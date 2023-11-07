News
‘You’re at an elevated risk [of cancer]’
A new study has found that gas-powered appliances can increase the levels of the chemical benzene, a known cancer-causing agent found in cigarette smoke, inside the home.
According to the Stanford-led study, which was published in Environmental Science & Technology, “indoor concentrations of benzene formed in the flames of gas stoves can be worse than average concentrations from secondhand smoke,” as a news release about the study explained.
What’s happening?
While lawmakers, experts, and just about everyone else debate potential bans on gas stoves, consumers may want to block out the noise and consider switching to electric sooner rather than later.
Not only can energy-efficient electric appliances save homeowners a ton of money on their monthly energy bills, these appliances can also improve the air quality inside homes and mitigate potential health issues, especially among young children. Plus, with new tax breaks, these high-end appliances may be available at steeply discounted rates.
One of the main concerns with gas appliances is the release of benzene, which has been linked to childhood asthma as well as a higher risk of some cancers such as leukemia, the American Cancer Society warns. Benzene is a flammable liquid at room temperature that evaporates quickly into the air and is one of the most widely used chemicals in the U.S., found in plastics, detergents, pesticides, gasoline, cigarette smoke, and more, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Stanford University study examined 87 homes across California and Colorado using methane gas and propane combustion to determine average benzene levels in kitchens and bedrooms.
The research showed indoor concentrations well above recommended health benchmarks in some homes even after the appliances were turned off, reducing indoor air quality and raising the risk of developing health conditions over time.
In 29% of a subset of the cases examined, the study found that “a single gas burner on high or an oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit raised kitchen benzene concentrations above the upper range of indoor benzene concentrations attributable to secondhand tobacco smoke.”
Why are these findings concerning?
“If you’re breathing in benzene you’re at an elevated risk [of cancer],” Yannai Kashtan, the study’s lead author, told the Hill.
The new research is reportedly the first to record benzene pollution while the gas appliance is in use, showing benzene rates hundreds of times higher than in previous studies that concentrated on unburned gas leaking into homes.
In addition to poorer indoor air quality and an increased risk of health concerns, the harmful pollution from burning gas also contributes to the overheating of our planet, which causes more severe weather events that threaten our homes and health even more.
What can I do to protect my home and health?
If you currently use a gas appliance, examine ventilation systems in your home to ensure optimal functioning. Making the switch to an electric or induction stove and encouraging others to do the same can help reduce exposure to harmful chemicals like benzene.
Advocating for science-based regulations and more incentives for adopting clean energy solutions may further reduce the impacts of burning gas and the harmful effects of the polluting chemicals they release.
Rashmika Mandanna’s Deepfake Goes Viral, Prompts IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s Warning For Social Media Platforms
New Delhi:
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar today reminded the social media platforms of their legal obligations to fight misinformation, acknowledging a viral deepfake video featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna. The video originally featured Zara Patel, a British-Indian influencer, but her face changes to that of the actor in the deepfake.
PM @narendramodi ji’s Govt is committed to ensuring Safety and Trust of all DigitalNagriks using Internet
Under the IT rules notified in April, 2023 – it is a legal obligation for platforms to
➡️ensure no misinformation is posted by any user AND
➡️ensure that when reported by… https://t.co/IlLlKEOjtd
— Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) November 6, 2023
“PM @narendramodi ji’s Govt is committed to ensuring Safety and Trust of all Digital Nagriks using Internet,” Mr Chandrasekhar posted on X, formerly Twitter, and jotted down the legal obligations for the social media platforms under the IT rules.
Under the IT rules notified in April, 2023 – it is a legal obligation for platforms to ensure no misinformation is posted by any user and to remove that when reported by any user or government, he said.
If platforms do not comply with this, they can be taken to court by the aggrieved person under the provisions of Indian Penal Code, added the minister. “Deep fakes are latest and even more dangerous and damaging form of misinformation and needs to be dealt with by platforms,” said Mr Chandrasekhar.
Deepfakes are photos or videos altered to replace a person or an element using Artificial Intelligence. In recent days, they have become a major source of misinformation and are often associated with fake viral posts.
In the current case, Zara Patel – who has over 400,000 followers on Instagram – had last month shared the video that showed her entering a lift in a black outfit. The face soon changes to that of Ms Mandanna as she is seen entering the lift.
The actor, in a statement she posted on X, said that the issue must be addressed “with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft”.
I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online.
Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused….
— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 6, 2023
“I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly extremely scary not only for me but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused. Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends, and well-wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft,” she wrote.
yes this is a strong case for legal https://t.co/wHJl7PSYPN
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2023
Sharing the video, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan highlighted the need for new legal measures. Ms Mandanna had made her Bollywood debut alongside BigB in the movie ‘Goodbye’.
Philippines’ Marcos condemns killing of journalist, orders investigation
MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Sunday strongly condemned the killing of a Filipino journalist and ordered the police to conduct an investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.
The journalist, Juan Jumalon, also known as “DJ Johnny Walker”, was shot by unidentified assailants while broadcasting from his home in a southern Philippine town on Sunday morning, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) said in a statement, citing initial reports.
“Attacks on journalists will not be tolerated in our democracy, and those who threaten the freedom of the press will face the full consequences of their actions,” Marcos said in a post on X platform.
Media watchdog NUJP also condemned the “brazen killing” which it said was caught on a livestream of Jumalon’s show. Jumalon’s home in Calamba, Misamis Occidental served as his radio station.
Jumalon’s killing brings to four the number of journalists killed since Marcos took office in June 2022, and to 199 since democracy was restored in the Philippines in 1986. That figure included 32 killed in a single incident in 2009.
The Philippines has one of Asia’s most liberal media environments, but it remains one of the world’s most dangerous places for journalists, particularly in its provinces.
It ranked as the eighth worst country when it comes to prosecuting killers of journalists, according to 2023 Global Impunity Index released by the Committee to Protect Journalists released this week.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Michael Perry)
Nano Diamond Dispersion Market Is Booming Worldwide – NanoAmando, Hyperion Catalysis International, Inc., Adamas Nanotechnologies, Nanoshel LLC
The Nano Diamond Dispersion Market research report provides all the information related to the industry. It gives the market’s outlook by giving authentic data to its client which helps to make essential decisions. It gives an overview of the market which includes its definition, applications and developments, and manufacturing technology. This Nano Diamond Dispersion market research report tracks all the recent developments and innovations in the market. It gives the data regarding the obstacles while establishing the business and guides to overcome the upcoming challenges and obstacles.
Get the PDF Sample Copy (Including FULL TOC, Graphs, and Tables) of this report: https://a2zmarketresearch.com/sample-request/1124851
Market Scenario:
Firstly, this Nano Diamond Dispersion research report introduces the market by providing an overview that includes definitions, applications, product launches, developments, challenges, and regions. The market is forecasted to reveal strong development by driven consumption in various markets. An analysis of the current market designs and other basic characteristics is provided in the Nano Diamond Dispersion report.
Some of the Top companies Influencing this Market include:
NanoAmando, Hyperion Catalysis International, Inc., Adamas Nanotechnologies, Nanoshel LLC, Carbodeon Ltd., Ray Techniques Ltd., Nano Diamond, Institute of Metal Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences,
The report also implements primary and secondary research techniques for gathering the most crucial pieces of professional information and applies a number of industry-best techniques upon the data for projecting the future state of the global Nano Diamond Dispersion market. Based on current market development, the report includes an analysis of how activities such as mergers shape the market’s future.
This report studies the global market, analyses and researches the Keyword} development status and forecast in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America
Global Nano Diamond Dispersion Market Segmentation:
Market Segmentation: By Type
Water Dispersion
Oil Based Dispersion
Others
Market Segmentation: By Application
Coatings and Lubricants
Electronic Device
Abrasives and Polishes
Others
Get up to 30% Discount on the first Purchase of this Report: https://a2zmarketresearch.com/discount/1124851
An assessment of the market attractiveness of the competition that new players and products are likely to present to older ones has been provided in the publication. The research report also mentions the innovations, new developments, marketing strategies, branding techniques, and products of the key participants in the global Nano Diamond Dispersion market. To present a clear vision of the market the competitive landscape has been thoroughly analyzed utilizing the value chain analysis. The opportunities and threats present in the future for the key market players have also been emphasized in the publication.
This report aims to provide:
- A qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends, dynamics, and estimations from 2022 to 2030.
- Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis are utilized, which explain the potency of the buyers and suppliers to make profit-oriented decisions and strengthen their business.
- The in-depth market segmentation analysis helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.
- In the end, this Nano Diamond Dispersion report helps to save you time and money by delivering unbiased information under one roof.
Table of Content (TOC)
Global Nano Diamond Dispersion Market Report 2023 – 2030
Chapter 1 Nano Diamond Dispersion Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Nano Diamond Dispersion Industry
Chapter 3 Global Nano Diamond Dispersion Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2020)
Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2020)
Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global Nano Diamond Dispersion Market Forecast (2023-2029)
Chapter 13 Appendix
Get Direct Purchase of this Report: https://www.a2zmarketresearch.com/checkout/1124851
Customization of the Report: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report you want. The report can be customized as per your needs.
Contact Us:
Roger Smith
1887 WHITNEY MESA DR HENDERSON, NV 89014
[email protected]
+1 775 237 4157
