Inside Purdue basketball’s quest to fix what may not be broken
Late at night, when he can’t sleep, Fletcher Loyer’s mind sometimes drifts to a dark place.
The Purdue guard flashes back to the Boilermakers’ most recent March implosion, the first-round loss to 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson that the national media deemed a “Chernobyl-level meltdown” and “the NCAA tournament’s biggest upset ever.”
It’s not the Boilermakers’ hail of careless turnovers and wayward 3-pointers that haunts Loyer, nor is it the scathing criticism that head coach Matt Painter and his team endured afterward. What sticks with Loyer most is the memory of Purdue’s somber, tear-stained postgame locker room after a 29-win season abruptly crashed to a halt.
“I remember sitting there in shock, like damn, it’s really all over,” Loyer told Yahoo Sports. “You think about the accomplishments your team had throughout the year, the amount of work you put in. You look around at your teammates, the seniors who put in four years. That was the best team they’ve had and we couldn’t get it done for them.”
How Purdue responds to that ghastly loss is one of college basketball’s most intriguing storylines as a new season tips off Monday night. The Boilermakers already had a painful history of falling short in March even before they became only the second No. 1 seed to suffer a first-round upset since the NCAA tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.
In 2021, Purdue lost in the first round to 13th-seeded North Texas in nearby Indianapolis. In 2022, Purdue lost in the Sweet 16 to Saint Peters, extending the 15th-seeded Peacocks’ improbable run. Then came the FDU debacle that Painter admitted at last month’s Big Ten media day will bother him “forever.”
“I wish it didn’t,” Painter said, “but I think that’s part of being competitive. I think that’s part of coaching. Like, you don’t sit around and shine your trophies. You sit around and wonder why in the hell you couldn’t beat somebody 17 years ago on a cold Wednesday night.”
When Purdue opens its season against Samford on Monday night, the preseason No. 3 Boilermakers will have their four leading scorers and all but two rotation players back from last year’s team. Among those is dominant center Zach Edey, who is favored to become the first player to earn back-to-back Wooden Awards since Ralph Sampson.
With a deep, talented core of returning players but a history of NCAA tournament underachievement to overcome, Painter and his staff have grappled with a key question for months: How do you fix what may not be broken? Is there a tweak for a program that annually cruises along from November until conference tournament time, only to veer into a ditch when the spotlight shines the brightest?
Purdue’s meltdown
Take away Purdue’s recent history of NCAA tournament flameouts, and Painter is presiding over what might be the most successful period in program history. The Boilermakers claimed at least a share of three Big Ten regular season titles since 2017, came within a last-gasp jumper of making the 2019 Final Four and rose to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 both of the past two seasons.
Last season, in particular, Purdue raised hopes that it was poised to end its 43-year Final Four drought. A Boilermakers team that entered the season unranked overwhelmed the likes of Duke, Gonzaga and Marquette in non-league play and then swept the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles to land the program’s first NCAA tournament No. 1 seed since 1996.
Though Purdue spent seven weeks atop the AP Top 25 last season, there were warning signs that the Boilermakers were sputtering to the finish line. The freshman backcourt of Loyer and Braden Smith showed signs of fatigue and waning confidence, shooting a combined 26.8% from behind the arc after February 1 while also struggling when facing full-court pressure.
“I’m not making excuses, but we definitely had freshman legs,” Smith told Yahoo Sports.
Strained calf muscles in both Loyer’s legs contributed to him hitting what he describes as the “freshman wall” down the stretch.
“I’d always thought that can’t happen to me, but it definitely did toward the end of the year,” Loyer said. “I was going to practice like, ‘Man, I’ve just gotta get through this.’”
Those issues made Purdue a trendy NCAA tournament upset pick, but no one expected it to happen in the first round.
Most advanced metrics ranked FDU 300th or worse entering March Madness. The Knights didn’t even win the regular season or conference tournament titles in college basketball’s lowest-rated conference. Merrimack swept both but was ineligible for the NCAA tournament while in the final year of a transition from Division II to Division I.
Somehow, none of that mattered once the game began. The shortest team in all of D-I college basketball played big and Purdue shrunk from the moment.
On offense, FDU tried to turn its quickness into a strength by spreading the floor, attacking the basket and forcing the 7-foot-4 Edey to leave the paint and defend in space. On defense, FDU masked its lack of size by crowding Edey with multiple defenders in an effort to force someone besides college basketball’s national player of the year to beat them.
Edey scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, but he attempted only one shot in the game’s final 12 minutes. His supporting cast struggled to force-feed him passes, to sink the wide-open jumpers that FDU was daring them to take or to generate any easy layups. Purdue shot 5-for-26 from 3-point range. Smith committed seven of the Boilermakers’ 16 turnovers.
In his postgame news conference Painter admitted that Purdue was “outplayed” and “outcoached” and that “it stinks.” He lamented that the Boilermakers had been a top-five seed for six straight seasons yet don’t have a Final Four appearance to show for it.
“You just try to fight to get in the best position possible,” Painter said. “And now we get in the best position possible and this happens. Obviously it hurts. It hurts bad.”
Assessing what went wrong
The morning after, Purdue’s four-hour bus ride from Columbus, Ohio, to West Lafayette, Indiana, was virtually silent. Painter encouraged his returning players to “sit with” the loss, to soak it in, to “learn how to live in misery.”
When they returned home, Painter and his staff assessed everything about their program, from what had made Purdue so successful in the regular season, to any common threads among the Boilermakers’ recent NCAA tournament flameouts. What they decided, assistant coach Paul Lusk said, was that they “didn’t have to scrap everything.”
“Maybe you make a couple minor tweaks, but overall we are who we are,” Lusk said. “And who we are is a very successful program that just needs to have a better run in March.”
One of Painter’s tweaks was to get a little bit more dynamic, to sprinkle in another guard or two who can lock down opposing perimeter scorers and make plays off the dribble when opponents double-team Edey and outside shots aren’t falling. Promising incoming freshman Myles Colvin will eventually help. Early in the season, however, the impact newcomer may be Southern Illinois transfer Lance Jones, a defensive specialist and secondary ball handler.
“He gives us another piece,” Lusk said. “He has the ability to make a shot, he’s confident and he can break down a defense off the dribble. So far this preseason he has done a good job of being another guy besides Braden who you can put the ball in his hands.”
The other tweak Painter has made is to explore ways to get his team to peak in March, rather than at midseason. Purdue wants its key players to be more mentally and physically fresh when the NCAA tournament arrives.
For Smith and Loyer, that has meant anything from increased sleep, to better nutrition, to more stretching and ice baths before and after workouts. Anything to keep them from wearing down too quickly again.
Purdue also may try to play its stars fewer minutes and utilize its depth more.
“In March, you have to play high-level basketball and be ready to go,” Lusk said. “The seed really doesn’t matter that much. Not that you’re ever going to pace yourself during the regular season, but you have to be conscious of putting yourself in position to play your best basketball at the end of the season.”
The only other team that knows what Purdue felt like last March is the Virginia team that lost to 16th-seeded UMBC in the opening round of the 2018 NCAA tournament. Those Cavaliers came back and reshaped their legacy, going from embarrassment to exhilaration by capturing the 2019 national title.
Shortly after Purdue’s loss to FDU, Virginia coach Tony Bennett reached out to Painter to offer him some encouragement and welcome him to the club. Former Virginia star Kyle Guy also sent texts to a few of Purdue’s top returners, including Loyer and Smith.
Guy’s message, said Loyer, was to let that loss fuel Purdue’s offseason preparation.
“I think everyone in our locker room has done that,” Loyer said. “We all feel strongly coming into the season that we’re one of the best teams in the country and we’re going to prove that.”
Virginia school board elections face a pivotal moment as a cozy corner of democracy turns toxic
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — The “crossroads of the Civil War,” as Virginia’s Spotsylvania County calls itself, is once again a cauldron of hostilities, this time minus the muskets.
Within range of four devastating battles that laid waste to tens of thousands of lives, 21st century culture wars rage. The stakes hardly compare to such tragic losses, but feelings run fever high.
Dirty tricks spill out; political struggles are taken to the extreme.
The principal flashpoint: school board meetings. And not just here. A long tradition of doing prosaic but vital work has sunk into chaos and poisonous confrontation across the United States. The lower rungs of democracy are cracking.
In Tuesday’s elections in Virginia, the far right is fighting to gain control of more local offices — often school boards — while the left claws back with cries of “fascism.”
“Just bananas,” a Spotsylvania School Board candidate with Democratic support says of the local fight over education. “So far out of hand,” agrees a county Republican leader.
Though the nearly 600 school board seats open in Virginia are officially nonpartisan, political parties and aligned groups have been aggressively involved. Each party wants its say over the future of public education. National figures, including presidential candidates, are watching the off-year election to see which side prevails as a hint about voter sentiment heading into 2024.
It’s a microcosm of what’s happened around the country in recent years as a growing faction on the right has targeted public education, arguing parents should have more control over what their children learn and experience at school.
Their fight to remove classroom materials they view as upsetting to children, dump equity programs and reject accommodations for transgender students has sparked a fierce backlash from parents who say supporting public education means ensuring children with different backgrounds and needs have ample opportunity to thrive.
In communities where political differences used to be sorted out with civilized compromise, public meetings devolve into screaming matches. Legal complaints fly. Deputies kick people out. School board members refuse to cede any ground. Neither side can bear giving up what each thinks is best for kids.
Students wait for any change in the struggles they face, among them pandemic learning loss, mental health problems and teacher shortages.
In Spotsylvania County, both sides can agree that Tuesday’s election will determine whether any progress is possible and whether a plaintive cry to restore civility, heard from many across the political spectrum, can be met.
Two meetings, a month apart, illustrate the gulf between the raw politics of the day and the sober civility that some dare hope will return.
One was a discordant school board meeting in September that stretched over nearly five hours. The other was a school board candidates forum that drew a full room in October. The first showed what the school board has looked like the past two years. The second showed what a more conciliatory future might be.
___
THE SEPTEMBER MEETING
At the county school board meeting Sept. 11, a session when some in the room tried to reach agreement on fixing a high school auditorium’s terrible sound and stage-light system so plays can be put on properly, a member of the public stood to declare that Michelle Obama is a man.
Another rose to say that promoters of transgender rights in schools should be “executed.”
Another read extended and explicit sexual passages from a book she said was in school libraries, as board members sat mute. They spent much of the meeting arguing with each over procedures and stopping the show with cries of “point of order.” Motions to move ahead on the auditorium refresh failed on tie votes.
The online recordings of these meetings — in a rural, somewhat transient community about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of the nation’s capital — draw thousands. The sessions have been known to last nine hours.
In September 2022, one meeting got so bad the county sheriff pulled his deputies from future ones, exasperated, he said, by demands from the chair that his officers eject citizens merely for expressing opinions contrary to the body’s conservative leadership. Since then, the school board has hired its own private security to stand guard at meetings.
“The local political scene is just bananas,” said Belén Rodas, a candidate for school board who received money from a Democratic political action committee but won’t take any party endorsement. “Everything about Spotsylvania right now is completely extreme and chaotic and irrational.”
Her conservative opponent, endorsed by the local GOP, does not disagree.
“Anybody that’s been paying attention to the Spotsylvania School Board in particular has realized, you know, it has become just a nonfunctioning mess,” said Jordan Lynch, a onetime agitator from the floor of school board meetings who has moderated his positions and voice.
In her Republican-red jacket, Dale Swanson, first vice chair of the county GOP and chair of the Rappahannock Conservative Women’s Coalition, voiced a need for “someone with real calmness” as she handed out sample ballots to voters at an early polling site.
“They don’t trust anything in politics now,” she said. “Things have gotten so far out of hand.”
She added: “We need a better, kinder America.”
As she spoke to a reporter, an independent candidate for clerk of court, running on a platform of streamlining handgun permits, handed out misleading sample ballots near her, some in blue and some in red. They fooled some voters into thinking each political party had endorsed his candidacy.
Democrats and Republicans implored him to stop, but he defiantly pressed on until, days later, a judge barred him from distributing the sheets.
“There’s dirty tricks being played all over the place,” Swanson said. “This country is so divided now, and they’re pitting people against people and parties against parties. And it’s intentional. It’s really intentional. None of us accomplishes anything that we want to do, neither party.”
With school board fights nationwide pitting increasingly sophisticated social conservative groups such as Moms for Liberty against teachers unions and others on the left, it seems the old axiom that all politics is local no longer applies. Local politics now is everyone’s fray.
Virginia has taken center stage. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin was elected in 2021 on a platform of parents’ rights.
In August, Spotsylvania County became the first school division in the state to adopt the governor’s model policies on the treatment of transgender students, requiring school staff to refer to children by the name and pronoun in their official record and only use alternate names or pronouns with a parent’s written permission.
With Virginians divided over what Youngkin’s vision of parental rights means, many counties have found themselves facing school board races as pivotal and high voltage as the one in Spotsylvania.
In Rockingham County, a network of parents is working to find safe havens for transgender teenagers, bracing for an election that could push the board farther to the right.
In Goochland County, civility and the board majority hang in the balance as the board’s vice chair sues her four colleagues for defamation.
The polarization on school boards distresses Frank Morgan, a retired career-long educator in Virginia and South Carolina who said schools can only work with collaboration in the community.
“The partisanship just scares me to death,” he said.
School board members “are just going to focus on these hot button political partisan issues and not look at really the successful operation of schools,” he said. “I want voters to look at the whole picture and not just narrow little slivers that fire people up.”
___
A CALMER PAST
Things in Spotsylvania County weren’t always this way.
In 2017, when Tamara Quick started regularly attending school board meetings, she didn’t always agree with the members, but they were always professional, she said.
“There might be some elevated voices or some obvious disagreements like you’d have around the dinner table with your family at Thanksgiving,” said Quick, a 52-year-old mother and special education advocate in the county. “But you could tell they were a cohesive group for the most part that was really trying to do what was best for students.”
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Quick recalled, and fights over masks, remote learning and the content of books in school libraries stirred conflict.
At a meeting in November 2021, the board voted for staff to remove books from the shelves if they contained “sexually explicit” material. Two members suggested the books should be burned, thrusting Spotsylvania County into national headlines.
“I don’t want to even see them,” Rabih Abuismail, who is giving up his seat on the board this year, said of the books. “I think they should be thrown in a fire.”
Kirk Twigg, his colleague who is running for reelection Tuesday and served last year as board chairman, said he wanted to “see the books before we burn them so we can identify within our community that we are eradicating this bad stuff.”
Met with a fierce public outcry, the board voted to rescind the ban a week later.
___
THE RIGHT TAKES OVER
The same month, an election flipped the school board, giving Twigg, Abuismail and two more hard-right colleagues a majority on the seven-person board. Twigg became chairman.
The county’s superintendent of nine years agreed to resign at the end of the school year to give the board time to find new leadership. Instead, the new majority fired him “without cause” during an incendiary meeting as one of its first acts.
It then paid a recruiting company $25,000 to search nationwide for a new candidate, according to local news reports, only to select Mark Taylor, a former Spotsylvania County administrator and attorney who had no experience in public education. Taylor had previously served on the board of an organization run by Twigg’s family, according to state records.
During a March school board meeting, in a budget discussion, Taylor floated the idea of eliminating school libraries, cutting advanced programs and laying off teachers if the school system didn’t get the money it needed. The same month, in response to a law signed by Youngkin requiring that parents be notified of sexually explicit content in instructional materials, he ordered schools to remove 14 books from the shelves, two of them by Nobel laureate Toni Morrison.
His hiring is one of many school board moves that have left some community members exasperated.
“They turn off microphones of minority board members,” said Tom Eichenberg, a retired principal who spent 20 years working in Spotsylvania County. “They cut off public comments when they don’t like what they’re hearing.”
He said the board does not allow minority members to bring up new business and has not approved meeting minutes in over a year, which means the only record of each one is an hourslong video that is difficult to search.
Eichenberg, who said he used to email school board members with questions regularly and receive quick replies, sent The Associated Press copies of emails he has written to the new majority. He has fired off more than 20 and received no answers to his questions.
In February, just after his term as chair, Twigg was charged with criminal forgery of a public document and a misdemeanor count of tampering with a public record in an effort last year to unilaterally raise the pay of an interim superintendent above levels approved by the board. Twigg pleaded not guilty and is awaiting a jury trial expected in January.
Chatting up voters and volunteers at the early voting site last month, Twigg declined to be interviewed by the AP, saying only: “Right now we’re just going to let the elections continue. … You’re going to have a new sheriff and a continued conservative, constitutional school board — and watch us work, in the name of God and community.”
Superintendent Taylor, board member Abuismail and the current board chair, Lisa Phelps, did not respond to requests for comment.
___
TEACHERS EXIT
The school division’s new leadership has prompted many teachers and staff members to leave for neighboring districts.
Among them is 45-year-old Fabiana Parker, an English-as-a-second-language teacher who won the statewide prize for teacher of the year in 2022 while working in Spotsylvania County schools. She left before the 2023-24 school year, along with several other language teachers, because she didn’t agree with the district’s new positions on LGBTQ issues, books or diversity, equity and inclusion.
“I wasn’t in a district that was aligned with my beliefs,” said Parker, now teaching in Manassas.
Longtime history and language arts teacher Heather Drane also left this year. The final straw was when she was informed she would be involuntarily moved to a different school and position after working 18 years in the same school. While she does not have proof, Drane thinks it was retaliation for her vocal resistance against the new school board majority.
“It just seemed like I turned around and one minute, we’re being lauded for the extra work we were doing, and the next, we were being vilified,” said Drane, who added she easily knows 10 other staff members who have left in part because of the school board’s new direction. “I do think the soul of this county is on the line.”
Parents are questioning whether to stay, too. Quick, for one, is set in her post-election plans if the school board’s status quo remains.
“We will 100% be putting our house on the market if it doesn’t change significantly,” she said.
___
THE OCTOBER MEETING
It’s not all screaming.
On Oct. 16, six school board candidates showed up for a forum sponsored by the NAACP. To a person, they preached civility and normalcy. They promised to come to school board meetings with respectful voices and fealty to Robert’s Rules of Order, the guide to how to run — and behave in — such proceedings.
The crowd applauded Lynch, the one Republican-aligned candidate to attend, as he called for the politics of compromise,. It did the same for the more liberal candidates on the panel when they, too, summoned the better angels of community life.
Though given only one minute to respond to each question, the candidates, at least on the surface, appeared to get closer to agreement on books in school libraries than the shouters across the country have managed to achieve in all of their cantankerous debate.
Liberals said they don’t want their children exposed to everything, either. Some were open to a ratings system like that for movies. Several endorsed parental notification by email when a student checks out a book.
Candidates touched on ways to let parents opt their children in or out of being able to check out a list of challenged books.
“The book burners have never been on the right side of history,” Rodas told the audience.
“We don’t need to burn them,” said her opponent, Lynch. “We don’t need to ban them.”
No one criticized anyone in attendance. After the forum, Rodas and Lynch chatted with each other and posed together for a neighborly photo, smiling broadly.
“It was nice to hear a little bit of common sense again, and collaborate,” Rodas said.
For at least a moment, politics was local again.
___
Swenson reported from New York. Associated Press video journalist Serkan Gurbuz contributed to this report.
___
The Associated Press receives support from several private foundations to enhance its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. See more about AP’s democracy initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
How Will Duke’s Cameron Crazies Treat Arizona’s Caleb Love?
Welcome to The Messenger’s Two-Man Game, a weekly column in which senior basketball writers Seth Davis and Jeff Goodman dive deep into the burning issues in men’s college basketball.
In case you’ve missed it, here’s everything else that Davis and Goodman have done to preview this season’s tip-off:
Let’s get this ball in the air.
So glad we finally get to talk about some games. The first week’s slate is not exactly scintillating, but there are a few good match-ups on tap. The best by far will be Friday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where Duke will host Arizona. What are you guys looking to watch for in that game?
Seth Davis: Clearly, it’s going to be Caleb Love’s reception and performance. He might be wearing an Arizona uniform, but no doubt the Cameron Crazies will treat him like a Carolina guy, especially since Love was the one at UNC who basically ended Coach K’s career in the Final Four. Beyond the storyline, I’m curious to see how well Love plays, and especially how well he runs Arizona’s offense. We all know he can score, but he has to show that he can lead, and that has never been his strong suit.
Jeff Goodman: Not exactly scintillating? That’s putting it mildly. The slate is atrocious and I’ll have more soon about what needs to be done in order to come out of the gates with some big-boy games. I’ll be at the Arizona-Duke game, and I love that Tommy Lloyd and Jon Scheyer agreed to this home-and-home series. I’m intrigued with Love in Lloyd’s system, but I’ve also learned not to get carried away based on one game, good or bad. I’m more interested in seeing how Kyle Filipowski looks coming off double-hip surgery. He told me he was playing at less than 100% last season and he still averaged 15.1 points and 8.9 boards per game.
Speaking of Duke, Scheyer has had quite the week on the recruiting trail. A week ago today, he got a commitment from the consensus top player in the Class of 2024, Cooper Flagg. On Saturday, he added another five-star player in Patrick Ngongba. That means that for the third straight year, Duke will have arguably the nation’s top recruiting class. Scheyer is only starting his second season as head coach, but what does this tell us about where this program is, and where it’s headed?
Seth Davis: From a recruiting standpoint, what Scheyer is doing is unprecedented for a guy in his position. People are acting like it’s automatic that this would happen simply because it’s Duke. Obviously Scheyer wouldn’t be recruiting like this if he were the coach at DePaul, but we shouldn’t take for granted just how difficult it is to step into Coach K’s shoes when you’ve never even been a head coach before. Scheyer has a long way to go to prove that he’s an elite head coach, but I’d rather have a team full of great talent and take my chances with the guy calling the plays. The larger question for me is whether you can win big in today’s era with so many other teams playing old, but the extra Covid year is about to cycle out, so teams are going to be younger than they’ve been the last four years. Yes, there’s a lot of pressure on Scheyer to win with these guys, but that’s the ultimate definition of a high-class problem.
Jeff Goodman: Scheyer and his staff have done an incredible job, and I’m not trying to take anything away from him. I have said I think these younger head coaches have a major advantage these days, not only with their ability to connect with players, but also to adapt to the changing landscape of college basketball with the transfer portal and NIL. However, let’s be honest: Scheyer has the Duke brand to sell, and he also has high-level NIL in his arsenal. That, along with enough momentum and a little help from Coach K, is a dangerous combination. The key, as Seth said, is trying to make sure you sprinkle in enough experience — as he has this season with Jeremy Roach and a few key sophomores in Filipowski, Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell.
Let’s look at some other games this week. We’ve got USC-Kansas State in Las Vegas (tonight), Auburn-Baylor at the Samford Pentagon (Tuesday), Texas A&M-Ohio State (Friday), Tennessee-Wisconsin (Friday), and San Diego State-BYU (Friday). Which one interests you most, and why?
Seth Davis: I’m excited to see Isaiah Collier begin what I’m sure will be a short-lived college career at USC. The dude is legit, a 6-foot-5 point guard who can score, distribute and finish. There has been so much talk about Bronny James, who obviously won’t play, but Collier is the guy that Andy Enfield is really counting on to get this team to the NCAA tournament. Collier has all the tools to succeed, but the bottom line is, this ain’t high school, and he’s playing the toughest position on the floor. I’d expect him to have plenty of moments this season where he looks like a freshman, but many more where he looks like the lottery pick he is.
Jeff Goodman: That USC-Kansas State game in Vegas was supposed to be a big deal because of the much-anticipated debut of a freshman guard, Bronny James. I’m excited to see Collier, who is electrifying to watch, but I’m not sure this game has much juice now. The Auburn-Baylor game in Sioux Falls is the best game over the first four days of the season, but the other one that I can’t wait to watch is New Mexico at Saint Mary’s on Thursday night in Moraga. The Gaels’ backcourt of Aidan Mahaney and Augustus Marciulionis should be one of the best in the country, and the Lobos have a pair of talented veteran guards in Jamal Mashburn Jr., and Jaelen House.
Finally, from a big picture standpoint, what storyline are you going to be following as the season finally gets going?
Seth Davis: The charge might be the most unpopular call in sports, so I’m interested to see how it’s called in the wake of the rule change that states that a defender has to be in position by the time the offensive player plants his foot. Previously, the defender only had to be there before the offensive player went airborne. I like the rule change, but I’m not as disdainful of the charge call as so many others seem to be. Basketball is supposed to be a finesse game. We can’t just let players barrel over defenders on their way to the basket. If you watch an NBA game, there are plenty of charge calls, and no one seems to get exercised when that happens. But I’m curious to see if charge calls are going to be as rare as some have predicted. Curtis Shaw, the Big 12’s supervisor of officials, said he reviewed a bunch of plays in the offseason, and under the new rules almost every charge call he watched would be a block this season. The coaches and players have had plenty of time to prepare for this. Just because it’s harder to draw a charge doesn’t mean they’re going to stop trying.
Jeff Goodman: I can’t think of anything more boring to read about than the charge call. I understand what Seth is saying, but I’m not trying to put anyone to sleep with this column. For me, there are two major storylines involving two of the biggest programs in college basketball, and they will be worth following all season. 1) Can John Calipari get this young Kentucky team to where they are a factor come March, and 2) Can Hubert Davis show that North Carolina’s run two years ago in March and April wasn’t a complete fluke? Both Calipari and Davis have legit pressure on them this season.
Hezbollah says Israel to ‘pay price’ after strike kills 3 children in Lebanon
BEIRUT/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -An Israeli strike on a car in south Lebanon killed three children and their grandmother on Sunday, Lebanese authorities said, as the Israeli army said a Hezbollah attack from Lebanon killed an Israeli citizen in northern Israel.
The Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah said it responded to the Israeli strike, in which three girls aged between 10 and 14 were killed, by firing a barrage of grad rockets at the town of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel.
It marks the first time Hezbollah has announced using that particular weapon during four weeks of clashes with Israeli forces, underlining the risks of escalation.
In a statement, Hezbollah said it would never tolerate attacks on civilians and its response would be “firm and strong”.
“The enemy will pay the price for its crimes against civilians,” Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah told Reuters.
Israel’s military said its troops engaged a vehicle “identified as a suspected transport for terrorists” in Lebanon on Sunday, and it was looking into reports there were civilians inside.
Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati called it a “heinous crime.” Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib told Reuters Lebanon would submit a complaint to the United Nations over the killing of civilians, including children, in the attack.
Footage broadcast by television station al-Mayadeen showed rescue workers removing one of the casualties from the still-smouldering remains of the car.
A report by the Lebanese security forces said the children were killed when Israel targeted the car they were in as it drove between the villages of Aynata and Aitaroun.
Their grandmother was also killed and their mother was wounded.
Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire across the frontier since the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel went to war on Oct. 7. It has marked the worst violence across the border since Israel and Hezbollah fought a war in 2006.
The Israeli military said an Israeli was killed on Sunday in an attack by Hezbollah over the border, without giving further details.
Mikati met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman earlier on Saturday and emphasized the importance of working towards a ceasefire in Gaza and stopping Israeli aggression in southern Lebanon, the state news agency reported.
DRONE DOWNED
Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli military said its air defences intercepted a drone flying towards Israel from Lebanon while it was over Lebanese territory, and that an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hit the Yiftah area of northern Israel.
Hezbollah announced several attacks on Israeli positions at the border using guided missiles and other weapons.
The Israeli army said the drone was identified flying from deep inside Lebanon toward Israel.
Lebanon’s state-owned National News Agency, citing its correspondent, earlier reported that Hezbollah shot down a hostile drone over south Lebanon, with wreckage falling over the villages of Zebdine and Harouf 30 km (20 miles) from the border.
There was no comment from Hezbollah on the report.
Hezbollah has for the first time declared its use of anti-aircraft missiles during the latest hostilities.
In an incident 3 km (2 miles) from the border, a scout troop affiliated with Lebanon’s Amal Movement, a Hezbollah ally, said four of its paramedics were wounded by an Israeli drone strike.
The Islamic Al-Risala Scout Association said the drone hit two cars directly as rescuers were evacuating people from a house struck in an earlier Israeli attack near the village of Tayr Harfa.
(Reporting by Laila Bassam and Tom Perry in Beirut; Maytaal Angel and Emily Rose in Jerusalem; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Conor Humphries, Giles Elgood and Aurora Ellis)
Benny Williams will not play in tonight’s Syracuse basketball season opener
Gaza evacuations suspended after ambulance attacked
Chargers vs. Jets score, highlights, news, inactives and live tracker
Americans say the ‘POP-POP’ of pickleball is vexing enough to drive down property values. Here are the hidden costs of America’s fastest-growing sport
‘It’s a call we wish we never had to make’
Fans Speculate That Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Have Broken Up
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
