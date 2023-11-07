News
Man accused of Antarctic assault was then sent to remote icefield with young graduate students
HONOLULU (AP) — A man accused of physically assaulting a woman at a U.S. research station in Antarctica was then sent to a remote icefield where he was tasked with protecting the safety of a professor and three young graduate students, and he remained there for a full week after a warrant for his arrest was issued, documents obtained by The Associated Press show.
Stephen Tyler Bieneman has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault over the incident last November at McMurdo Station, which his lawyer said was nothing more than “horseplay.”
During opening statements in his trial in Honolulu Monday, his lawyer, Birney Bervar, described the woman as “belligerent and aggressive” because she wasn’t invited to Bieneman’s birthday party.
Bieneman’s behavior was a crime, Assistant U.S. Attorney Mohammad Khatib told jurors in an opening statement: “When given a choice between resolving an issue peacefully or using violence, the defendant chose violence.”
The National Science Foundation declined to answer AP questions about why Bieneman was sent out into the field in a critical safety role while under investigation. The case raises further questions about decision-making in the U.S. Antarctic Program, which is already under scrutiny.
An AP investigation in August uncovered a pattern of women at McMurdo who said their claims of sexual harassment or assault were minimized by their employers, often leading to them or others being put in further danger.
And on Friday, the watchdog office overseeing the NSF said it was sending investigators to McMurdo this month as it expands its investigative mission to include crimes such as sexual assault and stalking.
In their indictment, prosecutors say that late on Nov. 24 or early Nov. 25 last year, a woman was sitting in a dormitory lounge waiting for her laundry when Bieneman, who had been celebrating his birthday with lots of drinks, walked in.
When he went to the bathroom, the woman took his name tag from his jacket as a prank and then refused to give it back, running around the end of a sofa, prosecutors say.
Bieneman then took her to the floor, put her on her back and put his left shin over her throat as he rummaged through her pocket looking for the tag, prosecutors say. The woman desperately tried to communicate she couldn’t breathe, signaling a choking motion and tapping on his leg as a minute passed before Bieneman finally found the tag and removed his shin from her airway, according to the indictment.
Prosecutors say the woman visited a medical clinic.
“During a follow-up visit a week later, Victim A reported improvements with respect to muscle tightness, however she was suffering from lack of sleep and appetite, anxiousness, and depression as a result of the assault,” prosecutors said in the indictment. ”Soon thereafter, Victim A left her employment at McMurdo Station.”
Bervar told jurors there’s no evidence an assault took place. Eyewitnesses, the doctor who treated the woman and Bieneman will testify that there was no assault, he said.
Bienemen had left the lounge to return the key to the hut where he celebrated his birthday with a group. When he returned he noticed one of the alcoholic seltzers he left behind was missing, Bervar said.
He confronted the woman, who admitted taking the drink and told him she also took his name tag. When he asked for it back, she said, “No, fight me. Fight me for it,” Bervar said.
They both fell to the ground when she charged at Bieneman, Bervar said.
The first witness to testify was in the lounge watching TV. Adam Yurkiewitz said he heard the woman saying Bieneman would have to fight her for the nametag back and didn’t see him put his knee on her neck.
Yurkiewitz said he went to wake up a nurse when he saw the woman lying on the floor.
He testified that he didn’t know Bieneman well but knew he worked in search and rescue. “His whole goal was to save people’s lives not to hurt them,” he said.
Marc Tunstall, the NSF station manager who is also a sworn Deputy U.S. Marshal, heard about the incident on Nov. 29 and began investigating, according to prosecutors.
On Dec. 10, two weeks after the incident, Bieneman and the scientific team flew by Twin Otter plane to set up camp at the remote Allan Hills icefield, more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) from McMurdo. The team, which studies ice cores, was there to collect radar data to help select a site for future ice-core drilling.
In his role as mountaineer, Bieneman was responsible for the safety of the group in the unforgiving environment. The man initially assigned the role had suffered from a mini-stroke two days before his deployment, according to documents obtained by the AP.
Bieneman, who goes by his middle name Tyler, initially worked well with the team setting up camp.
“However, soon after, it became clear that something was amiss with Tyler,” University of Washington Professor Howard Conway wrote on behalf of the COLDEX field team in a complaint to the NSF that was obtained by the AP.
Conway and the graduate students did not respond to AP requests for comment.
In the complaint, Conway described Bieneman as initially being “domineering and critical” of the two female graduate students at the camp.
“One evening in the kitchen tent during the first week, he told the graduate students that earlier in the season in McMurdo he had a fight with a woman, during which he wrestled with her, and she subsequently had trouble breathing, and needed medical attention,” Conway wrote.
The professor said Bieneman portrayed himself as the victim in the incident for being under scrutiny. He said the graduate students, fearing possible retaliation if they disclosed the story, felt they had to tiptoe around Bieneman.
“It was uncomfortable and stressful to be around him because it was not possible to feel physically or emotionally safe,” Conway wrote.
Court documents show an arrest warrant was issued for Bieneman on Dec. 12.
The professor wrote that Bieneman was finally replaced at the camp on Dec. 19. He said they were never told Bieneman was under investigation or given a reason for him being pulled from his assignment. They pieced it together later when the case became public.
“We were astounded to find (1) Tyler was assigned to our team when it was already known that he was under investigation, and (2) that he remained in the field with us for a full week after he had been charged with assault,” Conway wrote in the complaint.
The NSF said the questions about Bieneman’s camp assignment were part of an active law enforcement matter and should be directed to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Hawaii. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Hawaii did not respond to a request for comment.
According to court records, when Bieneman returned to McMurdo after the camp, he was fired, given a plane ticket back to the U.S. and arrested when he landed in Hawaii. He was then released on $25,000 bail pending trial.
AP researcher Jennifer Farrar in New York contributed to this report.
Perry reported from Wellington, New Zealand.
Knife-wielding man attacks former pro MMA fighter, promptly slammed on pavement
Omar Marrero made an unwise decision when he decided to allegedly attack a man with a knife in Miami the morning after Halloween.
Former pro MMA fighter Javier Baez said he was sitting in his car outside of his apartment around 4 a.m. Wednesday when Marrero hit his window with the knife.
When Baez got out, Marrero charged him with a second large knife and was promptly planted on the canvas, a surveillance video of the alleged incident released by Baez shows. Baez restrained the alleged attacker until Miami-Dade police arrived, who arrested Marrero.
Marrero was charged with two battery felonies and has pleaded not guilty.
“Once I started putting the choke in, he just started letting it go,” Baez told WPLG Local 10. “No one is worried about anything else but breathing when you’re losing air. … I’m trained all my life. I’m a black belt in jiu-jitsu. I wrestled in college. I’ve got eight pro fights. At MMA Masters, I’ve got great training partners.”
Baez, 34, fought from 2011-2018 and had a 5-2-1 record with appearances in various Florida regional promotions, according to his Tapology page.
Penn State NIL collective launches ‘More To Give’ club dedicated to basketball overseen by Pa. coaching legend
Happy Valley United, the name, image and likeness collective that supports all Penn State teams and athletes, announced an initiative Monday to put more support behind the Nittany Lions men’s basketball program. And it features a notable name in the world of Pennsylvania college basketball.
Happy Valley United is launching More To Give, which will be a club dedicated to handling NIL opportunities for Penn State men’s basketball inside of the larger collective. With that, Happy Valley United hired Pat Flannery as More To Give’s general manager, and he will “spearhead development and fundraising efforts” for the Nittany Lions.
Flannery is a legendary college basketball coach who led Bucknell to its upset over Kansas in the 2005 NCAA Tournament and also coached Lebanon Valley College to the Division III national title in 1994. First-year Penn State coach Mike Rhoades was the USA Today National Player of the Year and an All-American under Flannery’s tutelage with the Flying Dutchmen.
“NIL is an incredibly important part of building our program to win championships,” Rhoades said in a release. “We have made our program better with the addition of Pat Flannery. He knows what it takes to build a winning and sustainable program on and off court. His leadership in the area of program building and fundraising will be game changing for our program. I’m more than excited to get back with Pat and use our shared Pennsylvania ties to build something special.”
After retiring from coaching, Flannery worked as Bucknell’s senior development officer. Flannery is a Pottsville, Pa., native, and he posted a 327-222 record in 19 seasons coaching at Bucknell and Lebanon Valley College. He played college basketball at Bucknell.
“I’m thrilled to join Happy Valley United and help these student-athletes maximize their name, image and likeness opportunities,” Flannery said in a release. “Growing up and working close to Penn State, I know how special this place is. To make an impact on players in this way and work alongside one of my former players and a longtime friend in Coach Rhoades to help build his program, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity.”
The club’s name “More To Give” comes from a mantra used often by former Penn State forward John Harrar during his five years playing for the Nittany Lions. As the Nittany Lions struggled through his final season in 2021-22, Harrar often said he had “more to give” the program, which is why he kept showing up, even things got tough for both the program and for him personally.
“Penn State men’s basketball molded me into the player and person I am today,” Harrar said in a news release. “As an alum of the program and university, we all have critical roles in keeping our men’s basketball program at a championship level. It starts with NIL and giving our players an incredible experience within the Penn State community. Players, coaches and fans alike, we all have More To Give.”
Penn State opens its 2023-24 season Monday night at the Bryce Jordan Center when it faces Delaware State.
Daniel Gallen covers Penn State for Lions247 and 247Sports. He can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Daniel on X at @danieljtgallen and Instagram at @bydanieljtgallen.
‘We have more targets, more exposure, more vulnerability’
The United States experiences more tornadoes than any other country, and rebuilding after these natural disasters can cost billions. Unfortunately, given an increase in tornadoes in some regions, Americans won’t have relief anytime soon.
What happened?
In the past six years, the U.S. has had 17 different billion-dollar tornado events, according to CNBC’s Katie Koontz. Koontz noted that 2022 alone had two such disasters and that costs associated with tornadoes are projected to grow.
“Rebuilding is a very long process, and it’s one that is arduous,” FEMA Associate Administrator for Resilience Victoria Salinas told CNBC, adding it can take years for communities to recover.
The U.S. has roughly 1,200 tornadoes annually, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). While most occur in Tornado Alley — which typically refers to areas in the middle of the country, such as Oklahoma, Kansas, and northern Texas — tornadoes have been spotted in all 50 states.
Why is this concerning?
Walker Ashley, an atmospheric scientist and disaster geographer at Northern Illinois University (NIU), told Julia Jacobo of ABC News that warmer global temperatures increase the likelihood of the “fundamental ingredients” that can lead to tornadoes.
While scientists are still investigating the exact link between tornadoes and the changing temperatures of our planet due to harmful pollution, storms have been occurring in unusual areas more often, meaning the impact of the destruction could be wider.
In 2018, a joint study by NIU and the NOAA’s National Severe Storms Laboratory discovered parts of the Southeast and Midwest saw “significant increasing trends of tornado reports and tornado environments.”
“We have way more people living east of the Mississippi River. And so basically, we have more targets, more exposure, more vulnerability as humans, our built environment,” said Victor Gensini, an associate professor in the Department of Earth, Atmosphere, and Environment at NIU, per CNBC.
What is being done about the tornadoes?
While twister-resilient structures are more expensive to construct, they can reduce the need to rebuild after storms in addition to protecting human life.
According to the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, a fortified roof, impact protection for windows and doors, and a wind-rated garage door — meaning it can withstand debris — are some ways to limit damage and help keep you safe.
Meanwhile, some communities are passing building codes to combat the high winds. After a tornado killed 161 people and caused nearly $3 billion in damage in Joplin, Missouri, in 2011, the city began to require more storm-proofing on structures, CNBC reported.
The federal government has also taken measures to assist. In 2021, it passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, which in part focuses on creating disaster resilience while reducing pollution linked to extreme weather events.
