Virginia freshman Blake Buchanan already making noise
Virginia men’s basketball will tip off the 2023-24 season on Monday night with several new players making their UVA debut. Among the more notable debutants will be freshman Blake Buchanan, a 6-foot-11, 225-pound Coeur d’Alene, Idaho native and a four-star recruit. The No. 76-ranked player in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking, Buchanan promises to help fill a major need on this year’s team in the front court.
Ryan Dunn is the only returning contributor in the front court, and he’ll be joined this season by Buchanan and a pair of grad transfers in Jordan Minor (Merrimack) and Jake Groves (Oklahoma). Of that group, Buchanan stands above the rest, a full two inches taller than Groves and three inches taller than Dunn and Minor.
Together, that group of four is tasked with replacing the production of Jayden Gardner, Ben Vander Plas, Kadin Shedrick, and Francisco Caffaro, a group that contributed over 40% of last year’s scoring, almost 46% of the team’s blocked shots, and nearly 50% of the rebounding.
For a newcomer like Buchanan, the latter two will be the more important stats for earning more playing time in year one; head coach Tony Bennett’s calling card as a coach has always been defense, and that certainly isn’t going to change this season. As a freshman, though, the pack line won’t come easy for the freshman forward.
“I knew it was a defensive school, and I like that,” Buchanan said when asked about learning the defense. “I definitely feel like I’m picking it up, kind of where you need to be, the different things you need to call. It’s all about communication, and you got to have each other’s backs out there.”
Buchanan added, “There’s still some things I’m trying to figure out, but it’s a lot more fluid now than it was.”
One sign that points toward Buchanan getting an opportunity to prove himself, even as a freshman, is the praise from his head coach. Teammates have noted his play during practice and scrimmages, but to earn the compliments of Bennett before even taking the court for the first time is no small thing.
“You guys have heard me talk all the years I’ve been here that guys that are continuous, that can anticipate, and think quick, and have some toughness, usually they’re gonna be darn good defensive players,” Bennett said. “And he’s already showing that.”
In his time in charge of this Virginia program, five of Bennett’s players have won ACC Defensive Player of the Year: Darion Atkins, Malcolm Brogdon, Isaiah Wilkins, De’Andre Hunter, and Reece Beekman. Buchanan won’t be in that conversation this year – though Beekman and Dunn may be competing against one another for it – but he does get the opportunity to learn from one who played a more similar position in Wilkins.
After serving as a graduate assistant for the past two years, Wilkins was promoted to assistant coach ahead of this year, and he could be the key to turning Buchanan into another excellent defender for the Cavaliers.
“I know Isaiah Wilkins really is high on him,” Bennett said. “If you remember Isaiah, he just was in two places at once on the floor, picking up charges, loose offensive rebounds…so I think he [Buchanan] has those things that we’ll need.”
Buchanan is quick to praise Wilkins as well, noting how much of a role Wilkins has already played in his development in his short time in Charlottesville.
“Any kind of little questions I have, he’s been great talking to me,” Buchanan said. “He’s one of the reasons I loved this place, and when I came on my visit, he was great to me.”
Buchanan and Wilkins are similarly sized, though Buchanan is a few inches taller, meaning once he fills out, he could be an even more imposing presence inside than Wilkins was during his time as a player. And if Buchanan can develop a skillset similar to Wilkins, at least on the defensive end, then he’s going to be a serious problem for Virginia’s opponents over the next few years.
“Good thing about Blake coming in, he’s naturally competitive and physical and tough,” Bennett said. “Maybe he doesn’t have the weight and all that, that he will have in the years to come, but he plays really hard. If there’s a loose ball, he’s on it, and if there’s a ball up on the rim, he’s attacking for offensive rebounds. He plays a real aggressive, hard game.”
The Cavaliers need someone who can defend the rim on one end and attack it at the other after the departures of Shedrick and Caffaro, Virginia’s two centers last season. Dunn should provide some rim protection – and may even be tasked with guarding opposing centers or power forwards depending on what lineup Bennett employs – but if Buchanan can prove himself as a reliable contributor at the five, it could give the Cavaliers a big boost.
In fact, this team’s best-case scenario arguably involves Buchanan quickly becoming that reliable interior presence, allowing Dunn and others to guard some of the smaller positions.
“Because we are less experienced in the frontcourt, I think there’ll be some opportunities for him,” Bennett said. “And we’ll have to certainly hope he’ll grow.”
Buchanan was not listed in the program’s potential starting lineup earlier this week, but he was the second name listed off the bench. So, while he isn’t expected to start on night one, he should be expected to get a good amount of playing time.
The opportunity to make an impact as a freshman is not one that Buchanan takes lightly, and it is one that he’s clearly excited to take on.
“It’s just to have the opportunity to go out there and compete, play in front of these fans…It’s going to be super cool,” Buchanan said. “Especially coming from where I come from, there hasn’t been a lot of people from Idaho that play in the ACC, and so just to have the opportunity, especially as a first year coming out of high school, so I’m excited.”
Prior to Monday night’s game, the Blue-White Scrimmage has been the only thing to analyze regarding Buchanan and his ability to contribute this season. But Bennett and his staff certainly have a better idea of how much Buchanan will be able to contribute early in the year after the team played a pair of scrimmages behind closed doors.
“He had a good scrimmage in the first one against UConn,” Bennett said. “You could see that against Maryland, he probably wasn’t as effective, but he shows some things in practice. And again, he’s quick footed. He’s mobile. And he thinks quick.”
Meanwhile, Buchanan had his own takeaways from the scrimmages, specifically on where the team stands as a whole.
“We just learned that we can compete,” he said. “A lot of people don’t have us ranked high, so I think it was good just kind of see where we’re at, what we need to work on, the flaws, kind of work it out.”
The first test of Buchanan and this 2023-24 team will be on Monday night against a Tarleton State team that beat its sole ACC opponent last season, Boston College, by a score of 70-54. That Boston College team wasn’t particularly good last season, finishing 10th in the ACC, but they did manage to beat UVA in late February. In other words, while the Cavaliers absolutely should handle the Texans, don’t be entirely surprised if they put up a good fight.
Pro-Palestinian crowds try to storm US base in Turkey
STORY: Turkey, which has stepped up its criticism of Israel as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has worsened, supports a two-state solution while hosting members of the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Since the Israel-Hamas war started, protests have erupted across the country.
Earlier this week, the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation, an Islamist Turkish aid agency, organized a convoy to travel to the Incirlik air base in the Adana province in southern Turkey to protest Israeli attacks on Gaza and U.S. support for Israel.
Incirlik, which has been used to support the international coalition fighting Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, also houses U.S. troops. IHH’s protest called for Incirlik to be closed.
Footage from the protests showed police firing tear gas and using water cannons to disperse crowds waving Turkish and Palestinian flags and chanting slogans. Protesters toppled barricades and clashed with police in riot gear.
IHH President Bulent Yildirim addressed crowds in Adana and urged them to refrain from attacking police.
Adou Thiero is Kentucky Wildcats’ Swiss Army man: College Basketball Preview
One of the biggest storylines of the offseason has been the growth of Kentucky Wildcats sophomore guard Adou Thiero.
Growth both physically and in terms of his skills.
The sophomore will look to build off a freshman campaign in which he showed some glimpses of his ability but was still developing physically.
#3 Adou Thiero
- Position: Shooting guard
- Class: Sophomore
- Measurements: 6-foot-8, 222 lbs.
- Hometown: Leetsdale, PA
- School: Quaker Valley
- High School Recruit Rankings: No. 169 nationally and No. 25 CG via 247 Sports Composite.
Coming out of high school, Adou Thiero was not a top recruit. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound combo guard was viewed by most recruiting services as a three-star prospect with a limited offer sheet.
His father, Almamy Thiero, played for John Calipari at Memphis, so the connection was there, and Calipari and the coaching staff saw a player still growing into his body but with guard skills.
As a freshman, Thiero saw action in 20 games, showcasing his defensive skills by leading the team in steals in four of those games and leading the team in blocks in three games.
Thiero’s best performance came in arguably Kentucky’s biggest win of the season at Arkansas, where he recorded a season-high seven points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal.
Still, Adou clearly needed some development and more time in the gym.
In the offseason, he has done just that.
Adou is now listed at 6-foot-8 and 222 pounds and looks completely different than a season ago. At his size, with guard skills, he will create a lot of mismatches on the floor.
NFL strong safety or basketball player who was 5-foot-10 two years ago?
Adou Thiero’s stature is jarring.
“I can get through bumps now — and cause the bumps.” pic.twitter.com/XbQpvCJNWD
— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 25, 2023
On the court, despite his limited experience last season, Thiero will be a veteran on this young Kentucky team.
Those defensive abilities are still there, and now at his size, Thiero will have the ability to guard multiple positions on the floor. That versatility and ability to play multiple positions should lead to a much-expanded role.
That’s become even more paramount with the absence of Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso due to injury, while Zvonimir Ivisic has yet to be cleared by the NCAA. Thiero has spent a lot of time at the 4 spot in the exhibition season, and that figures to continue as long as those other three big men are out.
Another area Thiero should make a big impact at is finishing around the rim, according to John Calipari.
“The role I have been talking to Adou about is to be a finisher, whether it’s a jump shot or a drive for a basket. He’s strong. He literally could be one of the best finishers in the country,” Cal stated.
It’s hard to find a player who can actually play all five spots on the floor, but Thiero is fully capable of this, though he’ll be mostly in the frontcourt early on with the backcourt already deep.
So far, Thiero has shown notable improvement from last season. During Kentucky’s run to the gold medal in GLOBL JAM, Thiero did a little bit of everything on the court, averaging 7.5 points, nearly six rebounds, three assists, almost two steals, and more than one block per game.
And in Kentucky’s first exhibition game against Georgetown, Thiero led the team in +/- at +26 on the night.
In fact, Thiero (+106) ranks second on the team in combined +/- through six exhibition games (four GLOBL Jam games and two home games vs. Georgetown College and Kentucky State), trailing only Tre Mitchell (+144).
And going into the season, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports said he is hearing a lot of positive feedback about the sophomore guard.
Highly placed spies in Lexington believe that Adou Thiero is primed to play a major role for Kentucky as an ancillary piece to the Wildcats’ puzzle. Dominique Hawkins at 6-6? In the same mold, for sure.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 26, 2023
We’ll have to see what Thiero does when the competition gets tougher, but he certainly looks the part so far, and we’ve seen several players take a big leap from their freshman to sophomore years in the past at Kentucky.
Thiero most likely isn’t going to be a guy who comes out and leads the Wildcats in scoring night in and night out, but this Kentucky team certainly can use a guy with his size who is willing to defend multiple positions, work hard on the glass, and create offensive mismatches with his size and athleticism.
Pieces like that can take a team from good to great, and I think that’s a role that Thiero can fill this season.
Go follow our Twitter page and like our Facebook page for more Kentucky Wildcats news and views. And as always, Go Cats!!
‘Strong’ El Niño likely to bring more snow to these states
El Niño has arrived.
There’s 100% certainty El Niño will last through early winter, the Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, recently said, and a 90% or higher chance it lasts into spring.
El Niño typically divides the country in half, but where the dividing line falls varies from year to year. The southern third to half of the United States, including California, is likely to be wetter during an El Niño winter. The Pacific Northwest and Ohio Valley are usually dry and warm.
While El Niño’s impacts are never a guarantee, the climate pattern tends to influence weather across the U.S. as it reaches peak strength in the winter.
‘Aggressive shark activity’ prompts closure of beach in Orange County
Does that mean El Niño will bring winter storms and feet of snow? Not everywhere and not necessarily, explains Michelle L’Heureux, a meteorologist with the Climate Prediction Center, in an article last week.
“In fact, El Niño appears to be the great snowfall suppressor over most of North America.”
El Niño may bring extra precipitation to the southern half of the country, but it’s not always cold enough there to turn that moisture into snow. You do see some extra snow during El Niño winters in the mountainous regions of the West, like the Sierra Nevada mountain in California and the southern part of the Rocky Mountains.
Meanwhile, the Great Lakes, some of New England, the northern Rockies and the Pacific Northwest typically see less snow during an El Niño winter, L’Heureux says.
The areas that get more average snowfall in an El Niño winter are shaded in blue on the map below, while areas that see less snow are shaded in brown.
