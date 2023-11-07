News
Pro-Palestinian crowds try to storm US base in Turkey
STORY: Turkey, which has stepped up its criticism of Israel as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has worsened, supports a two-state solution while hosting members of the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Since the Israel-Hamas war started, protests have erupted across the country.
Earlier this week, the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation, an Islamist Turkish aid agency, organized a convoy to travel to the Incirlik air base in the Adana province in southern Turkey to protest Israeli attacks on Gaza and U.S. support for Israel.
Incirlik, which has been used to support the international coalition fighting Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, also houses U.S. troops. IHH’s protest called for Incirlik to be closed.
Footage from the protests showed police firing tear gas and using water cannons to disperse crowds waving Turkish and Palestinian flags and chanting slogans. Protesters toppled barricades and clashed with police in riot gear.
IHH President Bulent Yildirim addressed crowds in Adana and urged them to refrain from attacking police.
News
Adou Thiero is Kentucky Wildcats’ Swiss Army man: College Basketball Preview
One of the biggest storylines of the offseason has been the growth of Kentucky Wildcats sophomore guard Adou Thiero.
Growth both physically and in terms of his skills.
The sophomore will look to build off a freshman campaign in which he showed some glimpses of his ability but was still developing physically.
#3 Adou Thiero
- Position: Shooting guard
- Class: Sophomore
- Measurements: 6-foot-8, 222 lbs.
- Hometown: Leetsdale, PA
- School: Quaker Valley
- High School Recruit Rankings: No. 169 nationally and No. 25 CG via 247 Sports Composite.
Coming out of high school, Adou Thiero was not a top recruit. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound combo guard was viewed by most recruiting services as a three-star prospect with a limited offer sheet.
His father, Almamy Thiero, played for John Calipari at Memphis, so the connection was there, and Calipari and the coaching staff saw a player still growing into his body but with guard skills.
As a freshman, Thiero saw action in 20 games, showcasing his defensive skills by leading the team in steals in four of those games and leading the team in blocks in three games.
Thiero’s best performance came in arguably Kentucky’s biggest win of the season at Arkansas, where he recorded a season-high seven points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal.
Still, Adou clearly needed some development and more time in the gym.
In the offseason, he has done just that.
Adou is now listed at 6-foot-8 and 222 pounds and looks completely different than a season ago. At his size, with guard skills, he will create a lot of mismatches on the floor.
NFL strong safety or basketball player who was 5-foot-10 two years ago?
Adou Thiero’s stature is jarring.
“I can get through bumps now — and cause the bumps.” pic.twitter.com/XbQpvCJNWD
— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 25, 2023
On the court, despite his limited experience last season, Thiero will be a veteran on this young Kentucky team.
Those defensive abilities are still there, and now at his size, Thiero will have the ability to guard multiple positions on the floor. That versatility and ability to play multiple positions should lead to a much-expanded role.
That’s become even more paramount with the absence of Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso due to injury, while Zvonimir Ivisic has yet to be cleared by the NCAA. Thiero has spent a lot of time at the 4 spot in the exhibition season, and that figures to continue as long as those other three big men are out.
Another area Thiero should make a big impact at is finishing around the rim, according to John Calipari.
“The role I have been talking to Adou about is to be a finisher, whether it’s a jump shot or a drive for a basket. He’s strong. He literally could be one of the best finishers in the country,” Cal stated.
It’s hard to find a player who can actually play all five spots on the floor, but Thiero is fully capable of this, though he’ll be mostly in the frontcourt early on with the backcourt already deep.
So far, Thiero has shown notable improvement from last season. During Kentucky’s run to the gold medal in GLOBL JAM, Thiero did a little bit of everything on the court, averaging 7.5 points, nearly six rebounds, three assists, almost two steals, and more than one block per game.
And in Kentucky’s first exhibition game against Georgetown, Thiero led the team in +/- at +26 on the night.
In fact, Thiero (+106) ranks second on the team in combined +/- through six exhibition games (four GLOBL Jam games and two home games vs. Georgetown College and Kentucky State), trailing only Tre Mitchell (+144).
And going into the season, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports said he is hearing a lot of positive feedback about the sophomore guard.
Highly placed spies in Lexington believe that Adou Thiero is primed to play a major role for Kentucky as an ancillary piece to the Wildcats’ puzzle. Dominique Hawkins at 6-6? In the same mold, for sure.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 26, 2023
We’ll have to see what Thiero does when the competition gets tougher, but he certainly looks the part so far, and we’ve seen several players take a big leap from their freshman to sophomore years in the past at Kentucky.
Thiero most likely isn’t going to be a guy who comes out and leads the Wildcats in scoring night in and night out, but this Kentucky team certainly can use a guy with his size who is willing to defend multiple positions, work hard on the glass, and create offensive mismatches with his size and athleticism.
Pieces like that can take a team from good to great, and I think that’s a role that Thiero can fill this season.
Go follow our Twitter page and like our Facebook page for more Kentucky Wildcats news and views. And as always, Go Cats!!
News
‘Strong’ El Niño likely to bring more snow to these states
El Niño has arrived.
There’s 100% certainty El Niño will last through early winter, the Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, recently said, and a 90% or higher chance it lasts into spring.
El Niño typically divides the country in half, but where the dividing line falls varies from year to year. The southern third to half of the United States, including California, is likely to be wetter during an El Niño winter. The Pacific Northwest and Ohio Valley are usually dry and warm.
While El Niño’s impacts are never a guarantee, the climate pattern tends to influence weather across the U.S. as it reaches peak strength in the winter.
‘Aggressive shark activity’ prompts closure of beach in Orange County
Does that mean El Niño will bring winter storms and feet of snow? Not everywhere and not necessarily, explains Michelle L’Heureux, a meteorologist with the Climate Prediction Center, in an article last week.
“In fact, El Niño appears to be the great snowfall suppressor over most of North America.”
El Niño may bring extra precipitation to the southern half of the country, but it’s not always cold enough there to turn that moisture into snow. You do see some extra snow during El Niño winters in the mountainous regions of the West, like the Sierra Nevada mountain in California and the southern part of the Rocky Mountains.
Meanwhile, the Great Lakes, some of New England, the northern Rockies and the Pacific Northwest typically see less snow during an El Niño winter, L’Heureux says.
The areas that get more average snowfall in an El Niño winter are shaded in blue on the map below, while areas that see less snow are shaded in brown.
News
How to watch NC State basketball vs. The Citadel on TV, live stream
The NC State Wolfpack basketball team will open the 2023-24 college basketball season against The Citadel on Monday night at PNC Arena.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, a streaming-only platform that is available if you have ACC Network. Coming off a 23-win season and its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018, the Wolfpack welcomes eight new players to the roster in Kevin Keatts’ seventh season
DJ Burns Jr. and Casey Morsell are among the top returners for NC State, which is 12-0 in the all-time series against The Citadel.Here’s everything you need to know about Monday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.
How to watch NC State basketball vs. The Citadel on TV, live stream
Start time: 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 6
Location: PNC Arena in Raleigh
TV: ACC Network Extra (Streaming only)
Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV
NC STATE-CITADEL PREDICTION:NC State basketball vs. The Citadel: Scouting report, prediction for Wolfpack’s opener
THE LEGEND OF DJ BURNS:NC State basketball star, future ‘mayor’ of Raleigh? The legend of DJ Burns keeps growing
HONORING A LEGEND:NC State basketball to honor David Thompson with statue outside of Reynolds Coliseum
NC State vs. The Citadel will be on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), a streaming-only channel exclusive to ESPN.com and ESPN apps. It requires a cable subscription or live TV streaming option. If you have ACC Network, ACC Network Extra is available through streaming apps. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. Andrew Sanders and Scott Woods will be on the call at PNC Arena.
NC State vs. The Citadel betting odds, spread, over/under
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday, Nov. 5.
Spread: NC State is a 19.5-point favorite
Moneyline: N/A
Over/Under: 145.5 points
NC State basketball schedule
- Nov. 6: The Citadel (7 p.m., ACC Network Extra)
- Nov. 10: Abilene Christian
- Nov. 17: Charleston Southern
- Nov. 23: Vanderbilt (in Las Vegas)
- Nov. 24: Arizona State or BYU (in Las Vegas)
- Nov. 28: at Ole Miss
- Dec. 2 at Boston College
- Dec. 6: Maryland Eastern Shore (at Reynolds Coliseum)
- Dec. 12: UT Martin
- Dec. 16: Tennessee
- Dec. 20: Saint Louis
- Dec. 23: Detroit
- Jan. 2 at Notre Dame
- Jan. 6 vs. Virginia
- Jan. 10 vs. North Carolina
- Jan. 13 at Louisville
- Jan. 16 vs. Wake Forest
- Jan. 20 vs. Virginia Tech
- Jan. 24 at Virginia
- Jan. 27 at Syracuse
- Jan. 30 vs. Miami
- Feb. 3 vs. Georgia Tech
- Feb. 7 vs. Pittsburgh
- Feb. 10 at Wake Forest
- Feb. 17 at Clemson
- Feb. 20 vs. Syracuse
- Feb. 24 vs. Boston College
- Feb. 27 at Florida State
- March 2 at North Carolina
- March 4 vs. Duke
- March 9 at Pittsburgh
- March 12-16: at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.
NC State basketball news
NC State vs. The Citadel prediction
The legend of NC State basketball’s DJ Burns
NC State basketball to honor David Thompson with statue in front of Reynolds Coliseum. Here’s when.
Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at [email protected] or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
Pro-Palestinian crowds try to storm US base in Turkey
Adou Thiero is Kentucky Wildcats’ Swiss Army man: College Basketball Preview
‘Strong’ El Niño likely to bring more snow to these states
How to watch NC State basketball vs. The Citadel on TV, live stream
A Secret War, Strange New Wounds and Silence From the Pentagon
Indiana, Ohio State and Co. are eager to mix it up with Iowa in the Big Ten women’s race | National
Why Banks Are Suddenly Closing Down Customer Accounts
Former UW star Kirk Penney joins Greg Gard’s staff
Iranian state media confirm meeting between Khamenei, Hamas’ Haniyeh in Tehran
Inside Purdue basketball’s quest to fix what may not be broken
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
Interesting Articles
Pro-Palestinian crowds try to storm US base in Turkey
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Adou Thiero is Kentucky Wildcats’ Swiss Army man: College Basketball Preview
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
‘Strong’ El Niño likely to bring more snow to these states
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
How to watch NC State basketball vs. The Citadel on TV, live stream
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
A Secret War, Strange New Wounds and Silence From the Pentagon
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Indiana, Ohio State and Co. are eager to mix it up with Iowa in the Big Ten women’s race | National
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Why Banks Are Suddenly Closing Down Customer Accounts
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Former UW star Kirk Penney joins Greg Gard’s staff
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Iranian state media confirm meeting between Khamenei, Hamas’ Haniyeh in Tehran
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Inside Purdue basketball’s quest to fix what may not be broken
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
-
News5 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
-
News5 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
-
News4 days ago
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
-
News4 days ago
‘We’ve Had It’ With Muslims and Arab-Americans
-
News1 day ago
Erdogan says he will try to facilitate Sweden’s NATO bid ratification
-
News6 days ago
Meta to Charge Monthly Fees For Using Facebook and Instagram: What to Know
-
News6 days ago
Armed man found dead at Colorado amusement park with multiple guns and explosives identified