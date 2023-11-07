Connect with us

News

Pro-Palestinian crowds try to storm US base in Turkey

Published

3 seconds ago

on

By

Reuters Videos

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

STORY: Turkey, which has stepped up its criticism of Israel as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has worsened, supports a two-state solution while hosting members of the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Since the Israel-Hamas war started, protests have erupted across the country.

Earlier this week, the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation, an Islamist Turkish aid agency, organized a convoy to travel to the Incirlik air base in the Adana province in southern Turkey to protest Israeli attacks on Gaza and U.S. support for Israel.

Incirlik, which has been used to support the international coalition fighting Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, also houses U.S. troops. IHH’s protest called for Incirlik to be closed.

Footage from the protests showed police firing tear gas and using water cannons to disperse crowds waving Turkish and Palestinian flags and chanting slogans. Protesters toppled barricades and clashed with police in riot gear.

IHH President Bulent Yildirim addressed crowds in Adana and urged them to refrain from attacking police.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Adou Thiero is Kentucky Wildcats’ Swiss Army man: College Basketball Preview

Published

59 mins ago

on

November 7, 2023

By

Adou Thiero is Kentucky Wildcats’ Swiss Army man: College Basketball Preview

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

One of the biggest storylines of the offseason has been the growth of Kentucky Wildcats sophomore guard Adou Thiero.

Growth both physically and in terms of his skills.

The sophomore will look to build off a freshman campaign in which he showed some glimpses of his ability but was still developing physically.

#3 Adou Thiero

  • Position: Shooting guard
  • Class: Sophomore
  • Measurements: 6-foot-8, 222 lbs.
  • Hometown: Leetsdale, PA
  • School: Quaker Valley
  • High School Recruit Rankings: No. 169 nationally and No. 25 CG via 247 Sports Composite.

Coming out of high school, Adou Thiero was not a top recruit. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound combo guard was viewed by most recruiting services as a three-star prospect with a limited offer sheet.

His father, Almamy Thiero, played for John Calipari at Memphis, so the connection was there, and Calipari and the coaching staff saw a player still growing into his body but with guard skills.

As a freshman, Thiero saw action in 20 games, showcasing his defensive skills by leading the team in steals in four of those games and leading the team in blocks in three games.

Thiero’s best performance came in arguably Kentucky’s biggest win of the season at Arkansas, where he recorded a season-high seven points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Still, Adou clearly needed some development and more time in the gym.

In the offseason, he has done just that.

Adou is now listed at 6-foot-8 and 222 pounds and looks completely different than a season ago. At his size, with guard skills, he will create a lot of mismatches on the floor.

On the court, despite his limited experience last season, Thiero will be a veteran on this young Kentucky team.

Those defensive abilities are still there, and now at his size, Thiero will have the ability to guard multiple positions on the floor. That versatility and ability to play multiple positions should lead to a much-expanded role.

That’s become even more paramount with the absence of Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso due to injury, while Zvonimir Ivisic has yet to be cleared by the NCAA. Thiero has spent a lot of time at the 4 spot in the exhibition season, and that figures to continue as long as those other three big men are out.

Another area Thiero should make a big impact at is finishing around the rim, according to John Calipari.

“The role I have been talking to Adou about is to be a finisher, whether it’s a jump shot or a drive for a basket. He’s strong. He literally could be one of the best finishers in the country,” Cal stated.

It’s hard to find a player who can actually play all five spots on the floor, but Thiero is fully capable of this, though he’ll be mostly in the frontcourt early on with the backcourt already deep.

So far, Thiero has shown notable improvement from last season. During Kentucky’s run to the gold medal in GLOBL JAM, Thiero did a little bit of everything on the court, averaging 7.5 points, nearly six rebounds, three assists, almost two steals, and more than one block per game.

And in Kentucky’s first exhibition game against Georgetown, Thiero led the team in +/- at +26 on the night.

In fact, Thiero (+106) ranks second on the team in combined +/- through six exhibition games (four GLOBL Jam games and two home games vs. Georgetown College and Kentucky State), trailing only Tre Mitchell (+144).

And going into the season, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports said he is hearing a lot of positive feedback about the sophomore guard.

We’ll have to see what Thiero does when the competition gets tougher, but he certainly looks the part so far, and we’ve seen several players take a big leap from their freshman to sophomore years in the past at Kentucky.

Thiero most likely isn’t going to be a guy who comes out and leads the Wildcats in scoring night in and night out, but this Kentucky team certainly can use a guy with his size who is willing to defend multiple positions, work hard on the glass, and create offensive mismatches with his size and athleticism.

Pieces like that can take a team from good to great, and I think that’s a role that Thiero can fill this season.

Go follow our Twitter page and like our Facebook page for more Kentucky Wildcats news and views. And as always, Go Cats!!

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

‘Strong’ El Niño likely to bring more snow to these states

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 7, 2023

By

Snowfall during all El Niño winters (January-March) compared to the 1991-2020 average (after the long-term trend has been removed). (NOAA Climate.gov map, based on ERA5 data from 1959-2023 analyzed by Michelle L’Heureux)

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

El Niño has arrived.

There’s 100% certainty El Niño will last through early winter, the Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, recently said, and a 90% or higher chance it lasts into spring.

El Niño typically divides the country in half, but where the dividing line falls varies from year to year. The southern third to half of the United States, including California, is likely to be wetter during an El Niño winter. The Pacific Northwest and Ohio Valley are usually dry and warm.

While El Niño’s impacts are never a guarantee, the climate pattern tends to influence weather across the U.S. as it reaches peak strength in the winter.

‘Aggressive shark activity’ prompts closure of beach in Orange County

Does that mean El Niño will bring winter storms and feet of snow? Not everywhere and not necessarily, explains Michelle L’Heureux, a meteorologist with the Climate Prediction Center, in an article last week.

“In fact, El Niño appears to be the great snowfall suppressor over most of North America.”

El Niño may bring extra precipitation to the southern half of the country, but it’s not always cold enough there to turn that moisture into snow. You do see some extra snow during El Niño winters in the mountainous regions of the West, like the Sierra Nevada mountain in California and the southern part of the Rocky Mountains.

Meanwhile, the Great Lakes, some of New England, the northern Rockies and the Pacific Northwest typically see less snow during an El Niño winter, L’Heureux says.

The areas that get more average snowfall in an El Niño winter are shaded in blue on the map below, while areas that see less snow are shaded in brown.

Snowfall during all El Niño winters (January-March) compared to the 1991-2020 average (after the long-term trend has been removed). (NOAA Climate.gov map, based on ERA5 data from 1959-2023 analyzed by Michelle L’Heureux)<br />” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/rQlnMrt2bVtD.iqiGQa_Ig–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTg0NQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/ktla_articles_362/4bfb29747f6d9dfff9d9eedaa33ee96f”/><img alt=
Snowfall during all El Niño winters (January-March) compared to the 1991-2020 average (after the long-term trend has been removed). (NOAA Climate.gov map, based on ERA5 data from 1959-2023 analyzed by Michelle L’Heureux)

During a strong El Niño, like we are expecting to see this year, the effects are even more pronounced. More snow starts to show up in Northern California, the Four Corners states, the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, and the southern Appalachia region.

The suppression of snow up north is also stronger during a powerful El Niño. States like Oregon, Washington, New York and Pennsylvania are the most likely to see below-average snowfall.

Snowfall during moderate-to-strong El Niño winters (January-March) compared to the 1991-2020 average (after the long-term trend has been removed). (NOAA Climate.gov map, based on ERA5 data from 1959-2023 analyzed by Michelle L’Heureux.)

Snowfall during moderate-to-strong El Niño winters (January-March) compared to the 1991-2020 average (after the long-term trend has been removed). (NOAA Climate.gov map, based on ERA5 data from 1959-2023 analyzed by Michelle L’Heureux.)

But before you pack away the snow gear, L’Heureux cautions against reading the data averages as a promise.

“El Niño nudges the odds in favor of certain climate outcomes, but never ensures them,” writes L’Heureux.

There’s also the impact of climate change, which has meant less snowy winters over time for much of the U.S. On the other hand, a freak snowstorm can always defy the odds, even during an El Niño year.

In its most recent outlook, the Climate Prediction Center said there is a 75% to 85% chance that we see a “strong” El Niño this winter. There’s a 30% chance it ends up being one of the strongest ever recorded.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

How to watch NC State basketball vs. The Citadel on TV, live stream

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 7, 2023

By

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

Interesting Articles

Reuters Videos Reuters Videos
News3 seconds ago

Pro-Palestinian crowds try to storm US base in Turkey

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Adou Thiero is Kentucky Wildcats’ Swiss Army man: College Basketball Preview Adou Thiero is Kentucky Wildcats’ Swiss Army man: College Basketball Preview
News59 mins ago

Adou Thiero is Kentucky Wildcats’ Swiss Army man: College Basketball Preview

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Snowfall during all El Niño winters (January-March) compared to the 1991-2020 average (after the long-term trend has been removed). (NOAA Climate.gov map, based on ERA5 data from 1959-2023 analyzed by Michelle L’Heureux) Snowfall during all El Niño winters (January-March) compared to the 1991-2020 average (after the long-term trend has been removed). (NOAA Climate.gov map, based on ERA5 data from 1959-2023 analyzed by Michelle L’Heureux)
News1 hour ago

‘Strong’ El Niño likely to bring more snow to these states

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
News2 hours ago

How to watch NC State basketball vs. The Citadel on TV, live stream

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
A Secret War, Strange New Wounds and Silence From the Pentagon A Secret War, Strange New Wounds and Silence From the Pentagon
News2 hours ago

A Secret War, Strange New Wounds and Silence From the Pentagon

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Indiana, Ohio State and Co. are eager to mix it up with Iowa in the Big Ten women's race | National Indiana, Ohio State and Co. are eager to mix it up with Iowa in the Big Ten women's race | National
News3 hours ago

Indiana, Ohio State and Co. are eager to mix it up with Iowa in the Big Ten women’s race | National

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Why Banks Are Suddenly Closing Down Customer Accounts Why Banks Are Suddenly Closing Down Customer Accounts
News3 hours ago

Why Banks Are Suddenly Closing Down Customer Accounts

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Kirk Penney is hoisted on the shoulders of players and fans in the celebration at the Kohl Center on March, 5, 2003, after Wisconsin beat Illinois to win the Big Ten Championship. Kirk Penney is hoisted on the shoulders of players and fans in the celebration at the Kohl Center on March, 5, 2003, after Wisconsin beat Illinois to win the Big Ten Championship.
News4 hours ago

Former UW star Kirk Penney joins Greg Gard’s staff

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Iranian state media confirm meeting between Khamenei, Hamas' Haniyeh in Tehran Iranian state media confirm meeting between Khamenei, Hamas' Haniyeh in Tehran
News4 hours ago

Iranian state media confirm meeting between Khamenei, Hamas’ Haniyeh in Tehran

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
COLUMBUS, OH - MARCH 17: Players from the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights celebrate their win over the Purdue Boilermakers in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Nationwide Arena on March 17, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jay LaPrete/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - MARCH 17: Players from the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights celebrate their win over the Purdue Boilermakers in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Nationwide Arena on March 17, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jay LaPrete/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
News5 hours ago

Inside Purdue basketball’s quest to fix what may not be broken

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...

Trending