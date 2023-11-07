Iowa Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder goes as Barbie for Halloween

Virginia men’s basketball will tip off the 2023-24 season on Monday night with several new players making their UVA debut. Among the more notable debutants will be freshman Blake Buchanan, a 6-foot-11, 225-pound Coeur d’Alene, Idaho native and a four-star recruit. The No. 76-ranked player in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking, Buchanan promises to help fill a major need on this year’s team in the front court.

Ryan Dunn is the only returning contributor in the front court, and he’ll be joined this season by Buchanan and a pair of grad transfers in Jordan Minor (Merrimack) and Jake Groves (Oklahoma). Of that group, Buchanan stands above the rest, a full two inches taller than Groves and three inches taller than Dunn and Minor.

Together, that group of four is tasked with replacing the production of Jayden Gardner, Ben Vander Plas, Kadin Shedrick, and Francisco Caffaro, a group that contributed over 40% of last year’s scoring, almost 46% of the team’s blocked shots, and nearly 50% of the rebounding.

For a newcomer like Buchanan, the latter two will be the more important stats for earning more playing time in year one; head coach Tony Bennett’s calling card as a coach has always been defense, and that certainly isn’t going to change this season. As a freshman, though, the pack line won’t come easy for the freshman forward.

“I knew it was a defensive school, and I like that,” Buchanan said when asked about learning the defense. “I definitely feel like I’m picking it up, kind of where you need to be, the different things you need to call. It’s all about communication, and you got to have each other’s backs out there.”

Buchanan added, “There’s still some things I’m trying to figure out, but it’s a lot more fluid now than it was.”

One sign that points toward Buchanan getting an opportunity to prove himself, even as a freshman, is the praise from his head coach. Teammates have noted his play during practice and scrimmages, but to earn the compliments of Bennett before even taking the court for the first time is no small thing.

“You guys have heard me talk all the years I’ve been here that guys that are continuous, that can anticipate, and think quick, and have some toughness, usually they’re gonna be darn good defensive players,” Bennett said. “And he’s already showing that.”

In his time in charge of this Virginia program, five of Bennett’s players have won ACC Defensive Player of the Year: Darion Atkins, Malcolm Brogdon, Isaiah Wilkins, De’Andre Hunter, and Reece Beekman. Buchanan won’t be in that conversation this year – though Beekman and Dunn may be competing against one another for it – but he does get the opportunity to learn from one who played a more similar position in Wilkins.

After serving as a graduate assistant for the past two years, Wilkins was promoted to assistant coach ahead of this year, and he could be the key to turning Buchanan into another excellent defender for the Cavaliers.

“I know Isaiah Wilkins really is high on him,” Bennett said. “If you remember Isaiah, he just was in two places at once on the floor, picking up charges, loose offensive rebounds…so I think he [Buchanan] has those things that we’ll need.”

Buchanan is quick to praise Wilkins as well, noting how much of a role Wilkins has already played in his development in his short time in Charlottesville.

“Any kind of little questions I have, he’s been great talking to me,” Buchanan said. “He’s one of the reasons I loved this place, and when I came on my visit, he was great to me.”

Buchanan and Wilkins are similarly sized, though Buchanan is a few inches taller, meaning once he fills out, he could be an even more imposing presence inside than Wilkins was during his time as a player. And if Buchanan can develop a skillset similar to Wilkins, at least on the defensive end, then he’s going to be a serious problem for Virginia’s opponents over the next few years.

“Good thing about Blake coming in, he’s naturally competitive and physical and tough,” Bennett said. “Maybe he doesn’t have the weight and all that, that he will have in the years to come, but he plays really hard. If there’s a loose ball, he’s on it, and if there’s a ball up on the rim, he’s attacking for offensive rebounds. He plays a real aggressive, hard game.”

The Cavaliers need someone who can defend the rim on one end and attack it at the other after the departures of Shedrick and Caffaro, Virginia’s two centers last season. Dunn should provide some rim protection – and may even be tasked with guarding opposing centers or power forwards depending on what lineup Bennett employs – but if Buchanan can prove himself as a reliable contributor at the five, it could give the Cavaliers a big boost.

In fact, this team’s best-case scenario arguably involves Buchanan quickly becoming that reliable interior presence, allowing Dunn and others to guard some of the smaller positions.

“Because we are less experienced in the frontcourt, I think there’ll be some opportunities for him,” Bennett said. “And we’ll have to certainly hope he’ll grow.”

Buchanan was not listed in the program’s potential starting lineup earlier this week, but he was the second name listed off the bench. So, while he isn’t expected to start on night one, he should be expected to get a good amount of playing time.

The opportunity to make an impact as a freshman is not one that Buchanan takes lightly, and it is one that he’s clearly excited to take on.

“It’s just to have the opportunity to go out there and compete, play in front of these fans…It’s going to be super cool,” Buchanan said. “Especially coming from where I come from, there hasn’t been a lot of people from Idaho that play in the ACC, and so just to have the opportunity, especially as a first year coming out of high school, so I’m excited.”

Prior to Monday night’s game, the Blue-White Scrimmage has been the only thing to analyze regarding Buchanan and his ability to contribute this season. But Bennett and his staff certainly have a better idea of how much Buchanan will be able to contribute early in the year after the team played a pair of scrimmages behind closed doors.

“He had a good scrimmage in the first one against UConn,” Bennett said. “You could see that against Maryland, he probably wasn’t as effective, but he shows some things in practice. And again, he’s quick footed. He’s mobile. And he thinks quick.”

Meanwhile, Buchanan had his own takeaways from the scrimmages, specifically on where the team stands as a whole.

“We just learned that we can compete,” he said. “A lot of people don’t have us ranked high, so I think it was good just kind of see where we’re at, what we need to work on, the flaws, kind of work it out.”

The first test of Buchanan and this 2023-24 team will be on Monday night against a Tarleton State team that beat its sole ACC opponent last season, Boston College, by a score of 70-54. That Boston College team wasn’t particularly good last season, finishing 10th in the ACC, but they did manage to beat UVA in late February. In other words, while the Cavaliers absolutely should handle the Texans, don’t be entirely surprised if they put up a good fight.

