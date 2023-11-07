News
See the new LSU women’s basketball locker room | LSU
The LSU women’s basketball team gave fans a peek inside its newly renovated locker room Tuesday afternoon.
According to photos the program posted on social media, the Tigers have fresh locker spaces, a refurbished film room, vanity desks and a sleek lounge space, complete with a large, spacious couch, a pair of purple, tiger-print love seats and a large painting by local artist Becky Fos.
The Gold Standard pic.twitter.com/cLOTPSFf5X
— LSU Women’s Basketball (@LSUwbkb) October 31, 2023
In June, the LSU board of supervisors approved the privately funded $1.5 million project. The locker room was named after Jerry and Roselyn Juneau, the two Tiger Athletic Foundation donors who covered the cost.
Since she led LSU to its first basketball national championship in April, Kim Mulkey called for the university to either renovate or replace the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, a 51-year-old building.
“I’m not a visionary when it comes to thinking about a building,” Mulkey said in April. “I just know we need to upgrade. We don’t need to put a coat of paint on it. It’s time to either completely renovate it or build one next to it and tear that one down.”
The new locker room is part of her efforts to modernize the PMAC.
Yamaha unveils new handlebar-less electric motorcycle concept — and it looks like it’s straight out of a sci-fi movie
Electric motorcycles are starting to come to market — and considering the rise in popularity of the electric car, that should come as no surprise to consumers. But what might come as a surprise is an electric motorcycle with no handlebars; Japanese company Yamaha just unveiled concept renderings of this type of vehicle.
The Yamaha Motoroid 2 is reportedly self-balancing, with the handlebars replaced by two rigid hand grips that are basically just something to hang onto so that you don’t fall off.
Electrek speculates that the Yamaha Motoroid 2 is meant to be not only self-balancing but potentially riderless as well, meaning that it could drive itself around without any human involvement — possibly to deliver packages or to come when called from long distances, like Gandalf’s horse.
Unfortunately for any customers hoping to get their hands on one of these weird, science-fiction-y contraptions, “Yamaha is unlikely to actually produce an electric motorcycle like this,” Electrek wrote, but “it is interesting that the company sees enough value in the idea to develop a second concept and even develop a working prototype, which the company says will be shown off next month at the Events Japan Mobility Show 2023.”
Considering the less-than-stellar early reviews that competitor Kawasaki garnered for its electric motorcycle — which is coming to market — when its specs were recently released, more innovation, development, and futuristic concepts in electric motorcycles would be welcome.
Yamaha offers some options for electric scooters (complete with standard handlebars and steering).
While some Electrek commenters were confused about the point of a riderless motorcycle, others offered some speculation.
“This is a tech research project,” wrote one commenter. “If something similar to the concept gets released for sale it will be an interesting oddity for wealthy people to buy for fun. Other than that, it’s just to experiment with new technologies and engineering concepts, some of which may find their way into race or production bikes.”
Iowa Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder goes as Barbie for Halloween
Lisa Bluder made sure to celebrate Halloween in style.Video above: Caitlin Clark makes AP preseason All-American teamThe Iowa women’s basketball coach showed up to her team’s practice in a full Barbie outfit, much to the delight of her players.Bluder has made a habit of showing up in fun costumes for Halloween.
Lisa Bluder made sure to celebrate Halloween in style.
Video above: Caitlin Clark makes AP preseason All-American team
The Iowa women’s basketball coach showed up to her team’s practice in a full Barbie outfit, much to the delight of her players.
Bluder has made a habit of showing up in fun costumes for Halloween.
People Are Sharing Things That Used To Be Normal But Are Now Illegal, And I Didn’t Know About A Few Of These
This post contains discussion of rape.
Times change, and so things that used to be totally fine — legal, even — could very well get you arrested in the present day.
Redditor u/90sVib3z recently asked the people of Reddit, “What’s something that’s illegal now, but used to be perfectly normal?” Take a trip back in time and witness how many things have changed over the years:
1.“I used to buy dynamite at the hardware store. My dad and I used it to remove stumps.”
—u/specialkwsu
2.“Cigarette vending machines. No age restriction, just drop a couple of quarters in and pull the handle!”
—u/NewIdGuy77
3.“Sending your kids to the store to buy cigarettes.”
—u/henri915
4.“Smoking at school. My high school had a smoking area for students.”
—u/Japanat1
5.“Lead paint and asbestos in housing.”
—u/DreyfusBlue
6.“Public executions.”
—u/LoveDistinct
7.“Dosing your baby with OTC Laudanum so you can go out dancing all night — or so my grandmother said. A couple of flappers overdosed their babies, and they stopped selling Laudanum in the drugstore.”
—u/cardinal29
8.“Smoking indoors.”
—u/Ok_Day_8559
9.“Our high school had a rifle club in schools. Kids kept their .22s in their lockers.”
—u/justaguylookingup
10.“Riding around town in the back of a pickup truck. I’m someone who won’t take my car out of park if all the seatbelts aren’t fastened, but as a kid, I would jump at the chance to ride in the truck bed.”
—u/yeasayerstr
11.“Drinking and driving.”
—u/Low_Palpitation_4438
12.“Not wearing a seatbelt. People used to make fun of you for wearing one.”
—u/BacchusBlue45
13.“I can remember when it was perfectly normal for someone to leave their kids in the car (doors unlocked and windows open) while they went inside a business. No one gave it a second thought.”
—u/Outrageous_Click_352
14.“Cocaine. It used to be in everything.”
—u/ZMAUinHell
15.“Child labor — and the arguments to maintain it ranged from ‘Nobody is forcing them’ to ‘But if we ban it, our industries will no longer be competitive’ and ‘When they work, they are not on the streets.’ I think this is an example that we must always keep in mind, because many of these arguments, from the ‘so-called choice’ and ‘competitiveness’ through to the ‘false alternative,’ are still regularly used today to justify practices that are morally reprehensible.”
—u/nicogla
16.“Marital rape.”
—u/theycallmeasloth
17.“Driving while talking on the phone.”
—u/Nervous_Cell_25
18.“So much pollution. People used to change the oil on their car and dump it down storm drains or pour it into a hole in the ground. Old bottles of pills got thrown in the trash. So much aerosol hairspray. Commercially, we dumped so much chemical waste into rivers they started catching on fire, and it started burning through the ozone layer. Superfund sites, the list goes on and on.”
—u/AMoreExcitingTime
19.“Crossing a border. Immigration controls are a quite new thing. Before we had extensive public services, nations didn’t bother with border controls.”
—u/KittenAnya
And finally…
20.“Owning other humans.”
—u/eagleman223
Have your own suggestions? See you in the comments!
These entries have been edited for length and clarity.
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.
