Uranus In 4K – James Webb Space Telescope Sees The Planet, Rings And Moons

We’re getting closer and closer to the “BB25” finale, and just as important as finding out who will win the $750,000 grand prize is learning who will be named America’s Favorite Houseguest. This special honor comes with its own $50,000 award and eternal bragging rights as viewers’ most-loved player of the summer. Julie Chen Moonves will hand over the check during the live finale on November 9, and while it’s still a bit early to cast your official votes at CBS, we want to know which “Big Brother 25” cast member YOU are rooting for. Vote in our America’s Favorite Houseguest poll below.

Of note, only 16 of the 17 houseguests are eligible for this unique prize, with Luke Valentine giving up his chance because he was expelled by the producers for using the N-word.

The seven players who were evicted in the pre-jury phase of the game were Kirsten Elwin, Reilly Smedley, Hisam Goueli, Michael “Red” Utley, Izzy Gleicher, Jared Fields and Mecole Hayes.

The four eliminees currently sitting in the jury house are Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Blue Kim and America Lopez.

And the Final 5 contestants of Season 25 are Bowie Jane, Cirie Fields, Felicia Cannon, Jag Bains and Matt Klotz.

Once CBS opens voting, fans will be allowed to cast 10 votes for who they want to be the 2023 recipient of America’s Favorite Houseguest. First-time voters will be prompted to login for free via Facebook or email, and they’ll then have the option of sharing their choices on social media.

Last year, Taylor Hale made history by becoming the first person to win the season’s ultimate grand prize and win America’s Favorite Houseguest. That brought her total winnings to a whopping $800,000.

Some of the other iconic members of the America’s Favorite Houseguest club are Da’Vonne Rogers (Season 22), Nicole Anthony (Season 21), Tyler Crispen (Season 20), Keesha Smith (Season 10), Janelle Pierzina (Season 7) and two-timer Jeff Schroeder (Seasons 11 and 13). See the full list in our photo gallery.

