 gun crew veterans and their families in 16 states found that the military repeatedly struggled to determine what was wrong after the troops returned from Syria and Iraq.
All the gun crews filled out questionnaires to screen for post-traumatic stress disorder and took tests to detect signs of traumatic brain injuries from enemy explosions. But the crews had been miles away from the front lines when they fired their long-range cannons, and most never saw direct fighting or suffered the kinds of combat injuries that the tests were designed to look for.
A few gun crew members were eventually given diagnoses of PTSD, but to the crews, that didn’t make much sense. They hadn’t, in most cases, even seen the enemy.
The only thing remarkable about their deployments was the sheer number of artillery rounds they had fired.
The United States had made a strategic decision to avoid sending large numbers of ground troops to fight the Islamic State, and instead relied on airstrikes and a handful of powerful artillery batteries to, as one retired general said at the time, “pound the bejesus out of them.” The strategy worked: Islamic State positions were all but eradicated, and hardly any U.S. troops were killed.
But it meant that a small number of troops had to fire tens of thousands of high-explosive shells — far more rounds per crew member, experts say, than any U.S. artillery battery had fired at least since the Vietnam War.
Military guidelines say that firing all those rounds is safe. What happened to the crews suggests that those guidelines were wrong.
The cannon blasts were strong enough to hurl a 100-pound round 15 miles, and each unleashed a shock wave that shot through the crew members’ bodies, vibrating bone, punching lungs and hearts, and whipping at cruise-missile speeds through the most delicate organ of all: the brain.
More than a year after Marines started experiencing problems, the Marine Corps leadership tried to piece together what was happening by ordering a study of one of the hardest-hit units, Fox Battery, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marines.
The research was limited to reviewing the troops’ medical records. No Marines were examined or interviewed. Even so, the report, published in 2019, made a startling finding: The gun crews were being hurt by their own weapons.
More than half the Marines in the battery had eventually received diagnoses of traumatic brain injuries, according to a briefing prepared for Marine Corps headquarters. The report warned that the experience in Syria showed that firing a high number of rounds, day after day, could incapacitate crews “faster than combat replacements can be trained to replace them.”
The military did not seem to be taking the threat seriously, the briefing cautioned: Safety training — both for gun crews and medical personnel — was so deficient, it said, that the risks of repeated blast exposure “are seemingly ignored.”
Despite the concerns raised in the report, no one appears to have warned the commanders responsible for the gun crews. And no one told the hundreds of troops who had fired the rounds.
Instead, in case after case, the military treated the crews’ combat injuries as routine psychiatric disorders, if they treated them at all. Troops were told they had attention deficit disorder or depression. Many were given potent psychotropic drugs that made it hard to function and failed to provide much relief.
Others who started acting strangely after the deployments were simply dismissed as problems, punished for misconduct and forced out of the military in punitive ways that cut them off from the veterans’ health care benefits that they now desperately need.
The Marine Corps has never commented publicly on the findings of the study. It declined to say who ordered it or why and would not make the staff members who conducted it available for interviews. Officers who were in charge of the artillery batteries declined to comment for this article or did not respond to interview requests.
The silence has left the affected veterans to try to figure out for themselves what is happening.
Many never have.
Powell, who was hearing things in his room, left the Marines and became a tow truck driver in Kentucky, but he kept having paralyzing panic attacks on the road. In 2018, a year and a half after returning from Syria, he shot himself.
His neighbor in the barracks, Zipoy, moved back to his parents’ house in Minnesota and started college. In 2020, he began hearing voices and seeing hidden messages in street signs. A few days later, in the grips of a psychotic delusion, he entered a house he had never been in before and killed a man he had never met.
When the police arrived, they found him wandering barefoot in the driveway. As they handcuffed him, he asked, “Are you going to take me to the moon?”
He was found not guilty of murder by reason of mental illness in 2021 and was committed to a locked ward of the Minnesota Security Hospital. He is still there today.
“Oh, my God, I was out of my mind. There was no understanding of what was happening,” he recalled in a recent interview from the hospital, rubbing his fists against his temples.
“I’m angry, because I tried to get help in the Marines,” he said. “I knew something was wrong, but everybody just kind of blew it off.”
Unclassifiable Injuries
When Ortiz started seeing a ghost a few days after returning from Syria in 2017, it didn’t occur to him that he had been hurt by his own cannon. Instead, he was convinced that the enemy had put a hex on him.
He tried to purify himself by lighting a fire on the beach near Camp Pendleton and burning his old combat gloves and journal from the deployment. But after the ashes cooled, the ghost was still there.
For the next four years, he tried to play down his problems and make a career in the Marine Corps. He started a family. He was promoted to sergeant. He received a diagnosis of PTSD and was given various medications, but his panic attacks and hallucinations persisted. He started to have problems with his heart and digestion, too.
He eventually asked for a transfer to a special medical battalion set up to give Marines who are wounded in combat a place to recover. But there was little in his record to suggest that he had seen combat or been wounded. His request was denied.
One Friday night in October 2020, he was having visions that ghosts were trying to pull him into another dimension. He stretched out naked on his kitchen floor, hoping that the cool touch of the tiles would restore his grip on reality. It didn’t work. In a panic, he called a cousin who had served in Iraq. His cousin said that what always worked for his PTSD was marijuana.
Ortiz bought some at a civilian dispensary. Although using marijuana is a crime in the military, he took a few puffs, relaxed and went to sleep.
The next Monday, he admitted to his commanding officer what he had done. He apologized and told her that he had already referred himself to a Marine substance abuse program.
The Marine Corps has regulations to ensure that Marines who break the rules because of PTSD or brain injuries are not punished for their missteps if their condition makes them unfit for duty. But records show that the Marine Corps decided Ortiz had no qualifying injuries.
In 2021, he was forced out for willful misconduct and given an other-than-honorable discharge that cut him off from access to therapy, medication, disability payments and other support intended for wounded veterans.
This spring, he and his family were squatting in a house in Kissimmee, Florida, that was going through foreclosure. The lights were off, and the kitchen sink was overflowing with dishes. He stammered as he tried to recount his experiences, with a memory he said is now full of blanks.
He has two young children and has struggled to hold a job. Bills have piled up. The headaches are crushing, he said, and he feels that his memory is becoming worse. When asked about the apparition of the dead girl, he started to cry and lowered his voice so his wife wouldn’t hear. He admitted that he still saw the ghost — and other things.
“I gave the Marine Corps everything,” he said. “And they spit me out with nothing. Damaged, damaged, very damaged.”
Unseen Risks
Firing weapons is as fundamental to military service as tackling is to football. And research has started to reveal that, as with hits in football, repeated blast exposure from firing heavy weapons like cannons, mortars, shoulder-fired rockets and even large-caliber machine guns may cause irreparable injury to the brain. It is a sprawling problem that the military is just starting to come to grips with.
The science is still in its infancy, but evidence suggests that while individual blasts rippling through brain tissue may not cause obvious, lasting injury, repeated exposure appears to create scarring that eventually could cause neural connections to fail, according to Gary Kamimori, a senior Army blast researcher who retired recently after a career studying the problem.
“Think of it like a rubber band,” he said. “Stretch a rubber band a hundred times, and it bounces back, but there are micro-tears forming. The hundred-and-first time, it breaks.”
Those blasts might never cause a person to see stars or experience other signs of concussion, but over time, they may lead to sleeplessness, depression, anxiety and other symptoms that in many ways resemble PTSD, according to Dr. Daniel Perl, a neuropathologist who runs a Defense Department tissue bank that preserves dead veterans’ brains for research.
“It’s common to mistake a blast injury in the brain for something else, because when you walk into a clinic, it looks like a lot of other things,” Perl said.
His lab has examined samples from hundreds of deceased veterans who were exposed to enemy explosions and blasts from firing weapons during their military careers. The researchers found a unique and consistent pattern of microscopic scarring.
Finding that pattern in living veterans is another matter. There is currently no brain scan or blood test that can detect the minute injuries, Perl said; the damage can be seen only under microscopes once a service member has died. So there is no definitive way to tell whether a living person is injured. Even if there were, there is no therapy to fix it.
The lab hasn’t examined any brains from artillery units sent to fight the Islamic State, but Perl said that he would not be surprised if many of them were affected. “You have a blast wave traveling at the speed of sound through the most complex and intricate organ in the body,” he said. “Wouldn’t you think there would be some damage?”
The military for generations set maximum safe blast-exposure levels for eardrums and lungs but never for brains. Anything that didn’t leave troops dazed was generally considered safe. But that has recently changed.
Over the past decade, veterans suffering from brain injurylike symptoms after years of firing weapons pressured Congress to rethink the potential dangers, and lawmakers passed a number of bills from 2018 to 2022 ordering the Pentagon to start a sprawling “Warfighter Brain Health Initiative” to try to measure blast exposure and develop protocols to protect troops.
“There is an absolutely clear awareness this can be considered a brain health threat,” said Kathy Lee, director of casualty management for the Office of Health Affairs at the Defense Department, who oversees the initiative.
In response to questions from the Times, both the Army and Marine Corps acknowledged that some gun crew members were injured by blasts during the fight against the Islamic State. In part because of that experience, the branches say they now have programs to track and limit crews’ exposure.
But a Marine officer currently in charge of an artillery battery questioned whether that was accurate. He said recently that he has never seen or heard of the new safety guidelines and that nothing was being done to document his troops’ blast exposure.
The officer, who asked that his name not be used because he was not authorized to speak publicly, said he was experiencing splitting headaches and small seizures but was worried that his injuries would not be acknowledged because there was no documentation that he was ever exposed to anything dangerous.
In short, he said, there is little in military regulations now that might stop what happened to the artillery troops in Syria and Iraq from happening again.
A Secret Task Force
Paradoxically, the point of sending artillery batteries to Syria was to avoid U.S. casualties.
Islamic State fighters overran vast swaths of Syria and Iraq in 2014, taking over some of the region’s largest cities and using their self-proclaimed caliphate to organize attacks on civilian targets across the region and beyond. U.S. military planners knew they needed to confront the Islamic State but also knew that the American public was weary of long wars in the Middle East.
Artillery offered a lot of bang with hardly any U.S. boots on the ground. A battery with four howitzers and about 100 troops could deliver a torrent of fire, day or night, in any weather. But keeping the troop count to a bare minimum meant there would be no relief shifts. Each battery would have to do the work of many.
“The people running this war made a choice,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan O’Gorman, a Marine officer who oversaw artillery operations in the offensive and now teaches strategy at the U.S. Naval War College, “and choices have consequences.”
Alpha battery troops set up their big guns in March 2017 in a dirt field in Syria within sight of the enemy-controlled city of Raqqa and almost immediately started firing. They rarely stopped for the next two months.
Night and day, they hurled rounds, using some of the military’s most sophisticated cannons: M777A2 howitzers. The 35-foot-long guns had modern, precisely designed titanium parts and a digital targeting system, but when it came to protecting the crew, the design had changed little in a century. Gun crews still worked within arm’s reach of the barrel and fired the gun by pulling a simple cord.
The resulting blast was several times louder than a jet taking off and unleashed a shock wave that hit the crews like a kick to the chest. Ears rang, bones shivered, vision blurred as eyeballs momentarily compressed, and a ripple shot through every neuron in the brain like a whipcrack.
“You feel it in your core. You feel it in your teeth,” said Carson Brown, a corporal from Idaho who pulled the firing cord for hundreds of shots. “It’s like it takes a year off your life.”
The relentless firing was being driven by a small, top-secret Army Delta Force group called Task Force 9. President Donald Trump had given the task force broad authority to use heavy firepower, and the task force applied it with savage enthusiasm, often bending the rules to hit not just enemy positions but also mosques, schools, dams and power plants.
Sometimes, artillery crew members said, the task force ordered them to fire in a grid pattern, not aiming at any specific target but simply hurling rounds toward Raqqa to keep the enemy on edge.
The military’s Central Command, which oversaw the task force, did not respond to requests for comment.
The demands of Task Force 9 led to rates of artillery fire not seen in generations.
During Operation Desert Storm in 1991, artillery crews fired an average of 70 rounds during the entire six-week campaign, said John Grenier, a historian at the Army’s Field Artillery School. During the initial months of the invasion of Iraq in 2003, crews fired an average of 260 rounds. In Syria, each gun in Alpha battery shot more than 1,100 rounds in two months — most of them using high-powered charges that produce the strongest shock waves. Some guns in Fox battery, which replaced Alpha, fired about 10,000 rounds each.
“It’s shocking, insane,” Grenier said.
Under the relentless tempo, Marines would wake up feeling hung over and stagger to the guns like zombies. Their sense of taste changed. Some threw up. Crews grew irritable, and fights broke out.
The symptoms were telltale signs of concussion but also what anyone might feel after a string of stressful 20-hour workdays in the desert, sleeping in foxholes and eating rations from plastic pouches. Medics came around daily to check on the crews but never intervened. And Marines trained to endure didn’t complain.
A 20-year-old Marine from Missouri named Brandon Mooney was doing maintenance on his gun when he began to realize that he could no longer figure out how to put the pieces back together.
“It got to a point where you knew the firing was affecting you, but what could you do? Refuse to do the mission?” he said in an interview.
When he returned home, screening tests said he was fine, but he was tormented by anxiety, sleep paralysis and hallucinations of a black demon standing over his bed.
After he left the Marine Corps, he became depressed and suicidal. He went to a veterans’ hospital for help. Although he never experienced anything he considered particularly traumatic in Syria, his nightmares and anxiety were diagnosed as PTSD.
“From what, though?” he said in the interview. “I could never understand it.”
Searching for Answers
In the spring of 2017, two months after coming home from firing thousands of rounds in Iraq, Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Chatfield went missing in Kentucky.
He was a senior soldier in Charlie Battery of the Army’s 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment. The battery had fired a stunning number of rounds against the Islamic State and then returned to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, in February 2017, just as the Marines were deploying.
At Fort Campbell, soldiers were struggling to sleep and were stalked by hard-edged anxiety that sometimes veered into panic.
Everyone was screened for PTSD and brain injury. The tests showed nothing unusual.
Iraq was Chatfield’s third deployment, and his wife knew that homecomings could be rough, but this one seemed OK. He was relaxed, loving, engaged. He was coaching Little League and building a chicken coop in the backyard.
Then one morning, he was at the gym, and his heart started racing like a jackrabbit. Cold sweat poured down his neck, and he started to vomit. He was sure he was having a heart attack. He was 26 years old.
His wife took him to the hospital, but other than some inflammation, cardiologists found nothing wrong. He went home and a few days later had another attack.
Maybe it’s anxiety, a doctor suggested; he prescribed Xanax.
Traumatic brain injuries can have profound effects on parts of the body that are nowhere near the skull, because the damage can cause communication with other organs to malfunction. Dozens of the young veterans interviewed by the Times said they now had elevated, irregular heartbeats and persistent, painful problems with their digestion.
Chatfield never thought to mention the blasts he had endured to the doctors, his wife said. And the doctors didn’t ask.
The next few days for the sergeant were quiet. He took his pills and rested. He roasted marshmallows in the backyard with his boys.
Then he was gone. He wasn’t in bed when his wife woke up on the Thursday morning after the attack. He wasn’t at work, either. The Army and local police went out looking for him.
His wife was sure he would show up to coach his sons’ afternoon baseball game. But in the ninth inning, she was still scanning the parking lot.
She felt so uneasy by the end of the game that she asked another soldier to escort her home. The soldier went into the house first and emerged a few minutes later shaking his head. He had found Chatfield’s body in the garage, behind a stack of boxes. The sergeant had taken his own life.
He left a short goodbye text but said nothing that shed light on his decision. The Army investigated but didn’t uncover anything that his wife, Janae’ Chatfield, felt could explain it.
“None of it made any sense,” she said in an interview. “I don’t know why it happened. I don’t think I ever will.”
All four of the artillery batteries examined by the Times have had at least one suicide — a striking pattern, since death by suicide is rare even in high-risk populations. Some batteries have had several, and many service members said in interviews that they had tried to kill themselves.
A friend of Chatfield’s, Staff Sgt. Joshua James, changed from an easygoing young father into an alcoholic, afflicted by anxiety and headaches.
He seemed to grow worse every year. In 2021, an MRI detected an abnormality deep in his brain, but doctors said they were not sure what caused it or what could be done. In November 2022, he was on a road trip with his family when he got into an argument with his wife. With no warning, he shot himself in the drive-thru of a fast-food restaurant.
“The man who deployed never really came back,” Lindsey James, the sergeant’s wife, said in an interview at her home in Tennessee. “He was a different person. He never understood what was happening to him. I don’t think the Army did, either.”
Damage at a Nano Scale
The Defense Department has spent more than $1 billion in the past decade to research traumatic brain injury, but it still knows very little about what might have happened to the artillery crews. Nearly all of the research has focused on big explosions from roadside bombs and other enemy attacks, not the blast waves from the routine firing of weapons.
Still, as that research progressed and studies tried to define the threshold at which an explosion caused brain damage, a growing amount of data suggested that the level was much lower than expected — so low, in fact, that it wasn’t much different from what troops experienced when they pulled the cord on an artillery cannon.
In 2016, while the U.S. military was exposing gun crews in Iraq and Syria to repeated artillery blasts, a research team was doing something similar to lab mice at the University of Missouri.
In a series of tests, the team placed mice a few feet from a lump of C4 explosive that was sized to produce a blast just above the military’s official safety level.
After the blast, the mice were returned to their cages and started scampering around, apparently unaffected.
“We were very disappointed. We didn’t see anything abnormal,” said Dr. Zezong Gu, who led the research.
But the picture changed over the next few days. Mice instinctively build nests, and researchers use the quality of their nests as a bench mark of well-being. The blasted mice built only ramshackle nests, often leaving them unfinished.
In later experiments, blasted mice were put through mazes. They made more wrong turns than healthy mice and sometimes froze, refusing to explore the mazes at all.
The team then dissected the animals’ brains. At first, they found almost no damage.
“Everything looked fine until we looked at a nano scale,” Gu said.
Under an electron microscope, a ravaged neural landscape came into focus. Sheaths of myelin, vital for insulating the biological wiring of the brain, hung in tatters. In key parts of the brain that control emotion and executive function, large numbers of mitochondria — the tiny powerhouses that provide energy for each cell — were dead.
“It was remarkable. The damage was very widespread,” Gu said. “And that was just from one explosion.”
Of course, the brains of mice and humans are very different. Dr. Scott Cota, a Navy captain and brain injury expert, said it was unclear whether the same damage would occur in human brains. Researchers can’t expose humans to damaging blasts and then dissect them the way they can mice, he said. And techniques are not yet available to detect microscopic trauma in living brains.
“It’s very hard to study,” Cota said. “And unfortunately, we can only do it post-mortem at this point.”
‘Scared to Death’
The artillery gun crews present a rare and valuable chance to understand how blasts affect the brain, but no researchers are tracking them. It’s not clear if anyone in a position to learn from them is even aware that this unique group of combat veterans exists.
Most of the crew members have drifted out of the military to corners of the country where they continue to quietly grapple with headaches, depression and confusion that they don’t understand.
Two soldiers who worked side by side on the same gun under James and Chatfield have failed to find stability, even years later.
Andrew Johnson, a tall, strong ammunition loader who stood right behind a cannon for thousands of shots, came home speaking with a noticeable delay, as if on a bad phone line. He was seeing flashes of light he couldn’t explain. He grew suspicious of fellow soldiers and stayed isolated in his room. A year after coming home, he tried to overdose with sleeping pills.
“I can’t even remember what I was dealing with,” Johnson said in an interview in Jackson, Mississippi, where he now lives. “I didn’t drink, didn’t smoke. I had a girlfriend. But I just couldn’t function. I had this deep feeling of being all alone.”
The Army started him on therapy for depression and gave him pills to help with nightmares.
He was transferred to a new unit that knew nothing about his blast exposure in Iraq. He acquired a reputation for being unstable and was reprimanded for saying inappropriate things to other soldiers and shoving a medic. Last year, the Army forced him out for misconduct and gave him an other-than-honorable discharge.
He got a string of jobs but lost them. He tried to go to school twice and failed. He went to a veterans’ hospital seeking help but was turned away because his discharge banned him from receiving care there.
He is now homeless and sleeps in his car. Recently, he said, he attempted suicide again.
Earlier this year, he started seeing things. Shadows cast by streetlights seemed to be crawling. At first, there were transient flickers of motion on the edge of his vision. Then came full hallucinations of creatures moving through the darkness.
“Now they are very close, like at arm’s length, and very real,” he said in a phone call from his car one night. “Honestly, I see it right now, and it’s freaking me out.”
Alex Sabol loaded charges right next to Johnson in Iraq. He had many advantages that Johnson never did. He was honorably discharged and given a monthly veterans’ pension. His family pays for a private psychotherapist. Even so, he has struggled.
After the deployment, he felt as if his moods had gone feral. The Army gave him a diagnosis of anxiety, depression, attention-deficit disorder and PTSD.
“My friends, my family, I don’t think they understood why I couldn’t hold it together,” he said in an interview.
He is now in college. He tries to eat well and exercise. On a spring morning, a pair of rock-climbing shoes hung by the door of the light-filled cabin where he lives in the Appalachian Mountains.
But he has terrifying mood swings. Last year, he started punching himself. In autumn, he found himself in tears in his kitchen, in a pushup position hovering over a butcher knife, unsure why he had an overwhelming urge to plunge it into his heart.
He is trying to move on from Iraq, but a lurking darkness keeps pulling him off course.
This spring, he tried to hang himself. His girlfriend cut him down. She has since moved out.
“I’m scared to death,” he said in an interview at his cabin. “I don’t want to die. And I don’t get why I get into those horrible places.”
______
If you are having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources.
Indiana, Ohio State and Co. are eager to mix it up with Iowa in the Big Ten women’s race | National
Why Banks Are Suddenly Closing Down Customer Accounts
The reasons vary, but the scene that plays out is almost always the same.
Bank customers get a letter in the mail saying their institution is closing all of their checking and savings accounts. Their debit and credit cards are shuttered, too. The explanation, if there is one, usually lacks any useful detail.
Or maybe the customers don’t see the letter, or never get one at all. Instead, they discover that their accounts no longer work while they’re at the grocery store, rental car counter or ATM. When they call their bank, frantic, representatives show concern at first. “Oh, no, so sorry,” they say. “We’ll do whatever we can to fix this.”
But then comes the telltale pause and shift in tone. “Per your account agreement, we can close your account for any reason at any time,” the script often goes.
These situations are what banks refer to as “exiting” or “de-risking.” This isn’t your standard boot for people who have bounced too many checks. Instead, a vast security apparatus has kicked into gear, starting with regulators in Washington and trickling down to bank security managers and branch employees eyeballing customers. The goal is to crack down on fraud, terrorism, money laundering, human trafficking and other crimes.
In the process, banks are evicting what appear to be an increasing number of individuals, families and small-business owners. Often, they don’t have the faintest idea why their banks turned against them.
But there are almost always red flags — transactions that appear out of character, for example — that lead to the eviction. The algorithmically generated alerts are reviewed every day by human employees.
Banks generally won’t say how often they are closing accounts this way, and they’re not tracking how often they get it wrong. But federal data offer clues.
By law, banks must file a “suspicious activity report,” known as an SAR, when they see transactions or behavior that might violate the law, such as unexpectedly large cash transactions or wire transfers with banks in high-risk countries. According to Thomson Reuters, banks filed more than 1.8 million SARs in 2022, a 50% increase in just two years. This year the figure is on track to hit nearly 2 million.
Multiple SARs often — although not always — lead to a customer’s eviction. Federal laws have little to say about the trigger for account cancellations.
But a New York Times examination of over 500 cases of this dropping of customers by their banks — and interviews with more than a dozen current and former bank industry insiders — illustrates the chaos and confusion that ensue when banks decide on their own to cut off customers.
Individuals can’t pay their bills on time. Banks often take weeks to send them their balances. When the institutions close their credit cards, their credit scores can suffer. Upon cancellation, small businesses often struggle to make payroll — and must explain to vendors and partners that they suddenly don’t have a bank account.
As if the lack of explanation and recourse were not enough, once customers have moved on, they don’t know whether there is a black mark somewhere on their permanent records that will cause a repeat episode at another bank. If the bank has filed an SAR, it isn’t legally allowed to tell you, and the federal government prosecutes only a small fraction of the people whom the banks document in their SARs.
As a result, you don’t know what you’re under suspicion for. “You feel like you’re walking around wearing this scarlet letter,” said Caroline Potter, whose Citibank accounts were shut down abruptly last year.
The banks, facing ever more aggressive regulators and examiners, offer a modicum of sympathy.
“We want to build long-term relationships with our clients, which is why accounts are closed only after appropriate review and consideration of the facts,” said Jerry Dubrowski, a spokesperson for JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s largest bank with 80 million retail customers and 6 million small-business ones. Former Chase account holders sent nearly 200 complaints to the Times.
“We act in accordance with our compliance program, consistent with our regulatory obligations,” Dubrowski continued. “We know that can be frustrating to clients, but we must follow those obligations.”
He added that “the vast majority of closures are correct, consistent with the regulatory obligations we are required to follow,” and that the number of closed accounts was a fraction of the bank’s overall business.
Federal data on the types of SARs that banks file show what they worry about most. Last year, banks filing SARs tagged categories including suspicious checks, concern over the source of the funds and “transaction with no apparent economic, business or lawful purpose” most often, according to Thomson Reuters.
To former bank employees, the bloodless data belie the havoc that banks wreak. “There is no humanization to any of this, and it’s all just numbers on a screen,” said Aaron Ansari, who used to program the algorithms that flag suspicious activity. “It’s not ‘No, that is a single mom running a babysitting business.’ It’s ‘You’ve checked these boxes for a red flag — you’re out.’”
What follow are profiles of customers who lost their accounts and an analysis of what behavior may have spurred their banks to shun them.
A Series of Unusual Deposits
Bryan Delaney has owned several New York City bars over the decades, and he and his business partner and general manager, Jennifer Maslanka, have a long-standing system for handling cash: It goes to the bank on Fridays and Mondays.
As card use has increased over the years, the size of the deposits has decreased. To make the accounting easier on new employees who started working during the pandemic, Delaney and Maslanka often rounded deposits down to the nearest thousand and kept the rest of the cash on hand to make change.
This year, Chase closed the bar’s account, plus personal checking and credit-card accounts for Delaney, his wife and Maslanka, giving them a handful of weeks to make other banking arrangements.
Federal law requires depositors to fill out a form if they’re depositing or withdrawing more than $10,000 in cash. Sometimes, in an attempt to avoid the gaze of authorities, account holders will engage in “structuring,” making a series of transactions just under $10,000. It’s one of the top reasons that banks file suspicious activity reports.
Dubrowski, the JPMorgan Chase spokesperson, said the bar’s series of deposits was indeed the problem.
“We must know our customers and monitor the transactions that flow through our bank,” he said. “That includes instances where we see a pattern of cash deposits that are just below federal currency reporting thresholds.”
Delaney said he had not been engaged in structuring when depositing money in round numbers. All the cash had come from the bars, he said, and he reported his income and paid his taxes as he was supposed to.
The bank’s explanation is especially maddening, given that he and Maslanka had filled out plenty of the $10,000 forms over the years. “What’s to gain from not filling it out?” he said. “What’s the risk of filling it out? I’ve done both when deposits warranted that.”
“I’m still so confused,” Maslanka said. “Do you think I’m part of some underground mafia, laundering money through my little beer bar?”
A Marijuana Connection
For Caroline Potter, the trouble began on the phone.
“There were these weird calls with a very mysterious customer care department, and they kept asking for our tax returns,” she said. “No one sees my tax returns except the IRS and my CPA.”
Potter and her husband moved to Idaho during the pandemic, selling their old house in New York and buying a new one. Some large chunks of money moved between their various Citibank accounts — the sale, the mortgage payoff, the down payment on the new abode — but nothing that the bank would not have seen before.
Then, suddenly, Citi shut down everything, including their checking accounts and credit cards. The couple’s attempts to get an explanation led to nothing but frustration.
“It felt like there was this secretive department, and anyone who wasn’t in that department didn’t even know about it,” Potter said.
Her hunch is that Citi didn’t like that her husband’s income comes as direct deposits from the cannabis company that recently acquired his employer. Is the company on some kind of do-not-engage list that Citi keeps?
Citi declined to comment, even though Potter granted the bank permission to speak about the couple’s accounts.
International Wires
Oore Ladipo, who is from Nigeria, was working as a data analyst at Morgan Stanley in New York — it was a contract job — while earning a master’s degree in quantitative method and modeling.
After Ladipo received his degree, he got an offer for a permanent position but couldn’t start until he received his employment documents from the federal government. It took a few months, so his parents — both civil servants at the time — wired him money from Nigeria, probably around $1,500 a month, to help him pay rent in 2018.
That summer, Chase sent him a letter saying his accounts would be shuttered. “They were aware of my study, work and family history but still closed my account after almost 10 years,” he said. Ladipo, now 30, had banked with Chase since he moved to Ohio in 2010 for college.
Ladipo felt confused and betrayed, but he believed that the Nigerian wires were the most likely culprit.
“And in this scenario, you can’t really negotiate,” he said. “You aren’t talking with a person who has the power to tell you what went wrong and what didn’t go wrong.”
Wires and suspicious electronic transfers are another common reason that banks file SARs. But in Ladipo’s case, the cause for suspicion was a third party — a suspected fraudster — that surfaced in his web of transactions.
“We must know our customers and monitor the transactions that flow through our bank,” Dubrowski said, who stressed that the bank was not accusing Ladipo of any wrongdoing. “That includes instances where we suspect that the transactions involve parties connected to potential scams.”
That explanation didn’t satisfy Ladipo, who said the lack of specificity left him wondering if even his rent check could have been cause for suspicion — or if his background might have caused his accounts to warrant a closer look.
“I can’t tell if being from a different part of the world makes me an increased risk for the algorithm or if there is bias against me in their decision-making process,” he said.
Unusual Cash Withdrawals
When Steven Ferker bought a house in New York in late 2016, he withdrew money from one of his Citi accounts in chunks of $7,000 to $12,000 to pay his contractor, who requested cash payments. He also used a Citi credit card with a 12-month, zero-interest offer to buy things for the kitchen in 2017.
He was surprised when the bank called to ask why he was making repeated cash withdrawals. Each time, he explained the situation. “I assumed they were calling to make sure someone was not stealing my money, and I was glad that they called,” he said. “But I never gave it two thoughts until they threw me out.”
Citi declined to comment.
Ferker was aware of banks’ wariness of large transactions in round numbers, but he was taking out his own money and immediately giving it to a contractor doing visible work. “Cash is legal tender in this country,” he said. “I understand that people hide their income, but I figured that was none of my business. It’s his business.”
As is the pattern, the Dear John letter from the bank offered no explanation. But when he went into the branch, the frustrated manager said more than he was supposed to. “The answer was: ‘Don’t ask me. Ask the computer that flagged you,’” Ferker said.
Criminal History
Nick Seidel, 42, of Chicago, has had his bank break up with him three times. Chase dumped him first. Then, after an 18-month relationship with Fifth Third, it, too, shut down his accounts.
At BMO Harris, Seidel struck up a relationship with his personal banker and told him about his banking troubles and his suspicion of what was behind them: He had served time in prison.
The banker assured him that it wouldn’t be a problem, until it was: The letter arrived roughly 18 months later. Seidel took it in to show his banker. “No way,” Seidel recalled him saying. The banker made a call, then typed something into his computer.
“I’m not supposed to tell you this,” the banker said. He turned his computer monitor around so Seidel could see it.
It was his mug shot from about 10 years before.
“I had never had any banking issues, no overdrafts or suspicious activity,” Seidel said. “Apparently some banks just run public searches of their clients and drop them if they are justice-impacted. It’s always a frustrating, inconvenient and embarrassing experience.”
In 2011, Seidel stole a 2002 BMW from a car dealership and used a counterfeit $20 bill, among other crimes. He served five years in prison, where he underwent cognitive behavioral therapy and earned several paralegal certificates.
Seidel saved money he earned from drafting legal documents for other inmates. After he was released in December 2015, a friend picked him up, and they headed straight to the bank so Seidel could start his life anew.
Using a state-issued identification card and a check from the Department of Corrections, he opened a checking account at Chase. “It wasn’t like they didn’t know,” he said. But the bank later shut down the account after learning that he had used counterfeit money.
“We believe in giving people with conviction histories a second chance, while we balance our obligation to mitigate potential financial crimes,” Dubrowski said. “So, customers who have prior convictions for financial crimes may not be able to open an account with us for a period of time.”
Fifth Third and BMO Harris declined to comment on Seidel’s case, even though he gave permission for them to do so.
Seidel, who has a mortgage through Fifth Third and was recently accepted into a master’s of legal studies program, is working as a paralegal under a contract with a federal regulator. The kicker: He helps investigate securities fraud, a job that required a four-hour background check.
But he still keeps two bank accounts open as a contingency plan.
Community Loan Pools
Banks dislike any patterns that look like scams and will shut down behavior that seems suspicious.
But bank customers often don’t get to explain themselves in the moment. When Rosanna Bynoe, who lives in San Francisco with her husband, opened a new Chase account, she told the representative exactly what they’d be using it for: a susu.
Susus are community savings and loan pools; they often have a person at the center of them collecting and distributing money. Bynoe’s mother and grandmother set money aside this way over the years, and Bynoe and her husband were trying to take part electronically. Each week, they sent the same amount of money via Zelle, an electronic payment platform in which Chase is a part owner, to the same person, who was a kind of susu captain.
One day in 2019, Bynoe and her husband lost access to their bank accounts and credit cards. Bynoe’s husband went to a branch banker, explained the susu and showed how the lump sum of savings had come back into the couple’s account each year for three years.
It did not help. “It was like he was speaking to a machine,” Bynoe said.
The whole situation was simultaneously baffling and infuriating, she said. Why does the bank get to tell her how often or how frequently and with what amount she can do things with her money? Why didn’t it tell her ahead of time that she might have a problem when she declared her intentions?
And given the long history of racism in the banking industry, did the fact that lots of Black people use susus have something to do with losing her account?
“What part of our profile tells you that we are doing fraudulent activity?” said Bynoe, who is mixed race, echoing the question that Chase’s branch bankers did not answer. “If people of color are disproportionately affected by this issue, then that needs to be looked at.”
Dubrowski said the overall movement of money didn’t appear proper. “We must know our customers and monitor the transactions that flow through our bank, including instances where the bank sees a pattern of activity that could be associated with a scam,” he said.
“We do not close accounts based on race, ethnicity or national origin, and we didn’t in this case,” he added.
Bynoe called a Chase credit card representative in April to see how long the company was barring her. The rep said it was for life. Dubrowski said that there were no lifetime bans and that the bank made decisions on a case-by-case basis.
Bynoe and her husband figured that Chase’s actions would create long-term repercussions for them in the financial system or even with the government. After all, Chase didn’t say there wouldn’t be further trouble. But Citi and Bank of America were happy to continue to do business with them.
This was a relief. It was also quite odd. “You’ve got one bank telling you that you’re essentially a fraudster,” Bynoe said. “But all of the rest of the world is good. I don’t understand.”
