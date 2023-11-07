Connect with us

News

Hundreds leave to join Mexico migrant caravan headed for US

Published

31 seconds ago

on

By

Migrants walk in a caravan to reach the U.S. border, in Tapachula

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

By Jose Torres

MEXICO (Reuters) – A caravan of at least hundreds of migrants left from the southern Mexican city of Tapachula on Sunday, heading for the U.S. southern border.

The smaller caravan plans to join a larger one that left six days ago and is currently stopped about 25 miles (40 km) north in the town of Huixtla.

Organizers said the first had swelled to some 7,000 people while the government in the southern Chiapas state said it estimated the group at 3,500 people.

Many migrants are fleeing poverty and political instability in their homelands, hailing from Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, and especially Honduras and Venezuela, according to a Reuters witness.

“I think 3.4 months is too long to wait to get a humanitarian visa, to be able to travel through Mexican territory,” said Selma Alvarez from Venezuela. “Because we are at the mercy of coyotes, of criminals, it is good that we accompany each other in the caravan, it seems safer to me.”

Alvarez added that the group was impatient to get to the U.S. border and start the process to enter the U.S. with appointments secured via a U.S. government app, CBP One, and request asylum.

U.S. President Joe Biden, who is seeking reelection next year, is under pressure to lower the number of people crossing illegally into the U.S. from Mexico.

A record number of people this year have crossed the Darien Gap region connecting Panama and Colombia.

(Reporting by Jose Torres; Writing by Sarah Kinosian; Editing by Josie Kao)

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

See the new LSU women’s basketball locker room | LSU

Published

60 mins ago

on

November 7, 2023

By

See the new LSU women's basketball locker room | LSU

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

The LSU women’s basketball team gave fans a peek inside its newly renovated locker room Tuesday afternoon. 

According to photos the program posted on social media, the Tigers have fresh locker spaces, a refurbished film room, vanity desks and a sleek lounge space, complete with a large, spacious couch, a pair of purple, tiger-print love seats and a large painting by local artist Becky Fos. 

In June, the LSU board of supervisors approved the privately funded $1.5 million project. The locker room was named after Jerry and Roselyn Juneau, the two Tiger Athletic Foundation donors who covered the cost. 

Since she led LSU to its first basketball national championship in April, Kim Mulkey called for the university to either renovate or replace the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, a 51-year-old building. 

“I’m not a visionary when it comes to thinking about a building,” Mulkey said in April. “I just know we need to upgrade. We don’t need to put a coat of paint on it. It’s time to either completely renovate it or build one next to it and tear that one down.”

The new locker room is part of her efforts to modernize the PMAC. 

If you’re having a hard time viewing the images, click here.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Yamaha unveils new handlebar-less electric motorcycle concept — and it looks like it’s straight out of a sci-fi movie

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 7, 2023

By

Yamaha unveils new handlebar-less electric motorcycle concept — and it looks like it’s straight out of a sci-fi movie

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

Electric motorcycles are starting to come to market — and considering the rise in popularity of the electric car, that should come as no surprise to consumers. But what might come as a surprise is an electric motorcycle with no handlebars; Japanese company Yamaha just unveiled concept renderings of this type of vehicle.

The Yamaha Motoroid 2 is reportedly self-balancing, with the handlebars replaced by two rigid hand grips that are basically just something to hang onto so that you don’t fall off.

Electrek speculates that the Yamaha Motoroid 2 is meant to be not only self-balancing but potentially riderless as well, meaning that it could drive itself around without any human involvement — possibly to deliver packages or to come when called from long distances, like Gandalf’s horse.

Unfortunately for any customers hoping to get their hands on one of these weird, science-fiction-y contraptions, “Yamaha is unlikely to actually produce an electric motorcycle like this,” Electrek wrote, but “it is interesting that the company sees enough value in the idea to develop a second concept and even develop a working prototype, which the company says will be shown off next month at the Events Japan Mobility Show 2023.”

Considering the less-than-stellar early reviews that competitor Kawasaki garnered for its electric motorcycle — which is coming to market — when its specs were recently released, more innovation, development, and futuristic concepts in electric motorcycles would be welcome.

“This is a tech research project.

Photo Credit: Yamaha

“This is a tech research project.“This is a tech research project.

Photo Credit: Yamaha

Yamaha offers some options for electric scooters (complete with standard handlebars and steering).

While some Electrek commenters were confused about the point of a riderless motorcycle, others offered some speculation.

“This is a tech research project,” wrote one commenter. “If something similar to the concept gets released for sale it will be an interesting oddity for wealthy people to buy for fun. Other than that, it’s just to experiment with new technologies and engineering concepts, some of which may find their way into race or production bikes.”

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Iowa Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder goes as Barbie for Halloween

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 7, 2023

By

Iowa Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder goes as Barbie for Halloween

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

Lisa Bluder made sure to celebrate Halloween in style.Video above: Caitlin Clark makes AP preseason All-American teamThe Iowa women’s basketball coach showed up to her team’s practice in a full Barbie outfit, much to the delight of her players.Bluder has made a habit of showing up in fun costumes for Halloween.

IOWA CITY, Iowa —

Lisa Bluder made sure to celebrate Halloween in style.

Video above: Caitlin Clark makes AP preseason All-American team

The Iowa women’s basketball coach showed up to her team’s practice in a full Barbie outfit, much to the delight of her players.

This content is imported from Twitter.
You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Bluder has made a habit of showing up in fun costumes for Halloween.

This content is imported from Twitter.
You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

Interesting Articles

Migrants walk in a caravan to reach the U.S. border, in Tapachula Migrants walk in a caravan to reach the U.S. border, in Tapachula
News31 seconds ago

Hundreds leave to join Mexico migrant caravan headed for US

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
See the new LSU women's basketball locker room | LSU See the new LSU women's basketball locker room | LSU
News60 mins ago

See the new LSU women’s basketball locker room | LSU

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Yamaha unveils new handlebar-less electric motorcycle concept — and it looks like it’s straight out of a sci-fi movie Yamaha unveils new handlebar-less electric motorcycle concept — and it looks like it’s straight out of a sci-fi movie
News1 hour ago

Yamaha unveils new handlebar-less electric motorcycle concept — and it looks like it’s straight out of a sci-fi movie

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Iowa Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder goes as Barbie for Halloween Iowa Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder goes as Barbie for Halloween
News2 hours ago

Iowa Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder goes as Barbie for Halloween

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
People Are Sharing Things That Used To Be Normal But Are Now Illegal, And I Didn't Know About A Few Of These People Are Sharing Things That Used To Be Normal But Are Now Illegal, And I Didn't Know About A Few Of These
News2 hours ago

People Are Sharing Things That Used To Be Normal But Are Now Illegal, And I Didn’t Know About A Few Of These

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Wahoos247 Wahoos247
News3 hours ago

Virginia freshman Blake Buchanan already making noise

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Reuters Videos Reuters Videos
News3 hours ago

Pro-Palestinian crowds try to storm US base in Turkey

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Adou Thiero is Kentucky Wildcats’ Swiss Army man: College Basketball Preview Adou Thiero is Kentucky Wildcats’ Swiss Army man: College Basketball Preview
News4 hours ago

Adou Thiero is Kentucky Wildcats’ Swiss Army man: College Basketball Preview

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Snowfall during all El Niño winters (January-March) compared to the 1991-2020 average (after the long-term trend has been removed). (NOAA Climate.gov map, based on ERA5 data from 1959-2023 analyzed by Michelle L’Heureux) Snowfall during all El Niño winters (January-March) compared to the 1991-2020 average (after the long-term trend has been removed). (NOAA Climate.gov map, based on ERA5 data from 1959-2023 analyzed by Michelle L’Heureux)
News4 hours ago

‘Strong’ El Niño likely to bring more snow to these states

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
News5 hours ago

How to watch NC State basketball vs. The Citadel on TV, live stream

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...

Trending