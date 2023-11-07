Knife-wielding man attacks former pro MMA fighter, promptly slammed on pavement

Happy Valley United, the name, image and likeness collective that supports all Penn State teams and athletes, announced an initiative Monday to put more support behind the Nittany Lions men’s basketball program. And it features a notable name in the world of Pennsylvania college basketball.

Happy Valley United is launching More To Give, which will be a club dedicated to handling NIL opportunities for Penn State men’s basketball inside of the larger collective. With that, Happy Valley United hired Pat Flannery as More To Give’s general manager, and he will “spearhead development and fundraising efforts” for the Nittany Lions.

Flannery is a legendary college basketball coach who led Bucknell to its upset over Kansas in the 2005 NCAA Tournament and also coached Lebanon Valley College to the Division III national title in 1994. First-year Penn State coach Mike Rhoades was the USA Today National Player of the Year and an All-American under Flannery’s tutelage with the Flying Dutchmen.

“NIL is an incredibly important part of building our program to win championships,” Rhoades said in a release. “We have made our program better with the addition of Pat Flannery. He knows what it takes to build a winning and sustainable program on and off court. His leadership in the area of program building and fundraising will be game changing for our program. I’m more than excited to get back with Pat and use our shared Pennsylvania ties to build something special.”

After retiring from coaching, Flannery worked as Bucknell’s senior development officer. Flannery is a Pottsville, Pa., native, and he posted a 327-222 record in 19 seasons coaching at Bucknell and Lebanon Valley College. He played college basketball at Bucknell.

“I’m thrilled to join Happy Valley United and help these student-athletes maximize their name, image and likeness opportunities,” Flannery said in a release. “Growing up and working close to Penn State, I know how special this place is. To make an impact on players in this way and work alongside one of my former players and a longtime friend in Coach Rhoades to help build his program, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity.”

The club’s name “More To Give” comes from a mantra used often by former Penn State forward John Harrar during his five years playing for the Nittany Lions. As the Nittany Lions struggled through his final season in 2021-22, Harrar often said he had “more to give” the program, which is why he kept showing up, even things got tough for both the program and for him personally.

“Penn State men’s basketball molded me into the player and person I am today,” Harrar said in a news release. “As an alum of the program and university, we all have critical roles in keeping our men’s basketball program at a championship level. It starts with NIL and giving our players an incredible experience within the Penn State community. Players, coaches and fans alike, we all have More To Give.”

Penn State opens its 2023-24 season Monday night at the Bryce Jordan Center when it faces Delaware State.

