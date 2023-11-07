News
Philippines’ Marcos condemns killing of journalist, orders investigation
MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Sunday strongly condemned the killing of a Filipino journalist and ordered the police to conduct an investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.
The journalist, Juan Jumalon, also known as “DJ Johnny Walker”, was shot by unidentified assailants while broadcasting from his home in a southern Philippine town on Sunday morning, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) said in a statement, citing initial reports.
“Attacks on journalists will not be tolerated in our democracy, and those who threaten the freedom of the press will face the full consequences of their actions,” Marcos said in a post on X platform.
Media watchdog NUJP also condemned the “brazen killing” which it said was caught on a livestream of Jumalon’s show. Jumalon’s home in Calamba, Misamis Occidental served as his radio station.
Jumalon’s killing brings to four the number of journalists killed since Marcos took office in June 2022, and to 199 since democracy was restored in the Philippines in 1986. That figure included 32 killed in a single incident in 2009.
The Philippines has one of Asia’s most liberal media environments, but it remains one of the world’s most dangerous places for journalists, particularly in its provinces.
It ranked as the eighth worst country when it comes to prosecuting killers of journalists, according to 2023 Global Impunity Index released by the Committee to Protect Journalists released this week.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Michael Perry)
News
Nano Diamond Dispersion Market Is Booming Worldwide – NanoAmando, Hyperion Catalysis International, Inc., Adamas Nanotechnologies, Nanoshel LLC
The Nano Diamond Dispersion Market research report provides all the information related to the industry. It gives the market’s outlook by giving authentic data to its client which helps to make essential decisions. It gives an overview of the market which includes its definition, applications and developments, and manufacturing technology. This Nano Diamond Dispersion market research report tracks all the recent developments and innovations in the market. It gives the data regarding the obstacles while establishing the business and guides to overcome the upcoming challenges and obstacles.
Get the PDF Sample Copy (Including FULL TOC, Graphs, and Tables) of this report: https://a2zmarketresearch.com/sample-request/1124851
Market Scenario:
Firstly, this Nano Diamond Dispersion research report introduces the market by providing an overview that includes definitions, applications, product launches, developments, challenges, and regions. The market is forecasted to reveal strong development by driven consumption in various markets. An analysis of the current market designs and other basic characteristics is provided in the Nano Diamond Dispersion report.
Some of the Top companies Influencing this Market include:
NanoAmando, Hyperion Catalysis International, Inc., Adamas Nanotechnologies, Nanoshel LLC, Carbodeon Ltd., Ray Techniques Ltd., Nano Diamond, Institute of Metal Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences,
The report also implements primary and secondary research techniques for gathering the most crucial pieces of professional information and applies a number of industry-best techniques upon the data for projecting the future state of the global Nano Diamond Dispersion market. Based on current market development, the report includes an analysis of how activities such as mergers shape the market’s future.
This report studies the global market, analyses and researches the Keyword} development status and forecast in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America
Global Nano Diamond Dispersion Market Segmentation:
Market Segmentation: By Type
Water Dispersion
Oil Based Dispersion
Others
Market Segmentation: By Application
Coatings and Lubricants
Electronic Device
Abrasives and Polishes
Others
Get up to 30% Discount on the first Purchase of this Report: https://a2zmarketresearch.com/discount/1124851
An assessment of the market attractiveness of the competition that new players and products are likely to present to older ones has been provided in the publication. The research report also mentions the innovations, new developments, marketing strategies, branding techniques, and products of the key participants in the global Nano Diamond Dispersion market. To present a clear vision of the market the competitive landscape has been thoroughly analyzed utilizing the value chain analysis. The opportunities and threats present in the future for the key market players have also been emphasized in the publication.
This report aims to provide:
- A qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends, dynamics, and estimations from 2022 to 2030.
- Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis are utilized, which explain the potency of the buyers and suppliers to make profit-oriented decisions and strengthen their business.
- The in-depth market segmentation analysis helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.
- In the end, this Nano Diamond Dispersion report helps to save you time and money by delivering unbiased information under one roof.
Table of Content (TOC)
Global Nano Diamond Dispersion Market Report 2023 – 2030
Chapter 1 Nano Diamond Dispersion Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Nano Diamond Dispersion Industry
Chapter 3 Global Nano Diamond Dispersion Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2020)
Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2020)
Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global Nano Diamond Dispersion Market Forecast (2023-2029)
Chapter 13 Appendix
Get Direct Purchase of this Report: https://www.a2zmarketresearch.com/checkout/1124851
Customization of the Report: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report you want. The report can be customized as per your needs.
Contact Us:
Roger Smith
1887 WHITNEY MESA DR HENDERSON, NV 89014
[email protected]
+1 775 237 4157
News
Afghan farmers lose income of more than $1 billion after the Taliban banned poppy cultivation
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghan farmers have lost income of more than $1 billion from opium sales after the Taliban outlawed poppy cultivation, according to a report from the U.N. drugs agency published Sunday.
Afghanistan was the world’s biggest opium producer and a major source for heroin in Europe and Asia when the Taliban seized power in August 2021.
They pledged to wipe out the country’s drug cultivation industry and imposed a formal ban in April 2022, dealing a heavy blow to hundreds of thousands of farmers and day laborers who relied on proceeds from the crop to survive. Opium cultivation crashed by 95% after the ban, the report from the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime said.
Until 2023, the value of Afghanistan’s opiate exports frequently outstripped the value of its legal exports. U.N. officials said the strong contraction of the opium economy is expected to have far-reaching consequences for the country as opiate exports before the ban accounted for between 9-14% of the national GDP.
Afghans need urgent humanitarian assistance to meet their most immediate needs, absorb the shock of lost income and save lives, said UNODC executive director, Ghada Waly.
“Afghanistan is in dire need of strong investment in sustainable livelihoods to provide Afghans with opportunities away from opium,” she said.
Afghans are dealing with drought, severe economic hardship and the continued consequences of decades of war and natural disasters.
The downturn, along with the halt of international financing that propped up the economy of the former Western-backed government, is driving people into poverty, hunger, and addiction.
A September report from the UNODC said that Afghanistan is the world’s fastest-growing maker of methamphetamine, with seizures of the synthetic drug increasing as poppy cultivation shrinks.
Lower incomes along the opiate supply chain could stimulate other illegal activities like the trafficking of arms, people or synthetic drugs, the most recent UNODC report said.
News
Philly is ‘just a special place’
Burton’s road to being in a position to throw a touchdown pass in Philadelphia’s 41-33 victory over New England began four years earlier when the rookie defied the odds and earned a spot on the Eagles’ roster.
“I just wanted to make a team. I didn’t really care what team,” Burton says. “I didn’t really have a position coming into the NFL. I went to the Combine as a tight end, and then as soon as the tight end workouts were done, two or three scouts came over to me all at once and said, ‘Hey, are you staying for the running back workout?’
“No one really knew what position I was going to be. (Then-coach) Chip Kelly took a flyer on me and invited me to be part of the team. And I had unbelievable veterans. I had guys like Brent Celek. I had (Zach) Ertz, James Casey. Had a really good coach in Justin Peelle. I had such good guys around me. And they were selfless. Every time I wanted to stay after for extra reps, James or Ertz or Celek were there.
“So it was honestly like a team effort in reality. It really wasn’t much what I did. It was more of like, ‘Hey, I’m available. Teach me and show me what it’s like to be a pro.’ I really attribute a lot of my success early on to those guys.”
With the Eagles for four of his seven seasons in the NFL, finishing with Chicago and Indianapolis, Burton feels that beginning his career in Philadelphia was definitely a case of being in the right place at the right time.
“I’d like to think that I played for the two best programs with the fan bases, organizations, history, tradition, just how rich it is at the University of Florida and Philadelphia,” Burton says. “Philly’s just special, man. It’s blue-collar. They love their sports, but they love their football.
“It’s just a special place. There’s no way to really put a couple of words together to explain it just because it’s so complex. I ended up going to Philadelphia, so it was a culture shock at first. But all I can really say is it has a really special place in my heart, and I have nothing but love for the city.”
Philippines’ Marcos condemns killing of journalist, orders investigation
Nano Diamond Dispersion Market Is Booming Worldwide – NanoAmando, Hyperion Catalysis International, Inc., Adamas Nanotechnologies, Nanoshel LLC
Afghan farmers lose income of more than $1 billion after the Taliban banned poppy cultivation
Philly is ‘just a special place’
Maine considers electrifying proposal that would give the boot to corporate electric utilities
Humanitarian supply chain management: Efficiency is key
Uranus In 4K – James Webb Space Telescope Sees The Planet, Rings And Moons
Who do YOU want to be named America’s Favorite Houseguest? [POLL]
Boxer Félix Verdejo sentenced to life in prison for grisly killing of pregnant lover
Arnold Schwarzenegger To Guest On ESPN’s ‘Manningcast’ – Deadline
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
Interesting Articles
Philippines’ Marcos condemns killing of journalist, orders investigation
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Nano Diamond Dispersion Market Is Booming Worldwide – NanoAmando, Hyperion Catalysis International, Inc., Adamas Nanotechnologies, Nanoshel LLC
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Afghan farmers lose income of more than $1 billion after the Taliban banned poppy cultivation
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Philly is ‘just a special place’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Maine considers electrifying proposal that would give the boot to corporate electric utilities
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Humanitarian supply chain management: Efficiency is key
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Uranus In 4K – James Webb Space Telescope Sees The Planet, Rings And Moons
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Who do YOU want to be named America’s Favorite Houseguest? [POLL]
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Boxer Félix Verdejo sentenced to life in prison for grisly killing of pregnant lover
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Arnold Schwarzenegger To Guest On ESPN’s ‘Manningcast’ – Deadline
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
-
News4 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
-
News5 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
-
News4 days ago
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
-
News4 days ago
‘We’ve Had It’ With Muslims and Arab-Americans
-
News5 days ago
Meta to Charge Monthly Fees For Using Facebook and Instagram: What to Know
-
News19 hours ago
Erdogan says he will try to facilitate Sweden’s NATO bid ratification
-
News6 days ago
Kelly Johnson, who is married to House Speaker Mike Johnson, practices a form of Christian counseling that classifies people into ‘choleric’, ‘phlegmatic,’ and other ancient personality types purportedly ordained by God