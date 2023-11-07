How Will Duke’s Cameron Crazies Treat Arizona’s Caleb Love?

Welcome to The Messenger’s Two-Man Game, a weekly column in which senior basketball writers Seth Davis and Jeff Goodman dive deep into the burning issues in men’s college basketball.

So glad we finally get to talk about some games. The first week’s slate is not exactly scintillating, but there are a few good match-ups on tap. The best by far will be Friday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where Duke will host Arizona. What are you guys looking to watch for in that game?

Seth Davis: Clearly, it’s going to be Caleb Love’s reception and performance. He might be wearing an Arizona uniform, but no doubt the Cameron Crazies will treat him like a Carolina guy, especially since Love was the one at UNC who basically ended Coach K’s career in the Final Four. Beyond the storyline, I’m curious to see how well Love plays, and especially how well he runs Arizona’s offense. We all know he can score, but he has to show that he can lead, and that has never been his strong suit.

Jeff Goodman: Not exactly scintillating? That’s putting it mildly. The slate is atrocious and I’ll have more soon about what needs to be done in order to come out of the gates with some big-boy games. I’ll be at the Arizona-Duke game, and I love that Tommy Lloyd and Jon Scheyer agreed to this home-and-home series. I’m intrigued with Love in Lloyd’s system, but I’ve also learned not to get carried away based on one game, good or bad. I’m more interested in seeing how Kyle Filipowski looks coming off double-hip surgery. He told me he was playing at less than 100% last season and he still averaged 15.1 points and 8.9 boards per game.

Speaking of Duke, Scheyer has had quite the week on the recruiting trail. A week ago today, he got a commitment from the consensus top player in the Class of 2024, Cooper Flagg. On Saturday, he added another five-star player in Patrick Ngongba. That means that for the third straight year, Duke will have arguably the nation’s top recruiting class. Scheyer is only starting his second season as head coach, but what does this tell us about where this program is, and where it’s headed?

Seth Davis: From a recruiting standpoint, what Scheyer is doing is unprecedented for a guy in his position. People are acting like it’s automatic that this would happen simply because it’s Duke. Obviously Scheyer wouldn’t be recruiting like this if he were the coach at DePaul, but we shouldn’t take for granted just how difficult it is to step into Coach K’s shoes when you’ve never even been a head coach before. Scheyer has a long way to go to prove that he’s an elite head coach, but I’d rather have a team full of great talent and take my chances with the guy calling the plays. The larger question for me is whether you can win big in today’s era with so many other teams playing old, but the extra Covid year is about to cycle out, so teams are going to be younger than they’ve been the last four years. Yes, there’s a lot of pressure on Scheyer to win with these guys, but that’s the ultimate definition of a high-class problem.

Jeff Goodman: Scheyer and his staff have done an incredible job, and I’m not trying to take anything away from him. I have said I think these younger head coaches have a major advantage these days, not only with their ability to connect with players, but also to adapt to the changing landscape of college basketball with the transfer portal and NIL. However, let’s be honest: Scheyer has the Duke brand to sell, and he also has high-level NIL in his arsenal. That, along with enough momentum and a little help from Coach K, is a dangerous combination. The key, as Seth said, is trying to make sure you sprinkle in enough experience — as he has this season with Jeremy Roach and a few key sophomores in Filipowski, Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell.

Let’s look at some other games this week. We’ve got USC-Kansas State in Las Vegas (tonight), Auburn-Baylor at the Samford Pentagon (Tuesday), Texas A&M-Ohio State (Friday), Tennessee-Wisconsin (Friday), and San Diego State-BYU (Friday). Which one interests you most, and why?

Seth Davis: I’m excited to see Isaiah Collier begin what I’m sure will be a short-lived college career at USC. The dude is legit, a 6-foot-5 point guard who can score, distribute and finish. There has been so much talk about Bronny James, who obviously won’t play, but Collier is the guy that Andy Enfield is really counting on to get this team to the NCAA tournament. Collier has all the tools to succeed, but the bottom line is, this ain’t high school, and he’s playing the toughest position on the floor. I’d expect him to have plenty of moments this season where he looks like a freshman, but many more where he looks like the lottery pick he is.

Jeff Goodman: That USC-Kansas State game in Vegas was supposed to be a big deal because of the much-anticipated debut of a freshman guard, Bronny James. I’m excited to see Collier, who is electrifying to watch, but I’m not sure this game has much juice now. The Auburn-Baylor game in Sioux Falls is the best game over the first four days of the season, but the other one that I can’t wait to watch is New Mexico at Saint Mary’s on Thursday night in Moraga. The Gaels’ backcourt of Aidan Mahaney and Augustus Marciulionis should be one of the best in the country, and the Lobos have a pair of talented veteran guards in Jamal Mashburn Jr., and Jaelen House.

Finally, from a big picture standpoint, what storyline are you going to be following as the season finally gets going?

Seth Davis: The charge might be the most unpopular call in sports, so I’m interested to see how it’s called in the wake of the rule change that states that a defender has to be in position by the time the offensive player plants his foot. Previously, the defender only had to be there before the offensive player went airborne. I like the rule change, but I’m not as disdainful of the charge call as so many others seem to be. Basketball is supposed to be a finesse game. We can’t just let players barrel over defenders on their way to the basket. If you watch an NBA game, there are plenty of charge calls, and no one seems to get exercised when that happens. But I’m curious to see if charge calls are going to be as rare as some have predicted. Curtis Shaw, the Big 12’s supervisor of officials, said he reviewed a bunch of plays in the offseason, and under the new rules almost every charge call he watched would be a block this season. The coaches and players have had plenty of time to prepare for this. Just because it’s harder to draw a charge doesn’t mean they’re going to stop trying.

Jeff Goodman: I can’t think of anything more boring to read about than the charge call. I understand what Seth is saying, but I’m not trying to put anyone to sleep with this column. For me, there are two major storylines involving two of the biggest programs in college basketball, and they will be worth following all season. 1) Can John Calipari get this young Kentucky team to where they are a factor come March, and 2) Can Hubert Davis show that North Carolina’s run two years ago in March and April wasn’t a complete fluke? Both Calipari and Davis have legit pressure on them this season.