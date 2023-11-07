News
Penn State NIL collective launches ‘More To Give’ club dedicated to basketball overseen by Pa. coaching legend
Happy Valley United, the name, image and likeness collective that supports all Penn State teams and athletes, announced an initiative Monday to put more support behind the Nittany Lions men’s basketball program. And it features a notable name in the world of Pennsylvania college basketball.
Happy Valley United is launching More To Give, which will be a club dedicated to handling NIL opportunities for Penn State men’s basketball inside of the larger collective. With that, Happy Valley United hired Pat Flannery as More To Give’s general manager, and he will “spearhead development and fundraising efforts” for the Nittany Lions.
Flannery is a legendary college basketball coach who led Bucknell to its upset over Kansas in the 2005 NCAA Tournament and also coached Lebanon Valley College to the Division III national title in 1994. First-year Penn State coach Mike Rhoades was the USA Today National Player of the Year and an All-American under Flannery’s tutelage with the Flying Dutchmen.
“NIL is an incredibly important part of building our program to win championships,” Rhoades said in a release. “We have made our program better with the addition of Pat Flannery. He knows what it takes to build a winning and sustainable program on and off court. His leadership in the area of program building and fundraising will be game changing for our program. I’m more than excited to get back with Pat and use our shared Pennsylvania ties to build something special.”
After retiring from coaching, Flannery worked as Bucknell’s senior development officer. Flannery is a Pottsville, Pa., native, and he posted a 327-222 record in 19 seasons coaching at Bucknell and Lebanon Valley College. He played college basketball at Bucknell.
“I’m thrilled to join Happy Valley United and help these student-athletes maximize their name, image and likeness opportunities,” Flannery said in a release. “Growing up and working close to Penn State, I know how special this place is. To make an impact on players in this way and work alongside one of my former players and a longtime friend in Coach Rhoades to help build his program, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity.”
The club’s name “More To Give” comes from a mantra used often by former Penn State forward John Harrar during his five years playing for the Nittany Lions. As the Nittany Lions struggled through his final season in 2021-22, Harrar often said he had “more to give” the program, which is why he kept showing up, even things got tough for both the program and for him personally.
“Penn State men’s basketball molded me into the player and person I am today,” Harrar said in a news release. “As an alum of the program and university, we all have critical roles in keeping our men’s basketball program at a championship level. It starts with NIL and giving our players an incredible experience within the Penn State community. Players, coaches and fans alike, we all have More To Give.”
Penn State opens its 2023-24 season Monday night at the Bryce Jordan Center when it faces Delaware State.
Read more: How To Watch: Penn State basketball opens Mike Rhoades era vs. Delaware State
Daniel Gallen covers Penn State for Lions247 and 247Sports. He can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Daniel on X at @danieljtgallen and Instagram at @bydanieljtgallen.
‘We have more targets, more exposure, more vulnerability’
The United States experiences more tornadoes than any other country, and rebuilding after these natural disasters can cost billions. Unfortunately, given an increase in tornadoes in some regions, Americans won’t have relief anytime soon.
What happened?
In the past six years, the U.S. has had 17 different billion-dollar tornado events, according to CNBC’s Katie Koontz. Koontz noted that 2022 alone had two such disasters and that costs associated with tornadoes are projected to grow.
“Rebuilding is a very long process, and it’s one that is arduous,” FEMA Associate Administrator for Resilience Victoria Salinas told CNBC, adding it can take years for communities to recover.
The U.S. has roughly 1,200 tornadoes annually, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). While most occur in Tornado Alley — which typically refers to areas in the middle of the country, such as Oklahoma, Kansas, and northern Texas — tornadoes have been spotted in all 50 states.
Why is this concerning?
Walker Ashley, an atmospheric scientist and disaster geographer at Northern Illinois University (NIU), told Julia Jacobo of ABC News that warmer global temperatures increase the likelihood of the “fundamental ingredients” that can lead to tornadoes.
While scientists are still investigating the exact link between tornadoes and the changing temperatures of our planet due to harmful pollution, storms have been occurring in unusual areas more often, meaning the impact of the destruction could be wider.
In 2018, a joint study by NIU and the NOAA’s National Severe Storms Laboratory discovered parts of the Southeast and Midwest saw “significant increasing trends of tornado reports and tornado environments.”
“We have way more people living east of the Mississippi River. And so basically, we have more targets, more exposure, more vulnerability as humans, our built environment,” said Victor Gensini, an associate professor in the Department of Earth, Atmosphere, and Environment at NIU, per CNBC.
What is being done about the tornadoes?
While twister-resilient structures are more expensive to construct, they can reduce the need to rebuild after storms in addition to protecting human life.
According to the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, a fortified roof, impact protection for windows and doors, and a wind-rated garage door — meaning it can withstand debris — are some ways to limit damage and help keep you safe.
Meanwhile, some communities are passing building codes to combat the high winds. After a tornado killed 161 people and caused nearly $3 billion in damage in Joplin, Missouri, in 2011, the city began to require more storm-proofing on structures, CNBC reported.
The federal government has also taken measures to assist. In 2021, it passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, which in part focuses on creating disaster resilience while reducing pollution linked to extreme weather events.
Badgers top UW-Stevens Point in exhibition
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin men’s basketball team unofficially opened up its season with an 87-44 exhibition win over UW-Stevens Point at the Kohl Center on Wednesday night.
Newcomer AJ Storr led the Badgers scoring a team-high 14 points. The sophomore transfer shot 5-for-7 from the floor, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range.
Sophomore guard Connor Essegian (11 points) and junior forward Steven Crowl (10 points) rounded out double-figure scoring for UW.
“A lot of good things,” head coach Greg Gard said of the team’s performance in its lone exhibition. “I liked the pace we played with. I liked the fact that we got to the (free throw) line. I thought we shared the ball well, and in the second half more of the same.”
Senior Tyler Wahl finished with nine points and five rebounds.
Junior point guard Chucky Hepburn had seven points with six assists and no turnovers.
Freshman Nolan Winter and John Blackwell made strong first impressions in front of fans at the Kohl Center. Winter had a near double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. Blackwell finished with eight points, six rebounds and two assists.
“Getting younger guys some experience is always good,” Gard said. “Obviously, we have a lot of different options to go to, so I appreciate how hard they played.”
Wisconsin will open its regular season on Nov. 6 against Arkansas State. Tip is set for 7 p.m. CT at the Kohl Center.
Israel’s Netanyahu appears to backtrack on reported comment linking Hamas attack to reservist protest
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister appeared to backtrack on a comment he was reported to have made earlier about the need to check if a pre-war protest among army reservists pushed Hamas to carry out its attack last month.
Israel’s Channel 12 and other news outlets reported that Netanyahu said there may be a need to examine whether months of protests against his government, including by reservists who said they would no longer report for regular duty, added to Hamas’ motivation to carry out the Oct. 7 rampage through southern Israel that triggered the current war.
But after public backlash, Netanyahu posted on X that Hamas started a war “because it wants to kill us all and not because of any argument within us.”
“Hamas was wrong – and therefore will be eliminated. Only together will we win,” Netanyahu said.
Earlier, , who joined Netanyahu’s war cabinet from the opposition as part of an emergency government, said Netanyahu must retract his comment.
“Avoiding responsibility and slinging mud at the time of war is a blow to the country,” Gantz wrote on social media platform X.
On Saturday, protesters gathered outside Netanyahu’s residence, chanting “Jail Now!” in a public display of anger at the failures that led to last month’s deadly attack by Hamas gunmen on Israeli communities around the Gaza Strip.
The protest, which coincided with a poll showing more than three quarters of Israelis believe Netanyahu should resign, underlined the growing public fury at their political and security leaders.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
