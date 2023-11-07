News
Uranus In 4K – James Webb Space Telescope Sees The Planet, Rings And Moons
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured amazing new imagery of Uranus along with its rings and moons. The footage shows the moons Titania, Miranda, Ariel, Umbriel and Puck. Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) reveals the planet’s “faintest dusty rings,” according to NASA/ESA/CSA. Credit; Space.com | footage courtesy: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, J. DePasquale (STScI), N. Bartmann | edited by Steve Spaleta
News
Who do YOU want to be named America’s Favorite Houseguest? [POLL]
We’re getting closer and closer to the “BB25” finale, and just as important as finding out who will win the $750,000 grand prize is learning who will be named America’s Favorite Houseguest. This special honor comes with its own $50,000 award and eternal bragging rights as viewers’ most-loved player of the summer. will hand over the check during the live finale on November 9, and while it’s still a bit early to cast your official votes at CBS, we want to know which “Big Brother 25” cast member YOU are rooting for. Vote in our America’s Favorite Houseguest poll below.
More from GoldDerby
SEE ‘Big Brother’ winners list: All seasons, plus spin-offs
Of note, only 16 of the 17 houseguests are eligible for this unique prize, with Luke Valentine giving up his chance because he was expelled by the producers for using the N-word.
The seven players who were evicted in the pre-jury phase of the game were Kirsten Elwin, Reilly Smedley, Hisam Goueli, Michael “Red” Utley, Izzy Gleicher, Jared Fields and Mecole Hayes.
The four eliminees currently sitting in the jury house are Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Blue Kim and America Lopez.
And the Final 5 contestants of Season 25 are Bowie Jane, Cirie Fields, Felicia Cannon, Jag Bains and Matt Klotz.
SEE Why is ‘Big Brother’ called ‘Big Brother’? Name meaning explained
Once CBS opens voting, fans will be allowed to cast 10 votes for who they want to be the 2023 recipient of America’s Favorite Houseguest. First-time voters will be prompted to login for free via Facebook or email, and they’ll then have the option of sharing their choices on social media.
Last year, Taylor Hale made history by becoming the first person to win the season’s ultimate grand prize and win America’s Favorite Houseguest. That brought her total winnings to a whopping $800,000.
Some of the other iconic members of the America’s Favorite Houseguest club are Da’Vonne Rogers (Season 22), Nicole Anthony (Season 21), Tyler Crispen (Season 20), Keesha Smith (Season 10), Janelle Pierzina (Season 7) and two-timer Jeff Schroeder (Seasons 11 and 13). See the full list in our photo gallery.
SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?
Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB25” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.
SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions
Best of GoldDerby
Sign up for Gold Derby’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Click here to read the full article.
News
Boxer Félix Verdejo sentenced to life in prison for grisly killing of pregnant lover
Former boxer Félix Verdejo received two sentences of life in prison in his native Puerto Rico after being found guilty of killing his 27-year-old pregnant lover, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.
Verdejo, 30, was found guilty in July on charges of kidnapping that leads to a death and of causing the death of an unborn child, but avoided convictions for carjacking that resulted in the death of a person and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.
His attorney said he plans to appeal the sentencing, per The Associated Press.
A competitor in the 2012 Olympics in London, Verdejo held a professional record of 27-12, with his final fight in December 2020. Five months later, he was charged in connection to the death of 27-year-old Keishla Rodríguez after turning himself in to authorities in San Juan.
The details of Rodríguez’s killing are beyond disturbing. Prosecutors alleged Verdejo, who is married with a daughter, executed a premeditated plan of luring Rodríguez to his car, punching her, injecting her with drugs, tying her to a cement block with metal wire and throwing her off the Teodoro Moscoso bridge into the San José Lagoon, with the aid of co-defendant Luis Antonio Cádiz-Martínez. He is also alleged to have jumped into the lagoon to ensure her death.
From the DOJ:
“Today’s life sentence rightly holds Verdejo-Sánchez responsible for the pain and suffering he inflicted on his victims,” said W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico. “To this day, the defendant maintains his unrepentant attitude. Like Verdejo-Sánchez now knows, anyone who commits cold-blooded crimes of violence in violation of federal law will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law by the Justice Department and this office.”
Per the AP, Cádiz said during the trial that Verdejo had pressured Rodríguez to get an abortion. Cádiz later called 911 anonymously and provided the location of Rodríguez’s body.
An autopsy reportedly found Rodríguez had fentanyl and xylazine, mostly used as a horse sedative, in her body.
News
Arnold Schwarzenegger To Guest On ESPN’s ‘Manningcast’ – Deadline
Arnold Schwarzenegger is hoping to be useful to Peyton and Eli Manning.
The Terminator and FUBAR star is heading to Manningcast on Monday night as Justin Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers take on Zach Wilson’s New York Jets.
He is the latest big-name star to appear on the Omaha Productions show after the likes of Barack Obama, Will Ferrell, Jon Stewart, Condoleezza Rice, Lebron James, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
Peyton Manning has been looking forward to Schwarzenegger’s appearance. To prepare, he has been doing research and thinking of the best way to bring him into the show in appropriate fashion. Peyton calls Arnold to pitch him on ideas and the call doesn’t go as planned.
The series, otherwise known Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, airs on ESPN2 and ESPN+. It has aired since 2021 and has won two Sports Emmy Awards for Outstanding Live Sports Series and Peyton for Outstanding Sports Personality.
Schwarzenegger’s book Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life was published by Penguin Press last month.
Manning’s Omaha Productions is also behind Beyond the Battlefield, a two-part special for Veterans Day for The History Channel
Uranus In 4K – James Webb Space Telescope Sees The Planet, Rings And Moons
Who do YOU want to be named America’s Favorite Houseguest? [POLL]
Boxer Félix Verdejo sentenced to life in prison for grisly killing of pregnant lover
Arnold Schwarzenegger To Guest On ESPN’s ‘Manningcast’ – Deadline
People Who Make Good Money Without A Degree Are Sharing What They Do, And Some Of Them Are Surprising
Southern Taurid meteor shower: See fireballs in the sky when it peaks this weekend
More than 60 hostages are missing due to Israeli airstrikes
Preview: Getafe vs. Cadiz – prediction, team news, lineups
Restaurant chain criticized for firing employees after pro-Palestine march
4 things to know about BR’s Matt Klotz on ‘Big Brother’ | Entertainment/Life
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
Interesting Articles
Uranus In 4K – James Webb Space Telescope Sees The Planet, Rings And Moons
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Who do YOU want to be named America’s Favorite Houseguest? [POLL]
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Boxer Félix Verdejo sentenced to life in prison for grisly killing of pregnant lover
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Arnold Schwarzenegger To Guest On ESPN’s ‘Manningcast’ – Deadline
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
People Who Make Good Money Without A Degree Are Sharing What They Do, And Some Of Them Are Surprising
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Southern Taurid meteor shower: See fireballs in the sky when it peaks this weekend
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
More than 60 hostages are missing due to Israeli airstrikes
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Preview: Getafe vs. Cadiz – prediction, team news, lineups
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Restaurant chain criticized for firing employees after pro-Palestine march
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
4 things to know about BR’s Matt Klotz on ‘Big Brother’ | Entertainment/Life
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
-
News4 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
-
News4 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
-
News7 days ago
Video Shows Man Who Jumped Off Florida Cruise Boat and Drowned; Family’s Lawsuit Says Crew Member Spent Time Looking for a Life Ring Instead of Jumping In with Life Jacket
-
News4 days ago
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
-
News3 days ago
‘We’ve Had It’ With Muslims and Arab-Americans
-
News5 days ago
Meta to Charge Monthly Fees For Using Facebook and Instagram: What to Know
-
News16 hours ago
Erdogan says he will try to facilitate Sweden’s NATO bid ratification